AP Previews Andrew Weissmann’s Special Counsel Report as Pitched by Pelosi Committee Chairs…

Many people are wondering what type of report Andrew Weissmann could possibly write for his special counsel boss Robert Mueller – to present to the DOJ after two years of insufferable political investigations. Well, the Associated Press has provided an answer that likely hits as close to accurate as anyone could presume.
In their anticipatory outline the AP reporters take half-truths, blend them with innuendo and leap-jumping suspicion, and top it all off with manipulated narrative engineering.
The AP declares: Yes, despite Weissmann and Mueller’s inability to technically prove Russian collusion and/or conspiracy; they’ve basically proven it exists. Impeach !!
READ HERE
The AP is proof positive that the MSM is dead 💀 and buried!!
We didn’t need this report to know that.
That’s true
And the “masses” will believe every word of it
no they won’t…each point is verified to be a LIE…all open documents…
Sorry Publius but….
that won’t matter. The sheep who hate Our President don’t care. They have already convinced themselves it’s true. My sister is a prime example.
Americans like trials…they will hear one point, but will want to know the counterpoint…most are not listening: how do I know? 45 is MAGA!
You got that right.
I really don’t believe that #Trump Haters outnumber #Trump supporters – quite the obverse.
Look at the twitter support for “Trump-Trains” and also for “Qanon”.
There is a lot of #US Patriotic support that #MSM & #SocialMedia are trying to hide, unsuccessfully in my case!
Today I responded to a clever snappy tweet – I checked my comment and the snappy tweet was “unavailable” .. “please consider” …
(FYI: It’s now become available again .. no conspiracy theory – just strange behavior).
I don’t believe I said anything regarding the anti-Trumpers outnumbering pro-Trumpers. My comments were in regards to the “masses’ (being the sheep who believe) will continue to believe no matter what. I don’t doubt that there probably are a lot more pro-Trumpers now than before the 2016 election, thanks to the Marxists Demtards
Yeah at any given point I’d say 42-45% of the country is completely hopeless and are livid angry dem’s at this point. 45-47% of the country are pro MAGA . While the remaining are stuck in the middle / don’t care much about politics. Iirc the 2018 midterm exit poll in WI (good barometer for the country) shows around 40-42% support peachmints.
But the ones that are hopeless are truly special. They’ve claimed ridiculous things to me like “Well Kamala harris is a great debater so people will wake up and vote against drumpf next time and it’ll be a landslide.”. “Drumpf has no chance Adam Schiff will save the country”.
I suspect as usual the Fake News will be spreading Weissman’s lies like the gospel for quite a while. The report will have no evidence but lots of innuendo.
I’ll be spreading lots of Dershowitz video’s to the normies though.
Your sister too? Maybe we’re related…
Sadly, yes. Several of the commentators above are correct in that, the “majority” of the people don’t believe it. And many of those who don’t believe it, simply keep their mouth shut because they are openly attacked by the rabid anti-Trumpers.
I agree Mark Thmnesch. The sophist news media know how to word/misword stories and to angle/delete information so as to abuse the listening public. I listen to conservative radio during work and the commercials on the top and bottom of each hour are terrible lies.
If one is not well versed on the truth being inundated with a barrage of well worded half truths and slanted stories can mislead you. Sure there are sheeple wanting to hear the worst, but well meaning less informed people are being mind-fed.
They are masters at narratives – MASTERS
And I hear the same lying news blurb 15-20 times in a day and 15-20 follow up lying news blurbs each day after.
Dumb masses.
its rehashed trash!
Reads like a novel, ready to be made for TV movie! LOL!
AP definitely did the preview. Maddow style connect the dots no matter how unrelated (or false) they are. Hopefully Barr will strike the right balance to get us back on track.
LikeLiked by 3 people
the only thing FAKE NEWS continues to use is 45 asking the Russians to release the 30k emails because Crooked bleached them and destroyed her devices with a hammer…Problem: in the SAME Conference, 45 asked the CHINESE and the 400 lb Fat Man to do the same!!!
No one asked anyone to HACK…they were asked to release because everything was already “HACKED” and/or “LEAKED”
Seth Rich leaked the DNC Documents btw
I bet 90% of the USA public don’t know who Seth Rich is. 😦
Yep, I remember when the emails were leaked during the DNC convention and Sanders supporters were livid and the media kept pushing “muh russia”. Lol at that time even the Bernie fans weren’t buying that. 1st they have 0 evidence wikileaks coordinated with russia. 2nd assuming that’s true the DNC and Hillary colluded with Universal and NBC when releasing the Trump tapes. Essentially, they affected the “course of the election” as well but only Tucker Carlson has mentioned that.
The fake news claims Hillary email leaks bad. Trump tape leak good. Orange Man bad. Total hypocrites all of them.
I read most of that a couple hours ago and boy, is it a tar baby of an article. Here’s a little clip of one of the authors, take note at the 1:48 mark where he explains that Trump’s actions, while not illegal, might be overridden by his THOUGHTS, which might definitely be illegal, and give Mueller reason to indict. So the authors are definitely a couple of beta boy fruitcakes that can’t believe Hillary is not President. Still, that is a low point for the AP to sink to. Pure drivel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correction. The point of note is at the 2:48 mark, not the 1:48 mark.
So here’s the other nitwit that wrote this article. Know your enemy. https://youtu.be/QOGaduZNFws
High Crimes, Misdemeanors, and Thoughts… All Impeachable Offenses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahaha
> “… Trump’s actions, while not illegal, might be overridden by his THOUGHTS, which might definitely be illegal, and give Mueller reason to indict …”
When did Mueller hire the thought police?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Star, this type of thinking is very close to the Cultural Revolution in China, and the take over by the Communist in Russia, history repeating itself and the masses are uninformed.
The guy strikes me as someone who actually believes the thoughts that are in his constipated mind.
“Still, that is a low point for the AP to sink to. Pure drivel.”
Shocker. Word on the street is “Dems and the rest of The World might be disappointed in the Mueller Report.” Maybe this is just a weak, not-so-veiled attempt from the MSM to rally the haters… cuz you know that’s coming sooner or later… They’re all in deep.
They will keep trying everything. They will do anything to attack POTUS and his supporters to destroy his and our character in attempts to demoralize.
We are the actual “Resistance”. Dig in.
WOW! Talk about spinning the facts, and outright lying … my head is still whirling from the AP article!
Guess what, AP? We don’t care because we love our President, DJT, no matter what kind of web you spin from your cherry-picking of “facts”!!
Just in time for some talking head shows….
Maybe even a short WH briefing with details/charts/errors all noted in order…w/hand-outs.
Maybe even “replace” some of the WH people scheduled different places with higher ranked ones?
Pour it right back on the AP’s door, for what it is…FAKE NEWS…PIPE DREAMS…
I’m sure Rush is going to have some things to say to his listeners come Monday…
We need to stand ready to take this fight right into the halls of congress when our Lion calls!
Hopefully praying doesn’t count as collusion
Watch out the AP knows what thoughts you’re praying.
An AP Op-Ed passed off as “coverage”. Fantastic.
Question:
How can AP know “Weissmann and Mueller’s inability to technically prove Russian collusion”?
It’s a confidential investigation, no?
And a pending confidential report to the AG, no?
They helped write the script?
Associated Presstitutes.
“By May, the Democratic groups realized they had been hacked. The DNC quickly hired a private cybersecurity company, CrowdStrike, to identify the extent of the breach and to try to clear their networks of malware. But they kept it quiet until they knew more.”
And refused to hand over their server to the FBI. Forgot that part, I guess. Which is surprising, really, for a couple of cream-of-the-crop AP reporters. Must be one of those “mistakes” we keep hearing about. You know, like how Zuck deletes somebody’s account “by mistake”. Or Jack suspends somebody’s account “by mistake”. Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes… so many mistakes…
I read about half that article. All I could take. It hits all the Collusion Talking Points, and either glosses over, obfuscates, or entirely omits all of the Inconvenient Truths.
This is why the Democrats were adamant in Barr’s line of questioning that Barr release Mueller’s report directly to the public. They know it’s going to be packed with innuendo and give the Democrats in the House the public impetus they need to continue investigations.
I don’t think Barr will give them what they want. Hopefully Barr sees how damaging this SC is and will allow it to close.
