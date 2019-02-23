AP Previews Andrew Weissmann’s Special Counsel Report as Pitched by Pelosi Committee Chairs…

Many people are wondering what type of report Andrew Weissmann could possibly write for his special counsel boss Robert Mueller – to present to the DOJ after two years of insufferable political investigations. Well, the Associated Press has provided an answer that likely hits as close to accurate as anyone could presume.

In their anticipatory outline the AP reporters take half-truths, blend them with innuendo and leap-jumping suspicion, and top it all off with manipulated narrative engineering.

The AP declares: Yes, despite Weissmann and Mueller’s inability to technically prove Russian collusion and/or conspiracy; they’ve basically proven it exists. Impeach !!

Advertisements