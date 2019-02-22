DOJ: No Mueller Report Next Week – Meanwhile Schiff and Nadler Demand Report Details….

The most likely sequencing of the Democrat scheme has always looked to be: (1) Michael Cohen testimony; then (2) The Mueller report.

Cohen is scheduled to testify to Elijah Cummings House oversight committee Wednesday February 27th (10:00am) next week. Today, predictably, the DOJ announces the Robert Mueller report will be *after* that testimony:

WASHINGTON DC – Special counsel Robert Mueller will not deliver his report to the Justice Department on Friday or next week, a Justice Department official told The Hill. The news comes amid broad speculation that Mueller’s probe into Russia’s electoral interference is wrapping up, with several news outlets reporting Wednesday that newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr was preparing to receive Mueller’s final report as soon as next week. (read more)

Meanwhile, also anticipated, with Attorney General William Barr in place to receive and statutorily summarize the report from Robert Mueller, House democrats start posturing to impede AG Barr’s influence within the final report construct.

HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff writes a letter to AG Barr establishing a set of congressional demands to exploit innuendo and inference for their impeachment objectives.

It is obvious how Pelosi’s primary team (Schiff, Nadler and Cummings) plan to exploit the Robert Mueller report for maximum political value, ie. impeachment goals.

[…] We also expect that the Department will provide to our Committees, upon request and consistent with applicable law, other information and material obtained or produced by the Special Counsel regarding certain foreign actors and other individuals who may have been the subject of a criminal or counterintelligence investigation. […] If the Special Counsel has reason to believe that the President has engaged in criminal or other serious misconduct, then the President must be subject to accountability either in a court or to the Congress.

Pelosi, Schumer and the House committee democrats do not want William Barr to be able to write a summary, a public statement, based on the report delivered to him by Robert Mueller.

Instead, the Democrats want the report from Mueller, including all the investigative trails that were exhausted, so they can exploit aspects of the inquiry that were not able to be proven, and weaponize “innuendo” and “possibility” for political benefit.

The process they are following is by design:

Regulations governing Mueller’s investigation do not prohibit AG Barr from disclosing the final report to Congress, & I repeat my call for Barr to provide the report unedited once he has received it. A summary written by Barr instead of the Mueller report will not be acceptable. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 22, 2019

Here’s our simple message to Attorney General Barr: When Special Counsel Robert Mueller completes the investigation, make his report public. And turn the evidence over to Congress. Without delay and to the maximum extent permitted by law. Our letter: pic.twitter.com/f00LVn88N1 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 22, 2019

