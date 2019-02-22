DOJ: No Mueller Report Next Week – Meanwhile Schiff and Nadler Demand Report Details….

The most likely sequencing of the Democrat scheme has always looked to be: (1) Michael Cohen testimony; then (2) The Mueller report.
Cohen is scheduled to testify to Elijah Cummings House oversight committee Wednesday February 27th (10:00am) next week. Today, predictably, the DOJ announces the Robert Mueller report will be *after* that testimony:
WASHINGTON DC – Special counsel Robert Mueller will not deliver his report to the Justice Department on Friday or next week, a Justice Department official told The Hill.
The news comes amid broad speculation that Mueller’s probe into Russia’s electoral interference is wrapping up, with several news outlets reporting Wednesday that newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr was preparing to receive Mueller’s final report as soon as next week. (read more)
Meanwhile, also anticipated, with Attorney General William Barr in place to receive and statutorily summarize the report from Robert Mueller, House democrats start posturing to impede AG Barr’s influence within the final report construct.
HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff writes a letter to AG Barr establishing a set of congressional demands to exploit innuendo and inference for their impeachment objectives.
[Link to Source – Link to pdf]
It is obvious how Pelosi’s primary team (Schiff, Nadler and Cummings) plan to exploit the Robert Mueller report for maximum political value, ie. impeachment goals.
[…] We also expect that the Department will provide to our Committees, upon request and consistent with applicable law, other information and material obtained or produced by the Special Counsel regarding certain foreign actors and other individuals who may have been the subject of a criminal or counterintelligence investigation.
[…] If the Special Counsel has reason to believe that the President has engaged in criminal or other serious misconduct, then the President must be subject to accountability either in a court or to the Congress.
Pelosi, Schumer and the House committee democrats do not want William Barr to be able to write a summary, a public statement, based on the report delivered to him by Robert Mueller.
Instead, the Democrats want the report from Mueller, including all the investigative trails that were exhausted, so they can exploit aspects of the inquiry that were not able to be proven, and weaponize “innuendo” and “possibility” for political benefit.
The process they are following is by design:
You have to admire their tenacity…………no GOPe would make such demands. Did Gowdy even know the word existed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will soon observe which side Mr. Barr prefers to be judged by history. With America or the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmmmm. I DEMAND a Mercedes Benz but I know I’ll never have one 😢.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Lord won’t you……
LikeLiked by 3 people
Buy me a Mercedes Benz. My friends all drive Porsches I must make amends.
Are we dating ourselves? 🤷🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now, now, don’t cry. Here, maybe this will make you feel better…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can posture and throw tantrums all they want. The law is firmly behind Barr controlling all of this at his discretion correct or no?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are the republicans on Schiff meeting with Fusion GPS Glen Simpson? Why aren’t they demanding he step down in unison. What are any of them doing this week ? Today? Crickets. They’re meeting with lobbyist and donors collecting checks. They’ve happily move into the republican two step minority party do nothings while PTrump is out there day and night fighting
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nunes was on Shannon last night neither confirming nor denying such a meeting took place. He said that SCIF meeting are classified and McCabe should be charged with leaking classified info (among all his other transgressions).
LikeLike
Hmmm, wouldn’t this be obstruction of justice by the democrat congresscritters?
I thought we respected whatever DOJ did, and any direction to DOJ was impeachable?
LikeLike
Barr’s response…
LikeLiked by 3 people
My simple message to Rep Adam Schiff is to go f… well, I can’t really repeat it in polite company.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Barr is a pretty straight shooter—he told them in public testimony that he would share details about indictable offenses—-but would not provide slurs and inuendos.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I doubt Barr capitulates to the Democrats’ demands. He will get the report, scan past all the Trump-Russia innuendo to see the bottom line which will state “we found nothing”.
He’ll understand the Democrats’ demand for more investigative fervor of the President, and Barr will not deliver for them.
LikeLike
We really need to be more respectful of Vice-Presidential-hopeful, Adam Schiff, and address him as such.
….Bhah hah hah!
LikeLike
If after 2 years and 300,000 documents, Mueller has nothing, is it possible:
1. Barr limits Mueler’s remaining inquiry?
2. Barr shuts it down?
LikeLike
Pull an Eric Holder and ignore House demands! Let them subpoena away!
LikeLike
The Unipaty’s game plan is long and deep. For every “point” President Trump “receives”, they have 3 “points” to take away. The only thing that will save our country is “we the people”.
I have been heartened lately. More people I talk with are coming out of their coma. The dynamic of Blexit and Walk Away is growing. If we can prevent out and out fraud in 2020, he’s got it by a landslide. WE is the operative word here.
LikeLike