President Trump Participates in Reception Celebrating African American History Month…

Tonight President Donald Trump addressed a reception audience celebrating National African American History Month in the east room of the White House.
Joining President Trump on the stage was First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, Clarence Henderson, Catherine Toney and Bob Woodson.
So many great moments!
**moments
PDJT pushing black history forward while Jussie pushes it backwards. Future generations will find “on this day in Black History” interesting to read about 2/21/2019.
Depends on WHERE they read the article: from a conservative newspaper, they might read both incidents; from a progressive Marxist newspaper they won’t read about either incident.
So awesome. He is so right about these young activists. They give me chills some days. They are so smart and so clear in their message.
I’m happy to celebrate constructive over comers. Their Melanin percentage is irrelevant. What I’m dead set against is the BS pandering to a counterculture with which said lauding is at it’s core designed to deconstruct America as founded.
Were Diamond and Silk there? I love them! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VK7aauzXsIg
I’m celebrating Black Hstory Month by remembering that great, patriotic Republican…Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr….
….right along with others like the incredible Frederick Douglas….
…with a special shout-out to the eloquent and beautiful Candice Owens, along with MAGA supporter Kanye West….
…and of course the hilarious, beautiful, fierce, and awesome Diamond & Silk…
in the shallow dept: I am so jealous of Silk’s hair.
it just always looks Great!
If MLK hadn’t been a preacher, he would not have connected with America the way he did.
Great event. Real happiness there. Socialists hate this…they’d rather talk about reparations.
We lament what Democrats have done to destroy black families after they were freed following the civil war. Black marriage rates and education levels and employment plummeted due to Democrat policies, which were only designed to capture the black vote, not lift them from poverty.
But don’t think that this only affected the black community. We spend more than ANY other country on education per capita and rank 17th. Therefore, it’s no wonder that charlatans like Willie Brown’s Girlfriend or Sporatacus Booker or Princess White Beaver aren’t laughed off their stages. People are dumb across the board. Democrats have succeeded in creating a populace that is far dumber than their predecessors for the first time in generations.
And that’s the ONLY reason they get elected at the rate they do. Stupidity has reached critical mass.
Great event. Very happy to see Katherine Toney and her family there. She was the first woman released under the First Step Act.
POTUS getting it done for ALL Americans.
African-Americans, in general, love Trump (in my opinion). He’s real, he doesn’t play games and he does what he says he is going to do. No excessive pandering or patronizing. What you see is what you get, and everyone respects that. He wants to help everyone, and he wants to help put people in positions so they can help themselves, as well.
