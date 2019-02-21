President Trump Participates in Reception Celebrating African American History Month…

Posted on February 21, 2019 by

Tonight President Donald Trump addressed a reception audience celebrating National African American History Month in the east room of the White House.

Joining President Trump on the stage was First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, Clarence Henderson, Catherine Toney and Bob Woodson.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Culture, Donald Trump, History, Melania Trump, Mike pence, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to President Trump Participates in Reception Celebrating African American History Month…

  1. sundance says:
    February 21, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    So many great monents!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Genie says:
    February 21, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    PDJT pushing black history forward while Jussie pushes it backwards. Future generations will find “on this day in Black History” interesting to read about 2/21/2019.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Laurie Churchill says:
    February 21, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    So awesome. He is so right about these young activists. They give me chills some days. They are so smart and so clear in their message.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. massivedeplorable says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    I’m happy to celebrate constructive over comers. Their Melanin percentage is irrelevant. What I’m dead set against is the BS pandering to a counterculture with which said lauding is at it’s core designed to deconstruct America as founded.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    I’m celebrating Black Hstory Month by remembering that great, patriotic Republican…Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr….

    ….right along with others like the incredible Frederick Douglas….

    …with a special shout-out to the eloquent and beautiful Candice Owens, along with MAGA supporter Kanye West….

    …and of course the hilarious, beautiful, fierce, and awesome Diamond & Silk…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. stats guy says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Great event. Real happiness there. Socialists hate this…they’d rather talk about reparations.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Justin Green says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    We lament what Democrats have done to destroy black families after they were freed following the civil war. Black marriage rates and education levels and employment plummeted due to Democrat policies, which were only designed to capture the black vote, not lift them from poverty.

    But don’t think that this only affected the black community. We spend more than ANY other country on education per capita and rank 17th. Therefore, it’s no wonder that charlatans like Willie Brown’s Girlfriend or Sporatacus Booker or Princess White Beaver aren’t laughed off their stages. People are dumb across the board. Democrats have succeeded in creating a populace that is far dumber than their predecessors for the first time in generations.

    And that’s the ONLY reason they get elected at the rate they do. Stupidity has reached critical mass.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Great event. Very happy to see Katherine Toney and her family there. She was the first woman released under the First Step Act.

    POTUS getting it done for ALL Americans.

    African-Americans, in general, love Trump (in my opinion). He’s real, he doesn’t play games and he does what he says he is going to do. No excessive pandering or patronizing. What you see is what you get, and everyone respects that. He wants to help everyone, and he wants to help put people in positions so they can help themselves, as well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s