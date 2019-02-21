Conservative College Student Physically Attacked Over Political Views…

CTH doesn’t like to draw attention to the political extremists because often it only advances their objectives. However, the recent story today of a young conservative college student brutally assaulted is horrific and authorities are looking for the attacker.

The original videos of the event were shared on social media {see here and see here}, and show an aggressive Berkeley student physically attacking a young conservative student named Hayden Williams simply because the attacker disagreed with his political views.

CALIFORNIA – University of California police want the public’s help tracking down a suspect whose brutal alleged assault of a conservative activist on the Berkeley campus was caught on video.

The campus police website said that two men on Tuesday approached a table where the activist was recruiting members to his group, and an argument ensued. The alleged victim, identified by Turning Point USA as Hayden Williams, held up his cell phone and began filming the two men who were allegedly harassing him. One of the two men knocked over the table, police said, and then punched Williams several times, causing injuries to his face. Much of the incident was captured on a witness’ cellphone, but it was unclear what, if anything, Williams may have said before the attack. The suspects had left by the time police arrived. Although Williams was helping Turning Point USA, he is not actually a member of the group. Williams is campus representative for Leadership Institute, according to Campus Reform, a conservative news site that the institute operates. A witness told Fox News the recruitment table had a sign that said: “Hate Crime Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims,” in reference to the case of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a bias attack against himself in downtown Chicago last month. On its website, Campus Reform, which interviewed Williams, reported that the alleged attacker cursed at the activist, calling him a racist and threatened to shoot him. (read more)

Another conservative student was assaulted on @UCBerkeley's campus. I just spoke to the survivor of the attack who is a dear friend of mine. He is in good spirits and plans on continuing to fight for conservative values on campus once his black eye is gone! What a bad a**! pic.twitter.com/g67Y9pAszD — Brad Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 21, 2019

Here is the altercation from my friends perspective. Conservative activists, take note. This is exactly the right thing to do, and I am so proud of him for recognizing the situation and not retaliating with violence. pic.twitter.com/QEuJWEQtz8 — Brad Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 21, 2019

