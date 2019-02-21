Conservative College Student Physically Attacked Over Political Views…

CTH doesn’t like to draw attention to the political extremists because often it only advances their objectives. However, the recent story today of a young conservative college student brutally assaulted is horrific and authorities are looking for the attacker.
The original videos of the event were shared on social media {see here and see here}, and show an aggressive Berkeley student physically attacking a young conservative student named Hayden Williams simply because the attacker disagreed with his political views.
CALIFORNIA – University of California police want the public’s help tracking down a suspect whose brutal alleged assault of a conservative activist on the Berkeley campus was caught on video.
The campus police website said that two men on Tuesday approached a table where the activist was recruiting members to his group, and an argument ensued. The alleged victim, identified by Turning Point USA as Hayden Williams, held up his cell phone and began filming the two men who were allegedly harassing him. One of the two men knocked over the table, police said, and then punched Williams several times, causing injuries to his face. Much of the incident was captured on a witness’ cellphone, but it was unclear what, if anything, Williams may have said before the attack.
The suspects had left by the time police arrived.
Although Williams was helping Turning Point USA, he is not actually a member of the group. Williams is campus representative for Leadership Institute, according to Campus Reform, a conservative news site that the institute operates.
A witness told Fox News the recruitment table had a sign that said: “Hate Crime Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims,” in reference to the case of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a bias attack against himself in downtown Chicago last month.
On its website, Campus Reform, which interviewed Williams, reported that the alleged attacker cursed at the activist, calling him a racist and threatened to shoot him. (read more)
“Hate Crime Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims,” I mean, what a fortuitous sign he made.
It is on film that he also threatened to shoot his a**. Let’s see how the school handles that one!
In the interests of accuracy, it has not (to my knowledge) yet been determined whether the attacker was a UC Berkeley student. The area is prone to a large number of assorted riff-raff, many of which lack the appropriate talent and/or money to be a student there. It’s considered to be a cool place to hang out.
A professor, then.
LOL!
LOL : )
Yes, emet, might be a professor; or perhaps the Deputy Assistant Vice President to the First Assistant Advocate Campus Co-Administrator for Diversity, Inclusion, Intersectionality and Hyperventilated Hyphenated Community Campus Life and Victimization Safe Spaces…
No doubt, triggered by Smollet.
But, not one damn word today about the Maga hats, or that the supposed perps were white. It was a planned political hit by Smollet and the DNC.
Expect more hate crimes against conservatives and PT supporters.
I think he may need some time away from civil people…….in jail. But then again he is innocent hntil proven guilty. Im tired of plea bragains. Whoever did the crime here needs to be in a cell.
You’re not innocent while you’re on camera assaulting somebody!
Very plain for everyone to see in the video he is guilty!
He’s guilty! Facts!
If he is a student he will be known soon because of the pics. He should be expelled. . .period!
Expelled, nuthin’ – That’s straight up assault and deserves some jail time and if I were Hayden I would sue his ass for everything I could get in civil court.
Damn straight! Sue his arse so deep that he’d think having to repay a student loan is a blessing!
that’s assault and battery.
Attacking someone because you don’t like their religious beliefs is a hate crime. Time to extend that definition to political beliefs and put these leftwing loon terrorists in prison for a long time.
I am tired of the whole hate crime thing. We do not need to expand bad ideas.
He threatened to shoot the kid. Did anyone hear that at :53 he says “you want to hit me, I will shoot you”. Crazy idiot.
That loss of control is going to cost him serious consequences and money
In CA, the mayor will give him a key to the city.
And be invited to Obummer’s library in Chicago because Eric Holder and Obummer be like BFFs!
Bullseye – we can only hope. I would slap him with a civil lawsuit so fast it would make his dirty little mouth gape open permanently.
I expect Alameda Cty prosecutors to be just as harsh with this guy as they were with Ike Clanton (bikelock guy) and his four felony counts of assault, which resulted in three years of probation.
This is more than I expect from a DC area jury on the coup perpetrators. We get excited hearing about an arrest and prosecution, and the swamp denizens excited about nullification.
This is what happens when activist Congressmen/women and Government officials ( see Maxine Waters, Loretta Lynch, etc..) with a complicit MSM, make public calls to harass and commit violent acts upon citizens of the opposite political party. And law enforcement and accountability and justice is absent in our country. This has to stop.
He looks familiar. There was an Antifart – By Any Means Necessary uprising right at this location prior to the Milo visit. They caught some antifart that was loosely associated with UCB after catching him sucker punching a MAGA. He looked like this juice head. He probably works in the Mayor’s office!
That ass just earned himself a scholarship from the SPLC. Stop the hate!
PS I applied to Cal with some great bonafides coming out of HS back in the 80s. I was rejected of course. But back then Cal wasn’t a haven for violent thugs, racists, and victims. It was just a cool, liberal school.
So when will Booker and Harris and Pelosi and Biden come forth and denounce an actual hate crime?
The moment when a white conservative steps in front of a camera and says; “God Bless America!”
I live in the SF Bay Area.
I am loudly pro Trump.
It’s a gamble but I’m a big guy who comes off slightly crazy so no one F with me.
About a year ago, my buddy and I took on a BART train car of people who were making anti Trump comments. Honestly, we blew their doors off, I actually think we red pilled a few.
I don’t like seeing MAGA supporters complacently taking a beating. It only encourages more.
We did Trump hat night in Los Gatos last night. Everyone at restaurant was cool. Lots of Trump support from the Asian community. About thirty Trump hats showed up and one of them is a Vice Mayor of a nearby mystery town.
Restaurant was great, but a few fugues on the way to the car, but I love classical music!
You’re a hero.
How I would have LOVED to be there!
Wish I had known.
For those who don’t know, Los Gatos is just another of the fantastic small towns in SF Bay Area.
You are a big, slightly crazy unicorn, Joe… and my hero.
Isn’t this just what Jussie was wanting?
What an sorry little s#!t – sucker-punched the dude.
Don’t ever avert your eyes from the threat, or you will get clocked like this guy was.
I commented on this event in Berkeley on yesterday’s GP site where it was reported. Watching local news here in the SF Bay area I hadn’t heard anything at all so I expected something by today at least on the local Fox channel, but nothing. We have a free pick up newspaper here The Daily Post which I read for local information and expected that it would have a mention about the kerfuffle on the UC campus, but NOTHING. It sets me to wonder whether the powers that be would like to sweep this under the rug, although Fox Cable commented on it tonight.
Note to Liberals: If you poke a bee’s nest enough times, you usually get stung by a lot of bees.
