Chicago Police Superintendent Outlines Hate Hoax Perpetrated by Jussie Smollett…

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson holds a press briefing to outline the level of fraud perpetrated by Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

  1. Ausonius says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    What about all the gullible and just plain dumb Presidential Candidates who swallowed your obviously stupid story completely, and now have to squirm out of their support for you somehow?

    WHAT ABOUT THEM, MR. SMOLLETT?! 🙂

  2. susandyer1962 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Yup! He’s toast!!😂

  3. Joe says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    I’m calling BS on the motive.

    Bet there are communications between Smollett And Kamalatoe’s campaign.

  4. susandyer1962 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Jamaal and Booker have been very quiet today huh?😈

  5. mikebrezzze says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    The ghetto just can’t help itself from producing a bumper crop of two digit IQ morons!

    • covfefe999 says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:12 pm

      Are you talking about Smollett? He’s half white and not from the ghetto. He was a child actor!

    • Kenji says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:29 pm

      His “privileged” upbringing didn’t do much for his IQ. He paid the Nigerian Brothers with a check!! What an idiot.

    • BebeTarget says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      It’s not just that Mike. No one ever talks about this but, when “victims” are allowed to do and say anything and not get punished . . they WILL do and say anything. Can you imagine this happening in the 60’s and 70’s. These “victims” have been conditioned by the MSM and the Left that they have the right to do whatever it takes to get what they want. Eric Holder, the highest law enforcement officer in the country, would not prosecute the “victims” America saw intimidating voters with billy clubs. THAT sends a big message. These hoodlum “victims’ have been coddled, protected, excused and made into heroes. It’s time we treat them for what they are doing, regardless of their color or sexual orientation. Crimes have to be punished to protect the innocent.

  6. tuskyou says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    Thx for posting the press briefing/separate thread.

  7. gingergal says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    I’m enjoying this.

  8. Mark McQueen says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Yeah right…everybody knows that if Smollett was just another schmuck from the Projects this case would still be sitting a a folder in some “unsolved” file cabinet.

  9. Hoop says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    That Superintendent is a smart guy…. his comments are right on the mark…
    Chicago is lucky to have a leader like that in a situation like this….

  10. Bullseye says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    No hate crime charge…..ridiculous ..Try what he did if your white and see if you get charged the same…..probation …the msm tv show rehab then back to career 2 year turnaround. Meanwhile he works for heels-up and spartacus

  11. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    The date was set Jan 28.

  12. PInky1920 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    The Po-lice are covering for the SOB. Trying to make us believe he did it because of his salary!!!!

    He did it to cause another Ferguson. With the help of Kamala Harris and her laughable “anti lynching” legislation.

    I have to admit I had to stop watching this fool; decrying gun violence in Chicago and wishing it got as much attention as smollett’s hoax.

    It was one THOUSAND percent political. The clean up crew is fully engaged for Smollett; he was just “angry” about his salary. Ok.

  13. andyocoregon says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    OMG! The original plan was for the brothers to pour gasoline rather than bleach on him!

  14. Sentient says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    If these “hate crimes” actually happened in any significant number, the “victims” wouldn’t have to keep staging fake ones.

  15. Motzilla says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Oh my goodness. This is just brutal, and oh so righteous! …

  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Superintendent’s Proposed Consequences:
    • Say he’s sorry.
    • Pay for Investigation.
    🙄

    That’s right … ignore the Mail Fraud and White-Powder Terrorism and Hate Crime.

  17. littleanniefannie says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    Fox hasn’t dropped him? Roseanne was toast within 20 minutes of her tweet. This is a full blown hate crime and someone hit the mute button at Fox. The double standard is alive and well and NOT the way Dems would have you believe!

  18. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    NBC employee was a witness but did not hear any racial slurs— what?!

    Liked by 1 person

    February 21, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    “I only hope that the TRUTH about what happened receives the same attention that the hoax did”

    Here’s the full press conference though a little bit at the beginning is cut off. Unfortunately it’s tainted by all sorts of red carpet and event video of Jussie.

  20. littleredmachine says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    How does this police chief know Jussle’s motive? Does he have anything to support that (besides probably Jussie and Jussie’s attorneys)? I don’t believe this ‘spin’, this sounds like Comey’s insertion of intent, r.e. Hillary (really Obama’s insertion of intent into the narrative via tv interview). Look for MSM to pick this up and run Forest run with it.

    I smell a rat behind the curtain.

    This was a politically motivated hit period!

  21. wightmanfarm says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Nothing says, “I need a raise”, like concocting a fake hate crime.

    • covfefe999 says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:39 pm

      Not just any white lawyer, he hired Pugh, the guy who helped save one of the LaQuan McDonald cops (charged with cover-up). Ironic choice there Jussie.

  23. burnett044 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Well the victim/race card can buy a lot…like hands up don`t shoot…and oh he was a gentle giant..
    dindi nuffin….what new slogan will come from this.??

  24. PInky1920 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Nauseated by all of it. He’ll get a fake slap on his limp wrist when it’s all said and done, after all, we wouldn’t want to upset him anymore than he already is.

    Cuz, we all know we all react the same way when we don’t like the amount of our paychecks, right??

  25. jack says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Trump can use this INFO/Case to nail the Leftists/Dems/MSM in creating FAKE HATE Crimes, and in maybe creating laws to protect against Slander/Label/ false reporting and the “harm” it causes from News Media.

    We need to DEMAND MSM gives EQUAL TIME to fair coverage of Trump and anti-Trump news-OPINIONS by people that “represent Trump” , and no-phony people on CNN/NBC/FOX that are suppose to represent Trump agenda BUT don’t . Sometimes we see FAKE reps for Trump that lay down during interview and side in anti-Trump crap, … even though under their name is republican/conservative/Trump on screen. Trump should authorize people for this task on MSM.

  26. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    This was a hate crime….against the American people.
    This was a hate crime….against a particular group of people (ie. Trump supporters).

    His email/texts & phone records need to be investigated for conspiracy and fellow ideological travelers….for known associates and/or employees of Kamala Harris, Cook Cnty DA Kim Foxx, or anyone else in leadership positions within the dimrat party.

    • PInky1920 says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      FG&C, yes, it is a hate crime. They’re whitewashing it out of existence. Move along now, you 60 million he committed this crime against, nothin to see here.

  27. Amber says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    Mainstream media isn’t reporting the MAGA angle to the Jussuie Smollet study. They are also completely ignoring Trump’s tweet. I expected him to do more actually, hang this around the Democrats ‘ neck, go in on Kamala Harris, Corey Boker and the leftist media

  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    The scratches and bruises were most likely self-inflicted, as the brothers were wearing gloves during the staged attack.— Eddie Johnson Superintendent, Chicago PD
    Jussie defaced himself.

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:34 pm

      Jussie Smollett beat up a gay, black man. It’s a hate crime in many ways.

    • covfefe999 says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:45 pm

      His choreographer pal was in his apartment when the “attack” occurred. Wish there was more about that guy, I think he was complicit and probably was the one who gave Jussie a couple of tiny scrapes prior to Jussie’s performance at the hospital.

      • covfefe999 says:
        February 21, 2019 at 3:47 pm

        Frank Gatson. Frank said he picked up Jussie at O’Hare and they went to Jussie’s apartment and he was in the apartment at the time of the fake attack. He said he felt guilty letting Jussie go out alone. I think Gatson and the women who went out at 12:30am and saw a “white” “redneck” wearing “thick gray hunting socks” are both complicit. But I guess it’s not a crime to participate in the hoax, Jussie alone is culpable.

      • sunnyflower5 says:
        February 21, 2019 at 3:51 pm

        I would think would they would scrape for DNA from under Jussie’s nails when he arrive at the doctors for his injuries….as he fought those beasts off.

  29. covfefe999 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    The police have the $3500 CHECK Jussie paid the MAGA Bros. 🙂 What a dummy, dude wrote a CHECK. lol

    They also know Jussie himself sent the threatening letter. He mailed it from the place where they film Empire. Is that insane? Another idiot move! Jussie must be a very very very stupid person.

  30. jack says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Trump tweeted this about Smollett:

  31. @ChicagoBri says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    The Chicago police superintendent is known to be a moron. His comments today amplify that. Chicago wasn’t targeted with a black eye – voters who supported President Trump were the intended target of this hoax.

    Smollett should get jail time. In Illinois, one only serves half of the sentence so that we can have more criminals on the streets. Sundance linked to a site: cwbchicago.com – it sheds daily light on the travesty that is the justice system in Chicago and Cook County.

    • covfefe999 says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:43 pm

      But you have to admit Johnson was fantastic during this press conference. Chicago WAS targeted. Jussie was complaining that the CPD wasn’t doing their investigation quickly enough. And prior to the fake attack he was unhappy that his own hoax letter hadn’t received enough attention. He’s been living in Chicago for a couple of years now I think but apparently has no love for Chicago or any of the people who have welcomed him to the city. Johnson was personally offended, being Chicago born. I’ve lived in Chicago for nearly two decades and I was offended too. it bothers me when people think Chicago is some hick town in the middle of flyover country. I guess that’s what Jussie thought.

    • alliwantissometruth says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:53 pm

      You got that right Bri. Johnson is Rahm’s hand picked puppet. He was trying his best to keep the narrative going. Chicago politicians wanted it to be true and they’d do anything to make it so, no matter if it was all a lie

      The rank and file cops and detectives were the ones leaking information on this case, and the upper echelon are furious they weren’t able to control it

      Rest assured they would have covered it up and kept the lie going if they could have

  32. Peregrino Nuzkwamia says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Weird — the cop is talking like a judge summing up a trial after a conviction has been secured, telling us the alleged motive of the crime as if this had been proved.

    The supposed motive doesn’t even sound plausible. Maybe it’s the best they could come up with in the time available to them — “they” being those who know the (much more explosive) real motive.

    • andyocoregon says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:44 pm

      Yeah, how often do we see a prosecutor’s case laid out in great detail like that in front of cameras? I’m glad she did it, however. It was quite revealing.
      If Smollett doesn’t confess and throw himself on the mercy of the court, he’s a bigger fool than I think he is.

  33. dekare says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    The same smollett that denied Kavanaugh the right to be innocent until proven guilty is now claiming he deserves that same presumption….screw him.

  34. beach lover says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    This reading of the story is better than a novel! She is doing a great job.

  35. covfefe999 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Notice that the MAGA Bros did not commit any crime, so no immunity was necessary. It was Jussie who committed the crime.

    CPD Superintendent said they have the MAGA Bros’ phone records and they know Jussie talked to them “quite a bit” before the inciddent, after the incident, and while the Bros were out of the country.

    • andyocoregon says:
      February 21, 2019 at 3:48 pm

      They didn’t? Since when is conspiracy to commit a crime not a crime? They conspired with Smollett to create a false police report. And they accepted money for it.
      I still say they should be prosecuted for conspiracy.

  36. Tl Howard says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    having to sign in for the umpteenth time–can only do it by first posting, then signing in here, then to wordpress…

  37. GREENMIRROR says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Publicity Stunt?
    We are looking directly at a HATE CRIME here!

  38. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Fox is showing a group- Smollett family and friends leaving court.
    Unless Jussie hair grew out since his mug shot, that was not him with his family.

  39. whoseyore says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    I am sure that this has been said here earlier in posts, but I just have to get this off my chest.
    This act was NOT to promote his career. This was to racially divide people against our president and the people who support him. It had NOTHING to do with his career. Everyone knows that Hollywood doesn’t feel empathy toward anyone. Neither does the Deep Swamp, and they will create anger and hatred toward this sitting president every chance they get. Not just our president, but those people who support our president and his agenda. This needs to be investigated to the deepest levels. Who did he speak with over the phone before and after this incident? I also refuse to believe that he concocted this on his own. This was likely coordinated at the highest levels, but he volunteered a couple of guys that he thought would play along.

    I am praying that our FBI will soon be cleaned out of all of the corrupt players so that this can be investigated the way that it really should. I watched those officers in the back ground and at certain times during their well-decorated Captain’s speech, they carefully shifted their view to other officers in the group behind the Captain. They know that they serve a racist captain who wants to make this look like it was all about Jussie instead of our president.

    Had this stunt been pulled off, there would have been riots in Chicago and with the tensions that exist today between different groups (not just races), it would probably have been the biggest riot this country has ever seen and guess who would have gotten the blame? Guess who they would have tried to take down due to the ‘racial division’ that “he” is causing in America? They are going to take him down, one way or another. This is SERIOUS folks, very serious. We should not take this response lightly (like the Swamp is hoping we will). We need to demand that the FBI look into this. I am sick to death of the way that we are treated. They (the Swamp Creatures…and they are many) are never held accountable for what they do. Instead, those who love this country and want to see the constitution held to, are set up by the Deep State and then punished to the highest extent (think General Flynn).

    I pray that today will mark a turning point for us. LET US BE SILENT NO MORE!

  40. Retired USMC says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Who is up for a good old class action lawsuit?

  41. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    There is good news in this, treepers. And that is……

    Anyone and everyone who rushed to believe this moron and his fake, false accusations has been made to look like a complete idiot and has had their personal credibility publically shredded into oblivion ( if it wasn’t already).

  42. Will says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Just wait until the Federal charges come in for mailing the white powder fake hate letter to himself. Enjoy your years in jail, Jussie.

  43. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Authorities and most everyone else involved are trying to make this all about the money; like a million dollars a year is bad pay. We all know it’s NOT about the moolah. It was about demonizing Trump and ginning up violent anger against the Deplorables who elected him. Stay calm and carry on.

    TRUMP 2020

