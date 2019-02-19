White House Officially Announces Rosenstein Replacement – Jeffrey Rosen to Deputy AG…

On the surface it would appear the Mueller probe has reached its final stages. Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein was scheduled to exit the DOJ simultaneous to his partner, Robert Mueller, concluding his special counsel investigation.
[Via The White House] February 19, 2019 – President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to a Key Administration Post.
Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:
Jeffrey A. Rosen of Virginia, to be the Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice.
Mr. Rosen currently serves as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Previously, Mr. Rosen was a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. During his nearly 30 years at that firm, he held positions of Associate, Partner, Co-Head of the Washington, D.C., office, and member of Kirkland’s Global Executive Management Committee.
Mr. Rosen served as General Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor for the White House Office of Management and Budget and as General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Transportation. Additionally, he served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center and Chair of the American Bar Association’s Section of Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice.
Mr. Rosen earned his B.A. in economics with Highest Distinction from Northwestern University and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School. (WH Link)
Jeffrey Rosen is the hand-picked deputy of Attorney General William Barr:
So, how soon is Rosie leaving? Did the White House just push him out the door? That would be a great sign that the new AG is not going to waste any time on niceties!!
Let’s hope. Rosen is Mrs. Elaine Chao Turtle’s co-worker right now. I hope he doesn’t have a Chinese chip embedded in him.
And Kirkland & Ellis, LLP? That name rings a bell.
Rosen’s career trajectory sounds like this is an after the fact appointment. Safe but any productivity will depend on a vigorous and unencumbered staff to follow through.
Show me the initial indictment and I will enjoy the further conversation.
I wonder what the nature of the indictments by Rosen look like? Will do some peeping.
Oh ugh – didn’t know there was a connection to the Turtle and the missus…that is discouraging!
See my comment way downstream about an interesting person who works at K & E.
How my comment got placed so far down, I have no idea.
I hope he doesn’t have a Chinese chip embedded in him.
Hahahaha!
Maybe Rosen has been spying on Chao 🕵🏻♂️. 🤣 prolly not tho
Well, I also think THAT would be fun! And makes sense because Barr earned his degree from Columbia…wait for it…in Chinese Studies!!!!
Ding! Ding! Ding!!!!!
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/12/william-barr-attorney-general-nominee-excellent-choice/
His Chinese name is Wong Hung Low……
Those are things that are hard to dismiss.
Meanwhile, back at my ranch…😑
Meanwhile, back at the Ranch….
The Lone Ranger, cleverly disguised as a pool table was getting his …………..racked…
🙋♂️Hey W
Please see my reply to vikingmom a couple of spots down from here.
I don’t get excited about these Washington insider appointees like AG Bill Barr anymore. Let’s see what he does first before we start putting pictures of him up like he’s coming to the rescue!
Same here, dufrst.
It’s been a crapshoot and we’ve had some good ones, some clinkers, and some stinkers. Let’s encourage him to be one of the good ones and then wait and see if he comes through. No medals until they are earned.
Let’s call it a tripwire-type event then. We knew RR was resigning once The Mule finally plodded to the finish line. So we knew Barr would want a replacement teed up. That’s about it.
What will be interesting will be the confirmation hearing(s) in the Senate. Between the committee dems running in their presidential primary, losers like Da Nang Dick, and the prospect of a confidential report in Barr’s hands, we should be treated to another spectacle of dysfunction.
Umm, Jeff Rosen was already confirmed by the senate in 2017, on party lines. I thought lateral moves didn’t require more hearings?
https://www.congress.gov/nomination/115th-congress/102
I was thinking the same thing, PS. Good, in that, Mr. Rosen can hit the ground running w/o having to go thru the rigors of interviewing and getting confirmed. I would think McCabe is giving Bondo Barr fits right now…the media attention to McCabe is way over the top which is the last thing Barr wants. They need to shut McCabe up!
I thought the same thing initially. From behind the NYT pay wall. Feb 14th article about confirmation of Barr I rad last week.
From NYT…”Even before the confirmation vote, Mr. Barr was planning steps to begin putting his imprint on the department. He intends to call on Jeffrey A. Rosen, the current deputy transportation secretary, to serve as deputy attorney general, two people briefed on the choice said. His nomination would be subject to a Senate vote”.
Seems like Mueller broke the SOLITARY CONFINEMENT ice with Manafort.
Let’s let the rest of the Coup Cabal cool their heels there until we can try them for Sedition.
I was confused by that as well. He would need to be nominated by the President on behalf of the AG, but not if already confirmed for a deputy in another agency, no?
That picture isn’t exactly flattering. More of a “we’ll see” kind of thing.
Exactly.
We should know by the end of the month what are Barr’s intentions.
I’m with you, D. I feel they are all a cut of the same cloth. That above picture of Barr is disturbing! That swamp is as big and deep as an ocean. Trust no one.
Agree, Abster . . . . . All the praise heaped upon Barr (the same as with Comey and Mueller in the beginning) makes me wonder if Barr has the guts to cause upheaval in his life. He has made himself comfortable in the D..C. area with a fine reputation and close, high profile friends. I wonder if he has it in him to do what has to be done and go after those friends. His personal life will never be the same.
I like the part where Barr says that Rosenstein served the DOJ for many years with “dedication and distinction”.
Distinctly dedicated to corruption would be more accurate.
Admittedly, I did the same clarification for peace of mind.😉
What we had wasn’t working. Unfortunately we (treeper/supporters) can’t fill the cabinet with a bunch of us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Damn straight.
(I agree)
I didn’t care for the way Barr praised Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unless it was a ruse.
It takes one to know one. I think somebody who has swum in the depths has a better eye for deep swamp camouflage than landlubbers. It improves one’s aim when in the shadows if you’re so inclined to shoot. Let us hope AG Barr is the killer we’ll grow to revere.
AG Barr is also from a completely different culture in the late 80’s. The dynamic will be interesting, to say the least.
Wonder what he thought about the severe corruption of the executive office during the tenure of Clinton.
remember it was Rosenstein who both appointed Nazi Müller and had Berman recused at the SDNY. Kapos like him should burn in hell
Rosenstein is a sneaky snake.
Kapo indeed!
At this point, all the accolades for Rosen don’t move me.
Instinctively, I’m bland and not excited. Too early to tell while the jury is out on this selection.
I’ll try not to hastily judge, but my needle is not moved yet. We’ll see. 😑
I think it’s good to feel a lack of excitement about this, then we can’t have our hopes dashed … because we didn’t have any. 🙂 But I will say Barr and Rosen have got to be better than Sessions and Rosenstein, so there’s that.
Agreed on both points.
Holding back in judgment and emotional reactions is kind of a mental safety valve. I’d rather have the pleasure of moving upstream from a neutral position than being dissapointed and having to move further downstream from said neutral position which is basically what you said.
At this point, any movement upward from Sessions and RR cannot be negative.
Have a great evening.
FUBAR!
Whitaker back in position in 60 days? LOL!
pictures behind him? Reagan in one and signed photo of Petrais in the other?
Not trying to read anything in there was a time many considered Petrais a genuine hero. Dont know the circumstances of the photo but i am assuming FBI work in Iraq. Also dont know the date or circumstance of the photo above of Barr.
Still have my fingers crossed. We do not need a pit bull attack dog just an honest follower of the law with Guts.
Yes.
Just a single honest soul who will follow basic abc rule of law with stalwart courage, integrity and dligence to be faithful to our Republic’s Constitution.
Walk in the snow with bleeding feet if that’s what it takes to uphold truth and the rule of law.
If not, it’s down the rabbit holes of chaos and anarchy.
Is that too much to ask for?
It is not too much to ask for and it is the least the American people deserve… Barr has the opportunity to be the most consequential AG in American History if he does what you say angellestaria… He could restore integrity and public trust to a badly corrupt and broken DoJ/FBI… He loves those agencies… Will that love be enough? Or will he paper over it all and let his fellow bureaucrats skate?
If Barr lives up to that highest ideal of what an AG should be…I will be among those so greatful and thankful for the refreshing change and will be fully supportive.
It’s too early to tell which is why I use the term…we’ll see…for now.
I think it was yesterday that I commented that none of us actually-factually, positively yet know what’s going to go down concerning this convoluted quagmire.
I wish not to be one to be making cheap, hasty judgments….although the last few years of history suggests hardly any of these present criminals will incur just retribution for their evil deeds against our nation…and that is a heavy weight on the neck of our nation…edpecially the BHO years.
Having said that, you are correct to opine that WB has the opportunity to become the most consequential AG in our history. The potential is there if he will grasp it and run with it. If he does, he will incur vicious-malicious hate like no other AG ever has.
I can’t answer your two questions because I simply don’t know. I can only hope. Back to…we’ll see.
But I think your reply/comment is very insightful and worthy to consider the thoughts of. Bottom line…Never. Give. Up.
Thanks for your reply.
Peace
Beautifully said… thank you.
👍
This is the letter we should all write him.
Exactly…
Even if AG Barr and Rosen are good guys and follow thru. The next step in that ladder is the corrupt judges in DC they will have to deal with. It truly is the swamp
Before Petraeus was compromised?
Petraeus was set up, plain and simple, and he took the bait and destroyed his life, his career, his marriage, and his reputation…
Yep. Loke so many, the deep state just sets these people up.
Can you imagine how great our country would still be if people just focused on that alone?
Like…
i can’t imagine why he wasn’t satisfied with his wife.
LikeLiked by 1 person
/s?
yes, my bad
I don’t really care about his infidelity but he was willing to Swamp it seems.
Horribly. First, he mentioned that he was a Rockefeller Republican. Afterward, Patraeus was set up by Obama.
I was completely convinced that he is just another weak player in the swamp.
I think they saw Petreus’ “myth” get too large and decided to destroy him before he became a political challenge.
He was contemplating a Presidential run, so the usual suspects set out to take the strong man down. They tried to do the same to President Trump, no?
Sadly, we know now that there is no person immune to these take downs. It doesn’t even need to be real – just sideline you.
Pure evil. How many well meaing people failed to get into office who should have? Barry Goldwater for one.
Indeed they tried to do the same to President Trump and they re-double their efforts to take PDJT down every day… Non stop… No president has seen more attacks from more enemies than this one… Not even close.
Trump has to be the most vetted person in planetary history by now.
A+ for situational awareness
That yellow couch pictured is in Miss Lindsay’s office so those are Lindsay’s pics.
“We do not need a pit bull attack dog just an honest follower of the law with Guts.”
And therein lies the problem, TBT. Other than President Trump I can’t think of another gutsy person in DC, not one. Among the shortest lists on earth are “Gutsy DC Politicos”, “Best Truck Stop Sushi in America” and “Greatly Admired Living Democrats”.
DC paper-pushers don’t advance by having ‘the guts’ to drain the same swamp in which they have floated for decades …it would be suicidal to their future career and social standing among ‘the elite’ for the rest of their lives. These folks don’t dwell among we deplorables, they dwell there, IN that swamp.
Very sorry to sound so negative, so defeatist, but until I see indictments, perp walks, convictions, and massive fines (these folks never ever do jail time) I’ll have to be contented with the fact that at least Hillary is STILL not president, thank God.
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss
Your rock and roll analogy may be entirely correct, BUT wait some time first.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hardly.
Even if there is not the execution-style justice many of might want, the coup will end and MAGA can go forth more strongly throughout the land.
DeGenova and Toenseng approve
Which one is an outsider with a likelihood of prosecuting career DOJ and FBI and former administration officials?
I won’t be happy until I see them both unsealing those 70k indictments.
What 70k indictments?
LikeLike
There are no 70K indictments of interest to this group.
Which is why I asked that question… 😉
Been reading and listening to your dialogue here of late. Thank you for your tenacity, diligence and faithfulness to truth, justice and rule of law.
People on the progressive, liberal, socialist, anti-Constitution left hate people like you, but hey, you’ve got us rooting and pulling for you.
Now, let’s hope Lara Logan’s remarks about the media get some good traction. Would love to see a sit down conversation between her and Sharyl Attkisson.
Peace and blessings.
Will be interesting to see if they fire him or allow him to retire in March as it’s been said is when he had planned to retire.
This was meant as a reply to vikingmom.
Wonder if his pension is dependent upon staying through a certain date? Isn’t that what happened to McCabe? He was going to stick around until he hit 30 years and then he was fired a week or two before that and it cost him thousands in his pension.
I’ve been having a problem getting some of my comments properly placed as replies to other comments.
Anything that moves RR out is good. I’m more interested in why DOT needs 400 lawyers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably a great deal of real estate law.
Plus you read articles how they passed on (originally Manafort I think), or couldn’t win/prove big cases. I like quality over quantity.
Because corporate law is much more demanding. They have to be able to chill somewhere.
One per House member while in the brothel!
rf121: “I’m more interested in why DOT needs 400 lawyers.”
To fight the 400 lawyers at the EPA who are trying to stop them from filling a pothole.
Wetlands, donchano.
Snail darters and spotted owls that are multiplying at an alarming rate due to global warming. Would be my guess…
snail darters yes, spotted owls no. The barred owls are driving the latter to extinction.
Making certain any union boss beings the cheese.
Brings…tablet tar.
Sundance provides us with more and more of the anger-inducing details of the coup attempt by DeepState and their DEM/GOPe and MSM allies.
However, NOBODY IS GOING TO BE CHARGED with anything EXCEPT for those already charged or indicted.
Everyone except for those on both sides who make money by keeping this ginned up to get clicks, views and listen-tos are going to focus on turning the page, including PDJT.
PDJT will focus on MAGA.
Everyone else will focus on stopping him.
NOBODY is going to be perp walked, or face justice who engineered this coup.
Anybody wanna take this bet?
Just curious, but what is the bet? All you have done is state the condition for the wager.
If you are sure and certain, you would wager something valuable to yourself that you would be loath and unwilling to lose. And bragging rights are worthless on an anonymous forum.
Gentleman’s wager. Maybe that is why you don’t understand.
The point is that we are here because it is a mess that all powers that be want cleaned up but don’t want the mess-makers prosecuted for.
too bad I didn’t bet you on Trust Sessions
If there really is/are individuals that visit here that actually do have a voice in the 2020 campaign, I would suggest in all seriousness producing a 30 minute “Ross Perot like” informercial where the unredacted documents exposing the current Coup are scrolled, slowly as possible, in order to expose the true motives of anyone that so foolishly choses to run against President Trump.
And make sure that Comrade Burr and Tillis receive the recognition they so richly deserve along with McConnel and all those that voted in favor of the latest “spending bill’. Also all Federal Judges that have taken it upon themselves to assume the authority of the Executive.
Not enough room here to list all that need recognition in the video.
Tempting. When public opinion starts congregating loudly on one side of a trade, I have been trained to mosey on over to the other side.
Albert us, I can agree with you BUT your speculative efforts are premature. The criminal cover up dam may burst. The multitude of criminals in need of daylight may have a zCOMEUPPANCE. Think that Mr. Smollett is awarded his just desserts.
After the bad experience with Sessions, I don’t think President Trump would appoint Barr without him being thoroughly vetted. So, Barr and his personally chosen Deputy AG Jeffery Rosen should make a successful team.
Sounds good in theory and I would agree except I remember how we pinned similar hopes when Kelly replaced Priebus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
One would think…….
I caution people to think Barr is going to turn into the Hammer that everyone thought Sessions was. Not happening. Be realistic, people. Think reelection, not prosecution. His job is to clear up this Russia mess and get rid of the political surveillance. And move on to controlling the beast that is the DOJ right now. Address terrorism, immigration, trade treaty litigation. And likely there will be no report, because if there was, it would have to detail the disgusting surveillance that went on. And you know that is not happening. The Russia mess will go out, not with a bang, but with a whimper.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Your comment conveys a conscientious orientation to reality.
If there is no punishment it will happen again, plain and simple. Either Barr prosecutes these guys, or we become a banana republic. The choice is that stark.
@ thegoosefish… Well… Even if the most Barr accomplishes is to successfully do his job as described by you, I’ll be very happy to refer to him as “Hammer.”
Exactly right!
LikeLike
Fine by me. A strong AG on those issues would be great.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
So in his 1st significant action as AG, Barr asks the POTUS to nominate as his Deputy an attorney from outside the DOJ…. seems like a statement of some kind
I’m almost certain I read an article just the other day that said AG Barr would hand pick his own Deputy AG…….so whose choice was this? Not that it really matters. I’m just curious.
Scratch that….
I’m on my phone and had to click “see more” to read the rest of the text where it clearly states that AG Barr did, in fact, hand pick Rosen.
My apologies!
This is Barr’s pick. The President is nominating Rosen on behalf of Barr.
And then maybe the next DAG’s last name will be Rose.
lol.
Haha!
Yep, Barr and Rosen have worked together quite awhile.
But, going into the Den of Fire, I would want someone I trust, wouldn’t you?
And then a whole bunch of hand signals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cannot make this stuff up. Coppola and Dostoyevsky walk into a bar…
LikeLike
If you read Sundance’s article at the top of this page your answer is in its own separate line:
“Jeffrey Rosen is the hand-picked deputy of Attorney General William Barr”
Please, please, please continue taking down the pedophiles and human traffickers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh.
I’m underwhelmed.
“Jeffrey Rosen is the hand-picked deputy of Attorney General William Barr”
Now I’m seriously underwhelmed. I’m going to go have a large drink.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who were you expecting?
Rosenthal!
Chill out and observe the results.
Supposedly Solomon has some revelation about an Ohr dossier. But he is teasing it with a Hannity appearance. And not publishing until tomorrow.
At this point I have had it with the ticktock boom crowd making a buck on Fox news. Just trying to make a buck. Teasing stuff. Overhyping stuff.
Whatever happened withe the last ticktock boom?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Solomon DOES allude to Nellie Ohr, so maybe some is leaking or allowing new info out in public?
Barr, Rosen, …
What’s Huber up to?
I think Huber is on the side of a milk carton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Whober?
Oh right. Seems like ages ago…
creating now 70,000 sealed indictments/s
Jupitercomm, good on the one hand, bad on the other. He works for McConnell’s wife. How fubar is that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
No, just tired of getting burned😉
Yeah, me too.
Baking, your supposition is at least. Anyone related to treasonous Mitch is suspect. Kapiche?
I know…hard to believe but Elaine Chao is in the family of the largest Taiwanese? shipping magnates, and DOT’s are notorious for complete scum. So a big subswamp, if you like.
Elaine’s father fled Mainland China to Taiwan in the ’90’s.
https://theintercept.com/2018/02/05/mitch-mcconnell-elaine-chao-offshore-paradise-papers/
Rosenstein leaves and Rosen comes in? Rosen sounds like the ‘Americanized’ version of Rosenstein. Are they second or third cousins? I don’t want to seem superstitious, but to bring in a Rosen seems to be bad karma at the very least.
“Rosenstein, who has served the Department of justice over many years with dedication and distinction”…says Barr? WHAT?? So RR leaves with “honors”. Well, if he so great, why’s he leaving?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosen has almost as much government experience as Hillary and as RBG. I feel so much better now. But then, don’t we all?
“Dedication and distinction” means Rosenstein skates.
Rosen, not Rosenstein. Two different people. One incoming, one outgoing.
Bye Rod, ya wanker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
If the person doing the picking is a good person then that might be exactly what we want.
Then why didn’t he pick you? Or Sundance?
This “yes” man is NOT from the DOJ, and in my mind, that’s a start. He may have DOJ friends BUT Rosen is not one of “them.” Plus he has management experience. And these DOJ people need some serious “managing,” not politicizing and weaponizing. It looks good, but we have to see what Bondo Barr does, and he’s not going to make a public announcement about what he’s going to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What about Rosensteins assistants. His extra Deep State Hydra heads. Are they going?
SD – I learned today about Administrative Cordial. This is where a govt employee can be questioned in regards to their illicit actions. The leverage is that the Govt can fire them, or perhaps remove their pending pension. The reality is that once RR leaves, he could be forced to testify but at this point he could plead the 5th… It is just disgusting that this A-hole is going to get off. Am I wrong you think?
Cudgel
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/cudgel
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
You probably had confidence in Jeff Sessions too. Until you didn’t.
A Trump that is clean, powerful, and effective is bad for their ratings.
“…and member of Kirkland’s GLOBAL Executive Management Committee.
“Jeffrey Rosen is the HAND PICKED deputy of Attorney General William Barr:”
If it’s {GLOBAL}…it’s never good.
If it’s (HAND PICKED} by the best friend of the man who was {HAND PICKED} by the Swamp to destroy Trump…it’s even worse.
President Ivanka and Vice President Jared are making a lot of bad decisions. I didn’t vote for either of these NY liberals, I voted for President Trump’s gut…so back off and let Trump be Trump.
Bill Barr under Bush Sr.
This article doesn’t describe everything in detail but it gets the event across.
Accountability in our administrative state again seems lacking.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/incident-at-ruby-ridge
This also reminds me of the person who signed off on “gun free zones” Bush “not a Texan” Sr.
Mattis didn’t.
He’s probably using up a few weeks of annual leave now. He’s gone already!
In Corporate he’d have his box and stapler and would be standing outside the front door already.
Another Q proof… just sayin’
I have to admit I look at some of them I I don’t get what they are saying.
Barr: “…an excellent choice to succeed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has served the Department of Justice over many years with dedication and distinction.”
Is he talking about the same Rod Rosenstein who signed the illegal FISA application without reading, appointed a Special Counsel without specifying a crime, refused to testify in Congress and volunteered to wear a wire in order to secretly record the President of the United States? That Rod Rosenstein? With dedication and distinction. You don’t say…
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are so scroomed.
Sometimes a boss has to write or say what he/she has to write or say when an employee leaves…..
Even POTUS gives kudos to departing staff members.
POTUS and Melania were quite gracious as they walked with the Obamas to the limos on Inauguration Day.
Not when POTUS tweets something like this
Summer, so tough to be confronted with actions the perpetrators employed. Some day the bad guys will be expected to pay.
Not every person working in DC is a Trump hater.
There are some who agree with President Trump’s agenda and completely disagree with the weaponization of our intelligence community. But they are the minority.
AG Barr does not need this job; his career was over and he was in the private sector, ready for retirement. It’s clear from his memo on the obstruction of justice issue that he was not in agreement with the ‘Swamppees’ and he didn’t have to write that, he didn’t have to take this yoke upon his shoulder; unless there is evidence that he is the last, best hope for the Trump Haters to take out our POTUS.
From what I’ve read about Rosen, he was on Pres. Trump’s transition team and supports his agenda. But, maybe Rosen is really out to get VSGPDJT also.
I believe it would be quite impossible and very improbable for POTUS to bring in outsiders, (who may be qualified and loyal to MAGA) who could get approved by Congress and at the same time, walk into that Swamp and navigate their way through thousands of Trump haters, figure out their plans, arrest them, put them on trial, convict them and jail them or hang them. That is never going to happen, ever and I have no idea why anyone would even believe for one second that it could happen.
I’ll be satisfied if AG Barr uses his staff wisely; gets rid of the Trump haters, and where he can possibly have a real win, go for the big fight and clean up the DOJ and the FBI.
We should know rather soon which way AG Barr will go.
Good points. Remember the DOJ has literally thousands of lawsuits it’s fighting in court all the time, budgets, personnel issues, regulations, and myriad other administrative tasks associated with an organization that size. Somebody needs to manage it. Sounds like a great job for a deputy.
Very well stated!
Thrilled at this!
Rosenstien with his co-conspirators NEED to be criminally CHARGED and each should be processed like any other US Citizen would have been! Equal Justice!
Let each of these arrested inmates arrange their own legal defense….(like ANY other American Citizen requires after an arrest). After local incarceration processing each should be given the “phone call” and all the other Miranda Rights, (like ANY other Citizen has). The US Justice System NEEDS to be equal! EQUAL!
Rosenstein tried to genocide the U.S. Constitution and the Republic and should be put away for a thousand years.
As to any idea that Rosenstein was thinking he was answering a higher purpose in committing his crimes, John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald thought the same thing and so did Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot and Mohammad. Most evil people think they are answering a higher purpose.
The Rule of Law is at stake with these appointments. It becomes just a notion of morality and nothing more if the treasonous bastards behind the soft coup attempt aren’t indicted. Rosie and Barr will have their hands full, I get it, but hope they find the time to do their fvcking jobs!
Chief Justice Roberts tells right-wing judges to slow their roll
Roberts has been compromised/bought off
https://thinkprogress.org/chief-justice-roberts-warns-right-wing-judges-to-slow-their-roll-ebe70a2fb3ce/
Roberts is obsessed with political optics. He doesn’t want the Court to be viewed as political — even though it is. Its going to take RBG’s replacement to create a large enough gap to make Robert’s fence sitting useless.
When that happens, look for Roberts to join the conservative majority, assign the opinion to himself to write, and then write the opinion as narrow as possible while keeping the majority.
And W.Neil Eggleston works at Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in its government, regulatory and internal investigations division ii WDC.
You win the $1M prize if you can guess what chief anatagonist Neil worked for.
If you said formal White House counsel to former POTUS Obaminator….begin collecting your money now.
My comment was supposed to be placed as a reply to vikingmom way upstream in this thread. How it got placed this far down…don’t know.
As Deputy Secretary of Transportation, his move to DAG should probably be considered an lateral one. He leads 50,000 at DOT and will lead approx 100,000 at DOJ. He likely is up to the job administratively.
Question for y’all: Will he need to go through the confirmation process for his move to DAG?
Is this good, bad or neutral? More Swamp? If so someone needs to sit the Prez down. …and ask why?
Remember Sessions was supposed to come to rescue? He appointed Huber and that was supposed to do something. Nothing.
Remember Horowitz, the IG was supposed to come to the rescue? He was supposed to come out with a report that would reveal everything. Nothing.
Remember Admiral Mike Rogers? He was supposed to come to the rescue. He warned Trump he was being spied on. Nothing.
Remember Devin Nunes? He was on the intel committee and had access to all of the interacted docs. Nothing.
I won’t even mention Trey Goudy.
There have been times that even Mueller was speculated to be on the side of revealing everything and Rosenstein too!
Now, AG Bill Barr is the great hope for revelation. He’s the one that will finally investigate and reveal everything that has happened the past 3 yrs to take down Trump.
I’m not holding my breath. This whole sordid affair has the blessing of Washington D.C.’s political class. They wanted to stop Trump at all costs and keep him from exposing their corruption once he got into office.
Unfortunately for Trump, he knew no one in Washington to help him on this front. The one person who was supposed to help him recused himself in the most shameful act of cowardice I’ve ever seen!
So here we are left with Trump only allowed to appoint people to Justice that Washington approves of and people still think the truth is going to be revealed? We will never know the truth in this sordid affair. Think about it. Paul Ryan and the GOP threw a winnable election in order to get off of investigating this thing in my opinion!
If not for the Herculean effort of President Trump, the Senate would have been lost too and he would surely be facing impeachment and removal from office by these scoundrels!
The American people are asleep! There will be no revelation of the truth until long after you and I are alive in this life. By then, some time after the year 2070, it won’t matter.
