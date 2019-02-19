White House Officially Announces Rosenstein Replacement – Jeffrey Rosen to Deputy AG…

On the surface it would appear the Mueller probe has reached its final stages.  Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein was scheduled to exit the DOJ simultaneous to his partner, Robert Mueller, concluding his special counsel investigation.

[Via The White House] February 19, 2019 – President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to a Key Administration Post.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Jeffrey A. Rosen of Virginia, to be the Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice.

Mr. Rosen currently serves as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Previously, Mr. Rosen was a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. During his nearly 30 years at that firm, he held positions of Associate, Partner, Co-Head of the Washington, D.C., office, and member of Kirkland’s Global Executive Management Committee.

Mr. Rosen served as General Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor for the White House Office of Management and Budget and as General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Transportation. Additionally, he served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center and Chair of the American Bar Association’s Section of Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice.

Mr. Rosen earned his B.A. in economics with Highest Distinction from Northwestern University and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School.  (WH Link)

Jeffrey Rosen is the hand-picked deputy of Attorney General William Barr:

184 Responses to White House Officially Announces Rosenstein Replacement – Jeffrey Rosen to Deputy AG…

  1. vikingmom says:
    February 19, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    So, how soon is Rosie leaving? Did the White House just push him out the door? That would be a great sign that the new AG is not going to waste any time on niceties!!

  2. dufrst says:
    February 19, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    I don’t get excited about these Washington insider appointees like AG Bill Barr anymore. Let’s see what he does first before we start putting pictures of him up like he’s coming to the rescue!

    • H.R. says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      Same here, dufrst.

      It’s been a crapshoot and we’ve had some good ones, some clinkers, and some stinkers. Let’s encourage him to be one of the good ones and then wait and see if he comes through. No medals until they are earned.

    • The Boss says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Let’s call it a tripwire-type event then. We knew RR was resigning once The Mule finally plodded to the finish line. So we knew Barr would want a replacement teed up. That’s about it.
      What will be interesting will be the confirmation hearing(s) in the Senate. Between the committee dems running in their presidential primary, losers like Da Nang Dick, and the prospect of a confidential report in Barr’s hands, we should be treated to another spectacle of dysfunction.

      • PS says:
        February 19, 2019 at 10:16 pm

        Umm, Jeff Rosen was already confirmed by the senate in 2017, on party lines. I thought lateral moves didn’t require more hearings?

        https://www.congress.gov/nomination/115th-congress/102

        • Jan says:
          February 19, 2019 at 10:31 pm

          I was thinking the same thing, PS. Good, in that, Mr. Rosen can hit the ground running w/o having to go thru the rigors of interviewing and getting confirmed. I would think McCabe is giving Bondo Barr fits right now…the media attention to McCabe is way over the top which is the last thing Barr wants. They need to shut McCabe up!

          • The Boss says:
            February 19, 2019 at 11:08 pm

            I thought the same thing initially. From behind the NYT pay wall. Feb 14th article about confirmation of Barr I rad last week.

            From NYT…”Even before the confirmation vote, Mr. Barr was planning steps to begin putting his imprint on the department. He intends to call on Jeffrey A. Rosen, the current deputy transportation secretary, to serve as deputy attorney general, two people briefed on the choice said. His nomination would be subject to a Senate vote”.

          • BlackKnightRides says:
            February 19, 2019 at 11:41 pm

            Seems like Mueller broke the SOLITARY CONFINEMENT ice with Manafort.

            Let’s let the rest of the Coup Cabal cool their heels there until we can try them for Sedition.

        • WSB says:
          February 19, 2019 at 11:13 pm

          I was confused by that as well. He would need to be nominated by the President on behalf of the AG, but not if already confirmed for a deputy in another agency, no?

    • Bee says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:07 pm

      That picture isn’t exactly flattering. More of a “we’ll see” kind of thing.

    • sundance says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:09 pm

      Exactly.

      We should know by the end of the month what are Barr’s intentions.

    • Abster says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:11 pm

      I’m with you, D. I feel they are all a cut of the same cloth. That above picture of Barr is disturbing! That swamp is as big and deep as an ocean. Trust no one.

      • BebeTarget says:
        February 19, 2019 at 11:13 pm

        Agree, Abster . . . . . All the praise heaped upon Barr (the same as with Comey and Mueller in the beginning) makes me wonder if Barr has the guts to cause upheaval in his life. He has made himself comfortable in the D..C. area with a fine reputation and close, high profile friends. I wonder if he has it in him to do what has to be done and go after those friends. His personal life will never be the same.

      • mopar2016 says:
        February 19, 2019 at 11:38 pm

        I like the part where Barr says that Rosenstein served the DOJ for many years with “dedication and distinction”.

        Distinctly dedicated to corruption would be more accurate.

    • LBB says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:11 pm

      What we had wasn’t working. Unfortunately we (treeper/supporters) can’t fill the cabinet with a bunch of us.

    • Rex says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:14 pm

      Damn straight.
      (I agree)

    • mimbler says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      I didn’t care for the way Barr praised Rosenstein.

    • grlangworth says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      It takes one to know one. I think somebody who has swum in the depths has a better eye for deep swamp camouflage than landlubbers. It improves one’s aim when in the shadows if you’re so inclined to shoot. Let us hope AG Barr is the killer we’ll grow to revere.

  3. avi says:
    February 19, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    remember it was Rosenstein who both appointed Nazi Müller and had Berman recused at the SDNY. Kapos like him should burn in hell

  4. angellestaria6674 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    At this point, all the accolades for Rosen don’t move me.

    Instinctively, I’m bland and not excited. Too early to tell while the jury is out on this selection.

    I’ll try not to hastily judge, but my needle is not moved yet. We’ll see. 😑

    • covfefe999 says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:28 pm

      I think it’s good to feel a lack of excitement about this, then we can’t have our hopes dashed … because we didn’t have any. 🙂 But I will say Barr and Rosen have got to be better than Sessions and Rosenstein, so there’s that.

      • angellestaria6674 says:
        February 19, 2019 at 10:36 pm

        Agreed on both points.

        Holding back in judgment and emotional reactions is kind of a mental safety valve. I’d rather have the pleasure of moving upstream from a neutral position than being dissapointed and having to move further downstream from said neutral position which is basically what you said.

        At this point, any movement upward from Sessions and RR cannot be negative.

        Have a great evening.

  5. Jedi9 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    FUBAR!

  6. trialbytruth says:
    February 19, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    pictures behind him? Reagan in one and signed photo of Petrais in the other?

    Not trying to read anything in there was a time many considered Petrais a genuine hero. Dont know the circumstances of the photo but i am assuming FBI work in Iraq. Also dont know the date or circumstance of the photo above of Barr.

    Still have my fingers crossed. We do not need a pit bull attack dog just an honest follower of the law with Guts.

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      Yes.

      Just a single honest soul who will follow basic abc rule of law with stalwart courage, integrity and dligence to be faithful to our Republic’s Constitution.

      Walk in the snow with bleeding feet if that’s what it takes to uphold truth and the rule of law.

      If not, it’s down the rabbit holes of chaos and anarchy.

      Is that too much to ask for?

      • livefreeordieguy says:
        February 19, 2019 at 10:13 pm

        It is not too much to ask for and it is the least the American people deserve… Barr has the opportunity to be the most consequential AG in American History if he does what you say angellestaria… He could restore integrity and public trust to a badly corrupt and broken DoJ/FBI… He loves those agencies… Will that love be enough? Or will he paper over it all and let his fellow bureaucrats skate?

        • angellestaria6674 says:
          February 19, 2019 at 10:31 pm

          If Barr lives up to that highest ideal of what an AG should be…I will be among those so greatful and thankful for the refreshing change and will be fully supportive.

          It’s too early to tell which is why I use the term…we’ll see…for now.

          I think it was yesterday that I commented that none of us actually-factually, positively yet know what’s going to go down concerning this convoluted quagmire.

          I wish not to be one to be making cheap, hasty judgments….although the last few years of history suggests hardly any of these present criminals will incur just retribution for their evil deeds against our nation…and that is a heavy weight on the neck of our nation…edpecially the BHO years.

          Having said that, you are correct to opine that WB has the opportunity to become the most consequential AG in our history. The potential is there if he will grasp it and run with it. If he does, he will incur vicious-malicious hate like no other AG ever has.

          I can’t answer your two questions because I simply don’t know. I can only hope. Back to…we’ll see.

          But I think your reply/comment is very insightful and worthy to consider the thoughts of. Bottom line…Never. Give. Up.

          Thanks for your reply.

          Peace

        • WSB says:
          February 19, 2019 at 10:58 pm

          This is the letter we should all write him.

      • Bullseye says:
        February 19, 2019 at 11:46 pm

        Even if AG Barr and Rosen are good guys and follow thru. The next step in that ladder is the corrupt judges in DC they will have to deal with. It truly is the swamp

    • WSB says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:14 pm

      Before Petraeus was compromised?

    • Mo says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:34 pm

      A+ for situational awareness

    • madeline says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      That yellow couch pictured is in Miss Lindsay’s office so those are Lindsay’s pics.

    • Dave Sanderson says:
      February 19, 2019 at 11:02 pm

      “We do not need a pit bull attack dog just an honest follower of the law with Guts.”

      And therein lies the problem, TBT. Other than President Trump I can’t think of another gutsy person in DC, not one. Among the shortest lists on earth are “Gutsy DC Politicos”, “Best Truck Stop Sushi in America” and “Greatly Admired Living Democrats”.

      DC paper-pushers don’t advance by having ‘the guts’ to drain the same swamp in which they have floated for decades …it would be suicidal to their future career and social standing among ‘the elite’ for the rest of their lives. These folks don’t dwell among we deplorables, they dwell there, IN that swamp.

      Very sorry to sound so negative, so defeatist, but until I see indictments, perp walks, convictions, and massive fines (these folks never ever do jail time) I’ll have to be contented with the fact that at least Hillary is STILL not president, thank God.

  7. Chilidog says:
    February 19, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

  8. JKent says:
    February 19, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Which one is an outsider with a likelihood of prosecuting career DOJ and FBI and former administration officials?

  9. cbjoasurf says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    I won’t be happy until I see them both unsealing those 70k indictments.

  10. jmgreenwell says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Will be interesting to see if they fire him or allow him to retire in March as it’s been said is when he had planned to retire.

  11. rf121 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Anything that moves RR out is good. I’m more interested in why DOT needs 400 lawyers.

  12. Albertus Magnus says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Sundance provides us with more and more of the anger-inducing details of the coup attempt by DeepState and their DEM/GOPe and MSM allies.

    However, NOBODY IS GOING TO BE CHARGED with anything EXCEPT for those already charged or indicted.

    Everyone except for those on both sides who make money by keeping this ginned up to get clicks, views and listen-tos are going to focus on turning the page, including PDJT.

    PDJT will focus on MAGA.

    Everyone else will focus on stopping him.

    NOBODY is going to be perp walked, or face justice who engineered this coup.

    Anybody wanna take this bet?

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:24 pm

      Just curious, but what is the bet? All you have done is state the condition for the wager.

      If you are sure and certain, you would wager something valuable to yourself that you would be loath and unwilling to lose. And bragging rights are worthless on an anonymous forum.

    • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      If there really is/are individuals that visit here that actually do have a voice in the 2020 campaign, I would suggest in all seriousness producing a 30 minute “Ross Perot like” informercial where the unredacted documents exposing the current Coup are scrolled, slowly as possible, in order to expose the true motives of anyone that so foolishly choses to run against President Trump.
      And make sure that Comrade Burr and Tillis receive the recognition they so richly deserve along with McConnel and all those that voted in favor of the latest “spending bill’. Also all Federal Judges that have taken it upon themselves to assume the authority of the Executive.

      Not enough room here to list all that need recognition in the video.

    • :-) says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      Tempting. When public opinion starts congregating loudly on one side of a trade, I have been trained to mosey on over to the other side.

    • Ray Runge says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      Albert us, I can agree with you BUT your speculative efforts are premature. The criminal cover up dam may burst. The multitude of criminals in need of daylight may have a zCOMEUPPANCE. Think that Mr. Smollett is awarded his just desserts.

  13. jessetmims says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    After the bad experience with Sessions, I don’t think President Trump would appoint Barr without him being thoroughly vetted. So, Barr and his personally chosen Deputy AG Jeffery Rosen should make a successful team.

  14. thegoosefish says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    I caution people to think Barr is going to turn into the Hammer that everyone thought Sessions was. Not happening. Be realistic, people. Think reelection, not prosecution. His job is to clear up this Russia mess and get rid of the political surveillance. And move on to controlling the beast that is the DOJ right now. Address terrorism, immigration, trade treaty litigation. And likely there will be no report, because if there was, it would have to detail the disgusting surveillance that went on. And you know that is not happening. The Russia mess will go out, not with a bang, but with a whimper.

  15. jupitercomm says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    So in his 1st significant action as AG, Barr asks the POTUS to nominate as his Deputy an attorney from outside the DOJ…. seems like a statement of some kind

  16. Honest Abbey says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    I’m almost certain I read an article just the other day that said AG Barr would hand pick his own Deputy AG…….so whose choice was this? Not that it really matters. I’m just curious.

  17. Sherri Young says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Please, please, please continue taking down the pedophiles and human traffickers.

  18. Goedhart says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Replacing Rosenstein with Rosen?
    Oh.
    I’m underwhelmed.
    “Jeffrey Rosen is the hand-picked deputy of Attorney General William Barr”
    Now I’m seriously underwhelmed. I’m going to go have a large drink.

  19. Anonymous says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Supposedly Solomon has some revelation about an Ohr dossier. But he is teasing it with a Hannity appearance. And not publishing until tomorrow.

    At this point I have had it with the ticktock boom crowd making a buck on Fox news. Just trying to make a buck. Teasing stuff. Overhyping stuff.

    Whatever happened withe the last ticktock boom?

  20. All Too Much says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Barr, Rosen, …

    What’s Huber up to?

  21. Chip Doctor says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Jupitercomm, good on the one hand, bad on the other. He works for McConnell’s wife. How fubar is that?

  22. Carson Napier says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Rosenstein leaves and Rosen comes in? Rosen sounds like the ‘Americanized’ version of Rosenstein. Are they second or third cousins? I don’t want to seem superstitious, but to bring in a Rosen seems to be bad karma at the very least.

  23. MaineCoon says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    “Rosenstein, who has served the Department of justice over many years with dedication and distinction”…says Barr? WHAT?? So RR leaves with “honors”. Well, if he so great, why’s he leaving?

  24. covfefe999 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Bye Rod, ya wanker.

  25. Carson Napier says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    When people, especially in government, get to hand-pick their deputy, they almost always pick a Yes Man. Don’t we have enough of that already?

    • covfefe999 says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:33 pm

      If the person doing the picking is a good person then that might be exactly what we want.

    • Jan says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:39 pm

      This “yes” man is NOT from the DOJ, and in my mind, that’s a start. He may have DOJ friends BUT Rosen is not one of “them.” Plus he has management experience. And these DOJ people need some serious “managing,” not politicizing and weaponizing. It looks good, but we have to see what Bondo Barr does, and he’s not going to make a public announcement about what he’s going to do.

  26. mr. deacon says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    What about Rosensteins assistants. His extra Deep State Hydra heads. Are they going?

  27. JackofallAsses says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    SD – I learned today about Administrative Cordial. This is where a govt employee can be questioned in regards to their illicit actions. The leverage is that the Govt can fire them, or perhaps remove their pending pension. The reality is that once RR leaves, he could be forced to testify but at this point he could plead the 5th… It is just disgusting that this A-hole is going to get off. Am I wrong you think?

    • Sherri Young says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:50 pm

      The administrative cudgel discussion included that a DOJ (or other .gov employee) could be forced to testify while still employed but would not be prosecuted for truthful testimony. The employee indeed could face discipline including being fired. If the same employee retires, he could refuse to testify voluntarily. Even if subpoenaed, he could appear and take the 5th. If the retiree were to testify and incriminate himself, he could be subject to prosecution.

  28. Firefly says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:32 pm

  29. appraisher says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    “…and member of Kirkland’s GLOBAL Executive Management Committee.
    “Jeffrey Rosen is the HAND PICKED deputy of Attorney General William Barr:”

    If it’s {GLOBAL}…it’s never good.
    If it’s (HAND PICKED} by the best friend of the man who was {HAND PICKED} by the Swamp to destroy Trump…it’s even worse.

    President Ivanka and Vice President Jared are making a lot of bad decisions. I didn’t vote for either of these NY liberals, I voted for President Trump’s gut…so back off and let Trump be Trump.

  30. Piggy says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Bill Barr under Bush Sr.

    This article doesn’t describe everything in detail but it gets the event across.

    Accountability in our administrative state again seems lacking.

    https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/incident-at-ruby-ridge

    This also reminds me of the person who signed off on “gun free zones” Bush “not a Texan” Sr.

  31. Firefly says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:37 pm

  32. Running Fast says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Another Q proof… just sayin’

  33. Summer says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Barr: “…an excellent choice to succeed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has served the Department of Justice over many years with dedication and distinction.”

    Is he talking about the same Rod Rosenstein who signed the illegal FISA application without reading, appointed a Special Counsel without specifying a crime, refused to testify in Congress and volunteered to wear a wire in order to secretly record the President of the United States? That Rod Rosenstein? With dedication and distinction. You don’t say…

  34. abigailstraight says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Not every person working in DC is a Trump hater.
    There are some who agree with President Trump’s agenda and completely disagree with the weaponization of our intelligence community. But they are the minority.

    AG Barr does not need this job; his career was over and he was in the private sector, ready for retirement. It’s clear from his memo on the obstruction of justice issue that he was not in agreement with the ‘Swamppees’ and he didn’t have to write that, he didn’t have to take this yoke upon his shoulder; unless there is evidence that he is the last, best hope for the Trump Haters to take out our POTUS.

    From what I’ve read about Rosen, he was on Pres. Trump’s transition team and supports his agenda. But, maybe Rosen is really out to get VSGPDJT also.

    I believe it would be quite impossible and very improbable for POTUS to bring in outsiders, (who may be qualified and loyal to MAGA) who could get approved by Congress and at the same time, walk into that Swamp and navigate their way through thousands of Trump haters, figure out their plans, arrest them, put them on trial, convict them and jail them or hang them. That is never going to happen, ever and I have no idea why anyone would even believe for one second that it could happen.

    I’ll be satisfied if AG Barr uses his staff wisely; gets rid of the Trump haters, and where he can possibly have a real win, go for the big fight and clean up the DOJ and the FBI.

    We should know rather soon which way AG Barr will go.

  35. simicharmed says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Thrilled at this!

    Rosenstien with his co-conspirators NEED to be criminally CHARGED and each should be processed like any other US Citizen would have been! Equal Justice!

    Let each of these arrested inmates arrange their own legal defense….(like ANY other American Citizen requires after an arrest). After local incarceration processing each should be given the “phone call” and all the other Miranda Rights, (like ANY other Citizen has). The US Justice System NEEDS to be equal! EQUAL!

    • Carson Napier says:
      February 19, 2019 at 10:57 pm

      Rosenstein tried to genocide the U.S. Constitution and the Republic and should be put away for a thousand years.

      As to any idea that Rosenstein was thinking he was answering a higher purpose in committing his crimes, John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald thought the same thing and so did Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot and Mohammad. Most evil people think they are answering a higher purpose.

  36. Joe2pt.0 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    The Rule of Law is at stake with these appointments. It becomes just a notion of morality and nothing more if the treasonous bastards behind the soft coup attempt aren’t indicted. Rosie and Barr will have their hands full, I get it, but hope they find the time to do their fvcking jobs!

  37. spoogels says:
    February 19, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    Chief Justice Roberts tells right-wing judges to slow their roll

    Roberts has been compromised/bought off

    https://thinkprogress.org/chief-justice-roberts-warns-right-wing-judges-to-slow-their-roll-ebe70a2fb3ce/

    • Revenant says:
      February 19, 2019 at 11:24 pm

      Roberts is obsessed with political optics. He doesn’t want the Court to be viewed as political — even though it is. Its going to take RBG’s replacement to create a large enough gap to make Robert’s fence sitting useless.

      When that happens, look for Roberts to join the conservative majority, assign the opinion to himself to write, and then write the opinion as narrow as possible while keeping the majority.

  38. angellestaria6674 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    And W.Neil Eggleston works at Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in its government, regulatory and internal investigations division ii WDC.

    You win the $1M prize if you can guess what chief anatagonist Neil worked for.

    If you said formal White House counsel to former POTUS Obaminator….begin collecting your money now.

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      February 19, 2019 at 11:19 pm

      My comment was supposed to be placed as a reply to vikingmom way upstream in this thread. How it got placed this far down…don’t know.

  39. Sherri Young says:
    February 19, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    As Deputy Secretary of Transportation, his move to DAG should probably be considered an lateral one. He leads 50,000 at DOT and will lead approx 100,000 at DOJ. He likely is up to the job administratively.

    Question for y’all: Will he need to go through the confirmation process for his move to DAG?

  40. tdserene says:
    February 19, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Is this good, bad or neutral? More Swamp? If so someone needs to sit the Prez down. …and ask why?

  41. dufrst says:
    February 19, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Remember Sessions was supposed to come to rescue? He appointed Huber and that was supposed to do something. Nothing.

    Remember Horowitz, the IG was supposed to come to the rescue? He was supposed to come out with a report that would reveal everything. Nothing.

    Remember Admiral Mike Rogers? He was supposed to come to the rescue. He warned Trump he was being spied on. Nothing.

    Remember Devin Nunes? He was on the intel committee and had access to all of the interacted docs. Nothing.

    I won’t even mention Trey Goudy.

    There have been times that even Mueller was speculated to be on the side of revealing everything and Rosenstein too!

    Now, AG Bill Barr is the great hope for revelation. He’s the one that will finally investigate and reveal everything that has happened the past 3 yrs to take down Trump.

    I’m not holding my breath. This whole sordid affair has the blessing of Washington D.C.’s political class. They wanted to stop Trump at all costs and keep him from exposing their corruption once he got into office.

    Unfortunately for Trump, he knew no one in Washington to help him on this front. The one person who was supposed to help him recused himself in the most shameful act of cowardice I’ve ever seen!

    So here we are left with Trump only allowed to appoint people to Justice that Washington approves of and people still think the truth is going to be revealed? We will never know the truth in this sordid affair. Think about it. Paul Ryan and the GOP threw a winnable election in order to get off of investigating this thing in my opinion!

    If not for the Herculean effort of President Trump, the Senate would have been lost too and he would surely be facing impeachment and removal from office by these scoundrels!

    The American people are asleep! There will be no revelation of the truth until long after you and I are alive in this life. By then, some time after the year 2070, it won’t matter.

