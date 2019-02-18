Report: DOJ Deputy Rod Rosenstein Expected to Depart by Mid March…

Fox News is reporting that Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is anticipated to resign mid-March and be replaced by a hand-picked deputy by AG William Barr. Initial reporting is that Jeffrey Rosen will be the replacement.
FOX – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave his role at the Justice Department by mid-March, a senior DOJ official told Fox News on Monday. (read more)
This timeframe would align with prior reporting that Rosenstein would exit mid-March simultaneous to the completion of the Robert Mueller investigation.
NBC REPORT WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who had been overseeing the special counsel investigation, plans to step down after Robert Mueller submits his report, according to administration officials familiar with his thinking.
A source close to Rosenstein said he intends to stay on until Mueller submits a report to the Justice Department on the Russian meddling investigation. The source said that would mean Rosenstein would remain until early March. (link)
If accurate, Jeffrey Rosen, Barr’s choice as deputy to replace Rod Rosenstein, was an attorney at Kirkland & Ellis, Barr’s former law firm, and is currently deputy transportation secretary. Interestingly that is a connection to Mitch McConnell via Mitch’s wife Elaine Chao who is the current Transporation Secretary.
Previously Mr. Rosen served General Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor for the White House Office of Management and Budget during the George W. Bush administration. Before that, he was also with the Department of Transportation, serving as General Counsel.
Rosen has a B.A. in economics and a J.D. from Harvard.
I wish everyone would please stop putting out negative opinions even before people are in their respective offices. It is self defeating and demoralizing.
This is The Last Refuge. It is becoming almost impossible to read here anymore. Things are stressed enough already.
I sometimes think that this negativity is purposeful to take away our last hope for a better result.
Be Blessed and think positive thoughts. We can face the downside a lot better with a positive spirit and strong faith.
No one who has been paying attention to the Deep State and what they have been doing could possible be happy-go-lucky about the state of affairs in the Nation.
If we trust too much on a current alternative, we will brainstorm too little on the next. We can face the downside a lot better with a positive spirit and strong faith and some tentative plans without a crushing sense of defeat than we might with a betrayed sense of trust toward a failed nothingburger — and, face it, look at the track record.
Well the resistance isn’t taking the Rosenstein departure that well. They are trying to digest what that means with Mueller. If Rosenstein wasn’t suppose to leave until Mueller done, how could it be possible for him to leave in a couple of weeks. They have had great visions of what the Mueller finale (in their favor) was going to look like.
Heh heh. Poor little deluded idiots. They don’t have a clue what is actually what! Their pothead brains have been expecting to see the orangeman in hand cuffs, and they are completely cluless about all the stuff we know. It’s going to be awesome to watch the misery when it finally becomes undeniable that Trump won a second time. 😀
How about right damn now???? the gig is up… nothing left to sweep under the carpet.
Can’t Barr just fire the rat Rosenstein now? Or just arrest him now instead?
No chance, they all stick together to the bitter end. My opinion of Rosenstein is immaterial but it sure looks like he is getting out while he can still protect his reputation and himself.
How about “Rod” departs tomorrow??? Give him a little more time to find a lawyer specializing in treasonous activities.
Hope he’s not another swamp creature. Barr seems to have some very unconstitutional stances.
