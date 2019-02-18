President Trump Speech on Venezuela from Miami – 4:25pm EST Livestream…

Posted on February 18, 2019 by

Today President Trump is delivering a speech in Florida to Miami’s Venezuelan community.  The speech is being delivered at Florida International University in Miami and the anticipated start time is approximately 4:25pm EST.

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream (active)Alternate Livestream (active)

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA, Venezuela. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to President Trump Speech on Venezuela from Miami – 4:25pm EST Livestream…

  1. duchess01 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Melania Trump unveils a Miami children’s hospital healing garden before her husband’s President’s Day speech to Venezuela’s expat community

    President and first lady are spending the three-day weekend in Florida
    They’re staying at the billionaire president’s private resort Mar-a-Lago
    He’s been spending his days at the golf club he owns across town; she left after him Monday en route to Miami for an event a children’s hospital
    She traveled from Palm Beach to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital by motorcade
    Hospital is named after retired golfer Jack Nicklaus and his wife Barbara
    Golf Hall of Famer plays regular rounds with the president; they last played in early February at Trump National in Jupiter, Florida
    Melania Trump joined Barbara Nicklaus at a ceremony on Monday at the hospital, where they participated in a butterfly release

    By FRANCESCA CHAMBERS, SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
    PUBLISHED: 12:17 EST, 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 EST, 18 February 2019

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6717825/Melania-motorcades-Miami-childrens-hospital-healing-garden-unveiling-Venezuela-speech.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Mrs. E says:
      February 18, 2019 at 4:46 pm

      First Lady Melania is spending lots of time with children. She was at a children’s hospital on Valentine’s Day, I think; it was a report on what she was wearing, but did not mention where she was. Lots of children with handicaps though, so I think that is where she was. What a great First lady.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Summer says:
    February 18, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    I hope he reiterates that the USA will NEVER become a socialist country (like Venezuela).
    And please, let us not promote communism and multiculturalism by using the words “community” and “Venezuelan Americans.” They are Americans living in the USA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Zaza says:
    February 18, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    Saying that the USA will never be a “socialist country” is all well and good but that in no way alleviates another country, LIKE Venezuela for example from deciding to be a socialist country. We simply don’t have the right to tell other sovereign states what form of govt they should have. This is EXACTLY why we should NOT be in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and dozens of other gulf and African states AMONG others.

    I too would love for the Venezuelan people to have chosen a better leader and a better future for themselves, however that doesn’t make it my right to interfere in their elections, JUST LIKE we know no other country should be interfering in USA elections. By interfering in Venezuela’s sovereignty we are adding fuel to those who want to claim somehow Russia is deciding our elections. Of course China, Israel and many other foreign “allies” have as much or more influence in our affairs than Russia ever has and that’s ALSO part of the issue as well.

    Like

    Reply
    • Miller says:
      February 18, 2019 at 4:45 pm

      I believe one of the main goals here is that we don’t want Russian or Chinese military bases here and get a strategic advantage on us.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Zaza says:
        February 18, 2019 at 4:58 pm

        Sure that’s the “play”, we can’t have “scary scary Russian base” anywhere near us, meanwhile we have NATO bases within a few dozen miles of Russia’s border,, but HEY THAT’S OF COURSE A OK.

        This is the old way, and also THE GLOBALIST way of thinking because it maintains a very status quo of hubris and control by a few corrupt cabals of multinational “LEADERS”. The Soro’s and Buffets love Cold War ideology because it has helped make them billions of dollars.

        OTOH, WE the USA people HAVE NO REASON to be at never ending nonstop virtual WAR the “rooskies”, when we all stop thinking like Archie Bunker and start thinking with forward looking logic we realize that the COLD WAR IS OVER.

        Rather than “fear Russian bases”, I’d much rather tear up the NATO agreement or simply walk out and form a new alliance WITH RUSSIA. They would be FAR MORE worthwhile as allies vs the war on Islamic fundamentalists than any of the worthless groveling EU NATO nations.

        When you realize how much OLD WORLD thinking is simply in place to hold us back and continue the status quo, then you begin to understand the potential of the future. This is exactly what the globalist owners of the fake news broadcasting corporations ARE AFRAID YOU MAY start to realize. YOU waking up is THEIR biggest fear.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Sporty says:
      February 18, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      Yeah the hell we don’t, our freedom is opposed by those Commies in that land and they have aimed to undercut and ruin our way of life to further theirs so your comment is very naive.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      February 18, 2019 at 5:04 pm

      Our enemies are in Venezuela… Iran, Russia, China and no telling who else. You really want them having military bases on our doorstep?

      We are merely helping the disarmed citizenry of Venezuela to take their country back by giving them vocal support. This Country supports all freedom loving democracies.

      Like

      Reply
  4. duchess01 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    LIVE NOW!!!

    Like

    Reply
  5. bessie2003 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    So glad to see the First Lady there!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. codasouthtexas says:
    February 18, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Great speech by Melania and a beautiful introduction of our Presiddent! Loved it. Let the trolls hate us more!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Jenevive says:
      February 18, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      Melania has really come into her own. When she first started
      in the role of FLOTUS she seemed so nervous when she would
      make speeches. but now she seem much more comfortable
      and I like that the people cheer for her.. I liked her dress
      as well.. She really shines when she is around/interacting with
      children and they seem to really be drawn to her.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. codasouthtexas says:
    February 18, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    Rick scott was useless but Desantis is doing wonderful job in Florida!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Carson Napier says:
    February 18, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    The President seems to be talking about the Dems/MSM/DOJ/FBI as much as he’s talking about Venezuela. Its hard to tell when he is referring to which. But that’s because they are all so much alike.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Sandra-VA says:
    February 18, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Surprised that there are not more comments in this thread… of course WordPress is doing its best to make sure very few comments show up anyway – maybe that is the problem.

    Great speech so far!

    Now appealing to the military…

    Like

    Reply
    • Carson Napier says:
      February 18, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      Unfortunately, the military is on Manduro’s side and they are what is keeping him in power. If they had stood with The People, he would be gone already.

      Like

      Reply
  10. All Too Much says:
    February 18, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    He’s talking to you, Maduro.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Janey says:
    February 18, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    We will NEVER have another man as great as this as our President. He knows himself and will not be cowed by anyone.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Carson Napier says:
    February 18, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
    – Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention

    A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen … … without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
    -James Madison

    It is primarily the Venezuelan army that is keeping Maduro in power. The people need to be armed so that they can start shooting them.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s