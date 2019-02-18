President Trump Speech on Venezuela from Miami – 4:25pm EST Livestream…

Today President Trump is delivering a speech in Florida to Miami’s Venezuelan community. The speech is being delivered at Florida International University in Miami and the anticipated start time is approximately 4:25pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream (active) – Alternate Livestream (active)
Melania Trump unveils a Miami children’s hospital healing garden before her husband’s President’s Day speech to Venezuela’s expat community
President and first lady are spending the three-day weekend in Florida
They’re staying at the billionaire president’s private resort Mar-a-Lago
He’s been spending his days at the golf club he owns across town; she left after him Monday en route to Miami for an event a children’s hospital
She traveled from Palm Beach to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital by motorcade
Hospital is named after retired golfer Jack Nicklaus and his wife Barbara
Golf Hall of Famer plays regular rounds with the president; they last played in early February at Trump National in Jupiter, Florida
Melania Trump joined Barbara Nicklaus at a ceremony on Monday at the hospital, where they participated in a butterfly release
By FRANCESCA CHAMBERS, SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
PUBLISHED: 12:17 EST, 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 EST, 18 February 2019
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6717825/Melania-motorcades-Miami-childrens-hospital-healing-garden-unveiling-Venezuela-speech.html
First Lady Melania is spending lots of time with children. She was at a children’s hospital on Valentine’s Day, I think; it was a report on what she was wearing, but did not mention where she was. Lots of children with handicaps though, so I think that is where she was. What a great First lady.
I hope he reiterates that the USA will NEVER become a socialist country (like Venezuela).
And please, let us not promote communism and multiculturalism by using the words “community” and “Venezuelan Americans.” They are Americans living in the USA.
Saying that the USA will never be a “socialist country” is all well and good but that in no way alleviates another country, LIKE Venezuela for example from deciding to be a socialist country. We simply don’t have the right to tell other sovereign states what form of govt they should have. This is EXACTLY why we should NOT be in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and dozens of other gulf and African states AMONG others.
I too would love for the Venezuelan people to have chosen a better leader and a better future for themselves, however that doesn’t make it my right to interfere in their elections, JUST LIKE we know no other country should be interfering in USA elections. By interfering in Venezuela’s sovereignty we are adding fuel to those who want to claim somehow Russia is deciding our elections. Of course China, Israel and many other foreign “allies” have as much or more influence in our affairs than Russia ever has and that’s ALSO part of the issue as well.
I believe one of the main goals here is that we don’t want Russian or Chinese military bases here and get a strategic advantage on us.
Sure that’s the “play”, we can’t have “scary scary Russian base” anywhere near us, meanwhile we have NATO bases within a few dozen miles of Russia’s border,, but HEY THAT’S OF COURSE A OK.
This is the old way, and also THE GLOBALIST way of thinking because it maintains a very status quo of hubris and control by a few corrupt cabals of multinational “LEADERS”. The Soro’s and Buffets love Cold War ideology because it has helped make them billions of dollars.
OTOH, WE the USA people HAVE NO REASON to be at never ending nonstop virtual WAR the “rooskies”, when we all stop thinking like Archie Bunker and start thinking with forward looking logic we realize that the COLD WAR IS OVER.
Rather than “fear Russian bases”, I’d much rather tear up the NATO agreement or simply walk out and form a new alliance WITH RUSSIA. They would be FAR MORE worthwhile as allies vs the war on Islamic fundamentalists than any of the worthless groveling EU NATO nations.
When you realize how much OLD WORLD thinking is simply in place to hold us back and continue the status quo, then you begin to understand the potential of the future. This is exactly what the globalist owners of the fake news broadcasting corporations ARE AFRAID YOU MAY start to realize. YOU waking up is THEIR biggest fear.
Yeah the hell we don’t, our freedom is opposed by those Commies in that land and they have aimed to undercut and ruin our way of life to further theirs so your comment is very naive.
” undercut and ruin our way of life to further theirs so your comment is very naive.”
talk about laughably naive and entirely brainwashed by western globalist media…
lol
Troll
Our enemies are in Venezuela… Iran, Russia, China and no telling who else. You really want them having military bases on our doorstep?
We are merely helping the disarmed citizenry of Venezuela to take their country back by giving them vocal support. This Country supports all freedom loving democracies.
One of our enemies is Britain… remember they were also behind the dossier and most likely one of the reasons Trump has not unclassified info
What does Britain have to do with the current speech about Venezuela? As of the last time I checked, they support the removal of Maduro so they are not the issue.
With regard to Britain being an enemy… only certain elements, not all.
Socialism needs to be eradicated by however possible. It is a death cult and has no intrinsic value. Our God given freedom is dependent upon it.
Exactly!
Although I call it Communism.
LIVE NOW!!!
What a beautiful dress Melania is wearing!
Yes she looks so gorgeous! The crowd is so happy and enthusiastic! Cudos to Gov. De santis!
Amen, coda!
So glad to see the First Lady there!
Great speech by Melania and a beautiful introduction of our Presiddent! Loved it. Let the trolls hate us more!
Melania has really come into her own. When she first started
in the role of FLOTUS she seemed so nervous when she would
make speeches. but now she seem much more comfortable
and I like that the people cheer for her.. I liked her dress
as well.. She really shines when she is around/interacting with
children and they seem to really be drawn to her.
Just watch media will find something to trash her!
Rick scott was useless but Desantis is doing wonderful job in Florida!
Yes, I like Desantis, but he has pleasantly surprised me with his aggressiveness.
Yes! Very true!
The President seems to be talking about the Dems/MSM/DOJ/FBI as much as he’s talking about Venezuela. Its hard to tell when he is referring to which. But that’s because they are all so much alike.
Surprised that there are not more comments in this thread… of course WordPress is doing its best to make sure very few comments show up anyway – maybe that is the problem.
Great speech so far!
Now appealing to the military…
Unfortunately, the military is on Manduro’s side and they are what is keeping him in power. If they had stood with The People, he would be gone already.
He’s talking to you, Maduro.
We will NEVER have another man as great as this as our President. He knows himself and will not be cowed by anyone.
When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
– Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen … … without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
-James Madison
It is primarily the Venezuelan army that is keeping Maduro in power. The people need to be armed so that they can start shooting them.
