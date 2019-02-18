Monday February 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, February 18, 2019
“Mighty To Save”
Too cute not to post . . . We’ll just call this one a virtual “Cursday” . . .
WordPress problems.
Found one resolution this evening to a stubborn problem with WP on this site that arose a few weeks ago.
On my Apple laptop, the Safari browser had been working fine for the past year and a half. Then a few weeks back I started being unable to click the comments notification bell (at the top right of the page) and see the list of Likes and comments from others.
If I logged out of WP and logged back in, I would then have to refresh CTH before anything worked- being able to Like a comment, or Like the article, or posting a comment. Also seeing the list of comments in the popout column on the right side after clicking the bell.
Well none of this made sense. It was inconsistent, I couldn’t replicate the solution when it did work.
Tonight I found the problem.
In Safari, under Preferences, find and UNcheck the setting”Prevent cross-site tracking”.
That fixed everything.
Who knew….
It Snowed Last Night.
8:00 am: I made a snowman.
8:10 – A feminist passed by and asked me why I didn’t make a snow woman.
8:15 – So, I made a snow woman.
8:17 – My feminist neighbor complained about the snow woman’s voluptuous chest saying it objectified snow women everywhere.
8:20 – The gay couple living nearby threw a hissy fit and moaned it could have been two snowmen instead.
8:22 – The transgender man … woman … person asked why I didn’t just make one snow person with detachable parts.
8:25 – The vegans at the end of the lane complained about the carrot nose, as veggies are food and not to decorate snow figures with.
8:28 – I was being called a racist because the snow couple is white.
8:30 – I used food coloring to make one of the snow couple a different color and be more racially inclusive.
8:37 – Accused of using a black face on the snowman…snowpersons.
8:39 – The middle eastern gent across the road demanded the snow woman be covered up.
8:40 – The police arrived saying someone had been offended.
8:42 – The feminist neighbor complained again that the broomstick of the snow woman needed to be removed because it depicted women in a domestic role.
8:43 – The council equality officer arrived and threatened me with eviction.
8:45 – TV news crew from ABC showed up. I was asked if I know the difference between snowmen and snow-women? I replied “Snowballs” and am now called a sexist.
9:00 – I was on the news as a suspected terrorist, racist, homophobe, and sensibility offender bent on stirring up trouble during difficult weather.
9:10 – I was asked if I have any accomplices. My children were taken by social services.
9:29 – Far left protesters offended by everything marched down the street demanding for me to be arrested.
9:45 – The boss called and fired me because of the negative association with work that had been all over social media.
10:00 – I cry into my drink because all I wanted to do was build a snowman…
Moral: There is no moral to this story. It is what this world has become because of a bunch of snowflakes
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY…Portland, Oregon benches….
Legacy Emanuel Children’s Hospital Garden…
John Luby Park…
View of Hawthorne Bridge over the Willamette River…
In memory of Mac Whitaker 1932-1999, Sculpture Garden, Oregon Zoo next to the elephant barn…
Japanese Garden…
The Violent Take It By Force
“Can you explain Matthew 11:12, especially ‘the violent take it by force’?”
“And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force.”
The “violence” that the Lord said the kingdom had suffered since John’s day was the violent resistance that the unbelieving leaders in Israel waged against the proclamation of the kingdom gospel. These violent rulers made several attempts on the Lord’s life as He preached the kingdom of heaven (Luke 4:29; John 5:18; John 7:1,19,25; 8:37,40; 10:31). As the Lord went on to explain, these violent attempts on His life were attempts to take possession of the kingdom by force.
The Lord illustrated all this with the parable of the “householder” who represented God (Matt. 21:33), “which planted a vineyard” that represented Israel in the Old Testament (Matt. 21:33 cf. Isa. 5:1,2,7). God “hedged” or “fenced” Israel (Matt. 21:33 cf. Isa. 5:2) with an invisible wall of protection from her enemies, but also “digged a winepress” (Isa. 5:2 cf. Matt. 21:33), which indicated He expected to reap a harvest of grapes from his vineyard to press into wine in return for His efforts. But the “servants” that God sent Israel to gather these fruits, the Old Testament prophets, were violently persecuted (Matt. 21:35,36). Last of all, He sent them His Son (Heb. 1:1,2), but when Israel’s leaders “saw the son, they said among themselves, This is the heir; come, let us kill Him; and let us seize on His inheritance” (Matt. 21:38), His inheritance being Israel (Isa. 19:25).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-violent-take-it-by-force/
