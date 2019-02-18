Joe diGenova Discusses McCabe 60 Minutes Interview….

Joe diGenova calls in to WMAL radio to discuss Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein and the Sixty Minutes interview.
Advertisements
Joe diGenova calls in to WMAL radio to discuss Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein and the Sixty Minutes interview.
|James Carpenter on President Trump Tweets Interes…
|Og Oggilby on February 18th – 2019 Pre…
|sunnyflower5 on February 18th – 2019 Pre…
|thegoosefish on President Trump Tweets Interes…
|thedoc00 on February 18th – 2019 Pre…
|Carson Napier on President Trump Speech on Vene…
|Chris on February 18th – 2019 Pre…
|Mrs. E on Joe diGenova Discusses McCabe…
|evergreen on President Trump Tweets Interes…
|BitterC on President Trump Tweets Interes…
|CountryClassVulgaria… on February 18th – 2019 Pre…
|prognosticatasaurusr… on Joe diGenova Discusses McCabe…
|GSparrow on February 18th – 2019 Pre…
|freepetta on President Trump Tweets Interes…
|youme on February 18th – 2019 Pre…
Come out it is. But what will the consequences be?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hard to say, Master Yoda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are definitely the droids we are looking for….. Accountability!
LikeLike
None. Just as nothing came out about the Politburo while the Politburo still was in charge.
LikeLike
SEVERE..the ULTIMATE price will be paid by some…hence PANIC…LOTS of PANIC. I thought Nancy and the Cabal were winning? LOL what ever happened to THAT meme.
Here is a big HINT. did you know that during a declared “national emergency” members of Congress LOOSE some of their “protections” against prosecution? They DO. Why do you think they act with such impunity most of the time? Because for the most part they are EXEMPT from paying for their crimes.
Hence PANIC. This “emergency” does not involve a natural disaster, but a SECURITY crisis. THAT is why they are so panicked. They KNOW what is coming, they KNOW they can’t stop it. They KNOW what they did, and they KNOW that Trump WILL make them pay.
LikeLike
DOJ/FBI or AQ/ISIS as most evil organization??? Tough choice…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
…DNC…
LikeLiked by 2 people
OFA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The democrat media…but of course, I’m being redundant!
LikeLiked by 1 person
From PDJT, “Let’s be clear on one thing, the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They’re a political special interest no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with a total political agenda, and the agenda is not for you, it’s for themselves. Anyone who challenges their control is deemed a sexist, a racist, a xenophobe. They will lie, lie, lie, and then again they will do worse than that. They will do whatever is necessary. The Clintons are criminals, remember that.” https://youtu.be/_uJ6djc12l8
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think it is crazy that McCabe said things were so stressful after Comey left. I am sorry but shouldn’t you be able to handle some stress in your position? What a wennie!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They were under stress because they were scared sh**less they were all going to hang for the crimes they committed to get Hillary elected. That was the stress…. Comey fired? Who was going to be next? Who’s going to be indicted? They were all under stress because they KNEW what they’d done.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He only said it because he KNEW that they were being exposed and CAUGHT.
LikeLike
Well, DOJ/FBI has a more direct effect on our everyday lives by executing their continuing coup
LikeLike
Traitors inside the walls are always worse than the barbarians at the gates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am glad Joe is advising the President privately, and he doesn’t have to talk about it. That is why he moved from official lawyer to giving advice. Or the swamp would be after him. I hope is giving Trump nightly advice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The swamp is working overtime to get the President. The U.S. Attorneys for the Southern District of New York are digging into everything they can find from BEFORE he became President. That is a very serious threat.
LikeLike
If there were any real dirt on president Trump it would’ve come out before he ever ran.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They could not get into his books, though. Can they now? If they can…
They can twist simple things into sinister ones, turn “what if” into “it is” in the media or simply manufacture “evidence.”
LikeLike
@mopar: they didn’t expect a win by DT, so they didn’t feel the need to search for dirt.
LikeLike
You presume they are only looking for actual dirt. If they can infer fairy dust, I guarantee that will do just fine.
LikeLike
LOL they have been looking, scheming, spying, plotting, fabricating and inferring for THREE years now. If they had or could make up anything that stuck, it would have ALREADY happened. ALL the SDNY is doing is getting the US ATTNY in charge there in heap big doo doo. ESPECIALLY when the true nature of their treachery is SOON revealed.
LikeLike
Just an observation before I listen.
In a way it’s great that McCabe did this interview now bc Barr has no choice but to act. It’s all out in the open.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Don’t hold your breath on that one.
LikeLiked by 6 people
For sure, don’t, kogk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
it’ll be the litmus, almost a dare to Barr.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Regarding your first point (removal), agreed. Failure to do so (coupled with the “spin” attached to it that it as ok to lie under oath as the Chief LEO in the country) has been devastating.
Regarding your second point, the rule of law has been pummeled, but I believe it’s still alive for most Americans. Glad we finally have a Champion to Rally around who boldly stands for this foundational principal.
Time (indeed, a short time) will tell about you last points.
LikeLike
It’s just too much to Barr…
LikeLiked by 2 people
One would hope…..
LikeLike
McCabe knows he’s in line for serious legal peril. He thinks if he puts others in the same spot, they’ll let him go to save themselves, by dropping the whole thing and sweeping it under the rug.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isn’t he the one who said early on that if he went down he was taking everyone with him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
First we F McCabe, then we F Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s a man of his word HAHAHAHAHA
LikeLike
Yes he absolutely said that, about taking down everyone with him. This interview was act II, I’d say. That leak to the NYT about Rosenstein a while back was act I.
LikeLike
Your good buddy Dan Bongino nails it way better on his Podcast today.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I usuallly can’t take more than 10 minutes of Bongino but today listened to whole thing. Agree did a great job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why Stan? I think Dan has been doing some great podcasts.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I know where you’re coming from Blind Squirrel – I think his content is usually very good but the delivery sometimes set my teeth on edge as he gets more and more fired up and LOUD. No need to shout.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some people like the passion. Horses for courses.
LikeLike
Dan did a great job on Fox and Friends this morning.
At 22:50,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andy “Duping Delight” McCabe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrew McCabe is a stupid individual. That someone so stupid was the Assistant Director of the FBI is alarming. The FBI should be disestablished ASAP, it serves no useful purpose.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I agree.. Watched a show the other night about the FBI and the Mafia and how they brought down one of the bigges by wire taps etc. Said to my husband “Now they only wire tap elected Presidents because they don’t like their politics.” Sad we have come to this
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is what they want . Then they stock the replacement org. with 100% their side .
Now , there are still some good people there .
LikeLike
Remember that McCabe is close friends of Bill and Hillary. He’s been doing her bidding. Dollars to doughnuts McCabe’s getting and acting on advice from Hillary and Co., and we know how good that advice must be …
LikeLike
McCabe is not stupid. He is corrupt. He was successful not getting caught for so long that he became cocky and careless. If HRC had won, McCabe would likely have become FBI director one day. Thank God she didn’t win.
I can’t abide those (such as Hannity, whom I can barely stomach anymore) who keep talking up the so-called rank and file of the FBI. We had an acquaintance who was an FBI agent who zip-tied his wife and then shot himself in their home with his own weapon. A good person doesn’t do that. It’s a mere anecdote to be sure, but I’m way over giving someone the benefit of the doubt simply because they work or worked for the FBI, whatever the rank.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bulldog84, I hear ya about Hannity. I infrequently watch his show now. I’m tired of him trying to cram too much into each show to the point where he cuts off the responses from his guests. That, and many times it’s just the same old stuff, night after night.
As for the FBI agent who killed is wife and then himself, would that be David Raynor? He showed his wife no mercy, and you’re right, a good person doesn’t do that.
LikeLike
“where he cuts off the responses from his guests”
Exactly! The guest will be on a great roll with an important point or points to be made and then Hannity interrupts them to unnecessarily inject:
“the same old stuff, night after night.”
LikeLike
The agent whom I described was not David Raynor. With respect to the agent’s widow, I will not say the agent’s name. It was not publicized.
LikeLike
Agreed – tired of trotting out the vacuous lipsync “I honor their service” and blah blah blah – it must just be a few bad apples at the top. When you put rotten produce in with good, the good doesn’t fix the rotten, it rots faster and deeper. While there are smart, redeemable people, the entire culture is such that it cannot be trusted, regardless of the ratio of good to bad that you think there might be. The core is rotten at this point.
It is a cancer that has infested the entire body. TEAR IT DOWN to the foundation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is wisdom in the old saying, “A fish rots from the head down.”
As far as lower level insiders fighting the corrupted higher-ups within their agencies consider that such insiders know from being deep within the belly of the beast that the system is so corrupted and the bureaucracy so huge that one person will be crushed by the Deep State Swamp and their lives destroyed, most likely to no good or lasting effect.
Just look at what happens to whistle blowers and how there are no REAL reforms after their revelations. FBI COINTELPRO misdeeds in the 60s resulting in the establishment of a FISA court as a countermeasure? Look how well THAT worked out! Just LIE to the freaking court and since there is no adversary in the court to fight that, it succeeds!
Whereas the Deep State Swamp makes no real effort whatsoever to find and even covers up illegal activities by swamp members it will use all means available to destroy adversaries. Just look what the FBI / DO”J” / CIA / NSA / UK Five Eyes did against a presidential candidate and then PRESIDENT! Resistance by a few is futile. They will be crushed because all of the tools of our technological police state will be used to find them and destroy their lives.
LikeLike
Apparently, McCabe was rewarded for his fixing by moving up the line pretty quickly. Obvious to many. But then McCabe was Hillary’s neighbor in Chappaqua.
LikeLike
Really good Tony Schaeffer interview. Good to know he’s helping POTUS
https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-intel-officer-tony-shaffer-on-how-the-fbi-became-a-political-tool-under-obama-american-thought-leaders_2803492.html
LikeLiked by 7 people
Very good interview…esp starting at 19:00. I learned for first time of the Chinese having all of Hillary’s emails! And that Peter Strzok was briefed about it 3 times. Even Congress was briefed about it.
Now… tell me again about the Russians?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Plus Shaffer was pretty forthright about Wray at the FBI?
LikeLike
Wow! Thank you for sharing this. Fantastic information from a Military Intelligence Pro. He clearly knows what it going on. He gives his opinions of fixing the problems as well as Chris Wray uselessness (Swamp).
LikeLike
Yup! And speaking of Director Wray–he sure is the quiet one isn’t he? You would think that he would be front and center on investigating “this matter” of corruption in his institution. Guess he is busy still being mad about the shut down and how that effected his troops.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks gretaherndon. This Tony Schaeffer interview is a wealth of information – a voice from inside Defense Intelligence, wide open and on video, who’s been watching and involved these last several years, working with the President to unravel Spygate, the insurance policy, Crossfire Hurricane, etc., etc. What insight to hear from these people with equal access and resources as the FBI. To actually see him and be able to judge his character and demeanor by how he speaks. It’s like 17 times better than seeking truth on 8 chan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really good Tony Schaeffer interview. Good to know he’s helping POTUS
https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-intel-officer-tony-shaffer-on-how-the-fbi-became-a-political-tool-under-obama-american-thought-leaders_2803492.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good interview! I know full well that the clintons have been aiding the Chinese for many years, the “missing” hard drives etc. But I didn’t know that it was known early on that her illegal server was a node tied directly to Chinese Intel. In a sane America, all the clintons would have been hauled in and charged with treason forthwith. I’ve said for a while that there are two questions that should be asked when dealing with the clintons. One, what makes you think she only had ONE illegal server? And two, knowing how money hungry they are, what makes you think they weren’t SELLING classified info the the Chinese? Have the clintons ever done anything for free?
And one more. What makes you think that obama didn’t have illegal server(s) as well?
I want these people stood against a wall & shot. Period.
LikeLike
The Senate should have removed Bill Clinton for Lying in 1998. We now have open season to lie in Washington. The rule of law is gone.
Sadly, I think Barr is there not to enforce the law but to bury the evidence of lawbreaking and make it all disappear. I think McCabe is the only DOJ/FBI person in this entire mess who is in any legal jeopardy. And his is for lying to the IG, not for his seditious conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bryan, I have posted this to several threads today to try and apply some pressure to Barr.
Ok, Treepers. We have been looking for ways to make our voices heard. For whatever reasons, most do not like the idea of a massive march on DC.
I have another idea that could have just as big of an effect. If a million deploreables wrote AG Barr a letter insisting that he enforce the laws equally for all, it would get his attention. Heck, if he received 5000 letters a day it would get his attention. Write a letter, make 20 copies of it. Mail a copy everyday for 20 straight days. Snail mail is more effective. Get everyone you know to do the same. Pass this on to other blogs and news sites. Let’s start a movement. I sent my first today.
Attorney General William Barr
U.S. Department of Justice
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20530-0001
LikeLiked by 5 people
Will put into tomorrow’s mail.
Have also used this contact form for emails amd links to evidence.
https://www.justice.gov/contact-us
LikeLike
McCabe’s “F Flynn”/he was responsible
for the leaked Flynn call to Kislyak – which
btw was a violation of the Espionage Act.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we all know what his punishment for that will be, right?
LikeLike
“McCabe is committing ritual suicide”/
Joe diGenova. Sure looks like it to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ritual suicide takes a profound sense of honor. McCabe seems to be devoid of that virtue.
LikeLike
WordPress is locking up comments
LikeLike
This is Barr’s turn in the spotlight to show us that the law applies to everyone.
Even to FBI guys who thought they were patriots. So much so, they leaked secret information to journalists. Then, full of hubris, wrote books about their misadventures.
Justice must catch up with them. Indictments, prosecution, conviction and prison await them all. Even if they were mistaken about their duty to country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love to be a fly on the wall when he calls in RR this morning and asked him…. “So, Rod.. what in the sam h*ll has been going on here? Sit down… this make take awhile”!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“And two things will be true that aren’t true now: 1) I’ll know what in the sam hill has been going on here. and 2) I’m going to have somebody’s ass in my briefcase.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think a slow rolling earthquake is happening and it will lead to a crushing tsunami.
McCabe is a buffoon… thought he could usurp the will of the people and take out an elected President. Brennan is the ringleader, imo – he set all the pieces in motion.
Barr… your turn at bat.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree with your opinion. If you listen to the Tony Shafer interview on The Epoch Times, you will hear him describe how this had to have gone down.. and it started with Susan Rice, and Clapper.
What further comforted me is that he (Tony), is advising the President on all of this. That means, they (WH) knows everything the Obama team did. McCabe is part of the symptom, but small potatoes and expendable. I want Brennan, Yates, Clapper, Rice, Comey, RR, and Lynch all hauled before a Grand Jury.
Let’s get this party started.. we have much to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shaffer is also fun to follow on Twitter. He’s not James Woods, but a close second. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr….your turn at bat….we are 0-2 with sessions and whitaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe must figure he can taunt and deter Barr as he launches his retirement fund parade. McCabe has already been referred for prosecution and he is simply one among many law breakers that have escaped legal jeopardy.
Barr is truly the man that current circumstances that he hits the ground running or forever be assigned to the supportive cast in the Swamp.
The difficulty for Barr is McCabe at the 2017 focus of just past the Comey firing is in no way separate from a year earlier when the Steele Dossier was created and FISA warrants obtained. The prosecution of McCabe leads any honest prosecutor to delve into the giant can of worms now in open sight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how shocked Bar will be to see the lack of caliber in this agency? While the Bush DOJ was no stalwart, it must have been a vastly different attitude back then.
LikeLike
Barr has a monument job today. Will he do it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Buraq and Brennan cooked up the whole thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just brennan. buraq is only good at spirit cooking, watching basketball & playing with little Jamaican boys while our people are being left to die in Benghazi.
LikeLike
Sandra, you are right about Brennan. 100%
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Joe is correct about Barr preparing for a Grand Jury to deal with the “Dirty Cops.” It’s long overdue.
The worst parts of “master briefer” McCabe’s interview were when he revealed what he claimed were accurate private conversations with POTUS. Specifically, the allegation that Trump said he believed Putin over his own Intel chiefs. At the time, P Trump knew without a doubt that Brennan, Clapper, Comey and McCabe could not be trusted and were trying to take him down and even imprison him. ie Adm. Rogers’s tips. Trump didn’t have to wait for them reveal their rage and hatred of him later on MSNBC, CNN and now CBS. He knew it early.
Aren’t the Justice System’s double standards wonderful? Political muckraker Roger Stone’s home is raided and he’s indicted for allegedly lying to Congress (process crimes) while the Deputy Director of the FBI McCabe is accused of “a lack of candor or a failure to disclose something” like lying and then is fired so he will have plenty of time to write a very profitable Tell All BS book like Comey etc and is treated like a heroic savior. Roger Stone is hammered with a Gag Order. No Book tour for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe D. Is brilliant and lays out the illegality committed by the cabal in precise terms. He’d make the ideal Special Council to investigate Mueller, his thugs and the cabal and bring the perps in front of a Grand Jury. For more than two years the attempt to discredit and remove POTUS has been the main feature of the theater of the absurd! Time to bring the hammer down and hold the enemies of the state accountable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCabe is trying to throw Rosenstein under the bus; Why? To taint anything he might have to testify about?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelley on 60 mins needs more acting lessons. He couldn’t manage to hide the disinterested nodding to McCabe’s non-riveting responses. At least they didn’t sub in a sitcom “APPLAUSE” laugh track!
1984 Orwell wrote something to the effect of
“Those who control the past – control the future.”
And “those who control the present – controls the past.”
Ask yourselves who is behind the Fed Reserve because JFK was out to terminate it before he was assassinated. Who was behind LBJ?
I’m not sure that William Barr is going to do much except as one treeper noted earlier – he will act as a closer on Mueller’s SC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liberal wackjobs never cease to amaze me…they CANNOT help but consistently step into oncoming traffic while they think they are spotlighting their moral superiority…never mind that they were committing crimes…they are wrong about everything they stand for and all they feel…
LikeLike
Oh, and remember when the MSM was blathering on about the 25th amendment? PROOF of collusion with the FBI to take out the President! You know they seeded that story….
The damage done to this country is incalculable.
Joe D hasn’t been wrong yet so I hope he is right about Barr…
LikeLiked by 4 people
The activities of the Obama Justice Department and Intelligence agencies to change the course of a Presidential election and then subvert a sitting President is possibly the story of this century. Yet, no journalists are interested? Are they afraid for their safety? Do they hate Trump so much, they will forfeit the story of a lifetime? What did Obama know and when did he know it? After all, Page mentioned to Strzok that the President (Obama) wanted to know everything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Milliions $$$$$ are at stake and MSM’s job is to smother a story with a pillow until public curiosity leaves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Are they afraid for their safety?” Possible – they have all seen what has happened to anyone who asks too many questions…from Vince Foster to Ron Brown, from Lt. Quarles Harris Jr.,to Loretta Fuddy to Set Rich
“Do they hate Trump so much, they will forfeit the story of a lifetime?” Yes, as a matter of fact, they do! Don’t forget this story from 2016 “A nonpartisan group finds 19 out of every 20 campaign dollars donated by the media industry are being given to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”
“What did Obama know and when did he know it?” THIS is the $64,000 question (actually add a few more zeroes on that figure and it might be more accurate.) This whole plot was cooked up by the supporters, advisors, and accomplices of Barack Obama, including leaders of the Republican party (Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, and John Cain, just to name a few) in order to destroy the sovereignty of the United States of America and to become filthy rich in the process. What he knew, what he allowed, and what he orchestrated is the linchpin of the entire plot, and IF we finally get a complete answer to that, then we will know if we have, indeed, been able to “keep” the Republic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be impossible for the WH not to know. I believe obama actually had little to do with the day to day stuff, he’s just a figurehead & too stupid to plan anything this big. Brennan is the guy at the top of this, at least domestically. There are people above him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s only the second biggest story. But if we tie obama & his ineligibility into this, then OK with me. The deep state installing an ineligible poser into the WH is the biggest story & the biggest crime in American history. But this entire thing all ties together.
LikeLike
Barr won’t dig too deep. This goes all the way to Obama and Clinton and maybe Bush. Members of government, media and judges. I doubt he’s going to open that can of worms, but hope I’m wrong.
LikeLike
If I were writing this novel, I’d have the Deep State collusion go all the way back to 1980 when the Deep State wasn’t strong enough to prevent Ronald Reagan from taking office. I might even through in an assassination attempt to make George H. W. Bush president. I’d have some global string pullers colluding with super rich Americans to minimize the damage Reagan might do to Globalism.. maybe sic a special counsel on him to damage his presidency. But I wouldn’t have the Deep State Bureaucrats be too overt because there are still too many patriots in the government and they might blow the whistle. I’d be replacing them slowly with fellow travelers. I’d throw in a twist candidate by the name of Perot in 1992 who scared the bejesus out of the Deep State but I’d manage to scare him off, maybe threaten one of his family or something. It wouldn’t much matter if Clinton or Bush won in 1992 just so long as it wasn’t the outsider (Perot). By 2016, I’d have the whole country under the control of Elite Globalists who were slowly picking America’s bones. And if an outsider came along then, why I’d have everything set in place to take him or her down. If I were writing this novel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That can of worms, absolutely, positively, without fail, without hindrance, without hesitation, without second thoughts, without reservations, qualms, or heeby geebys MUST be opened, examined, investigated, turned over, shined a light upon and given a colonoscopy on world wide TV in prime time! How’s that, for a run on sentence? 🙂
LikeLike
The only thing McCabe was worried about was that Comey had been fired so their firewall was gone. He was nervous that all would be found out. They had to come up with another way to stall the info from coming out. That is the reason that a Special Counsel was named…to prevent the real truth from coming out.
LikeLike
Rant alert. The frustration level is off the charts.
We know that there was a coup attempt. We know all the dirty cops. We know it all. we know that this is THE MOST EGREGIOUS ABUSE OF POWER IN THE HISTORY OF THE US.
But nothing will happen. How do I know? Because, as much as it pains me to say this, the media decides what will happen. Nothing happened with fast and furious, IRS, Benghazi, the weaponization of the intelligence agencies…NOTHING.
Sure there will be posturing. Lindsay Graham will haul people into his committee where our hopes will be momentarily raised and then…NADA. Because the media will spin, spin spin…. and quash the whole thing.
Trumps election was a shocker due to the fact that the media usually decides who should win and provides the necessary propaganda. It usually works. In fact, it has always worked before. Thank God it didn’t work this time.
But let us not fool ourselves. McCabe interview was a joke but only to those who know the background and the questions which should have been asked. To the useful idiots which Dems always count on, he will be seen as a hero for trying to save the country from Bad Orange Man. The won’t even mind if you point out the illegality inherent in McCabe’s account. Why? because the media and lying Dems have for years now relentlessly painted DJT as evil incarnate and incompetent. I mean who wouldn’t want to get Hitler out of office by whatever means necessary?
So we go into our little bubble and complain to each other about the media, the lying Dems but to what end? I fear greatly for 2020. Trump should win by a landslide. But the effort to stop that will be ratcheted up in an unbelievable way:
The media is beyond description in its bias and coverage – but at this point they have no shame. They only have the goal in mind. So complain all we want. It won’t change and will only get worse
Twitter, facebook, youtube, are censoring conservatives ad nauseam and this too will only get worse
The Dems will be all in for voter fraud – there is no question. They will be ransacking insane asylums and old age homes for warm bodies who can vote.
Just look at one example: there are now so many proven hoaxes where people falsely claim that trump supporters did something, be it start church fires, attack minorities, etc etc. You would think that the public perception would change in the face of so many proven hoaxes. But no- the media has implanted for years that Trump supporters are racist homophobic etc and that is what still stands. I have no doubt.
So no matter how much we point out the rush to judgement, with covington or smollert, no matter how outraged we are by the cabal of seditious deep state operatives, it is difficult to move the dial. The media and the lying dems know that. So we point out the lies and they keep lying because they know it will work. The end justifies the means in their eyes.
LikeLiked by 7 people
An EPIC rant!
I concur and it is beyond frustrating!
LikeLiked by 4 people
More than the media is responsible. The responsibility falls mainly to a corrupt AG, Jeff Sessions.
LikeLike
Warren: Officials Have ‘Constitutional’ Duty ‘to Invoke 25th Amendment’ if Trump Can’t Fulfill Job
18 Feb 2019
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/02/18/warren-officials-have-constitutional-duty-to-invoke-25th-amendment-if-trump-cant-fulfill-job/
At a news conference after a rally in Las Vegas, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told KLAS’s 8 News NOW that Trump administration officials “have a constitutional responsibility to invoke the 25th Amendment,” if they think it is needed.
LikeLike
Chief Spreading Bull speak with forked tongue, Kimosabe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was an election, not a beauty contest where the runner up gets the title if the winner gains weight.
On the other hand, Warren obviously committed fraud with her false claims of Native American heritage. Aren’t there real laws to deal with that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warren actually ought to read the 25th Amendment. The word fulfill is not in there. It was passed after the JFK assassination because of the cluster……on who succeeded the President. Regan invoked it during his surgery after his assassination attempt. Then he retook power after he was out of anesthesia.
LikeLike
“Warren actually ought to read the 25th Amendment.”
That’s why I posted it. She’s clueless like anyone else who spews that stupid opinion.
LikeLike
I got some bread anyone have a few circus animals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe’s allegations against Rosenstein are enough for an Honest DOJ to sit him down and put him under oath and let help answer any question asked, and to “lack candor” him when he lies, which he most likely will; then take his passport and sent him home while a newly appointed Special Prosecutor and Grand Jury decides what crimes to charge him with.
Question is: Do we have an Honest DOJ yet.
LikeLike
Question: Have any of the usual suspects, i.e. Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Schiff, HIllary, etc, etc….come out and publicly defended McCabe? With a tweet or anything?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A confession of sorts.
For months I held out expectation that Sessions was working behind the scenes to move justice forward regarding the Coup. I expected Seeions would use Huber and silent Grand Jury proceedings to indict the perpetrators of this enormous crime.
I take PDJT’S “beauty” tweet about Sessions this am to indicate that expectation was wrong. No indictments have been handed down for a crime that likely was conceived in the spring of 2016.
Sessions appears to be pure swamp. He may prove to be a plant. If so, I pray his Azz is subject of a True Bill.
If he is one of the Coupists, and were convicted, I would take pleasure volunteering for his firing squad.
What an evil Bass turd.
LikeLike
At the risk of being banned here I’m going to suggest that perhaps the PotUS should STOP firing the chief of these corrupt orgs and simply moving the next corrupt swamp rat in line up the ladder and put in charge.
Maybe FIRE THE LOT OF THEM and STOP replacing one piece of treacherous scum with another swamp rat. I’m not sure who is advising the PotUS on these appointments but they need to be fired as well.
LikeLike
Since Whitaker is staying on, I wonder if PT has an internal deadline for Barr to act? If he does not, Whitaker could just be waiting to be reistalled as acting AG and unleashed.
LikeLike
McCabe seems awfully effeminate to get so high in the FBI. Whatever happened to Glenn Ford-like “G-Men”? Why not disband the FBI and bring in the Marshalls. Or better yet, the Texas Rangers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know that many people here dismiss Peggy Noonan, and not unjustly, as a RINO Never-Trumper. However, in an essay in the past weekend’s Wall Street Journal she warned that the idiocy from Warren, Ocasio-Cortez, and company, which is rightly mocked and despised as impossible claptrap by those of us with intelligence and experience, is in fact being accepted as logical and as The Wave of the Future by the two youngest generations now rising in America. They are as blinkered and stupid as the stupidest and blindest of the left-wing Baby Boomers of the 1960’s.
She warned that more such people will be elected, and that at least some of their agenda will be made into law, if not nationally, then on the state level.
I agree. And so…what must we do?
The task for Conservatives is to counter the continual Socialist/Communist/EnviroLunacy propaganda from practically everywhere, which has captured their minds. Making the case for true capitalism (as opposed to MAObama’s crony capitalistic socialism), making the case for freedom from government, making the case for thrift and morality in all aspects of Life, making the case for the The Greco-Roman-Judaeo-Christian Tradition, and – amazingly! – making the case for Life versus Death, (which one should not need to do of course), are essential for the long-term survival of America and of the policies of President Trump.
Without converting people – especially the younger ones – back to basic Religion and to the basic philosophical principles of the founding of America, the country will not persist in the form it should.
LikeLike
Peggy should start it herself rather than wasting her platform on Trump-bashing every other week.
LikeLike
Gonna save this one for my 12AM Cream Of Wheat snack time.
Now I have TWO things to look forward to. Plus, always good to get the occasional Joe diGenova Pep Talk.
LikeLike
I’m thinking Comey is a gigantic doofus and thus was played for a fool by McCabe and Rosenstein. My guess is all Comey cared about was “being” the Director of the FBI, that he left everything else up to McCabe. Note the “insurance policy” was in “Andy’s office” not in “Jim’s office”. It was Rosenstein who recommended Comey be fired (so he could be “used” for this?). Comey went out and exonerated Hillary Clinton. Who set him up to do that? Wasn’t Strzok the agent who interviewed her? My bet is McCabe colluded with Strzok and Page to feed Comey information which Comey then, dumb as a brick, went out and parroted on the TV cameras. And took the flack for it. Nobody took flack for letting her have attorneys with her when she was being interrogated, not being sworn in, etc. Comey took the flack for information he was fed like we feed peanuts to a squirrel. IMHO the squirrel probably has a higher IQ than poor Jim. I don’t think Comey is smart enough to collude with his own feet to move his body from point a to point b. Just an opinion.
LikeLike
It’s the hubris of these people that leads them to go on television and lie right to millions of Americans and know they will get away with it.
We’ll see. My money is on President Trump.
And God.
LikeLike
rosenstein is a lying THUG.just as Joe DiGenova said; he is pathetic! He can never wash away the stench that he carries with him.
LikeLike