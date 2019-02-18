Former FBI Officials React to Andrew McCabe’s Soft Coup Admissions…

Kevin Brock, former FBI assistant director for intelligence, and Terry Turchie, former deputy assistant director of the counterterrorism division, discuss former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s admissions of intent to usurp the presidency.
The Small Coup Group…
This has taken far too long. I hope Barr doesn’t let the criminals run the clock out
It looks like the organizational culture within our federal law enforcement bureaucracy is every bit as tribal as many local police departments where loyalty to the tribe and its members is considered to be more important than justice or doing what’s right, even in the face of great wrongs. We’ve seen examples of this before with Trump’s appointments which explains a lot about why the coup and the “investigations” have continued. What is now being formally admitted is what we suspected: there were covert decisions made to discredit and, if possible, remove DJT. What if nobody with top DOJ/FBI experience is willing to violate the tribal rules? I think it’s very possible that this is the case. Our country is in deep trouble.
And the … rank and file? Where are the whistleblowers? Yeah … the rank and file are part of the problem. The men who turned on Hitler’s “showers” could not hide behind their “rank and file” … “just following orders” thing. Neither can the FBI “rank and file”
And every time I read the IG Report … and ready the phrase … “lack of candor”. I realize just how tribal the FBI is. They cannot even bring themselves to say, in plain English, that one of their own was a LIAR … a compulsive LIAR. A pathological LIAR. McCabe is SCUM. Comey is SCUM.
IT’S OVER ANDY/ BUH BYE…
Obama is going down. The connections to Smollett amid to the McCabe admission will force him to leave the country shortly.
Entire Hussein Administration was
weaponized/DECLAS will bring down O.
Oh how I wish that would happen. If he goes I hope he takes Michael with him. Maybe they could open a gay bar somewhere.
There is a great little book called “The Pergamos Prophecy” that describes what Obama does after he flees the USA.
The big ugly is almost here!
Lord knows it feels like we have been waiting forever for that zippo to ignite something…
We need Clint Eastwood to do the film version (this plot is even more incredible than 3 Days of Condor!) so that the public can see what happened. I can’t imagine a better director/actor to tell this tale of deceipt in DC ( he already did Absolute Power, so this will be a cake walk for him.)
Remember Cliff Robertson’s last words to RR in that movie…
Something like , (can’t remember the exact words)…but something to the effect of…and who says they’ll print it…referring to RR going to the NYT.
Even back then, somebody understood the dynamics of the NYT.
It’s a great movie, 3 Days of Condor. It still hits all that f the right notes. And so is Absence of Malice- another great one about unethical journalism.
Right on both counts.
My sister has reminded me from time to time about 3 Days of a Condor when she knows I’m dealing with some really wicked subterfuge, lies, etc in my ow life’s work. It’s why I understand the hearts, actions, skills and double-tongue subterfuge of this mess in our country.
I know what it’s like to be a victim of armed gov’t invasion and intrusion, the lies, the back-stabbing, the purposely spread inuendo. I know what it is like to be maligned and lied about by media.
Anyway. I might have to watch that again before too long.
Let’s get this Party Started !
Good quote by Laura “is it time to dismantle the FBI?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dare I say it?,…SURE!
“This may be,..THE BEGINNING OF THE END for the coup plotters!”
Or, at least the end of the beginning. Lamestream media is actually starting to use,the word “COUP”.
Dershowitz also used it. Its been a loooong time,…coming!
Dutch, sure hope God, the one and only perfect Judge of true justice, is listening and working quietly behind the scenes. Back to Job…He brings things of darkness out of the shadows into the light.
Sure seems to me that we may be witnessing a liitle bit of that. In the Old Testament, God often confused the enemies of Israel among themselves so that they turned against each other.
Perhaps God is inviting us to a great, unfolding drama in high theater. Yes? If so, my ticket is bought and ready to use.
I just disagree with the word “soft” ….
How can a coup be soft?…..because they did not do shooting?………wait…..a Congressional ball game was shot up….a Senator was beaten…….houses had early morning raids with SWAT teams…..and lives were ruined….
Soft Coup……Pffft…..it is like saying someone was a “soft target”…..
Put em all in jail now…….just like the did Flynn….Manafort….Stone
Screw em…..
So are we seeing some timing here with McCabe’s version of the story put out there in order to assist Mueller with an obstruction scenario he is going to paint?
McCabe’s own testimony under oath on the very day Comey was fired was that no investigation was obstructed by Comey’s departure.
That’s correct. All kinds of obstruction was going on!
Mueller can certainly try to continue to play his games. I suggest that he burn Rosenstein instead. Or, he can go down with the ship because you can feel the counter-wave building.
Does McCabe not understand that the President can fire for any reason he wants? It’s not the job of some gumshoe flunky to second guess his actions or intentions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Comey, Mccabe and the rest of them make me want to vomit. If Barr doesn’t hold them accountable we are Done
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr will sweep it all under the rug!
And you know this how?
I’m so distracted by the fillers in her upper lip- the way it shelved. Why do women do this?
👎
She doesn’t want to get Greta’d out of a job?
These arrogant people are hanging themselves. But we need to help them anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCabe was essentially paid by Hilary. He may have been following orders to investigate Trump.
It looks to me like McCabe is trying to do his part in assisting an “OBSTRUCTION” theme that will be released by Mueller. Hope I am wrong.
Hard Left is a national security risk. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr. Turchie, at 7:48 with the question of the day. “Who orchestrated all this?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Herr Rosenstein, the father of them all..
I think he was shooting higher than that.
Nope – came out of the oval.
Wasn’t it Mary McCord that spent something like 14 hours at the WH on a certain key date?
How can it be Rosenstein? He did not even get to the DoJ until well after all this corrupt and criminal action was happening. At best he was recruited after arriving…but I’m not sure.
Best line of the interview. McCabe wasn’t even smart enough to conduct this himself, even if he wanted to.
Brennan.
I still think it was the Podestas. Their job was to get HRC elected. They were the operatives, the bagmen, the problem solvers, the connivers. In December 2015, before any candidate was selected, one of John’s Wikileaks emails, in a chain bemoaning HRC’s many policy and messaging blunders and defects, includes the advice: “best strategy is to slaughter Donald for his bromance with Putin.”
That was their best strategy. Everything flowed from that. The Clinton syndicate had the money and will to seize the Dem nomination, Sanders be damned, and WANTED Trump to run against. They likely had their ambitious toadies throughout the Obama admin eager to be of help, looking for career advancement, open to being corrupted “for the higher good.”. Not to mention throughout the media, throughout the globalist moneyed cabal looking to influence elections for political and financial gain. And throughout the vast community of useful idiots who bought the fake virtues the Marxists were signaling.
The notion that Obama LED this is absurd. He showed zero executive capability while holding the executive power of the United States (and in his prior nothing jobs). He was tall, dark, with a winning smile. He was a champion listener. He could make a speech. He didn’t even like the Clinton’s because they were smarter, more ruthless, and more corrupt than he. He could make America feel good about electing an African American President, thus forever putting behind us, we thought, America’s racist past. Ha! A closet Marxist useful idiot, waiting for his handlers to tell him what to do, which was to implement reverse racism and bigotry. To pave the way for Socialism.
He wanted a Democrat to succeed him, and was eventually resigned it would be HRC. He understood he’d need to do whatever it took. Keep me informed of everything, he said. But he was no mastermind. He like the others did what they were told.
What about Rosenstein of all the DOJ/FBI criminals, the supremist?
Sundance, Cannot say it enough: Thank you, thank you, thank you! I cannot bring myself to watch network television, and I so appreciate that you find the best stuff and make it available.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Like you America, i get most of my info here. If Sundance doesn’t post it, its in the comments. I just dont watch the news channels anymore. Its very upsetting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto
The first thing is end this Mueller crap. Everything can be straightened in few weeks and start indictments from Maccbe and Comey. I hope They will not go alone and bring whole DC down. Maccabe said he will not alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The one guy near the end just started to get into the orchestration of all this, but they didn’t pursue it. He briefy mention possible motivating factors, like….greed….BRIBES…but the name of Terry McAuliffe never came up. He gave McCabe’s wife $700k in June of 2015. No, theTrump investigation hadn’t started yet, but there were already a lot of problems Hillary had. The McCabes had to have been grateful, even if Jill McCabe lost the election. And they still had to have been grateful even after Hillary lost HER election.
What ever happened to McCabe’s “first we f@%k Flynn and then we f@%k Trump” quote??? What was the source that revealed that quote?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! You typed faster than I did.
Truepundit.com carried the story bright and early. I cannot remember if there was a conference call during the meeting or not. There were said to be some shocked FBI people in that room.
Andy McCabe ran the meeting and spoke that line.
Cut ’em off at the knees and make ’em fit in the 55-gal drum….
Just like Jimmy.
Jimmy is part of the Meadowslamds football field……probably around the 50 yard line
This is what DNC corruption gets us. McCabe apparently thought the mass media’s cocoon would protect him. Fortunately for us, there are a couple of former FBI heads who are livid and now vocal about the crap he has pulled and can provide a landmark by which the extent of McCabe’s and Comey’s actions can be judged to be out of bounds.
This is all traceable to the Clintons–more recently Hillary. Once they achieved critical mass in the DNC, all opposition was either wiped out or turned, and anyone who wanted to play had to pay the piper. It has been a recruiting and development pipeline for brazen politicians. The civil service is apparently corrupted, as the agencies are no doubt inhospitable to conservative-leaning employees. The sick-out by the air traffic controllers is indicative of how bad it is. Put people’s lives at risk for petty purposes–yeah, that’s really patriotic. But, the mentality is endemic to these organizations. Ditto for the Education Industry.
McCabe and Comey don’t even know why they hate Trump. That’s how &*(*(&^g disturbed this whole political movement is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Education industry, and it is an industry, is so messed up they don’t even think they’re biased.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They think they are righteous.
McCabe is absolute proof that that criminal minds can be skillful and yet stupid at the same time. I have a hard time believing that McCabe actually deeply thought out the ramifications of what his words in this interview would have. His want of media attention overrode his common sense of DS priorities. He just couldn’t help himself. He basically messed in his DS pants.
And Scott Pelley was a human behavior profiling expert’s dream to observe. He was ideally perfect in voice inflections, facial-eyebrows-head movements and hand gestures. It was a great performance of physical propaganda skills. Oh, he made himself look so sincere, studious and genuinely caring. His question…”do you mean the President….” (all Treepers are allowed to scream here!) Lol
If I were to teach a class today on HBP…I would be sure to include that video in an archive for reference material.
I just wanted to vomit all over SP’s face. Bet a lot of you did too!
Have a great night all Treepers. It’s been great to get back on and comment again.
I think perhaps it’s proof that men can be very clever yet immoral at the same time.
The thing is they always bend and break the rules so they win all the time. It is natural that they get an over-inflated view of their abilities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So let’s wrap it all up in a cocoon and say…
Skillful, clever, devious and immoral and stupid.
Cuz truly, it’s the immoral element that is the common denominator ungirding all the rest in the numerator.
3 biblical things come to mind:
In the Psalms it says that God shows mercy to the merciful. It goes on to say that God deals shrewdly with the devious.
Secondly, Christ said something rather shocking in the gospels…that being…” the sons of the world are more shrewd than the sons of the kingdom.”
Summing up, I like Moses’s words…be sure your sins will find you out.
Hmm…so be it. Maybe we’re getting front row seats to watch some high drama in a theater of comeuppance.
Hope so.
Good day!
SCOTUS has ruled you can not bring a criminal charge when the executive uses a constitutional power.
This was an excellent segment. Kevin Brock has written some really good articles recently related to this.
——
Barr’s first task as AG: Look at former FBI leaders’ conduct
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/426171-barrs-first-task-as-ag-look-at-former-fbi-leaders-conduct
And,
Did McCabe set up Rosenstein?
https://thehill-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/thehill.com/opinion/white-house/412865-did-mccabe-set-up-rosenstein?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fthehill.com%2Fopinion%2Fwhite-house%2F412865-did-mccabe-set-up-rosenstein%3Famp%23referrer%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.google.com%26amp_tf%3DFrom%2520%25251%2524s
Good find, good article.
But The Hill seems to be schizophrenic, they have some sane articles … which invite insane commenters.
“First we F*** Flynn, then we F*** Trump.”
No, Mr. McCabe, you did not get your motivation from Trump firing Comey. You just got your motivation to work faster.
One other thing. Absolutely NOTHING was ever made about Comey’s meeting with the President where he showed the President the dossier, a dossier that Comey later admitted was uncorroborated. It could very easily be made out that Comey was trying to blackmail the President in some way. Has Comey ever been placed under oath to answer as to exactly what his intentions were in presenting the President with the dossier? Such a stunt is so irregular I find it laughable that anyone could take seriously that firing Comey constituted obstruction of anything other than Comey’s nefarious plans.
Few things to notice.
Why this interview now and he will not speak by mistake?
New AG and DAG soon. Current DAG is leaving.
Mueller is going soon and everything is coming out slowly just before his report.
Biden will not run when coup was planned by his administration and timing of all these.
From now till election we will have slow leaks or indictments of previous administration crime and fake msm would have hard time.
SR: No Mueller is not leaving! He is only submitting a “no report” mid-March or so!
He has other things like Stone going on! Mueller will remain forever!
All smoke and empty speaker cabinets.
It’s been over a year since the BIG UGLY discussion/theory started on CTH and then got thoroughly and embarrassingly doused over the next 6-8 months…… My expectations are currently ZILCH. So maybe this is the precise time for Barr to step up and do the right thing??!!**!!?? One can dream…..
BTW, does the Q crowd still have a pulse???? Trust the plan baby, trust the plan……
Still pretty active over there.
Ahhhhhh thank you for this Sundance. The retired FBI officials see what IMBECILES Comey and McCabe are. I know there are several to add to this list each and every one should be prosecuted along with their coup loving bosses!!
I’m a retired Marine, mostly a reserve career, called up for OIF and saw the organization transform from a beer drinking club grappling with the last hangovers from the Vietnam era, to a pool of talent that answered the call effectively after 9-11. I did less than quite a few others but I grew to respect and love the idea of the Marine Corps as a band of brothers, a vessel that carried the blood and history of one generation of Marines to the next, an institution that was far from perfect but also justifiably famous as producing warriors who honor tradition and duty. I like to think I handed that to the next generation of Marines without doing too much damage while I was wearing the uniform.
Watching those two men who had careers that predated the Mueller edict that bosses must come to the DC palace to be weeded out, utility in the field be damned, watching them sit there as a talking head opines that the FBI has to be burned down and rebuilt, knowing they are keenly aware that about seventy agents have given their lives due to hostile action, it just makes me sad.
They know what they were handed, and now it’s gone forever. It’s sad as Hell, really.
Sixth floor failed to hold seventh floor accountable by their complete silence.
Journalism is the First Draft of History
http://www.academia.edu/20445398/Journalism_-_the_first_draft_of_history
“The value of journalism is also because it is unapologetic about the marriage of form and function which is its modus operandi, the narrative. Our brains are hot-wired for narrative. Before newspapers, books, or libraries, let alone the web, there was speech, and memory. Stories are easier to remember than facts, and the more relevant they are to the hearer’s context and condition, the easier they are to memorize. the telling and re-telling, over time, could and did distort the narrative, falsify it, or call on it too readily to fill the gaps in memory or to explain what memory had failed to clarify.”
If there exists too many cumbersome, detailed facts to keep straight and memorize for the busy modern mind, it follows that the story (narrative) is remembered and passed along becoming “history” however false or distorted.
So think about these bread crumbs and talking points below and tell me how anyone with common sense does not see this as a total frame job with a strong pattern of lawlessness, abuse and corruption that has existed for a long time.
1. We begin with the IRS under the Obama Administration that targets tea party members
2. We have extension abuse of the NSA database from at least 2012 -2016
3. We have a Secretary of State who sets up an unsecured server but gets a pass by the FBI
4. We have an FBI Director changing an earlier draft memo regarding HRC e-mail scandal from grossly negligent to extremely careless
5. We have a Wiener Laptop with 600K HRC emails on it and no one has reviewed them all to date
6. We have hundreds of people unmasked in the last year of Obama’s Presidency
7. We have Maxine Waters bragging about a massive Obama Database
8. We have accusations of hacking of the DNC server but the FBI never looks at the server
9. We have a made up Dossier that was funded by the HRC campaign
10. We have Nellie Ohr who worked for Fusion GPS on the Dossier, feeding it to to her DOJ husband Bruce Ohr to get it into the FBI hands
11. We have the Dossier that is virtually unvetted by the FBI
12. We have Bruce Ohr saying on the record, he alerted folks in the DOJ, including 2 people currently on Mueller’s SC team, that the Dossier was unverified
13. We have the unverified Dossier as “evidence” against PT getting attached to a FISA application, without any mention to the court that this was an opposition research paper, paid for by the opposition party that was not fully verified
14. We have a Wiener Laptop with 600K HRC emails on it that no one has reviewed in their entirety
15. We have the FISA request that flew through the FISA court without question not once but 4 times over 12 months even though over time the knowledge of the fake dossier was more widely known and no one stopped any renewals with Rosenstein signing off on the last renewal
16. We have a waiver, as required by law, signed by a NSA Advisor, PRIOR to the election (as stated by Tony Shaffer) so as to NOT have to inform PT he was being spied on in connection with a Russian Collusion investigation
17. We have Admiral Rogers the then Director of the NSA coming to see President elect Trump to inform him he is being spied upon
18. We have a meeting set up by people connected to Democrats at Trump Tower to trap Don Jr.
19. We have another setup play by western agents who were portrayed as Russian agents, to frame Papa D to connect him with Trump and Russia
20. We have hundreds of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page texts showing clear bias toward PT and discussing the “Insurance plan”
21. We have a SC that has virtually limitless boundaries to investigate but never looks at any Democrat/Russian Collusion connections including the alleged hacked DNC server
22. After 2 years of two different Congressional Committees who took testimony from hundreds of people, they find ZERO PT/Russian Collusion
23. We have the Deputy Director of the FBI and the Assistant AG discussing about wearing a wire at a meeting with the President
24. We have the same two players above discussing if they can get support via PT Cabinet Secretaries to invoke the 25th Amendment
How does this not scream and demand multiple investigations and indictments?
The key question IMO, is Barr here to uphold the rule of law for ALL or just sweep it all under the rug or possibly limit the damage to a few designated fall guys while protecting the DOJ/FBI Institutions?
Maybe the biggest question of all is – Who orchestrated all of this?
Time will tell but IMO the bread crumbs are telling!
According to Dan Bongino, McCabe went onto 60 Minutes because he badly needs to sell books. Rumor is that there is a grand jury investigation and McCabe needs all the money he can gather up so that he can pay lawyers for a lot of time.
LikeLike
Look at what this fine esteemed congressman dredged up and proudly reposted today! These people are truly lost.
