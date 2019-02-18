February 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #760

Posted on February 18, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

62 Responses to February 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #760

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 Blessings on Monday’s President’s Day….Thank you, Lord, for President Trump and his MAGA Team’s plan bringing back Greatness to our country—the United States of America.

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.” 🌟
    —- Proverbs 16:9
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — that God be with President Trump as he makes MAGA decisions
    — that EO for Nat’l Emergency be put in place quickly and smoothly
    — that all lawsuit process going thru courts will be speedy or thrown out
    — that Opposition becomes befuddled in their schemes of obstructions, lies and deceptions
    — for another boomerang treatment on those RATs (Republicans Against Trump {Sundance})
    — for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
    — AG William Barr do the work we all know needs to be done
    — Finish our American WALL quickly
    — for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
    — for more invaders to go back home
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
    — We Choose Greatness
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “As we work to defend our people’s safety, we must also ensure our economic resurgence continues at a rapid pace.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸.”

    Reply

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Reply

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      February 18, 2019 at 1:02 am

      If anybody missed Mark Levin’s show tonight w/ Gen. Jack Keane, he goes into some detail on the China threat. Nothing we haven’t heard before, but still chilling insight. He goes into a bit more detail in the open format. 15 minutes of Scary China Stuff. Worth a gander. Now… just imagine where we’d be without Trump checking their power economically…

      Reply

      Reply
      • Remington..... says:
        February 18, 2019 at 1:14 am

        Exceptional 1 hour interview by Levin. This is the way you do it. Chrissie Wallace – take note.

        Reply

        Reply
        • mr.piddles says:
          February 18, 2019 at 1:29 am

          I don’t think there’s another show on Broadcast MSM that can compete with Levin’s on a “substance” level. At least from what I’ve seen. Maybe on radio, dunno. Take a look at CBS News’ once-vaunted “60 Minutes”, for example… hot garbage. #NewsPorn.

          Reply

          Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Reply

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Reply

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      February 18, 2019 at 1:07 am

      I want to see another sorta poll. A poll of Republican and Independent Voters only. I want approval ratings on former Speaker Paul “Never Quite Got There” Ryan and current Senate Majority Leader Mitch “McTurtle” McConnell. Let’s do a little Compare ‘n Contrast.

      Reply

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Reply

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Reply

    Reply
  7. crossthread42 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Great Folks of Charlotte, North Carolina need to have this Idiot woman Primaried! Next Election.. I’m speaking of Rep Alma Adams, “another” crazy hat Wearer.. (Like the one in Florida) ..
    Do Diamond & Silk reside in Her area? LOOK at what Her “Policies have wrought!
    6 illegal immigrants linked to Mexican cartel arrested in NC for drug trafficking operation, officials say..
    https://www.foxnews.com/us/6-illegal-immigrants-arrested-in-nc-for-drug-trafficking-operation-officials-say

    Reply

    Reply
    • wilski says:
      February 18, 2019 at 12:54 am

      These six “high school” students were only working summer jobs so that they could go to UNC – Charlotte to study medicine or nuclear physics. / sarc

      Reply

      Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Reply

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Reply

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

    Reply

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

    Reply

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      February 18, 2019 at 1:07 am

      Now….it is truly A Bridge To Nowhere….except Down

      Winning….and good riddance as we voted against that ridiculous air-head idea.
      Good money wasted that could have gone for the WALL at the border. Moonbeam had other ideas….planning to eventually connect the bullet train to Mexico border.

      Whew..dodge that bullet for now.

      Reply

      Reply
    • emet says:
      February 18, 2019 at 1:35 am

      High speed rail finally almost gone. However the gigantic feeding trough was completed ahead of schedule.

      Reply

      Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Reply

    Reply
    • Carson Napier says:
      February 18, 2019 at 12:58 am

      The DOJ and FBI can not be reformed, other than on the surface, as both are rotten to the bone. There is not enough lipstick on the planet to coverup their crimes against the Republic.

      Reply

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      February 18, 2019 at 1:20 am

      Trump tweeting this makes clear what he would like Barr to do. I don’t rule out Trump firing Barr if he decides to be willfully blind.

      Reply

      Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Reply

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Reply

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Reply

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Reply

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Reply

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Reply

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Reply

    Reply
  23. necsumadeoinformis says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Another week, another push by The Swamp to avoid being drained. Check.

    Reply

    Reply
    • James Street says:
      February 18, 2019 at 12:42 am

      “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash

      “Well, you may throw your rock and hide your hand
      Workin’ in the dark against your fellow man
      But as sure as God made black and white
      What’s down in the dark will be brought to the light

      Go tell that long tongue liar
      Go and tell that midnight rider
      Tell the rambler
      The gambler
      The back biter
      Tell ’em that God’s gonna cut ’em down”

      Reply

      Reply
  25. stats guy says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:45 am

    JE Dyer has a post up about the border…the strategic view.

    “Trump approaches border security – realistically, in fact – as a strategic objective for which he has a motivated and relentless opposition, both in government and from well-funded political activists.

    The most accurate metaphor here is warfare. This doesn’t mean that Trump is a militarist. It is weak-minded to jump immediately to that thought. It means he recognizes that his political opposition intends not to compromise or bargain with him – the signature dynamics of legislation and bureaucracy – but to defeat his will.”

    “Moreover, Trump is presumably aware, although most Americans are not, that the “migrant caravan” model is expanding. Besides being organized as an operational model for political purposes, it could well become even more difficult to limit and counter in the days ahead.”

    https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/02/17/now-for-the-strategic-assessment-why-trump-declared-a-national-emergency/

    Hopefully he’ll get a win for this country, whereas the EU failed their countries.

    Also, I noticed big the punch that Stephen Miller landed on Bush 2nd. He betrayed the country on immigration. I’ve have a feeling lately that PT is going to have to start attacking GOPe. It makes sense for 2020. They are useless for him, and worse, they’ll attack him even as he helps them keep their jobs.

    That’s low

    Reply

    Reply
    • stats guy says:
      February 18, 2019 at 12:49 am

      Also, I noticed big the punch…lol, and yes, English is my native language…and no I’m not a Ruskie Bot.

      Reply

      Reply
    • Carson Napier says:
      February 18, 2019 at 1:13 am

      “Also, I noticed big the punch that Stephen Miller landed on Bush 2nd. He betrayed the country on immigration.”

      Bus II was worse than Clinton on enforcing border laws – FAR WORSE!.

      “The Bush administration, which is vowing to crack down on U.S. companies that hire illegal workers, virtually abandoned such employer sanctions before it began pushing to overhaul U.S. immigration laws last year, government statistics show.

      Between 1999 and 2003, work-site enforcement operations were scaled back 95 percent by the Immigration and Naturalization Service, which subsequently was merged into the Homeland Security Department. The number of employers prosecuted for unlawfully employing immigrants dropped from 182 in 1999 (Clinton) to four in 2003 (Bush), and fines collected declined from $3.6 million (Clinton) to $212,000 (Bush), according to federal statistics.

      In 1999, the United States initiated fines against 417 companies (Clinton). In 2004, it issued fine notices to three (Bush).”

      URL: https://able2know.org/topic/77518-1

      By Spencer S. Hsu and Kari Lydersen, Washington Post Staff Writers, June 19, 2006

      https://able2know.org/topic/77518-1

      Reply

      Reply
  26. Summer says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:57 am

    Reply

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Reply

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 1:08 am

    Reply

    Reply
  29. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 18, 2019 at 1:13 am

    From Sundance Twitter:

    Reply

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      February 18, 2019 at 1:15 am

      Good response, Sundance.

      Reply

      Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        February 18, 2019 at 1:34 am

        Reply

        Reply
    • Carson Napier says:
      February 18, 2019 at 1:22 am

      Haley would turn the Republican Party into the Endless Wars Party and destroy it. … … and maybe the World.

      Reply

      Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 1:19 am

    Reply

    Reply
  31. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 1:24 am

    Reply

    Reply
  32. andyocoregon says:
    February 18, 2019 at 1:40 am

    Author Steven Usdin was a guest on Full Measure with Sheryl Attkisson Sunday and made a very profound statement that “Fake News is a squishy term and overly general. I prefer the term Subversive Propaganda“. Boy is he right on the money when referring to CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the loony liberal media.

    https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/576979/bureau-of-spies-by-steven-t-usdin/9781633884762/

    Reply

    Reply
  33. Carson Napier says:
    February 18, 2019 at 1:40 am

    May others say what they will about Jussie Smollett, but it’s clear to me, he would fit in very well at the FBI and I must confess to being surprised they haven’t yet recruited him to be one of their Top Agents, especially as McCabe is no longer with them.

    Reply

    Reply

