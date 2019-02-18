February 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #760

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 Blessings on Monday’s President’s Day….Thank you, Lord, for President Trump and his MAGA Team’s plan bringing back Greatness to our country—the United States of America.
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.” 🌟
—- Proverbs 16:9
——————
🙏 Pray:
— that God be with President Trump as he makes MAGA decisions
— that EO for Nat’l Emergency be put in place quickly and smoothly
— that all lawsuit process going thru courts will be speedy or thrown out
— that Opposition becomes befuddled in their schemes of obstructions, lies and deceptions
— for another boomerang treatment on those RATs (Republicans Against Trump {Sundance})
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
— AG William Barr do the work we all know needs to be done
— Finish our American WALL quickly
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for more invaders to go back home
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
— We Choose Greatness
—————————————————–
🦅 “As we work to defend our people’s safety, we must also ensure our economic resurgence continues at a rapid pace.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸.”
Praying and very thankful for our wonderful President !
If anybody missed Mark Levin’s show tonight w/ Gen. Jack Keane, he goes into some detail on the China threat. Nothing we haven’t heard before, but still chilling insight. He goes into a bit more detail in the open format. 15 minutes of Scary China Stuff. Worth a gander. Now… just imagine where we’d be without Trump checking their power economically…
Exceptional 1 hour interview by Levin. This is the way you do it. Chrissie Wallace – take note.
I don’t think there’s another show on Broadcast MSM that can compete with Levin’s on a “substance” level. At least from what I’ve seen. Maybe on radio, dunno. Take a look at CBS News’ once-vaunted “60 Minutes”, for example… hot garbage. #NewsPorn.
I want to see another sorta poll. A poll of Republican and Independent Voters only. I want approval ratings on former Speaker Paul “Never Quite Got There” Ryan and current Senate Majority Leader Mitch “McTurtle” McConnell. Let’s do a little Compare ‘n Contrast.
Great Folks of Charlotte, North Carolina need to have this Idiot woman Primaried! Next Election.. I’m speaking of Rep Alma Adams, “another” crazy hat Wearer.. (Like the one in Florida) ..
Do Diamond & Silk reside in Her area? LOOK at what Her “Policies have wrought!
6 illegal immigrants linked to Mexican cartel arrested in NC for drug trafficking operation, officials say..
https://www.foxnews.com/us/6-illegal-immigrants-arrested-in-nc-for-drug-trafficking-operation-officials-say
These six “high school” students were only working summer jobs so that they could go to UNC – Charlotte to study medicine or nuclear physics. / sarc
Trump tweeting this is big. Identifies Obama in relation to the coup, IC’s role, and Mueller’s role.
Donald Trump Retweet:
No need for McCabe to recuse because of his wife. 😉
Donald Trump Retweet:
Now….it is truly A Bridge To Nowhere….except Down
Winning….and good riddance as we voted against that ridiculous air-head idea.
Good money wasted that could have gone for the WALL at the border. Moonbeam had other ideas….planning to eventually connect the bullet train to Mexico border.
Whew..dodge that bullet for now.
Gomez Addams called. He said: “Don’t tear that down just yet.”
High speed rail finally almost gone. However the gigantic feeding trough was completed ahead of schedule.
The DOJ and FBI can not be reformed, other than on the surface, as both are rotten to the bone. There is not enough lipstick on the planet to coverup their crimes against the Republic.
Trump tweeting this makes clear what he would like Barr to do. I don’t rule out Trump firing Barr if he decides to be willfully blind.
I saw that Anthony Weiner was released today from jail…Wondering if the timing of his release was no accident right before Barr takes office ?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/anthony-weiner-set-for-early-prison-release
Even as a non-American, I gave thanks that with Obama’s departure, I might never have to hear the phrase ‘this is not who we are’ ever again. I should have known that Biden, with his elitist insularity, would be oblivious to the reality that all it does is serve to belittle and alienate ordinary people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Quick Poll… Joe Biden Edition
Which is worse?
A.) America is “an embarrassment”?
B.) Trump supporters are “the dregs of society”
I know, I know. Tough choice.
I think I’ll skip the poll…and take him out to the woodshed and do the Whack The Moles on him instead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well now…..
Gotta love James Woods!
Yessah. That was a good one.
Another week, another push by The Swamp to avoid being drained. Check.
“God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash
“Well, you may throw your rock and hide your hand
Workin’ in the dark against your fellow man
But as sure as God made black and white
What’s down in the dark will be brought to the light
Go tell that long tongue liar
Go and tell that midnight rider
Tell the rambler
The gambler
The back biter
Tell ’em that God’s gonna cut ’em down”
Meanwhile, in the Bahamas “a Haitian can’t get to Miami these Trumpian Days” so they are flooding Nassau and the Abacos
http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/latestnews/Bahamas_temporarily_halts_deportations_to_Haiti
JE Dyer has a post up about the border…the strategic view.
“Trump approaches border security – realistically, in fact – as a strategic objective for which he has a motivated and relentless opposition, both in government and from well-funded political activists.
The most accurate metaphor here is warfare. This doesn’t mean that Trump is a militarist. It is weak-minded to jump immediately to that thought. It means he recognizes that his political opposition intends not to compromise or bargain with him – the signature dynamics of legislation and bureaucracy – but to defeat his will.”
“Moreover, Trump is presumably aware, although most Americans are not, that the “migrant caravan” model is expanding. Besides being organized as an operational model for political purposes, it could well become even more difficult to limit and counter in the days ahead.”
https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/02/17/now-for-the-strategic-assessment-why-trump-declared-a-national-emergency/
Hopefully he’ll get a win for this country, whereas the EU failed their countries.
Also, I noticed big the punch that Stephen Miller landed on Bush 2nd. He betrayed the country on immigration. I’ve have a feeling lately that PT is going to have to start attacking GOPe. It makes sense for 2020. They are useless for him, and worse, they’ll attack him even as he helps them keep their jobs.
That’s low
Also, I noticed big the punch…lol, and yes, English is my native language…and no I’m not a Ruskie Bot.
“Also, I noticed big the punch that Stephen Miller landed on Bush 2nd. He betrayed the country on immigration.”
Bus II was worse than Clinton on enforcing border laws – FAR WORSE!.
“The Bush administration, which is vowing to crack down on U.S. companies that hire illegal workers, virtually abandoned such employer sanctions before it began pushing to overhaul U.S. immigration laws last year, government statistics show.
Between 1999 and 2003, work-site enforcement operations were scaled back 95 percent by the Immigration and Naturalization Service, which subsequently was merged into the Homeland Security Department. The number of employers prosecuted for unlawfully employing immigrants dropped from 182 in 1999 (Clinton) to four in 2003 (Bush), and fines collected declined from $3.6 million (Clinton) to $212,000 (Bush), according to federal statistics.
In 1999, the United States initiated fines against 417 companies (Clinton). In 2004, it issued fine notices to three (Bush).”
URL: https://able2know.org/topic/77518-1
By Spencer S. Hsu and Kari Lydersen, Washington Post Staff Writers, June 19, 2006
https://able2know.org/topic/77518-1
From Sundance Twitter:
Good response, Sundance.
Haley would turn the Republican Party into the Endless Wars Party and destroy it. … … and maybe the World.
Bingo!
Then again, no one accused them of being smart.
Author Steven Usdin was a guest on Full Measure with Sheryl Attkisson Sunday and made a very profound statement that “Fake News is a squishy term and overly general. I prefer the term Subversive Propaganda“. Boy is he right on the money when referring to CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the loony liberal media.
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/576979/bureau-of-spies-by-steven-t-usdin/9781633884762/
May others say what they will about Jussie Smollett, but it’s clear to me, he would fit in very well at the FBI and I must confess to being surprised they haven’t yet recruited him to be one of their Top Agents, especially as McCabe is no longer with them.
