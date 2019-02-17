Sunday Talks: Stephen Miller -vs- Chris Wallace….

White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller appears on Fox News to battle the open-border advocacy of TV host Chris Wallace.
Advertisements
White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller appears on Fox News to battle the open-border advocacy of TV host Chris Wallace.
Rock that haircut player!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stephen is Da Terminator.
Go go go!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I loathe Chris Wallace.
Stephen Miller is a hero of epic proportions to me.
That is all.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Miller is so well versed and on top of the issues. He’s a pleasure to listen to.
Wallace on the other hand, is a snarky leftist who has countless researchers and staff to develop “gotcha scenario’s” and he still comes off as an idiot when facing the likes of Miller. Undoubtedly, he’s one of the greatest assets for the President to keep close at hand. What a future he has for such a smart, young man.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I absolutely love Stephen, Landslide. Always on point with laser focus. Wallace was in an ass-kicking contest with his ankles tied together. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an unflappable genius Miller is.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They might as well call themselves CNN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please somebody watch this and tell me how Mr Miller cleans the the Wally clock.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙈
LikeLiked by 1 person
He did great, kept Wallace nicely contained. It was worth the brief irritation of Chris.
LikeLike
Stephen Miller is a welcome part of the Administration, While Wallace is a disgrace to Fox News. I haven’t been able to watch Never Trumper Wallace for months now. Fox needs to toss Wallace at the same time they toss Juan Williams. They both have lost touch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes to tossing Wallace, not to Juanito.
Juanito works GREAT as the token Dim. He is not only a Dim, but also dim, and as such I love watching him getting his alleged brains, or derriere, or something, handed to him, again, and again, and again.
LikeLike
Wallace, the wall will be built. Deal with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good Man
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Wallace is now the owner of a very clean clock.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nearly 400,000 is “acceptable”…..because…???
LikeLike
Right on….what was his point…OK from 1.6M to 400K…is that still acceptable? Miller hit it out of the park when he refuted the numbers by saying these are the statistics where we can report by obvious crossing and deportations….the tens of thousands that go undetected are not part of any stats…..drilled Wallace between the eyes with that comeback.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Wallace comes unarmed to a battle of wits with Steven Miller.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“If the president can’t defend our borders, then he cannot fulfill his constitutional oath of office.” Stephen’s last words to loathsome Wallace. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Miller decimated Wallace with his final summation/
MILLER KNOCKED IT RIGHT OUTTA THE PARK.
LikeLike
He pounded the points well. He covered the details as much as he could and didn’t take a back-seat to the hack.
The Law as written is what it is, says what it says… The President has these authorities as stated, and now, he is activating them for the protection of the USA. IF Congress doesn’t like how those laws are currently stated, I guess they need to rewrite them or repeal them… The only real question is “do they want to start that fight with the American people now”?… A key point was glossed over, as I see it: At the first, re: the Constitution about spending… Well, these dollars have been approved by Congress and signed by a President…they are simply being “repositioned” to spend today what is not currently covered…ie: we have an Emergency – let’s solve this now and we can “re-fill the items borrowed from” next budget cycle.
The possible linkage of El Chapo to the Dem’s currently in Congress should be examined in detail by our new AG and perhaps using a FISA warrant since this is “international crime” personified!
Looks like a fine kick-off for the coming week in DC…. more fireworks….more popcorn…Check-6
LikeLike
Every time Miller tried to make a point, Wallace would shout him down. If I were Miller, I would have walked off that show!
LikeLike
After this interview, Chrissy has two black eyes, a broken nose, 4 missing teeth and a inverted sphincter!
LikeLike
Clarity, thy name is Stephen Miller! Thank you!
LikeLike
What’s this “I want a yes or no answer. You must give me a yes or no answer, etc.” When they know all along what answer they want and sit there waiting to spring their multi-word reply.
And, when they don’t hear what they want, they are lost for words. Send in the clones.
LikeLike
ater President Trumps’s second term I say Miller for President!
LikeLike
Wallace is infuriating
LikeLike