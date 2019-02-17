Sunday Talks: Representative John Ratcliffe Discusses McCabe’s ‘Soft Coup’ Effort….

Representative John Ratcliffe appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the DOJ and FBI ‘soft coup’ attempt headed by Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
Ratcliffe also discusses the outlook with newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr and what actions he hopes AG Barr will take in the wake of mounting evidence that Andrew McCabe, James Baker, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and former Acting AG Sally Yates were coordinating an effort to remove President Donald Trump.
I just assume Barr is 100% swamp-rat. Someone wake me up if I’m mistaken 🙂
I suppose in order to figure out Barr we need the answer to this:
Is he more offended by members of the highest positions in the DOJ and the FBI (and the rest of the intel community) 1) trying to remove a POTUS on fake charges because of either ideology or because they are puppets of outside forces OR 2) by how badly they botched doing it?????
Trojan horse.
We’re knee-deep in attorneys in America. Yet we’ve got a new AG whose wife brushes knees at Bible Study with the main antagonist’s wife. Of course the Swamp will assure you that only a highly specialized niche of attorneys have the requisite experience to undertake this very unique job (i.e. a swamp denizen). I’d take smarts and honesty. But what do I know?
Barr will correct some excesses. But tear the place apart like it needs? What in his bearing, pedigree and resume gives anyone the idea this guy will be a terror on wheels?
His wife has been driven from Bible study in a fit of disgust.
His wife *hasn’t* been driven from Bible study in a fit of disgust.
typo
I’m tired of feeling like this: https://hvparent.com/_content/blogs/Charlie%20Brown%20Football.jpg
A small point in his favor is he was in DoJ pre 9/11 not post 9/11 meaning he was in the DoJ before the patriot act and counter terrorism retooling which is where a lot of the corruption originated from.
Not so sure about the original day of FBI corruption. I agree that 9/11 became a reason to increase the tools the corrupt people in government can use.
The FBI was led by J Edgar Hoover, who kept blackmail files on just about everyone in upper levels of government. He was the first director, and from the onset in 1935 to his death at 77 years old in 1972, no one dared to fire him. When he died, Nixon was ballsy enough to appoint someone other than Hoover’s #2 man, Mark Felt. Felt was supremely pissed off.
Strangely enough, right about that time a group of numskulls led by FBI alumni G. Gordon Liddy broke into Watergate and did so many stupid things that they got caught. To some, it seemed like they wanted to be caught. Then, Felt became the source “deep throat” for Woodward and Bernstein, and did everything needed to bring NIxon down.
History may not repeat itself, but it often rhymes.
Yeah Mark Felt withheld evidence of Watergate break-in crimes from Congressional oversight and DOJ/FBI investigators. When Nixon passed over Felt for the FBI Director position and hired a political beast, Felt got his revenge. He slowly leaked that evidence to naive cub reporters Woodward & Bernstein.
That’s a damn good measuring stick.
His actions will prove his allegiance — AMERICA or swamp.
There is no grey area…period.
WVPatriot, you are right! No middle ground. Either you are for the constitution or against the constitution. AG Barr, which one are you?
I will withhold judgment for a little while, but I’ll be damned if I will get sucked into 6 months of “is he a stealth white hat?” You got 30 days.
The relative ease of his confirmation has my “Oh shit!” radar lit up like a New Year’s fireworks extravaganza….
The Uniparty did not behave like they’re very concerned with him becoming the AG. I pray he’s with the president all the way and is waiting to jump……we’ll see.
Yeah that was about as quick as Mueller’s appointment as SC.
PT has a say in this, sorta. If all else fails he can tweet him to death like he did Sessions. I agree the lack of real resistance was suspicious.
Worst thing he could do is a pretend investigation that drags on with no results, similar to what we saw from the emasculated R’s in congress (Benghazi, F and F, IRS…) during obama’s reign.
The more I research the less I like.
Barr received a routine questionnaire from the Judiciary Committee asking him to disclose his past work including pro bono activities “serving the disadvantaged.” The “disadvantaged” that Barr spent the most time helping was an FBI agent who slayed an Idaho mother holding her baby in 1992. Barr spent two weeks organizing former Attorneys General and others to support “an FBI sniper in defending against criminal charges in connection with the Ruby Ridge incident.
Here is a summary of Barr’s career:
*Barr was a full-time CIA operative, recruited by Langley out of high school, starting in 1971. Barr’s youth career goal was to head the CIA.
*CIA operative assigned to the China directorate, where he became close to powerful CIA operative George H.W. Bush, whose accomplishments already included the CIA/Cuba Bay of Pigs, Asia CIA operations (Vietnam War, Golden Triangle narcotics), Nixon foreign policy (Henry Kissinger), and the Watergate operation.
http://www.freedomsphoenix.com/Opinion/255039-2019-01-24-now-its-william-barr-when-will-christians-and-conservatives-stop.htm
We need General Kelly back.
“We need General Kelly back”.
No we don’t.
Barr was younger then, and being a liberal was being for our Consitutional Rights…now it means something totally opposite. He is older/wiser now and has had years to see the fruits of his early days and the efforts of those around him then play out. He has beloved grandchildren now. I think he is on board with saving this Republic and following the rule of law – which he states he loves, as he loves his country. We shall see.
flyboy51v ~
I’m afraid yer gonna have a nice long snooze.
Rip Van Flyboy wake up! We have front row seats to the last gasp of liberty.
Joe DiGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing love Barr. So that’s two points in Barr’s favor.
If God were to speak to me and say, “I will destroy al Qaeda/ISIS, or I will destroy DOJ/FBI. I will let you choose”, my choice would be that God destroy that which is the greatest threat to the Republic, which is clearly the DOJ/FBI.
…and all the good people (Patriots) said, AMEN!
Is Barr an honorable man?
Comes down to this……. we’ll know very soon.
I miss the good ole days of the big ugly 😥 when all these rats were cutting deals and going to prison…..now they write books and go on TV. How optimistic we used to be….
Two thumbs up!
I have not seen any other reference to Maria’s statement here that Shiff is claiming he wants to keep investigating, OR the other claim included here thst teo cabinet members said THEY would support President’s removal! WHICH cabinet members and where else can this be seem or where is the link?
Here’s where I went looking. And I’m soo curious as to if this is true. (Baker)
https://hillreporter.com/2-trump-cabinet-members-were-on-board-with-fbis-25th-amendment-plan-according-to-new-report-24725
Only McCabe claimed to have a couple of cabinet members on board. IMO that is utter nonsense. These cabinet members were either too smart or too loyal to involve themselves in a coup or sedition as it is. SPECULATION was that it was Sessions and Kelly. That is preposterous.
The krassenstein bros (hillreporter.com) are the most ardent and frequent anti-trump tweeters on @realdonaldtrump. I would respect their reporting at the same level as CNN or worse.
Thx farm for posting a link on 25th. Here’s a summary and link on Schiff’s endless investigation. It’s vague enough to search MY bank records and tax returns.
https://intelligence.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=447
(1) The scope and scale of the Russian government’s operations to influence the U.S. political process, and the U.S. government’s response, during and since the 2016 election;
(2) The extent of any links and/or coordination between the Russian government, or related foreign actors, and individuals associated with Donald Trump’s campaign, transition, administration, or business interests, in furtherance of the Russian government’s interests;
(3) Whether any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates;
(4) Whether President Trump, his family, or his associates are or were at any time at heightened risk of, or vulnerable to, foreign exploitation, inducement, manipulation, pressure, or coercion, or have sought to influence U.S. government policy in service of foreign interests; and
(5) Whether any actors – foreign or domestic – sought or are seeking to impede, obstruct, and/or mislead authorized investigations into these matters, including those in the Congress.
Here’s some quick counterpunches that House Minority Intel Committee members can pursue:
1) Did Steele or Fusion GPS actually pay for, or receive, any dossier elements from current or former Russian gov’t officials? If so, then the Dossier was a work product of Russian gov’t. Did Brennan, Harry Reid, Winer, Nuland, Ohr, etc. attempt to bypass Five Eyes review of Russian-influenced Dossier and distribute to gov’t officials, and what was US Gov’t response? What evidence did Yates rely on when informing WH Counsel that Flynn lied?
5) Did Schiff meet with Steele or Simpson during an ongoing investigation? Did Schiff leak Trump Jr. email with changed date? Did Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Clinton lie to congressional committees in an attempt to obstruct their investigation? Did Clinton Campaign/Perkins Coie/Sussman attempt to mislead the Trump-Russian investigators by submitting knowingly false dossier elements? Did Warner attempt to meet with Steele privately during an ongoing investigation?
Is there anybody in the minority, that isn’t Uniparty, that can make some noise?
Shifty Schiff said HIS people will keep investigating the criminal president after Mueller turns out the lights.
I keep thinking of George Bush the younger laughing and joking with Obama and his wife, knowing as he had to have known, of the attempts to set up Trump.
I realize that Bush, having been on both sides the fence, as a loser -when his father wasn’t re-elected- and as a winner, when his father was elected and when he himself won twice, understands as well as anyone the dirty rotten games of high stakes politics, but I’d have thought that he’d put his foot down at downright sedition, which is what this conspiracy was and still is.
I could tell when Rush was interviewed by Chrissy today that Matthews no more thinks of this plot to take down POTUS as sedition any more than he thinks of MSNBC as a news network.
Of course I also realize he doesn’t know much detail either as he is no different from all the other swampers to whom this story is something they wish would go away.
Andrew McCabe is still operating under the assumption that DOJ concludes every internal investigation with the words, “DOJ declines prosecution.” Heck of a gamble, but I wouldn’t take his bet.
I think if Rosenstein wasn’t part of this Barr might let a few people go down to clean the place up some but since he is buddies with Rosenstein he won’t do anything but let McCabe be nailed for lying or something like that.
Soft coup? Oxymoron much. SMH
Dear Lord,
Please guide AG Barr along the path of justice.
Amen
Soft coup is the correct term.
A hard coup ( d’etat ) is done violently by force with weapons.
I know,, I know.. it just still ticks me off.. and besides,,, THAT IS THE SOUND A DOVE MAKES!!
LOL!
I wouldn’t have thought of that angle but…OK! 👍🏼
coup = coo
😅
John Ratcliffe was extremely impressive in this interview.
He is ready for national office, perhaps Senator—should replace Cornyn.
barr is swamp reason mcCabe STILL has NOT been arrested
sorry the reason why is that mcCabe
Only one way to solve the FBI – Dissolve it.
It is NOT a constitutional organization and therefore it is unlawful and everything it is done is unlawful.
The DOJ is an unlawful organization as well. The AG was was a part time position for nearly 100 years. Funny…the DOJ was started by US Grant as a means to force Democrats to follow 13 & 14 Amendments…IOW’s to control the racist democrats.
Federal prisons are illegal. Most Federal crimes are illegal.
Ok, I’ll bite…..
Which Federal crimes aren’t illegal?
UCMJ crimes. And crimes committed on authorized Federal property….forts, ports, DC.
Trump finally said it
About time!
John Ratcliffe doesn’t spend a lot of time on television. When he does – especially with Maria – it is worth a look/listen. Wasn’t he on the short list for AG? I’d have chosen him… Smart, clearheaded guy.
Trust Stealth Bill.
Nothing “soft” about a small cabal of seditious pencil-neck geeks disenfranchising 63mm Americans. This cannot stand.
Sundance and Treepers, Andrew McCabe is the about the only person in the sordid mess that have even been referred for charges in my knowledge. We know the IG skated around bias and other stuff for someone like Swivel Head Strzok and James Wolfe, could have been charged for much worse than lying.
Who is the power that allowed McCabe to be referred for charges when almost no one else has been referred?
