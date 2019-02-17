Hate Hoax – Jussie Smollett Rehearsed Fake Hate Attack With Two Pretend Attackers…

Chicago investigators continue to share stunning evidence about the hate-crime hoax carried out by actor Jussie Smollett with the assistance of two brothers. It appears the trio even rehearsed the attack.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Jussie Smollett paid two brothers to stage an attack against him, directed them to buy items used in the alleged assault and actually rehearsed it with them, sources say. (read more)
I read from another source (Daily Mail) that they will take this case in front of a grand jury next week and are keeping Jussie away from the two brothers. Will look for more sources, but this case is moving fast.
wonder who will represent the people? Chicago District Attorneys are all DIMMs! looks MAGA Bomber all over again…in other words, down the rabbit hole…
Hey, what ever happened to that Cesar guy ? You would think the MSM would still be making it front page news ??
If they end up in the same prison they’ll need to keep the brothers away from Smollett. They could beat Smollett to a pulp. I wouldn’t want to be on their bad side.
the brothers were released…no charges for flipping…If Harris or Booker are involved, Justin needs to sing!
Publius2016, Harris and Booker are probably 2 of the reasons this WILL go away. Dems can’t have them shown as dumbo’s while running for dem presidents this early in the running.
I think there are already enough Spartacus moments while smoking weed and listening to Snoop while screwing the boss and looking for your female VEEP to bury those two. They are patently dishonest and have done everything they can to elevate their careers. If you think about, President Trump took a huge pay cut and downgraded himself, to try to save the country he loves.
Booker is talking about Jussie at 7 minute mark in regards to the anti lynching law.
Hate crimes are on the rise for anyone wearing a MAGA hat too. Would you Include that “hate” in your bill Cory Booker? It’s no different. You used this Smollet case a false flag for this vote. Set up? Hmmmm…….
They not only COULD beat Smollett to a pulp, they SHOULD beat him to a pulp. That punk-ass moron got these two brothers in a SH*T load of trouble.
They got themselves in trouble.
I can’t believe Crimesha Foxx will actually charge this fool! He’s one of her peeps, and she refuses to charge lesser known but far more dangerous people.
But this is a high HIGH profile case. EVERYONE is watching! Can’t just dump this one and expect the locals to cover for you. The FEDS will even be keeping an eye on this one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We should thank Jussie for making such a big deal about his staged assault! 🙂 Selfie from the hospital (with the scratch on his cheek, damage inflicted by two weightlifter racist homophobic MAGAns), public appearances, constantly talking about the thing, interview with Robin Roberts. What an idiot!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Democrats: getting people KILLED with FAKE hate crimes since Emmett Till. Honestly, I’m still waiting for VINDICATION and some level of justice for the probably PERMANENTLY traumatized special-needs white kid that was kidnapped and TORTURED by the Dindu Nuffins Chicago gang in 2016 – amazing we haven’t heard a PEEP out of that case (one thing I DID hear was that the female was let go of her own recognizance with something profoundly insulting like community service). https://humor485695556.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/13f9ffdc182d4595fe4f08bacb4d7cf1e5552c10136ba2c344329fb1cde37eb1.jpg
That is why this will be taken to a grand jury. He won’t just be arrested and charged. Everyone can point to the grand jury and say “Hey, don’t look at ME. The grand jury indicted him so we had no choice. We HAD to arrest him and prosecute him.”
Everyone gets cover.
Jussie is such a … “Crafty Beaver”
No doubt he is a “bottom” to these two bodybuilding Nigerians
Maybe he’s the middle. He’s obviously got a perverted mental illness going on.
All I know is you’ve got to be pretty simpleminded to come up with this kind of BS.
We’d probably be surprised at how many fake crimes are perpetrated against whites by non whites. All three of these freaks should be locked up in Cook county jail.
Anyone that’s ever been in there knows what I mean.
This needs to be prosecuted to the limits of the law. Fake news, slanderous behavior, unsubstantiated allegations, all cause damage to those or groups falsely accused. The media and DC politicians have wantonly engaged in this for the past two years without consequence. It is beyond time to hold people accountable for their words and actions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Looks like an American finally scammed a couple Nigerians!
LikeLiked by 26 people
Haha!
Congratulations on your internet gold! Well done, sir.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rock: The two brothers are probably worried about being charged or being deported or both.
A lawyer will quickly mug them for their $7,000!
Kamala Harris will pay for it.
Well done!
Well Done!
Rock, it is a shame they released the Nigerians already. You could have called their parents in Nigeria and said “We have your two sons in a Chicago jail for assault. You need to send us 10,000.00 in bond money to get them out”
I say POST OF THE DAY for this thread.
My hat is off to you, sir.
wow… just so SAD…but TRULY EXPECTED! Dimms cheat and want more illegal votes too! they really dont care if they start riots…in fact, its their goal!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Trump broke me” in 3… 2… 1…
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’ll use the TDS defense. PDJT made him crazy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The police seized some magazines from the Nigerians’ apartment apparently to see if they were a match for the stupid threatening letter Smollett received that looked like a 5 year old created it. (Surely Smollett could have done a better job producing this stunt.) The police may have released the Nigerians and not charged them with anything yet, but if they sent the letter, even at Jussie’s direction, would they be open to some charges? With a reduction for cooperating, of course?
forgot about this…Feds should take case now…no Chicago PD…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The rank and file cops and detectives want to take him down badly. It’s the Mayors puppet Superintendent who’s playing politically correct games and trying to cover for that scumbag Smollett
LikeLiked by 2 people
CPD does NOT like take kindly to some punk (literally) trying to play them for fools – “Turn off your body cameras” “No, you can’t see my phone” etc. Would LOVE to see him go upstate. LOL Maybe he could get a gig with the Blues Brothers when he gets out… “Joliette Jussie”
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the corrupt Feds take the case, it will be buried and delayed under the bureaucracy until the public (i.e., the Media) forgets about it and Smollett will suffer no consequences.
I bet they will be let off the hook if they testify against the REAL criminal mastermind, Smollett.
LikeLike
Wow I saw Smollett on GMA last week and the boy was crying and I felt sorry for him! Now I feel like an idiot!!😢
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another loser from the victims party.
A lot of people share your sentiment, susandyer. I have been looking at twitter responses for several days, there are a lot of people who feel completely scammed. You think you’re being a nice compassionate person by feeling empathy for someone, it’s awful when they take advantage of you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smollett’s story smelled like sewage from the outset. Trump supporters just don’t do that kind of thing. Location was suspicious, time of day/night was suspicious. Nothing seemed realy plausible.
Most of us who felt that way waited awhile before expressing our doubt, in order to see if our initial suspicions were wrong. But after a few days and then a week, the evidence wasn’t supporting his tall tale.
This guy should do time. No slap on the wrist. These incidents cause great harm to many many people, and to our country. This is a disgrace.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In one of the articles on this story, they had mugshots of a couple of other people who committed similar crimes in Chicago. One is currently serving three years in prison.
Lets hope justice is distributed equally here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
the race bate business…use this entitled piece of racist garbage in 2020 election ads
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a great metaphor, if you will, for the left. Everything is made up to look like anyone who supports Trump is racist, homophobic and all the rest. Booker, Harris, et.al. as well as all of the MSM want to believe we are all horrible people and jumped on the story just like the Covington incident.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now I wonder….
who are the REAL racists? Those who are constantly accused of such, or those that constantly use the term to attack others?
Seems like the REAL racists, are those who can’t stop using the word in everything they talk about.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly!!! 👍
Also consider with what ease Dems seem to be able to find other (likely) Dems to partake in racist schemes like this for $$$…. but yeah…. we’re the racists. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lynch Mob participants, such as Harris, Booker, Pelosi and Biden, were also fully in on it with their loudly proclaiming they believed his ridiculously scripted story and with all blaming, one way or another, Trump and all his supporters.
Carson: Google News has all Smollet stories listed under “Entertainment”! Lol!
Booker and Harris also got behind and rode their presidential ambitions on S.3178 – Justice for Victims of Lynching Act of 2018, the text of which can be found below. It has already passed the Senate. Am wondering if legal minds here can dissect what the language means in this bill regarding internet posts that protected groups (including LGBT activists) find threatening.
S.3178 – Justice for Victims of Lynching Act of 2018
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/3178/text/es
He’s now changed lawyers (already) and hired a crisis management firm.
https://mobile.twitter.com/nickmon1112/status/1097226717234692097
https://mobile.twitter.com/nickmon1112/status/1097228126483025925
Wow!! Who’s doing the heavy lift for those invoices?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some wealthy Trump-hating benefactor, no doubt!
Likely had to. The initial defense lawyer had a national reputation. Could not afford to lose it once the sordid facts came out. So properly resigned.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The first tweet I attached says he resigned because he disagreed with Jussie issuing the press release yesterday (where he doubles down on being a victim).
Apparently this new defence lawyer defended a cop killer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Christine: Must be a Dem script! Doubling down when you are losing is what Dems always do!
CBS News still teasing that Smollett is claim No innocence.
CBS reporters haz sad. All so glum. SMH
Without question the MOST racist act in the 21st century…and all the perps are black!!
So who is the victim now???
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some have speculated that this was some kind of stunt tied to that new D anti lynching law. You can`t make this up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who is the victim? 63 million Deplorables impugned yet again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is simply the most high profile of these RACE HOAXERS. Follow this thread for a more comprehensive list. https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1097163947327680522
You may notice that, surprisingly, there are NO whites in the group and not a single MAGA hat.
Factual proof that there is systemic racism in America and here is FACTUAL EVIDENCE of who the REAL RACISTS are…
The Crafty Beaver is real. It went nuts in the twitterverse as #CraftyBeaver
I hope we see an arrest, in the meantime:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol ..Cory Booker who was talking so much crap about lynchings..is now back peddling..
some say he backed away so fast he looked like the Va. Gov. Northam doing the moon walk…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hah!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m pretty much over this….
I’m just waiting for charges to be filed against this loser
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need rope legislation. Buying a #MAGA hat is a gateway crime that can lead to lynching. Rope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is only a matter of time before the Dems make a “Reefrer Madness” movie of MAGA hat wearers.
LikeLike
“Our sources say early on they asked Jussie if he’d sign complaints against the 2 men who attacked him and he was clear that he would. But, when he found out the 2 brothers were the ones in custody we’re told he said he knew them, felt bad for them and declined to sign the complaints.”
Something I’ve heard no one mention – when these two men actually spoke during the alleged attack wouldn’t the Nigerian brothers have had a rather non-Caucasian accent that would have made their ID as “white men” implausible even if they were wearing black masks and wouldn’t have Jussie recognized their voices since he knows them?
From my understanding of the temperature that night, I think all that went on was teeth chattering. There’s no accent for that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This weeks Special at Crafty Beaver….enuff rope ta hang ya self….half off…!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m mostly disturbed by Jussie’s discriminatory hiring practices. This was a job for which he could have, should have, hired two white men. But no. And look at the result! He paid thousands for an ass kicking, and only got a scratch. And I guess you can’t buy an actual MAGA hat in Chicago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Affirmative action? 🤔
What a trio of MORONS to think they’d get away with this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
I remember that.
Smollet Found Dead of Apparent Suicide
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Barney Rubble”:
Stupid try, now go away.
The Hollywood Cabal doing what it does best…..craft a narrative. We are living in a carefully constructed simulation – Greg Carlwood, host of TheHigherFiresideChats.
Subway Sandwiches: Even a Lynching In Subzero Temperatures Can’t Stop the Craving
Anyone within earshot of any further smears of Trump supporters with claims of racism should yell and/or chant “Smollettism, Smollettism, Smollettism!” Same for on-line responses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now I know why they’re going to use a Grand Jury and not just charge Jussie outright. Because they want to ward off this crap:
No idea what actually happened w/ Jussie Smollett. But do know that 4 years ago, Chicago PD spent 13 months justifying Laquan McDonald’s murder before releasing dashcam video showing he was walking away before being shot at 16x by an officer. Why are we just accepting their word?
You have to be a totally TDS’d individual to do the sufficient mental contortions to come up with that. (Btw, that officer never should have been convicted. I wish I’d been on the jury.)
I really believe the Feds should come in and charge him/them with a Hate Crime. How is this any different than painting a swastika on a Synagogue? In addition the persons who spread this hoax without any proof should be charged with aiding and abetting a Hate Crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking we should simply refer to such people as “Jussies”
LikeLiked by 1 person
America is so great that a gay, black man had to find Nigerians to oppress him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
I say, JAMES WOODS for the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
LikeLike
America is so great that a gay, black man had to go to Nigeria to find people to oppress him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
BOOOOOM! Elder drops the mic!
OOOOH that’s great!
I heard Jussie Smollet was coached in his claims by CIA recruiter Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a Subway gift card I was going to use tomorrow to have lunch. But I’m sort of in fear right now I may be attacked, or labeled, one way or the other.
As I have followed the various reporting this is turning out to be just another one of the fake “I am victim of ” that those on the “Left” or “Progressives” have been doing for a century. It has gotten worse over the last 20 years or so. And the key result is the “Boy who cried Wolf” scenario and real victims won’t be believed because these scams are being done so often.
Aren’t these brothers now U.S. citizens? If so, I would think deportation possibly hangs over their heads.
Janie: I suspect the two brother’s biggest fear right now is not being charged but being deported!
What might get them in trouble is not the staged assult but rather the letter(s) if mailed. That might bring in FBI. A lawyer might be better qualified to comment on this aspect.
And from one item I read the character he played was being written off the show he is in, and this may have been an attempt to get the producers to keep the character he played on the show. Think back about a certain person who did a similar “victim routine” to keep a job – he got another years before it backfired on him.
I guess Jussie doesn’t watch much crime tv, otherwise he would have known it wouldn’t take much effort to track down those Milli Vanilli characters he hired.
Yes, he’s still considered a victim… of his own stupidity and hate.
The big problem is that neither the DA in Chicago nor the FBI upper echelon really wants to discourage this kind of hoax. That’s why he will basically get away with it. Maybe some community service to help disadvantaged inner city youth. But that’s it.
It would be Postal Inspectors not FBI because the threatening hate letter went through the US Mail.
Joe: My thought was the assult wasn’t the big issue (state-easy to bury) but rather the letter if sent by mail. If the letter crossed state lines that might be federal rather than a state issue. Not sure whether this involves FBI or postal service or both?
That’s why he will basically get away with it.
Wait and see. I don’t think Chicago Police or the FBI appreciate being scammed. It was very costly.
Smollett should pay in jail time what would have been the real penalty for a hate crime of this magnitude and also for the set up.
I doubt he will and when I think about Paul Manafort in jal for the rest of his life, for a process crime, it’s enuf to make me scream my bloody effin guts out; he is in solitary confinement for nothing more than associating with PDT, in my opinion, possibly FOR THE REST OF HIS LIFE.
This Smollett punk needs to be made an example of what happens when you intentionally set up a “hate crime” against yourself, for no other reason but racist hatred. And I believe his crew, kamal toe, and the other Demonrats knew from the get go it was a lie.
I hope PT trolls them hard on this, they deserve it.
I’ve seen reports that his attorneys say Mr. Smollett is shocked to learn that these two men with whom he has worked in the past are implicating him in their crime. I take that to mean Smollett will continue his deception until he arrives, Casey-Anthony-like, at that final solid wall at the end of the Universal Studios hallway where projected illusions go to die.
Does Jose Baez have a license to practice in Illinois?
On a bright note Jussie Smollett did get our minds off of blackface wearing Democrat leadership.
This punk’s career is about to crash & burn faster than Milli Vanilli.
Wanna bet? He’s homosexual, Black, loved by the media and Hollywood and, oh, I almost forgot, hates our POTUS.
He’s already sorting the offers.
Prime example of a liberal lackey/puppet paid by HRC/Soros. Anything to smear “Deplorables” and who we elected. The evil of the Dems is being exposed on a daily basis. Thank you LORD!!!
Hey Jussie………we’re still smarter than you are!!!!…lololol…..
RIP Mr. Prine…miss you…
What he did will fade away, but libtards and every minority will always believe it really happened. They have the attention span of a fly. That’s what leftists like kamaltoe, Pelosi, mad max, et al rely on.
And why not? It works.
As someone said last night, the MSM fake news will turn to their “this is still a teachable moment” angle, the one they use whenever they peddle a fake news story that is debunked. Besides, all of you deplorables out there wanted to beat up a black homosexual anyway, didn’t you?!!
Now 3 things you can always count on: death, taxes and 24/7 fake news.
