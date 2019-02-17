Hate Hoax – Jussie Smollett Rehearsed Fake Hate Attack With Two Pretend Attackers…

Posted on February 17, 2019 by

Chicago investigators continue to share stunning evidence about the hate-crime hoax carried out by actor Jussie Smollett with the assistance of two brothers.  It appears the trio even rehearsed the attack.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jussie Smollett paid two brothers to stage an attack against him, directed them to buy items used in the alleged assault and actually rehearsed it with them, sources say. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

117 Responses to Hate Hoax – Jussie Smollett Rehearsed Fake Hate Attack With Two Pretend Attackers…

  1. gingergal says:
    February 17, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    I read from another source (Daily Mail) that they will take this case in front of a grand jury next week and are keeping Jussie away from the two brothers. Will look for more sources, but this case is moving fast.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      February 17, 2019 at 5:59 pm

      wonder who will represent the people? Chicago District Attorneys are all DIMMs! looks MAGA Bomber all over again…in other words, down the rabbit hole…

      Like

      Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      February 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm

      If they end up in the same prison they’ll need to keep the brothers away from Smollett. They could beat Smollett to a pulp. I wouldn’t want to be on their bad side.

      Like

      Reply
      • Publius2016 says:
        February 17, 2019 at 6:03 pm

        the brothers were released…no charges for flipping…If Harris or Booker are involved, Justin needs to sing!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • sherryoftexas says:
          February 17, 2019 at 6:39 pm

          Publius2016, Harris and Booker are probably 2 of the reasons this WILL go away. Dems can’t have them shown as dumbo’s while running for dem presidents this early in the running.

          Like

          Reply
          • alonzo1956 says:
            February 17, 2019 at 6:54 pm

            I think there are already enough Spartacus moments while smoking weed and listening to Snoop while screwing the boss and looking for your female VEEP to bury those two. They are patently dishonest and have done everything they can to elevate their careers. If you think about, President Trump took a huge pay cut and downgraded himself, to try to save the country he loves.

            Like

            Reply
          • bertdilbert says:
            February 17, 2019 at 7:06 pm

            Booker is talking about Jussie at 7 minute mark in regards to the anti lynching law.

            Like

            Reply
            • MTeresa says:
              February 17, 2019 at 7:19 pm

              Hate crimes are on the rise for anyone wearing a MAGA hat too. Would you Include that “hate” in your bill Cory Booker? It’s no different. You used this Smollet case a false flag for this vote. Set up? Hmmmm…….

              Like

              Reply
      • Kerry_On says:
        February 17, 2019 at 6:13 pm

        They not only COULD beat Smollett to a pulp, they SHOULD beat him to a pulp. That punk-ass moron got these two brothers in a SH*T load of trouble.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • DGinGA says:
      February 17, 2019 at 6:07 pm

      I can’t believe Crimesha Foxx will actually charge this fool! He’s one of her peeps, and she refuses to charge lesser known but far more dangerous people.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Kerry_On says:
        February 17, 2019 at 6:17 pm

        But this is a high HIGH profile case. EVERYONE is watching! Can’t just dump this one and expect the locals to cover for you. The FEDS will even be keeping an eye on this one.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • trapper says:
        February 17, 2019 at 7:01 pm

        That is why this will be taken to a grand jury. He won’t just be arrested and charged. Everyone can point to the grand jury and say “Hey, don’t look at ME. The grand jury indicted him so we had no choice. We HAD to arrest him and prosecute him.”

        Everyone gets cover.

        Like

        Reply
    • kenji says:
      February 17, 2019 at 6:08 pm

      Jussie is such a … “Crafty Beaver”
      No doubt he is a “bottom” to these two bodybuilding Nigerians

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Rgt says:
      February 17, 2019 at 6:11 pm

      This needs to be prosecuted to the limits of the law. Fake news, slanderous behavior, unsubstantiated allegations, all cause damage to those or groups falsely accused. The media and DC politicians have wantonly engaged in this for the past two years without consequence. It is beyond time to hold people accountable for their words and actions.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  2. Rock Knutne says:
    February 17, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Looks like an American finally scammed a couple Nigerians!

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    wow… just so SAD…but TRULY EXPECTED! Dimms cheat and want more illegal votes too! they really dont care if they start riots…in fact, its their goal!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Summer says:
    February 17, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    “Trump broke me” in 3… 2… 1…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. covfefe999 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    The police seized some magazines from the Nigerians’ apartment apparently to see if they were a match for the stupid threatening letter Smollett received that looked like a 5 year old created it. (Surely Smollett could have done a better job producing this stunt.) The police may have released the Nigerians and not charged them with anything yet, but if they sent the letter, even at Jussie’s direction, would they be open to some charges? With a reduction for cooperating, of course?

    Like

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      February 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm

      forgot about this…Feds should take case now…no Chicago PD…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • alliwantissometruth says:
        February 17, 2019 at 6:15 pm

        The rank and file cops and detectives want to take him down badly. It’s the Mayors puppet Superintendent who’s playing politically correct games and trying to cover for that scumbag Smollett

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Kerry_On says:
          February 17, 2019 at 6:27 pm

          CPD does NOT like take kindly to some punk (literally) trying to play them for fools – “Turn off your body cameras” “No, you can’t see my phone” etc. Would LOVE to see him go upstate. LOL Maybe he could get a gig with the Blues Brothers when he gets out… “Joliette Jussie”

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        February 17, 2019 at 7:18 pm

        If the corrupt Feds take the case, it will be buried and delayed under the bureaucracy until the public (i.e., the Media) forgets about it and Smollett will suffer no consequences.

        Like

        Reply
    • DGinGA says:
      February 17, 2019 at 6:10 pm

      I bet they will be let off the hook if they testify against the REAL criminal mastermind, Smollett.

      Like

      Reply
    • susandyer1962 says:
      February 17, 2019 at 6:18 pm

      Wow I saw Smollett on GMA last week and the boy was crying and I felt sorry for him! Now I feel like an idiot!!😢

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • mopar2016 says:
        February 17, 2019 at 6:36 pm

        Another loser from the victims party.

        Like

        Reply
      • covfefe999 says:
        February 17, 2019 at 7:17 pm

        A lot of people share your sentiment, susandyer. I have been looking at twitter responses for several days, there are a lot of people who feel completely scammed. You think you’re being a nice compassionate person by feeling empathy for someone, it’s awful when they take advantage of you.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        February 17, 2019 at 7:24 pm

        Smollett’s story smelled like sewage from the outset. Trump supporters just don’t do that kind of thing. Location was suspicious, time of day/night was suspicious. Nothing seemed realy plausible.

        Most of us who felt that way waited awhile before expressing our doubt, in order to see if our initial suspicions were wrong. But after a few days and then a week, the evidence wasn’t supporting his tall tale.

        Like

        Reply
  6. Chip Doctor says:
    February 17, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    This guy should do time. No slap on the wrist. These incidents cause great harm to many many people, and to our country. This is a disgrace.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • gingergal says:
      February 17, 2019 at 6:10 pm

      In one of the articles on this story, they had mugshots of a couple of other people who committed similar crimes in Chicago. One is currently serving three years in prison.

      Lets hope justice is distributed equally here.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. nuthinmuffin says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    the race bate business…use this entitled piece of racist garbage in 2020 election ads

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. William Petty says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    This is a great metaphor, if you will, for the left. Everything is made up to look like anyone who supports Trump is racist, homophobic and all the rest. Booker, Harris, et.al. as well as all of the MSM want to believe we are all horrible people and jumped on the story just like the Covington incident.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Now I wonder….
    who are the REAL racists? Those who are constantly accused of such, or those that constantly use the term to attack others?
    Seems like the REAL racists, are those who can’t stop using the word in everything they talk about.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. Carson Napier says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    Lynch Mob participants, such as Harris, Booker, Pelosi and Biden, were also fully in on it with their loudly proclaiming they believed his ridiculously scripted story and with all blaming, one way or another, Trump and all his supporters.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Rock Knutne says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    CBS News still teasing that Smollett is claim No innocence.

    Like

    Reply
  13. The Red Pill says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Without question the MOST racist act in the 21st century…and all the perps are black!!

    So who is the victim now???

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. amwick says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    The Crafty Beaver is real. It went nuts in the twitterverse as #CraftyBeaver
    I hope we see an arrest, in the meantime:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. burnett044 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Lol ..Cory Booker who was talking so much crap about lynchings..is now back peddling..
    some say he backed away so fast he looked like the Va. Gov. Northam doing the moon walk…

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  16. Von Henry says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    I’m pretty much over this….

    I’m just waiting for charges to be filed against this loser

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    Need rope legislation. Buying a #MAGA hat is a gateway crime that can lead to lynching. Rope.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Zippy says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    “Our sources say early on they asked Jussie if he’d sign complaints against the 2 men who attacked him and he was clear that he would. But, when he found out the 2 brothers were the ones in custody we’re told he said he knew them, felt bad for them and declined to sign the complaints.”

    Something I’ve heard no one mention – when these two men actually spoke during the alleged attack wouldn’t the Nigerian brothers have had a rather non-Caucasian accent that would have made their ID as “white men” implausible even if they were wearing black masks and wouldn’t have Jussie recognized their voices since he knows them?

    Like

    Reply
  19. burnett044 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    This weeks Special at Crafty Beaver….enuff rope ta hang ya self….half off…!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. emet says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    I’m mostly disturbed by Jussie’s discriminatory hiring practices. This was a job for which he could have, should have, hired two white men. But no. And look at the result! He paid thousands for an ass kicking, and only got a scratch. And I guess you can’t buy an actual MAGA hat in Chicago.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Zippy says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    What a trio of MORONS to think they’d get away with this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  23. BarneyRubble says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Smollet Found Dead of Apparent Suicide

    Like

    Reply
  24. smurfette says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    The Hollywood Cabal doing what it does best…..craft a narrative. We are living in a carefully constructed simulation – Greg Carlwood, host of TheHigherFiresideChats.

    Like

    Reply
  25. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Subway Sandwiches: Even a Lynching In Subzero Temperatures Can’t Stop the Craving

    Like

    Reply
  26. Zippy says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Anyone within earshot of any further smears of Trump supporters with claims of racism should yell and/or chant “Smollettism, Smollettism, Smollettism!” Same for on-line responses.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. covfefe999 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Now I know why they’re going to use a Grand Jury and not just charge Jussie outright. Because they want to ward off this crap:

    No idea what actually happened w/ Jussie Smollett. But do know that 4 years ago, Chicago PD spent 13 months justifying Laquan McDonald’s murder before releasing dashcam video showing he was walking away before being shot at 16x by an officer. Why are we just accepting their word?

    You have to be a totally TDS’d individual to do the sufficient mental contortions to come up with that. (Btw, that officer never should have been convicted. I wish I’d been on the jury.)

    Like

    Reply
  28. Silent Entity says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    I really believe the Feds should come in and charge him/them with a Hate Crime. How is this any different than painting a swastika on a Synagogue? In addition the persons who spread this hoax without any proof should be charged with aiding and abetting a Hate Crime.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. lettruthspeak says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    America is so great that a gay, black man had to find Nigerians to oppress him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. lettruthspeak says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    America is so great that a gay, black man had to go to Nigeria to find people to oppress him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  33. bearlodgeblog says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    I heard Jussie Smollet was coached in his claims by CIA recruiter Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Gman says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    I have a Subway gift card I was going to use tomorrow to have lunch. But I’m sort of in fear right now I may be attacked, or labeled, one way or the other.

    Like

    Reply
  35. drljr says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    As I have followed the various reporting this is turning out to be just another one of the fake “I am victim of ” that those on the “Left” or “Progressives” have been doing for a century. It has gotten worse over the last 20 years or so. And the key result is the “Boy who cried Wolf” scenario and real victims won’t be believed because these scams are being done so often.

    Like

    Reply
  36. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Janie M. says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Aren’t these brothers now U.S. citizens? If so, I would think deportation possibly hangs over their heads.

    Like

    Reply
    • WES says:
      February 17, 2019 at 7:13 pm

      Janie: I suspect the two brother’s biggest fear right now is not being charged but being deported!

      What might get them in trouble is not the staged assult but rather the letter(s) if mailed. That might bring in FBI. A lawyer might be better qualified to comment on this aspect.

      Like

      Reply
  38. drljr says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    And from one item I read the character he played was being written off the show he is in, and this may have been an attempt to get the producers to keep the character he played on the show. Think back about a certain person who did a similar “victim routine” to keep a job – he got another years before it backfired on him.

    Like

    Reply
  39. jat says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    I guess Jussie doesn’t watch much crime tv, otherwise he would have known it wouldn’t take much effort to track down those Milli Vanilli characters he hired.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Lie Detector says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Yes, he’s still considered a victim… of his own stupidity and hate.

    Like

    Reply
  41. emet says:
    February 17, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    The big problem is that neither the DA in Chicago nor the FBI upper echelon really wants to discourage this kind of hoax. That’s why he will basically get away with it. Maybe some community service to help disadvantaged inner city youth. But that’s it.

    Like

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      February 17, 2019 at 7:11 pm

      It would be Postal Inspectors not FBI because the threatening hate letter went through the US Mail.

      Like

      Reply
      • WES says:
        February 17, 2019 at 7:27 pm

        Joe: My thought was the assult wasn’t the big issue (state-easy to bury) but rather the letter if sent by mail. If the letter crossed state lines that might be federal rather than a state issue. Not sure whether this involves FBI or postal service or both?

        Like

        Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      February 17, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      That’s why he will basically get away with it.

      Wait and see. I don’t think Chicago Police or the FBI appreciate being scammed. It was very costly.

      Like

      Reply
  42. PInky1920 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Smollett should pay in jail time what would have been the real penalty for a hate crime of this magnitude and also for the set up.

    I doubt he will and when I think about Paul Manafort in jal for the rest of his life, for a process crime, it’s enuf to make me scream my bloody effin guts out; he is in solitary confinement for nothing more than associating with PDT, in my opinion, possibly FOR THE REST OF HIS LIFE.

    This Smollett punk needs to be made an example of what happens when you intentionally set up a “hate crime” against yourself, for no other reason but racist hatred. And I believe his crew, kamal toe, and the other Demonrats knew from the get go it was a lie.

    I hope PT trolls them hard on this, they deserve it.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Diddian says:
    February 17, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    I’ve seen reports that his attorneys say Mr. Smollett is shocked to learn that these two men with whom he has worked in the past are implicating him in their crime. I take that to mean Smollett will continue his deception until he arrives, Casey-Anthony-like, at that final solid wall at the end of the Universal Studios hallway where projected illusions go to die.

    Does Jose Baez have a license to practice in Illinois?

    Like

    Reply
  44. James Street says:
    February 17, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    On a bright note Jussie Smollett did get our minds off of blackface wearing Democrat leadership.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    February 17, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    This punk’s career is about to crash & burn faster than Milli Vanilli.

    Like

    Reply
  46. CNY3 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Prime example of a liberal lackey/puppet paid by HRC/Soros. Anything to smear “Deplorables” and who we elected. The evil of the Dems is being exposed on a daily basis. Thank you LORD!!!

    Like

    Reply
  47. Kent says:
    February 17, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Hey Jussie………we’re still smarter than you are!!!!…lololol…..

    Like

    Reply
  48. PInky1920 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    What he did will fade away, but libtards and every minority will always believe it really happened. They have the attention span of a fly. That’s what leftists like kamaltoe, Pelosi, mad max, et al rely on.

    And why not? It works.

    Like

    Reply
  49. MAGAbear says:
    February 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    As someone said last night, the MSM fake news will turn to their “this is still a teachable moment” angle, the one they use whenever they peddle a fake news story that is debunked. Besides, all of you deplorables out there wanted to beat up a black homosexual anyway, didn’t you?!!

    Now 3 things you can always count on: death, taxes and 24/7 fake news.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s