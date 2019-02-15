Two Potential Suspects Arrested for Attack on ‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett…

Chicago police have arrested two Nigerian brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo (pictured below), and are calling them potential suspects in the alleged attack against actor Jussie Smollett.

The arrest could be problematic for the victim if the police request a line-up to identify the perpetrators. Previously, the actor stated the attack was carried out by two white males wearing MAGA hats. Based on an investigative review of the alleged attackers they do not appear to meet the profile.

Chicago – Two potential suspects in the alleged racial attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett have been arrested, Chicago police said Friday. […] Police also confirmed “they have a relationship with [Jussie].” This news comes hours after police told ABC News they were classifying them as potential suspects.

“Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime and we are working to corroborate the allegations and investigative timeline as our investigation continues,” police said. (read more)

JUST IN: Two suspects in alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett were arrested today, Chicago police say. https://t.co/E4UoorqPkO pic.twitter.com/7G4rfAwiai — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2019

Cops Arrest Jussie Smollett 'Potential Suspects' for Battery https://t.co/P3Hrrv6wHU via @TMZ — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) February 15, 2019

Advertisements