Two Potential Suspects Arrested for Attack on ‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett…

Chicago police have arrested two Nigerian brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo (pictured below), and are calling them potential suspects in the alleged attack against actor Jussie Smollett.
The arrest could be problematic for the victim if the police request a line-up to identify the perpetrators. Previously, the actor stated the attack was carried out by two white males wearing MAGA hats. Based on an investigative review of the alleged attackers they do not appear to meet the profile.
Chicago – Two potential suspects in the alleged racial attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett have been arrested, Chicago police said Friday. […] Police also confirmed “they have a relationship with [Jussie].”
This news comes hours after police told ABC News they were classifying them as potential suspects.
“Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime and we are working to corroborate the allegations and investigative timeline as our investigation continues,” police said. (read more)
Nigerian Caucasian…………………………….
African Rednecks
Hey, George Zimmerman was a white Hispanic, right?
Many hispanics are white – they come from Europe – Spain!
The Nigerian brothers can “identify” as Caucasian, thus making it a hate crime…
So if this goes to trial Smoletter testifies the guys who mugged him where while and the Nigerians are found not guilty and the whole thing then goes away.
white not while
This is problematic for Smollett as well….
“Prior to the police identifying and interviewing the two persons of interest, Smollett said he believes the two men in the photo released by police in the days after the attack are the perpetrators.
“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them,” Smollett said. “Never did.””
I think more than likely it will come out soon that Smollet concocted this entire plan, enlisted their help, paid for their trip to Nigeria, and when his job was saved, that he would go to bat for them. I totally suspect these two people will turn on him and share the plan.
But the media will spin and say Smollet was so terrified of racial tensions that it’s easy to see how a black man could be confused as to the race since it’s common for victims to misidentify characteristics of their attackers all of the time. They will drive home that this is now the norm for black men in America under Trump’s reign.
over/under on this story completing its collapse by monday
Jussie will never face consequences for this hoax and the media will cover it up also!
More of our “new” Americans ….
The brothers should have stayed in Nigeria and sent lottery emails.
Man those white “red necks” sure have great tans. Where’s their MAGA hats?
I’ve said from the get go it’s a hoax or some kind of kinky sex hookup gone wrong. I hope the police check his phone for grindr messages now that they have it.
Is that MAGA Make Alexandria Go Away?
One of the ways the police nailed these guys was Smolett’s cellphone records. Initially Smollet said that he absolutely would not allow the police access to his cellphone or to the records. So the cops did what they do and got a subpoena for them. Suddenly Smollet decides to give them a paper copy of his phone records – a heavily redacted copy. The cops compared the copy they got from the phone company to the copy they got from Smollet and looked hard at who Smollet was trying to hide from them. What do you know? They found these clowns.
Another somewhat incriminating detail is that HOURS after the alleged “hate crime” these two buddies of Smollett’s were on a plane to Nigeria. The cops picked them up trying to come back into the U.S.
Maybe they were wearing whiteface as disguises. Or,,, would that be racist?
If Michael Jackson was alive today….would he be a racist?
“Make Africa Great Again”
Complete and total hate crime hoax. Claimed his attackers were white, Trump supporters, and screamed “This is MAGA country”. Turns out he has worked with both, follows one on Instagram, and reportedly has shared phone calls in his call log.
Also interesting, these two individuals get a on plane for Nigeria the same day?
It’s a total set up. Fake the attack, the two men leave the country and return later. Smollet assumed the Chicago PD would just validate his story and say they coudln’t find the perps and it would just all go away but allow Smollet to continue to play the victim card and smear Trump supporters.
The police have wasted man hours and resources looking for a boogeyman. The fact that Smollet requested police turn off body cameras after calling them 40 minutes AFTER the attack and refused to provide his phone or complete phone records while he constantly changed his story and added more details each time, this man deserves PRISON time.
We need a law that punishes people who make false claims against people and force them to serve the same sentence the accused would have faced. As i have said on other threads, all of these hate crime hoaxes would stop almost immediately. The Christine Ford’s would think twice before they try to smear a man’s reputation for political gain. The Duke Lacrosse players. The list goes on an on.
That is what true justice is and until the punishment fits the crime, we will never move forward as a country.
I’m loathe to reinforce stereotypes of any form, but those two are straight out of central casting…
All 3 planned it, or bro’s engaged in attack on Smollett , then they all realized they knew each other. Hence the cover story. Brothers are baffled how law enforcement were able to track clues to them.
