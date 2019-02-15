February 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #757

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump will speak in the Rose Garden at 10 am ET today (Friday)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” 🌟
—- Deu 31:6
——————
🙏 Pray:
— that God be with President Trump as he makes tough moves for our country in the days to come
— that God surrounds President Trump with love, encouragement and a power of strength
— for more Evil to be exposed
— for safe traveling for Sec. Pompeo (Feb 11-15)
— for US/China trade talk today-protection for Team
— catch the White House leaker(s) leaking President Trumps’s personal daily schedules
— AG William Barr be faithful to our U.S.Constitution, its people and President Trump whom we elected to represent and protect us all
— Finish our American WALL
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for Protection of additional troops at the border
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
— for our Treehouse, that we all move forward with President Trump and support him with love and prayer regardless of what other Grumpys are saying
— Courage Under Fire
—————————————————–
🦅 “We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
And please Lord, continue to befuddle America’s foreign and domestic enemies and cause them to turn on one another and completely destroy themselves. Amen.
Amen!
Big Amen !
Grandma, I am mostly on a tree branch. I read your beautiful prayer every morning to get a good start to my day. I would like to add a prayer that we Canadians can get rid of Trudeau in October and take back our country.
God bless you and thank you for your prayers.
Amen.
Praying !
Hello.
Moving forward and Praying !
My guess this is the worst that will happen to McCabe! A nasty tweet from Trump. Sad but I think SD is correct nothing further will happen. Too bad “nothing happening” couldn’t be tied to Dems dropping their nonsense against Trump.
Hope Trump rejects the landmines in this bill! Would be nice pay back to Mitch the back stabber! He can not be trusted to back emergency after Trump signs the bill. They pulled the same deal the last time too! Just sign the bill and we promise ……. to do nothing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The bill negates the ability to build the wall under national emergency.
Rynn, no it doesn’t.
I hope they’re really his team. The more this thing echoes dead mackerel in moonlight — it shines and stinks — the more I hope he vetoes. If it gets passed over his veto, he can run against it. If he signs onto this POS, he wears the stink.
😥
Notice, from the PressSec tweet, “he will also take other executive action—including a national emergency”.
Makes me wonder and anticipate what executive action(s) PTrump may have planned other than the National Emergency declaration.
Great catch Bakocarl!
Now I’ll spend all night in bed wondering what those EO might be….and I don’t mind doing that…..for love of country.
Count possible executive actions . . . pretend they’re sheep!
With the WALL being related to the invasion, will President Trump be able to shut down all international flights to “make sure we don’t get invaded by air”?
That would be a funny one for Fake Congress who may try to escape.
Or bring most of our military home from Syria and put them at the southern border?
And don’t forget the 14,000 troops in God forsaken Afghanistan, way more than the 2,000 in Syria.
He hinted at it yesterday at the cabinet meeting, when a reporter asked about troops on the border
Grandma, I know what I would do, hopefully the President has something similar up his sleeve…
My military mind at work- first you lull the enemy into expecting a counterattack from a particular direction. Then you do the unexpected-you launch your counterattack from multiple directions, in multiple ways, all at the same time.
The expected counterattack- National Emergency to fund the wall. Sure, go with that, and at the same time release all the unredacted FISA warrants, testimony and papers. That would catch the Swamp flatfooted, and drive them nuts. They are not expecting multiple attacks from multiple directions.
I have done this in real life, it works.
While stationed with the Coast Guard in Hawaii, I, a simple E-6, with just one E-4 ally, brought down a bunch of corrupt higher ups, all in one shot.
The Coast Guard Base Honolulu Commanding Officer, the base Executive Officer, a Lieutenant, an E-7, and two high level career civilian employees who thought they were untouchable. Gone. All in one well planned multi prong attack.
That was just little me. Imagine what the President could do, with all his power 😎😈😁, if he decides to go with a multi prong attack👍🏽🤗😁.
So from 11:27 to 2:44 PT went from we are reviewing to we are signing? Over 1,000 pages reviewed in detail in 3 hours???
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO, ^^^ a rather shallow assessment.
Better not have done it that fast!! There’s some land mines in there, including one where if an illegal brings across a kid, they can’t touch illegal even if he has a criminal record, even if a murderer. Not good, that bill needs to be gone over thoroughly. Too many land mines. Please President a Trump, don’t sign as is without changes.
Sorry, President Trump.
Where do you get some of this stuff? The sponsor or potential sponsor restriction of:
(b) Subsection (a) shall not apply if a background check of a sponsor, potential sponsor, or member of a household of a sponsor or potential sponsor reveals
(1) a felony conviction or pending felony charge that relates to-
(A) an aggravated felony (as defined in section 101(a)(43) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(43)));
(B) child abuse;
(C) sexual violence or abuse; or
(D) child pornography;
(2) an association with any business that employs a minor who-
(A) is unrelated to the sponsor, potential sponsor, or member of a household of a sponsor or potential sponsor; and
(B) is-
(i) not paid a legal wage; or
(ii) unable to attend school due to the employment; or
(3) an association with the organization or implementation of prostitution.
Evelyn Wood Speed Reading graduate?
Ten trusted people. 100 pages each, no problem.
This is why Fake Congress put voting off to the eleventh hour.
This nasty game they play is just plain wrong…mean, spiteful and petty.
Maybe he was listening to Rush again. Something else for Rush to brag about.
My heart is aching for our country and watching the socialist/communist takeover. I am praying for divine intervention and true justice being visited upon those that have opened the door to our constitutions enemies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s it. No more brie for you, Dersh. You’re OUT OF THE CIRCLE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pure evil!
Nice tweet and movie reference James but you’re missing the point. The coup plotters decided against the 25th amendment plot Bc they realized it would not be successful ploy. Instead they had mueller appointed SC. That is the coup attempt. That is the action in furtherance of the conspiracy. And that is ongoing. It did not end in May 2017.
Everyone is worked up about the budget deal today. Just remember, there are TRILLIONS at stake and VSGPDJT’s main supposed support, Cocaine Mitch, is owned lock, stock, and in-law family barrel by the CHICOMS. So, keep your eyes on the prize and don’t forget that our man President Trump is getting as much winning as he can against impossible odds!
Exactly. The proof that the emergency declaration won’t work is that McConnell is pretending to support it.
Knowledgeable people claim PT can declare a NE; others say it won’t work (like Coulter).
The fevered pitch of Grassely (sp?) and McConnell makes me wonder what is up.
Trump not having a solid, broad support group hurts him so badly. I heard Kobach tonight, he sounds so great. Not sure why he bombed.
Tom Mcklintok is great, not sure why he is typically so off radar. Is he too conservative for Fox News?
I don’t know if I am overreacting, but it sounds like this bill is even worse than Ted Kennedy’s immigration bill in the 60s.
WHY DID SO MANY IN THE GOP VOTE FOR IT??? They are cutting their own throats! Why? Pressure from Mitch? Payoffs?
Thank you Marshall. I try explaining that to people all the time. PTrump is our one man army
What is L. Graham up to now, and spending our money to do this trip?? What is the point of this trip? ….asking for the American People….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grandma: This is how the Rinos plan to support Trump’s emergency! They will simply disappear!
That is why I am hoping Trump does not sign the bill! That might force cancellation of this pork trip!
Can President Trump stop the plane, like he did to Pelosi, because of National Emergency? I wonder….
Why are you polluting this board with tweets by googly eyes? Please spare us.
Nothing. He consistently says whatever, at any given time, concerning any topic, that he thinks will advance his agenda. Truth and fact don’t matter a whit.
How can the new AG separate the liars from the honest people in the DOJ/FBI?
How does Barr go about restoring America’s faith in the DOJ/FBI?
It’s actually quite simple. Indict someone. He or she will talk. None of these phony tough guys or gals want to go to prison. They’ll sing like little bambinos.
Barr can start by indicting the top 20 people from each organization for either being directly or indirectly involved, or for being so totally incompetent that they accused of failing to supervise and for abuse of power.
Let the chips fall where they will after the squealing starts. It is the only way .
SD has been clear that Barr is a peacemaker whose mission is to patch and preserve the institutions of the FBI and DOJ, not wield the broad sword of justice.
Joe DiGenova claims he loves the law. We’ll see.
You start at the bottom and work to the top. I’m thinking Ohr has the constitution of a wet noodle
But you have to admit that he has a lovely wife, Nellie, to fortify that wet noodle.
PDJT said so, so it must be true.
Seen a clip earlier this evening of Pelosi’s attempt of making a media event of her signing the bill (with about 8 others). It was really sad. She was doing a lot of mumbling about something.
Well, you know, right, she thinks she really the President and after all she keeps telling Trump no and seems to succeed quite effectively. I am so sickened by all of this and it seems no one will be held legally accountable.
Pelosi is a senile jerk. Please don’t give her so much credit.
The wall has been under construction and will be completed.
President Trump has endless wins over his 25 months in office.
Pelosi has a couple months of obstruction.
Kalbo, barrier construction moves at a slow, painful pace.
President Trump just made a bug deal out of a new section – 6 miles!
Maybe he played them for fools if the NE overcomes most or all of their poison pills and traps. Maybe his lawyers are sharper. We’ll see.
I am not a Bible Thumper, but I was a devout Catholic when young. I have a strong sense of right and wrong. I try to be kind and do good every day. I’m a big dude who steps in for little old ladies or women being cursed at. This said, I am one of those people who truly believe God had a hand in electing President Trump. That, and the insufferable egos on the Left. PS I have never hidden behind a curtain in my life.
I was thinking about how PT signs bills with great exposure and people standing all around him and then giving pens to people. Well, my idea, if he does sign the bill, is for him to make a big to do about it and have everyone gather in the Oval Office, he just signs the bill with not much rhetoric, then says something about he thinks the bill is trash so he’s not giving the pens to people they are going where they belong, then with a flourish dumps them into the trash can. LOL
I have this playing in my mind on a loop and laughing heartily at the trash can part. 😂
He’d better not go “canoeing” on the Chesapeake. See Wm Colby.
Canoeing at night, after his favorite meal. Like he knew they were coming for him.
Citizen, We have never forgotten what Adm. Mike Rogers did…for country. He literally saved President Trump and country. He truly is a Patriot.
I don’t believe that the coup conspirators had the DIA on their side either.
1592 US military still unaccounted for in Vietnam. McCain and Kerry can no longer stymie investigations. POTUS going to Vietnam soon. I know he will be thinking about this. It is an open wiund on our Nation. I know this topic is not on the agenda, but I hope can find out what happened, and bring them home.
Emet, Thank you for this reminder–I have it on my prayer list to post it here soon.
… and 72,000 from World War II, 7668 from Korean war … not so much an open wound ?
Is there any way the issue can actually be resolved?
Does anyone know if declaring a national emergency will allow him to ignore all the petty and immature restrictions inside the CR?
And to everyone suggesting if trump does this so will the dems – good grief, DACA. The dems already do/did stuff like this – time to fix our country.
Yes under:
———————————————————
10 U.S.C. § 2808 – U.S. Code – Title 10. Armed Forces § 2808. Construction authority in the event of a declaration of war or national emergency
(a) In the event of a declaration of war or the declaration by the President of a national emergency in accordance with the National Emergencies Act ( 50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq. ) that requires use of the armed forces, the Secretary of Defense, without regard to any other provision of law, may undertake military construction projects, and may authorize the Secretaries of the military departments to undertake military construction projects, not otherwise authorized by law that are necessary to support such use of the armed forces. Such projects may be undertaken only within the total amount of funds that have been appropriated for military construction, including funds appropriated for family housing, that have not been obligated.
(b) When a decision is made to undertake military construction projects authorized by this section, the Secretary of Defense shall notify the appropriate committees of Congress of the decision and of the estimated cost of the construction projects, including the cost of any real estate action pertaining to those construction projects.
(c) The authority described in subsection (a) shall terminate with respect to any war or national emergency at the end of the war or national emergency.
———————————————————————–
I direct you to:
the Secretary of Defense, without regard to any other provision of law, may undertake military construction projects
That means it ignores any other law including the bill being signed tomarrow.
As to your other point notice this is a LAW passed by congress and further modifies another LAW passed by congress called the Emergencies Act.
It is hard to argue Trump is going against the will of Congress when he is using a LAW passed by congress.
Thank you for the reminder, sir.
Those two sections both require several weeks notice for action. I am wondering if that notice was already given a few weeks ago. Guess we find out in 8 hours.
no the processe starts tomorrow which is fine.
I want to be optimistic that the wall will be built, but I’m disheartened by the bill that the President says he will sign tomorrow. If what people are saying is true about what is in the bill I worry what will happen.
Look post above. wall is being built and will continue. 1.3 billion is gong to be 9 billion tomorrow.
I agree. Very somber here.
Ann Coulter and her army of Coulterites are excoriating Trump for this deal as expected. But if their outlandish hyper emotional arguments are true or even partially true, then this is a serious blow to sealing the porous border.
ie. (1) if Dem counties can refuse to allow the wall especially in counties where past and present officials have been charged with being bribed by the cartels.
(2) This “deal” provides de facto amnesty for anyone claiming to be even in the household of a potential sponsor of an unaccompanied alien minor AND is thus the “Child Trafficking Promotion Act. Ingraham agrees: “This bill is tantamount to an illegal immigration “stimulus” — de facto amnesty to any “sponsor,” family member or “potential sponsor” of an unaccompanied minor.”
(3) House passes border deal, setting up Trump to declare national emergency — WHICH WILL IMMEDIATELY BE DECLARED INVALID BECAUSE HE SIGNED A BILL SAYING HE CAN’T BUILD A WALL.
(4) No building zones exist in numerous other locations as well like state and national parks and on and on.
Choose wisely POTUS. If these restrictions and complaints are based on facts, it might be better to take the heat for another shutdown. Some trusted confidantes might not be on your side on this crucial 2020 influenced signing.
Luckily for you it is all BS. I am tired of Ann Coutlers fake talking points lets deconstruct them.
Point 1: Emergency Powers ignore that provision and they have no say when the DoD shows up and goes mater of national Security we don’t care. Specifically Law 10 U.S.C. § 2808 – U.S. Code – Title 10. Armed Forces § 2808. Construction authority in the event of a declaration of war or national emergency and the National Emergencies Act.
Point 2: The bill changes none of the current immigration policy the issues cited now where the issues that already existed congress simply kicked the can. (immigration reform was never going to happen with this bill)
Point 3: That is not how LAWS work. just because Trump signed one law does not make 8 other laws no longer exist. If congress once him to not be able to use said power they have to pass a bill rescinding the laws.
(4) see point 1
Thanks Andrew:
I needed to read a rational, reasoned factual counter argument. I hope you are right. Your points are quite convincing. I wonder how long the EO will be tied up in Dem Court.
Not sure it can be President is literally following laws passed by congress. This is not Daca which had no law he is following a structured laid out system that was defined by congress one that has been around since 1975 and used for things Like genocide in BURMA which had nothing to do with the Untied States.
Anyone still listening to Bill Maher’s Ex girl friend deserves to suffer.
Point well taken Dr.. I agree completely. I deserve my penance.
I’m sorry. You are wrong.
How so? Have proof for that assertion?
Polls, including FNC, are unreliable but IF this Bill does restrict wall building in counties and many other areas and IF it actually encourages more illegal entries and the wall is nowhere near complete by 2020 due to numerous porous areas etc etc. then this poll might come true:
“Fox News Poll: Majority thinks Democrats have a chance to unseat Trump in 2020.”
This decision could determine 2020 if the negative nabobs are right this time.
Faux “News” and a whole buncha “ifs” don’ t mean a lot.
This nitwitty comment of mine (1:47 am) was written before my reply to andrew’s comment. It was stuck and delayed in the system before showing up a tad later than actually posted.
Trump is a “Dufus “if he signs the Bill because the Bill makes a NE to build the Wall illegal!
Typical fence building is notoriously slow.
I hope PT actually has some plans to significantly speed it up.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. This seems to be a fitting picture for this McConnell Bill of Goods.
Mr. President and ALL TREEPERS – ATTENTION!!!!
President Trump MUST NOT SIGN this bill. It will NOT MATTER if he builds a wall because the bill prohibits the wall being built by allowing local communities to stop it – it puts him in a box and makes a national emergency USELESS. ABSOLUTELY USELESS. It grants de facto amnesty. With amnesty – you don’t need a wall. You have ruined America with breaking ground. IT WILL BE ABSOLUTELY DISASTROUS. PDJT ARE YOU LISTENING?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That is all not true.
Testing.
Yeah, I am nervous. But, I Trust Mr. Trump. We have been here so many times.
Sleep on it, and be amazed tomorrow.
We have an invasion and national emergency at our southern border and yet we have a Congress that comes up with a paltry $1.37 billion out of a Federal budget of over $4 Trillion, and a Pentagon that comes up with a paltry 4,000 out of 500,000 active duty army troops, to defend it. Are they in some kind of low bar competition to see who can be the most unpatriotic?
Mickey Kaus@kausmickey
They’re all saying Trump was betrayed by Congress, including GOPs in Congress. Leave out that Trump was betrayed by his own staff, including some who are almost certainly urging a signature (Mulvaney). Also maybe the family Unfireables
I get so much joy out of this clip (10 min)
TRUMP CAN’T WIN COMPILATION
Spending Bill Allows Mexican Cartel-Connected Texas Counties to Stop Border Wall
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/02/14/the-bill-allows-county-offices-with-historic-ties-to-the-gulf-cartel-to-stop-u-s-border-barriers-from-being-constructed-in-the-region/
Please consider this: The wall does not have to be completed before we notice the increase in border security. As sections go up, Border Patrol and military can be shifted to less secure areas. As cartels lose access to prime border crossing areas, their operatives will have to try riskier areas, or ports of entry. As its effectiveness becomes clear, communities and border areas will want a wall. The wall helps Mexico too, and Obrador knows it well. He needs to break the power of the cartels, or he can never rid Mexico of massive corruption, much of it drug trafficking fueled. The emergency order was the only way, because the open borders Congressmen, as well as governors of New Mexico and California intend to stymie and hobble the condtruction.
