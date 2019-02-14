Lindsey Graham Discusses DHS Border Security Funding and Political Details….

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman appears on Fox News to discuss the border security funding bill.  Senator Graham urges President Trump to accept the deal that is presented and move on.

  1. freepetta says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Disagree. You’re wrong Senator. The Demonrats have some awful stuff in there. The President shouldn’t leave the decision on the wall to mayors, city councils and other politicians with agendas. Don’t do it Mr. President!!

  2. hoghead says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:04 am

    “We’d be stupid as a party to not support the President on this…”

    They aren’t the restupidturd party for nothin’.

  3. Austin Holdout says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Graham is a hard one to read. Sometimes I think he’s on our side and sometimes it’s darned hard to tell. One thing I feel sure about-you’ll be seeing Graham 2024 bumper stickers someday.

    • TreeClimber says:
      February 14, 2019 at 1:12 am

      I’ll give you a hint from a South Carolinian who’s been keeping an eye on Graham for a good several years. Lindsey Graham is for Lindsey Graham first, foremost, and always. He’s a rat but he’s anything but stupid. He’ll cozy up to whoever can help him most – money, power, whatever – he recognizes a winner when he sees one but likes to hedge his bets.

    • Lone Pine says:
      February 14, 2019 at 2:00 am

      I dunno I have no trouble reading Ms. Grahmnesty at all. 99% of the time he’s schilling for globalism and open borders. In the remaining 1% of the time I assume he’s eother drunk 😵 or sleeping.

    • Everett Miller says:
      February 14, 2019 at 2:16 am

      “Hard one to read”?
      He’s like a “Dick and Jane” book. (Look it up)
      He’s as predictable as any politician and especially so as the toadie of the traitor McConnell. Just like the slimy John McCain, could you read him?

  4. Admin says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:09 am

    The bill reportedly has a poison pill that allow small town mayors to veto and prevent the government from building walls in their towns. If true, Trump should tell them all to pound sand and declare a national emergency.

  5. andy says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:27 am

    Time to move on. take the deal. Where there is Lawfare, just call out the politicians and let the locals deal with the entity that brings it. Save the money until cleared. Dont create any optics,
    Dont be fooled that Trump’s base will abandoned him over the wall. Abandoned to WHERE? there is no other option.

  6. bessie2003 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:31 am

    He sure is a snake in the grass;

    going on national television encouraging the President to sign a bill [all the while, and IF the stories are true that the bill contains provision for mayors and municipalities to over-ride a President’s authority to protect the nation, as well as knowing that this POTUS takes his responsibility to preserve, protect and defend this nation extremely seriously and so must veto any bill that has provisions that diminishes a President’s authority to carry out his duties]

    Graham must think he himself is going to come out looking like the calm headed on. What a snake.

    • bessie2003 says:
      February 14, 2019 at 1:33 am

      dang typo: “Graham must think he himself is going to come out looking like the calm headed one.

      What a snake.” (that part bears repeating)

  7. JX says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:38 am

    Graham is saying “take 1/4 of what you asked for and move on”. Missing is any explication of what else is in the legislation. The fact that it is kept hidden tells me it’s toxic.

    The only worthwhile thing Graham noted is that last year’s appropriation bill and the defense budget makes available to the president a total of $4.8 billion. Leave the battle for the remaining $900 million for next year and tell Pelosi et al to get lost.

  8. grlangworth says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:38 am

    Can’t believe it but Senator Graham is now making sense.

    • Everett Miller says:
      February 14, 2019 at 2:20 am

      Hardly. I’m, for one, going to be massively disappointed if my POTUS signs this bill allowing the government to keep wasting money on the wrong things while ignoring what we need.

  9. Azrajo says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:45 am

    If Trump signs this with the suspected provisions in it he is finished and sadly so are we.

  10. bearlodgeblog says:
    February 14, 2019 at 2:01 am

    President Trump must be amazed every single day at the depth of stupidity and skullduggery that goes on all around him. Does no one actually want to do an honest day of work in DC?

  11. Moultrie Flag says:
    February 14, 2019 at 2:24 am

    I keep seeing “Lindsey 2.0” in headlines.

    No.

    Never.

    Please remember this.

  12. William Schneider says:
    February 14, 2019 at 2:38 am

    I for one can forgive LIndsay for many sins after the courageous and powerful defensive effort he displayed during the confirmation hearings for Justice Kavanauh. I think the man is basically a good man who is usually supportive of President Trump and on the side of the truth and justice. I will usually give him the benefit of the doubt as a man of integrity.

  13. Retired IG says:
    February 14, 2019 at 2:39 am

    So disturbing to me is watching Senator Graham trying to kiss asses on both sides of the political
    fence, Sooo disturbing. He is to me, A UNIPARTY, NEW WORLD ORDER “person.” that cannot remember from one day to next what exactly he “stands for.”
    Question Mr. Graham – what do you stand for? I want you to spell it out in your own words.
    So effing tired of “double speak.” Want to know: are you with us, or against us? Starting to think it is the latter.

