President Trump MAGA Border Security Rally, El Paso, Texas – 9:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump Trump begins 2019 with a massive MAGA rally at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. At this first rally of the year, President Trump is expected to reiterate his pragmatic proposal for a border security wall while Democrats simultaneously campaign against border security and advocate for open-borders.
The anticipated start time is 7:00pm MST / 9:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.
UPDATE: Video Added
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Thank God for this President.
HE IS HEAVEN SENT
Amen to that..Ok I know this is weird..and don’t know if it is my TV or the internet or what..but does POTUS have darker hair on top tonite??? actually, I would love to see him in a crew cut..he would look bada**…but I know his growth pattern..he couldn’t do that even if he wanted to..and you know he wouldn’t!!!
I too noticed it, looks good imo 😊
Lots of Mexican flags at Beto’s little rally.
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/photos-mexican-flags-2020-merch-at-beto-counter-rally/
A Liar from Fox did a live report from Beto’s rally. He said “thousands attended”. Showed only a spastic O’Roark on stage, not the audience.Then, a tight shot of Beto walking in a group.
I saw that reporter. Hmm.
Also, you used the same word I did in describing BO’R. I’ve seen several previous speeches he’s given when he was running for the Senate, but I guess I had only seen him from the waist up. Is there something medically wrong? He literally did move a bit spastically from the waist down AND he takes these tiny little hops as he moves as if he really isn’t in total control of his body.
I’ve never seen give a speech before. I caught a clip of him cooking at home and the unfortunate dental cleaning. But, I’ve never seen him on a stage.
And a liar he is! I saw a picture of the crowd on Jack Posobiec’s twitter site; it was minuscule. Also, I am getting annoyed by FOX reporter Kristin Fisher, a self-important twit who obviously got her job through family connections.
VETO the “compromise” bill.
I’d veto this compromise bill in a heartbeat, but the figure head president, Donald Trump can’t veto this bill that the real president, Jared Kushner, supports. I can’t stand Jared and Ivanka and they are the real power in the White House.
Wow, you sound like an idiot.
Don’t waste your time as that post is most likely a bot.
@Eric, posters like WiVoter are there just to sow anarchy in our mist. Pay them no mind.
No? No?
We’re NOT doomed???
I’m not supposed to run around screaming like my hair is on fire?
They should pay for hire quality trolls and troublemakers.
Keep on, keeping on!
He’s still recovering from the Patriots winning the SB
Now that’s just a load of crap. Donald Trump is our President and Jared and Ivanka are only advisers.
“Go home to mommy”…..
😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 way to go Ad rem
Thank you adrem, for slapping the shiznit outa this baby, and sending em home to momma.
“Where do these people COME from?”
(While twirling finger at temple, the Universal sign for crazy)
For shizzel! 😀
Puddy’s having a good night! 😉
Heck, I’m having a good night – and I’m still not tired of winning!
how can you be. I am feeling down and beat, flip on the #Evil #OrangeManBad Rally and I am a 52 year old baby…..Damn this evil #Drumpf…..#TangerineNutsack, #Cheetohlini #CheetohDust, small hands, Rich, Reality TV Flop…….
How can they NOT see the Greatness?
God grant them the SERENITY…….
#HEREITCOMES
Feisty! I like that.
I was referring to ad rem’s response. Not sure how it got out of queue.
AD REM YOU ARE CATCHING ON!! LOL!
You base that on what?
I’ve encountered this bot WiVoter a few times on here. VERY obvious shill, pay IT no mind it doesn’t have one of it’s own.
So what part of Madison you from,nothing much to do in the capitol rotunda tonight?
Beto the bill! 😁
Been a long two years. And a long eight years before that.
But the worm is turning. MAGA Momentum is real. And the Dems are just about out of rhetorical and other ammunition to try to slow down MAGA Nation.
Let’s hope and pray so!!
“And the Dems are just about out of rhetorical and other ammunition …”
Yeah, they’ve been screaming “raycisssss” so long, poor little Katy Perry can’t even put out a whimsical pair of shoes:
Katy Perry-Designed Shoes Pulled from Market over ‘Blackface’ Concerns
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/02/11/katy-perry-designed-shoes-pulled-from-market-over-blackface-concerns/
LOL. Thanks, Nimrod. You can’t make this stuff up! The “racist” thing is wearing out fast, and turning on them. Just as this silly shoe thing points out. ha ha.
Jumped the shark, yet again. PC is just absolutely crazy.
I am glad Perry is feeling the heat! She is the biggest demorat kisser out there. She even wore a custom Hillary outfit. She loves Pelosi. She also kissed a girl and likes it. Her words.
remember when they were trying to make that hideous pantsuit a thing???
funny it was NOT what Katy wore for her king Obama:
http://celebritythink.com/2012/11/katy-perrys-obama-forward-dress-inspires-the-oompa-loompas-to-sing/
Ewww.
So she is called a Sex Symbol? Man, have male standards dropped way down if that’s the case.
In that case they’ve dropped way down and stay down.
I dunno, Andy. Put most any kind of reasonably attractive woman in a tight rubber dress and I’ll start thinking she’s a ‘sex symbol’. So long as she’ll come over to my house.
It don’t take much, is what I’m sayin’, I guess.
— I am Nimrodman and I Approved This Message
Do you think there are some counter resisters at Gucci and here slipping these in? Who in the world would ever approve those designs!!!???? Morons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same with the Swamp Rinos as they are being blitzkrieged by the Master.
LOL! I just saw a Fox News video of a very spastic Beto O’Rourke saying El Paso is one of the safest cities in America.
Yeah, Beto, thanks for confirming what President Trump said. It’s all due to the Wall that was built there recently.
What an idiot Beto is to back President Trump’s Wall. I thought he planned to run against him next year, ha ha.
He can join Jim Acostya, also making arguments supporting the wall.
This may be a new phase or strain of TDS, where they get so barking at the moon crazy, and,so confused that they don’t know WHAT they think.
I’m confused,…help me out, please!
It WAS the democrats, not too long ago, that were questioning DJT’s sanity and rationality,…right?
And DJT IS the one thats an ‘amatuer’ Politician,….right?
Yeah, just checking,…..
(Partial copy of Beto’s, possibly AOC’s manipedo — found on street)
On behalf of Dr. Timothy Leary; in association with the legions of illuminated social rejects; and as an influential administrator and creator of musical chaos in these so called “United States” I stand as a messenger of strangeness this evening in order to impress upon or at least to instruct the honorable musicians as to the methods and motives of the truly bizarre reality – The Weird Revolution
Ther are some dynamics at play which I must familiarize you with
The so-called weirdos in this country stand as completely freaked out by the normal man as the normal man is completely freaked out by the weird masses reaction to him
Which came first – you may ask – chicken or egg; you may ask. Well, the chicken of course; and it’s time to break this weird-ass chain
The weird masses don’t want to be normalized
Weirdos want to be abnormal
The freaks can’t be formally normalized nor can be normally formalized
What we want is complete weirdification
Basically, we don’t want weirdness from the normal man
We don’t want to be freaked out by the normal man
We want to outfreak the normal man!
—Unfortunately the normal man happens to be VSG PDJT and he seems to have mastered the art of outfreaking out the freaks!—
Joe Biden will be the Dem nominee, paired with a woman. Joe will be a formidable opponent, and yeah, he’ll have the same head start Hillary had with CA, NY, NJ, on his side. He will bring with him his years of pro-union working class man votes even if he’s never had any success getting those folks jobs. His home state in PA and that’s a problem too.
I hope POTUS understands that Joe often come through in tough settings, like debates. He’s able to call on years of experience and he can name names and committees and this and that which impresses voters, make them feel, “Joe really has experience, knows what he is doing.” Lovers of Obama will turn out the vote for him because of the “Obama Legacy” so important to them. Electing Joe is a better substitute for Obama than Hillary ever would have been and so yeah, they’ll turn out to vote.
If I’m Trump, I try to think of a way to dissuade Ole Joe from running at all, but that time is coming up very soon.. If Biden fears Trump will drop some really bad stuff about the Obama admin, that could be enough to keep him out of the race.
People don’t want a first year 78 year old POTUS, but the Dems want badly to beat this POTUS and yeah, I fear Biden. I followed him closely in the years leading up to the ’88 campaign. I was a total C-SPAN junkie. Hard to believe, but people find him charming in spite of his weaknesses.
What about the ‘Creepy Uncle Joe’ factor?
Where has old Joe been lately? must be getting fresh hair plugs
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
> Joe Biden will be the Dem nominee, paired with a woman
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Democrat Party establishment may want him, but the base is going to want a woman or “person of color” as they used to say in the 1940s. We could see another Hillary/Bernie situation.
The most recent poll of Dems say 68% of them believe Joe should run. There’s a difference between “should run” and “He’s my first choice” but those numbers certainly suggest their not saying, “He’s too damn old” or “He’s too crazy or weird,” That debate with Ryan, in which Joe seemed sane and knowledgeable cemented a positive view of him in Dem eyes.
You know Mr Howard,if nothing else,besides not being able to see into the future.You have completely changed the thread here.So maybe could you bring yourself back to reality and just read for awhile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Joe can’t control himself. He and his weaknesses are well known.
You underestimate him bigly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s true he appeals to blue collar voters, why I don’t know…..he has no track record of success quite the opposite.
If Biden is the nominee then POTUS would run on…..are you better off than you were 4 years ago. Tie Biden to the terrible economic and foreign policy of the Obama administration
Troll level = EPIC!
Perfect!
Reminds me of Trump Force One flying over a Cruz speech in 2016!!!! 😂🤣😂🤣
Yes!
The Jedi Master troll strikes!
He seems so unnatural on stage.
What a terrible public speaker. Where is the charisma this guy is supposed to have? And he’s ugly too.
He looks stuck in high school 🤣🤣🤣🤣in more ways than one.
Doin’ the John Travolta dance …
Maybe his trousers are too tight?
Is there something physically wrong with Beto? His lower body movements are really jerky. Not making fun, just wondered if he has some type of disability that hasn’t been disclosed.
He’s horrible
This might seem like a weird observation, but watching Beto-Cuck’s stage-mannerisms reminds me, of all people,,, the way he looks like he’s about to strut around that stage like a chicken…
Reminds me of Mick Jagger
Yes it does…
I noticed a different tone and a sense of anger in President Trump’s body language tonight. The delay in his rally had to be due to the announcement of a compromise around 8:58pm ET. Not only did the Democrats and the GOP elite negotiate in bad faith, they attempted to upstage him right before his rally started. This in my mind was a deliberate attempt to sabotage Trump’s agenda, his momentum and his poll numbers. People are seeing right through these games. Mitch is just as guilty as Pelosi. We are sick and tired of their constant continuous attacks on our President.
These resistance efforts must be crushed once and for all.
The will be crushed in due time and they will be exposed as corrupt anti-American traitors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
crunchwhen you step on him.
Good Point Julia. The timing was as you say planned to coincide with the rally. I saw the “compromise” as an attempt to put PDJT on the spot:
1. Congress thinks they can say they did their job,
2. Congress thinks they will put the “ball” in PDJT’s court,
3. If PDJT vetoes the bill, Congress thinks they can blame the “shut down” on PDJT.
That 10+ min delay was well spent understanding the key points of the “compromise”. During the rally, PDJT talked about the crimes illegals commit, including human trafficking and drug smuggling and releasing into AMERICAN society would be a bad idea and effect the whole nation.
Can anyone please tell me why I don’t exist on treehouse today. I am not computer savy. So, I may have done something to wipe my account out without realizing it. Here’s what’s happening. Every time I go to leave a reply, I have to sign in with name and email. every time, even though I do not leave the site. frustrating!! Remember your answer must be in for a beginner.
It’s the Rooskies!
Just kidding. Others have the same problem. Something is going on with wordpress.
Ok. sighhh! glad it isn’t me. Usually is. I tried to donate and that was a clusterfest, too.
Seems like something is happening with WordPress – an upgrade possibly
not sure why the sign in as I have never signed in ?
I have to do it all the time. Most of the time I still can’t even give a “like” despite being signed in.
OK, Thank you. Glad it isn’t just me, usually is. Sighhh!
Sure are a bunch of damn good lookin’ people in Texas..
That speech was a classic!
Tuning in to see Laura’s interview with PT. Just seem to have caught the end of if. Next segment she has on a conservative, and also Mr. wanker democrap adv…..click station change…..Why do they feel they have to…exhume ….these clinton people. I bet she heard the clicks from her studio.
World War 2 in an obverse and inverted way. Western Europe gone under, Britain hanging on by her fingernails, London under the blitz of Islam and refugees. America under attack within and without and first time in her history invaded by significant numbers.
Our problem had always been to wait until it’s almost too late. Our global enemies both state and non want our military to use in a controlled deconstruction and to bleed us by constant war.
The enemies within must be dealt with posthaste for even were we united as of old the world is on the brink of massive unrest. Domestic enemies on all fronts, but we must take back our schools and universities. Brainwashed generations are our gravest weakness other than loss of morality.
I think our President sees all this and since he is undaunted so am I. Roll up your sleeves and be ready to fight in any manner to help him. He revealed an attitude tonight which bodes ill for the conspirators, you can see the fighting spirit.
Come take it that’s what I heard…….Come take it.
Totally agree. I’m pretty jacked up still. I should be asleep, but that’s not happening.
MOLON LABE
-Leonidas of Sparta
Every time PT does or says something that amazes me, I think I couldn’t be prouder. But then I become prouder. And so with this rally, I am full of more pride for our country and that he is our leader than I have ever been. His sense of humor is priceless and an admirable trait.
Well said Wodiej. I couldn’t agree more! Love our very brave and patriotic President!
Trump stopped right in front of Aaron Rogers (I think it was him). Roger was wild with excitement. Now I know why the media and the sports media dont like Rogers.
I don’t know where BETA was last night, but on the other side of that fence you could see a lot of people screaming no walls with Mexican flags and He was giving a speech that didn’t make sense either but he has some kind of jerkie situation going on when he walks and some one should make sure the guy is ok before much more time passes.
Oh yes, One word to the condisending OAC You need your mouth washed out with soap because its clear that you think because you have Traitor Soros Money behind you that you can talk to Our President any way you want and I have news for you grunt You cant, shut your mouth You are nothing but a junior Senator and got there by hook or by crook and you nave no real answers to what is going on in this country so why don’t you shut up and go learn and then you might see that everything you believe is just totally wrong…
