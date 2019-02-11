President Trump MAGA Border Security Rally, El Paso, Texas – 9:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump Trump begins 2019 with a massive MAGA rally at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. At this first rally of the year, President Trump is expected to reiterate his pragmatic proposal for a border security wall while Democrats simultaneously campaign against border security and advocate for open-borders.

The anticipated start time is 7:00pm MST / 9:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

UPDATE: Video Added

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link

