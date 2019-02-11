President Trump MAGA Border Security Rally, El Paso, Texas – 9:00pm Livestream…

February 11, 2019

President Donald Trump Trump begins 2019 with a massive MAGA rally at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX.   At this first rally of the year, President Trump is expected to reiterate his pragmatic proposal for a border security wall while Democrats simultaneously campaign against border security and advocate for open-borders.

The anticipated start time is 7:00pm MST / 9:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

UPDATE: Video Added

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

  1. warrprin1 says:
    February 11, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    Thank God for this President.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
    • G3 says:
      February 11, 2019 at 11:17 pm

      A Liar from Fox did a live report from Beto’s rally. He said “thousands attended”. Showed only a spastic O’Roark on stage, not the audience.Then, a tight shot of Beto walking in a group.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        February 11, 2019 at 11:21 pm

        I saw that reporter. Hmm.
        Also, you used the same word I did in describing BO’R. I’ve seen several previous speeches he’s given when he was running for the Senate, but I guess I had only seen him from the waist up. Is there something medically wrong? He literally did move a bit spastically from the waist down AND he takes these tiny little hops as he moves as if he really isn’t in total control of his body.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • crewdog 52 says:
        February 11, 2019 at 11:48 pm

        And a liar he is! I saw a picture of the crowd on Jack Posobiec’s twitter site; it was minuscule. Also, I am getting annoyed by FOX reporter Kristin Fisher, a self-important twit who obviously got her job through family connections.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  3. warrprin1 says:
    February 11, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    VETO the “compromise” bill.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 11, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Been a long two years. And a long eight years before that.

    But the worm is turning. MAGA Momentum is real. And the Dems are just about out of rhetorical and other ammunition to try to slow down MAGA Nation.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  5. andyocoregon says:
    February 11, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    LOL! I just saw a Fox News video of a very spastic Beto O’Rourke saying El Paso is one of the safest cities in America.
    Yeah, Beto, thanks for confirming what President Trump said. It’s all due to the Wall that was built there recently.
    What an idiot Beto is to back President Trump’s Wall. I thought he planned to run against him next year, ha ha.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      February 11, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      He can join Jim Acostya, also making arguments supporting the wall.

      This may be a new phase or strain of TDS, where they get so barking at the moon crazy, and,so confused that they don’t know WHAT they think.

      I’m confused,…help me out, please!

      It WAS the democrats, not too long ago, that were questioning DJT’s sanity and rationality,…right?

      And DJT IS the one thats an ‘amatuer’ Politician,….right?

      Yeah, just checking,…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
        February 12, 2019 at 1:37 am

        (Partial copy of Beto’s, possibly AOC’s manipedo — found on street)

        On behalf of Dr. Timothy Leary; in association with the legions of illuminated social rejects; and as an influential administrator and creator of musical chaos in these so called “United States” I stand as a messenger of strangeness this evening in order to impress upon or at least to instruct the honorable musicians as to the methods and motives of the truly bizarre reality – The Weird Revolution

        Ther are some dynamics at play which I must familiarize you with
        The so-called weirdos in this country stand as completely freaked out by the normal man as the normal man is completely freaked out by the weird masses reaction to him
        Which came first – you may ask – chicken or egg; you may ask. Well, the chicken of course; and it’s time to break this weird-ass chain
        The weird masses don’t want to be normalized
        Weirdos want to be abnormal
        The freaks can’t be formally normalized nor can be normally formalized
        What we want is complete weirdification
        Basically, we don’t want weirdness from the normal man
        We don’t want to be freaked out by the normal man
        We want to outfreak the normal man!

        —Unfortunately the normal man happens to be VSG PDJT and he seems to have mastered the art of outfreaking out the freaks!—

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      February 11, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      Joe Biden will be the Dem nominee, paired with a woman. Joe will be a formidable opponent, and yeah, he’ll have the same head start Hillary had with CA, NY, NJ, on his side. He will bring with him his years of pro-union working class man votes even if he’s never had any success getting those folks jobs. His home state in PA and that’s a problem too.
      I hope POTUS understands that Joe often come through in tough settings, like debates. He’s able to call on years of experience and he can name names and committees and this and that which impresses voters, make them feel, “Joe really has experience, knows what he is doing.” Lovers of Obama will turn out the vote for him because of the “Obama Legacy” so important to them. Electing Joe is a better substitute for Obama than Hillary ever would have been and so yeah, they’ll turn out to vote.

      If I’m Trump, I try to think of a way to dissuade Ole Joe from running at all, but that time is coming up very soon.. If Biden fears Trump will drop some really bad stuff about the Obama admin, that could be enough to keep him out of the race.

      People don’t want a first year 78 year old POTUS, but the Dems want badly to beat this POTUS and yeah, I fear Biden. I followed him closely in the years leading up to the ’88 campaign. I was a total C-SPAN junkie. Hard to believe, but people find him charming in spite of his weaknesses.

      Like

      Reply
      • David J Bromley says:
        February 11, 2019 at 11:46 pm

        What about the ‘Creepy Uncle Joe’ factor?

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Hsssssss says:
          February 11, 2019 at 11:57 pm

          Where has old Joe been lately? must be getting fresh hair plugs

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Tl Howard says:
          February 12, 2019 at 12:14 am

          They don’t think he means anything by that because he’s soooo gregarious. Frankly, I’m convinced he’s a mythomaniac, a person who has a compulsive lying problem. He lies to entertain and has been doing it since he was a kid. He’s told so many personal stories that are lies people get tired of tracking them, but most folks who work with him overlook those because they find him “harmless”.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • JX says:
        February 11, 2019 at 11:47 pm

        > Joe Biden will be the Dem nominee, paired with a woman

        Woman? Biden only likes them under 10.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • rjcylon says:
        February 11, 2019 at 11:48 pm

        All Trump has to do is say “make sure to keep your kids away from Joe on the campaign trail”.

        The Democrat Party establishment may want him, but the base is going to want a woman or “person of color” as they used to say in the 1940s. We could see another Hillary/Bernie situation.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Tl Howard says:
          February 12, 2019 at 12:17 am

          The most recent poll of Dems say 68% of them believe Joe should run. There’s a difference between “should run” and “He’s my first choice” but those numbers certainly suggest their not saying, “He’s too damn old” or “He’s too crazy or weird,” That debate with Ryan, in which Joe seemed sane and knowledgeable cemented a positive view of him in Dem eyes.

          Like

          Reply
          • Dennis Leonard says:
            February 12, 2019 at 1:03 am

            You know Mr Howard,if nothing else,besides not being able to see into the future.You have completely changed the thread here.So maybe could you bring yourself back to reality and just read for awhile.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • kiskiminetas says:
        February 11, 2019 at 11:48 pm

        Joe Biden is a socialist idiot and has no chance of ever being president full stop!

        Like

        Reply
      • MAJA says:
        February 11, 2019 at 11:50 pm

        Joe can’t control himself. He and his weaknesses are well known.

        Like

        Reply
      • Somebody says:
        February 12, 2019 at 5:30 am

        Joe does do well in debates, but he makes stuff up and nobody fact checks him 😡 He also has an arrogant streak that’s pretty easy to bring out.

        It’s true he appeals to blue collar voters, why I don’t know…..he has no track record of success quite the opposite.

        If Biden is the nominee then POTUS would run on…..are you better off than you were 4 years ago. Tie Biden to the terrible economic and foreign policy of the Obama administration

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  6. blognificentbee says:
    February 11, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Troll level = EPIC!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Julia Adams says:
    February 11, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    I noticed a different tone and a sense of anger in President Trump’s body language tonight. The delay in his rally had to be due to the announcement of a compromise around 8:58pm ET. Not only did the Democrats and the GOP elite negotiate in bad faith, they attempted to upstage him right before his rally started. This in my mind was a deliberate attempt to sabotage Trump’s agenda, his momentum and his poll numbers. People are seeing right through these games. Mitch is just as guilty as Pelosi. We are sick and tired of their constant continuous attacks on our President.

    These resistance efforts must be crushed once and for all.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • kiskiminetas says:
      February 11, 2019 at 11:53 pm

      The will be crushed in due time and they will be exposed as corrupt anti-American traitors.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • yucki says:
      February 12, 2019 at 1:58 am

      Turtle goes crunch when you step on him.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      February 12, 2019 at 7:36 am

      Good Point Julia. The timing was as you say planned to coincide with the rally. I saw the “compromise” as an attempt to put PDJT on the spot:

      1. Congress thinks they can say they did their job,
      2. Congress thinks they will put the “ball” in PDJT’s court,
      3. If PDJT vetoes the bill, Congress thinks they can blame the “shut down” on PDJT.

      That 10+ min delay was well spent understanding the key points of the “compromise”. During the rally, PDJT talked about the crimes illegals commit, including human trafficking and drug smuggling and releasing into AMERICAN society would be a bad idea and effect the whole nation.

      Like

      Reply
  8. prettyplease says:
    February 11, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Can anyone please tell me why I don’t exist on treehouse today. I am not computer savy. So, I may have done something to wipe my account out without realizing it. Here’s what’s happening. Every time I go to leave a reply, I have to sign in with name and email. every time, even though I do not leave the site. frustrating!! Remember your answer must be in for a beginner.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. prettyplease says:
    February 11, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    OK, Thank you. Glad it isn’t just me, usually is. Sighhh!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Texian says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:00 am

    Sure are a bunch of damn good lookin’ people in Texas..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. pochas94 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:09 am

    That speech was a classic!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Remington.....it says:
      February 12, 2019 at 12:16 am

      Tuning in to see Laura’s interview with PT. Just seem to have caught the end of if. Next segment she has on a conservative, and also Mr. wanker democrap adv…..click station change…..Why do they feel they have to…exhume ….these clinton people. I bet she heard the clicks from her studio.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. Monticello says:
    February 12, 2019 at 2:55 am

    World War 2 in an obverse and inverted way. Western Europe gone under, Britain hanging on by her fingernails, London under the blitz of Islam and refugees. America under attack within and without and first time in her history invaded by significant numbers.

    Our problem had always been to wait until it’s almost too late. Our global enemies both state and non want our military to use in a controlled deconstruction and to bleed us by constant war.

    The enemies within must be dealt with posthaste for even were we united as of old the world is on the brink of massive unrest. Domestic enemies on all fronts, but we must take back our schools and universities. Brainwashed generations are our gravest weakness other than loss of morality.

    I think our President sees all this and since he is undaunted so am I. Roll up your sleeves and be ready to fight in any manner to help him. He revealed an attitude tonight which bodes ill for the conspirators, you can see the fighting spirit.

    Come take it that’s what I heard…….Come take it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. wodiej says:
    February 12, 2019 at 6:58 am

    Every time PT does or says something that amazes me, I think I couldn’t be prouder. But then I become prouder. And so with this rally, I am full of more pride for our country and that he is our leader than I have ever been. His sense of humor is priceless and an admirable trait.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. mike murf says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Trump stopped right in front of Aaron Rogers (I think it was him). Roger was wild with excitement. Now I know why the media and the sports media dont like Rogers.

    Like

    Reply
  15. rustybritches says:
    February 12, 2019 at 10:38 am

    I don’t know where BETA was last night, but on the other side of that fence you could see a lot of people screaming no walls with Mexican flags and He was giving a speech that didn’t make sense either but he has some kind of jerkie situation going on when he walks and some one should make sure the guy is ok before much more time passes.
    Oh yes, One word to the condisending OAC You need your mouth washed out with soap because its clear that you think because you have Traitor Soros Money behind you that you can talk to Our President any way you want and I have news for you grunt You cant, shut your mouth You are nothing but a junior Senator and got there by hook or by crook and you nave no real answers to what is going on in this country so why don’t you shut up and go learn and then you might see that everything you believe is just totally wrong…

    Like

    Reply
