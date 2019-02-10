The Question No-One Seems To Ask…

Jon Solomon appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his latest op-ed in the Hill [See Here]. Unfortunately, two years of congressional investigations that go no-where; two prior inspector general reports that conclude with no corrective action; and two-plus years of in-our-face corruption by DOJ and FBI officials, does not lend toward optimism when the next best hope sold by Solomon is another Senate investigation.
.
Democrats do not miss an opportunity to take advantage of any angle where they can criticize, attack and weaponize a narrative against their political opposition. So riddle me this… Somebody has been leaking congressional transcripts to Jon Solomon and The Epoch Times (Jeff Carlson). The unauthorized releases include testimony from: Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, James Baker, Bill Priestap and, most recently, Trisha Beth Anderson.
Question: Why aren’t the democrats framing a political attack narrative around these unauthorized, unlawful and unethical releases?
September was five months ago.
The widely held view of the process is/was that Rod Rosenstein selected Robert Mueller as special counsel, and following that selection Mueller created his team. The perspective from CTH research is slightly different.
CTH believes that following the firing of FBI Director James Comey, the FBI Chief Legal Counsel, Jim Baker and FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe; together with the corrupt small group that was involved in the prior year’s counterintelligence investigation; reacted to Comey’s firing by pressuring Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint their preferred person, Robert Mueller.
Within this internal debate (May 2017); at the time this construct was being argued; is when the famous comment from Rosenstein originates: “what do you want me to do, wear a wire?” The corrupt FBI investigative crew; having initiated and continued “Crossfire Hurricane”; including people from the DOJ-NSD side (Ohr, Weissmann, etc) were pressuring Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel….. but not just any special counsel.. Baker and McCabe had the person pre-selected. That person was Robert Mueller.
Obviously we can see the reason for this FBI/DOJ crew to need a special counsel. As career corruptocrats they were operating from a mindset of mitigating risk to themselves and continuing to advance on the objective to attack the executive office through their investigative schemes. The key point here is subtle but very significant. Robert Mueller didn’t select his team, the corrupt team selected him.
Honestly, most people in America are SO SICK AND TIRED of the “investigation” saga. It’s beyond the point of diminishing returns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They tried blaming it Dirty Harry Reid (who-ever they are)
I think sundance’s speculation is more probable :
“FBI Director James Comey, the FBI Chief Legal Counsel, Jim Baker and FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe; together with the corrupt small group that was involved in the prior year’s counterintelligence investigation; reacted to Comey’s firing by pressuring Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint their preferred person, Robert Mueller.“
LikeLike
Some call me Pollyanna…I hope these revelations of congressional transcripts are put out there by a “White Hat” stealthy communications team. To go one step farther, if they are polite white hats who hope the black hats repent, maybe they have warned the bad guys of the upcoming (secretly legal?) release of truthful information and downstream consequences. If so, the black hats aren’t surprised and their best option is to redouble their efforts to change the narrative and hide the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There has been a lot coming out since Whitaker became the AAG and Barr was announced. I’m a Pollyanna also, but I think the prospect of an AG with oversight prompted the other side to start spinning and leaking to position themselves politically, but that some of our side are fighting fire with the same means.
LikeLike
The schemers choosing Mueller makes sense and explains a lot, especially the anti-Trump composition of the team. It implies that Mueller is a figure head whose purpose is to give maximum flexibility and cover to the people already engaged in Spygate. Therefore, the debate about Mueller’s party affiliation and integrity are pointless. He’s there to collect a paycheck first and foremost, but you can bet his instinct will be to protect the institution.
LikeLike
This is a question I have: Why has no one interviewed Amy Dacy, CEO of DNC at time of alleged hacks?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would it matter? I can’t imagine getting the truth from a Democrat anyway.
LikeLike
I’m not sure I get the suspicion around Solomon himself. If you ever read the comment sections following his articles at The Hill, the commenters almost universally attack Solomon’s character and accuse him of being nothing other than a pro-Trump propagandist. But then here, people think that somehow he is up to no good too? Is the assumption that the only way he could ever have access to this information is through somebody who is trying to shape a narrative to nefarious ends? But I honestly don’t see the evidence for that. Also, in his latest article, he highlights the Skolkovo Project, Clinton’s direct involvement and influence of the project and the associated controversies. That isn’t information known to most people, but it is likely central to the corruption surrounding Clinton and her private server especially. That information hasn’t come through leaks, but through the piecing together of multiple reports and public knowledge. How could this information entering the public conscious be of any benefit to the Deep State, Clinton cabal and their ancillary corruptocrates? Please tell me what I am missing.
LikeLike
If the problem won’t go away, make it bigger. Straight outta the swamp playbook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see what you are saying Sundance, but if it was only the scheme team, then why did Rod Rosenstein go in to an interview with Mueller for FBI director?
LikeLike
Good question. I felt all along rosey tried to IMPLANT muller from the jump
LikeLike
Question: Why aren’t the democrats framing a political attack narrative around these unauthorized, unlawful and unethical releases?”
Maybe the simplest answer is that these leaks show facets of criminal and near-criminal activity, and the democrats don’t want to add the visibility by publicly rallying against them.
Now, if that’s the case, it is surely a coordinated effort among the bad actors, so I hope that they are being closely monitored for cover-up activities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s almost time for us to break out yellow vests of our own
LikeLike
I believe at the end of the day at least 75% of our country, and the world if you will, has sold out to satan, and that’s why i’s so hard to fix our problems. Whatever the % might be isn’t important, what’s important is that those who do believe hang in there, the Lord will be here soon.
LikeLike
Solomon report on Schiff and Simpson was a nothingburger
LikeLike
The almost full and complete picture of the absolute corruption and attempt to frame and destroy Donald J Trump has been surfacing for over 2 YEARS now…and yet crickets from the Enemy of the People. The MSM in this Country, must be completely and 100% destroyed to actually have the truth come out…along with the FBI/DOJ and other corrupt institutions in our banana republic!
LikeLike
Under Obama, propaganda against the American Citizens was made legal, to include paying the so called news organizations and some of the people that work for them. Wonder, why the phrases are repeated from one station to the next. It’s because they are supplied with talking points. Supplied by who? Supplied from where? Could it be our own government – I think Yes.
LikeLike
It is state run media..but right now by the Deep State.
LikeLike
Question: Why aren’t the democrats framing a political attack narrative around these unauthorized, unlawful and unethical releases?
It’s because they don’t want it discussed. It is really that simple. The media also doesn’t do a lot of talking about it either. We see this at every turn. The real reason the Democrats need the Virginia governor gone is because of the abortion policy and explicit details given to the public. The fact that many Democrats have already come forward supporting this policy is the destruction of the Democrat party itself. The only way to fight against it is (1) redirect attention and (2) quit talking about the damaging stuff.
The leaks damaging to the Democrat side cannot be denied because they know whoever has been doing this cannot be “Seth Rich”ed and knows a lot more damaging things. So long as the media cooperates and refuses to report, they feel like they might still be safe.
In short, “The Streissand effect” would result in far more attention on themselves than would otherwise happen. It’d just make things worse for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or the leaks benefits them by creating so much he said-she said that 99.9% of the American public have no idea what actually happened and are fed up that they’ve completely tuned it out. PT adds to this confusion by constantly tweeting witch hunt but takes no action when the folks running DOJ & FBI & CIA are all his appointees.
LikeLike
Simple answer to your question: If the Democrats were to complain about the leaks, it would force the MSM to cover it and draw attention to the information. That would serve to quickly discredit their BS and unravel SpyGate for the masses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What has PT done about the IG review since he sent out those tweets last September?
LikeLike
Burn. It. Down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What we are watching is a political play choreographed to make the (common citizen) believe that he has an open and functioning government. Ask yourself, have you seen any of the dozens of co-conspirators indicted, prosecuted or jailed. This government is broken, it depends on selling the masses, a believable story line.
Have you seen any of the FISC Judges call people like Comey in to answer for his crimes – signing for the Carter Page FISA warrant for example. How about Rod Rosenstein, who also signed the Carter Page FISA warrant, etc.
You know, the facts and they have not changed. We just watch and hope that someone, will in someway change the open corruption.
LikeLike
There is an additional reason, to those stated above, as to why Democrats are not pursuing any leak allegations or charges. And that’s because they themselves are guilty of leaks, and in pursuing such charges against others they open themselves to charges of leaking as well.
This is one of those times the answer is quite obvious and Sundance could easily have answered it. I am certain he knew the answer and the question was a rhetorical one for us to discuss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To answer the question posed by Sundance, I imagine the leaks are occurring to provoke Trump into losing his cool and retaliating against the leakers. He is well-known for his confrontations with subordinates. If it can be shown that he is helpless to stop the unauthorized release of confidential information, his enemies will become emboldened and his supporters demoralized.
LikeLike