The Question No-One Seems To Ask…

Jon Solomon appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his latest op-ed in the Hill [See Here]. Unfortunately, two years of congressional investigations that go no-where; two prior inspector general reports that conclude with no corrective action; and two-plus years of in-our-face corruption by DOJ and FBI officials, does not lend toward optimism when the next best hope sold by Solomon is another Senate investigation.

.

Democrats do not miss an opportunity to take advantage of any angle where they can criticize, attack and weaponize a narrative against their political opposition. So riddle me this… Somebody has been leaking congressional transcripts to Jon Solomon and The Epoch Times (Jeff Carlson). The unauthorized releases include testimony from: Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, James Baker, Bill Priestap and, most recently, Trisha Beth Anderson.

Question: Why aren’t the democrats framing a political attack narrative around these unauthorized, unlawful and unethical releases?

“expedited“?

September was five months ago.

The widely held view of the process is/was that Rod Rosenstein selected Robert Mueller as special counsel, and following that selection Mueller created his team. The perspective from CTH research is slightly different.

CTH believes that following the firing of FBI Director James Comey, the FBI Chief Legal Counsel, Jim Baker and FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe; together with the corrupt small group that was involved in the prior year’s counterintelligence investigation; reacted to Comey’s firing by pressuring Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint their preferred person, Robert Mueller.

Within this internal debate (May 2017); at the time this construct was being argued; is when the famous comment from Rosenstein originates: “what do you want me to do, wear a wire?” The corrupt FBI investigative crew; having initiated and continued “Crossfire Hurricane”; including people from the DOJ-NSD side (Ohr, Weissmann, etc) were pressuring Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel….. but not just any special counsel.. Baker and McCabe had the person pre-selected. That person was Robert Mueller.

Obviously we can see the reason for this FBI/DOJ crew to need a special counsel. As career corruptocrats they were operating from a mindset of mitigating risk to themselves and continuing to advance on the objective to attack the executive office through their investigative schemes. The key point here is subtle but very significant. Robert Mueller didn’t select his team, the corrupt team selected him.

Advertisements