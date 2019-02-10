Sunday Talks: CBS Attempts Rehabilitation of Virginia Governor Northam….

Everything you need to know about this propaganda is obvious in the first few seconds of the interview with Gayle King: “I know this has been a very difficult week for you and the state of Virginia, so where would you like to begin”…

Obviously there has been a great deal of planning and careful construct for this interview. CBS is openly attempting to rehabilitate Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. It becomes more obvious as you listen to Northam speak that: (a) he’s an idiot; and, (b) whoever put him into office is not willing to lose their investment.

