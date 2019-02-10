Sunday Talks: CBS Attempts Rehabilitation of Virginia Governor Northam….

Everything you need to know about this propaganda is obvious in the first few seconds of the interview with Gayle King: “I know this has been a very difficult week for you and the state of Virginia, so where would you like to begin”…
Obviously there has been a great deal of planning and careful construct for this interview. CBS is openly attempting to rehabilitate Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. It becomes more obvious as you listen to Northam speak that: (a) he’s an idiot; and, (b) whoever put him into office is not willing to lose their investment.
Yeah, the guy’s astonishingly stupid.
Between Cortez and Northam, could be a winning ticket in 2020
Dumb and Dumber
I thought the Dems were forcing him out???
Middle Amermican, and he is a murderer and that is the #1 issue and disgusting actions towards blacks is not that relevant vs. the life of a human being. He needs to go peacefully or not, ditto the Asst. Gov as now there is TRUTH and EVIDENCE of his rapings, and the AT for insulting the blacks. If all 3 can be removed, the the 4th in line is a republican, and that is what is scaring the democrats!
Yup, He’s an idiot
He reminds me of Bush II.
Yeah… Good catch
ralphy is one of Planned Parenthoods anointed albeit with our tax dollars. Remember the PP that the repubs were going to defund..
Gov. Ralph Northam tells
@GayleKing
: “Virginia needs someone that can heal. There’s no better person to do that than a doctor. Virginia also needs someone who is strong, who has empathy, who has courage and who has a moral compass. And that’s why I’m not going anywhere”
Omg he’s completely delusional.
A doctor….except when he’s killing living human beings.
Absolutely. Mannerisms, way he reads a prompter, his response to the ‘Moonwalk’ question at presser, his looks, way he speaks — eerie!
….with terminal foot in mouth disease
He may need “rehabilitation”-but for some stupid prank that occurred more than 25 years ago?
No for pulling apart live babies after they take their first breath outside the windowless jail of their keeper.
he will need more than rehab, but point taken.
I would love to say that republicans are serving up equal liability for past actions indicating possible racism, and that yearbooks legitimate indicators of present characteristics. SInce Trump had no prior policy experience, he was attacked for his personality and past, all the way to mid 1970s. It produces a huge pool of new political experts that believe personality is more important than policy, and by the way…try asking them about policy. ‘oh crap, our democtrat personalities must maintain distance between how we paint Trump and how we are.’
“It produces a huge pool of new political experts that believe personality is more important than policy, and by the way…try asking them about policy.”
No, it doesn’t. It produces a pool of political “experts” that believe being Democrat is more important than anything.
Northam definitely needs intense rehab for promoting infanticide.
Promoting infanticide is the yoke that will remain on his neck. To seal his “Idiot” bonafides, Northam equates slavery with indentured servitude.
AND he will not go anywhere but to continue to protect the rights of women and men to kill new born infants.
Yes, it’s stupid, but the Dems should be forced to play by their own rules.
He doesn’t need “rehabilitation.” He needs to be ground into shreds until he is broke, unemployable, and an example to lefties everywhere. Then, the same needs to be done to the next 2 Dem’s in line, until suitable MAGA candidates replace them all.
Quit minimizing the dirty deeds of Dem’s. God has handed us the opportunity to save ourselves. It’s time to go in for the kill.
Agreed !🇺🇸
Agreed!
how about “destroyed so that his kind can never rise again…”
Yes, every one of them, because if we don’t destroy them, they will destroy us.
VERY WELL SAID AND ELUCIDATED!!!
The dems are a bunch of unhinged leftists that are thirsty for power and will go about getting it without and thought or thoroughness of their actions.
The dems and everyone around them are chasing the “little brass ring” and it is getting further away from them. PDJT is going to unleash on them something that will have even the rinos come into line right quickly!!!
But he’s a doctor, and he says that his state needs a doctor to help heal Virginia.
I’ll bet that Dr. Mengele would agree with him.
I think that sundance has it right, if Northam is ousted then someone is going to lose their investment. And he seems waaaaaay to much like Dubya to be trusted.
Hey Mikey,
No, because he is a rabid abortionist, and was pushing infanticide; after-birth abortions, here in Virginia. Actually, I consider infanticide to be the killing of any baby in utero, but especially heinous is the killing of the viable infants. Also horrific, is the torture the baby suffers during an abortion. Where’s SCOTUS regarding “cruel and unusual punishment?” They’re too busy adjusting their nice black robes, and under Roberts’ Court, they’re pretending to not be political.
Oh, and Northam’s racial rehab? The “prank” of 25 years ago is a squirrel story, but his racism was alive and well in 2013, when he refused to shake his Black opponent’s hand, and ignored him throughout the Lt. Gov. debate. He’s old school white Democrat, and racist.
25 years of Cranial Rectal Insertion Disorder?
More like this guy needs a Rectal-Cranionomy…Hope it is EXTREMELY PAINFUL!!! Just sayin’….
This ‘plethora’ (always wanted to use that) of power hungry idiots that have found their way into government at all levels, does NOT bode well for the future of The United States and what was envisioned for it by the Founders. Common Sense has abandoned the Country! I am in my 8th decade, and have never seen anything like this lunacy.
When you can’t do anything else, you’re in love with yourself and crave power over others, you get involved in politics.
Or talk radio.
Sturm, an interesting question has popped in my mind thanks to you…have any of the Three Amigos done blakkkface?
No, I think they were impersonating Mexicans.
Dear God, is there anyone on the left with just an inkling of a salvageable brain cell that will stand up and shout, ‘ENOUGH’.
If you look at how you wrote that, it is almost in the form of an actual question to God. And it would seem He is answering it for us on a daily basis lately.
…more like a plea to God! And, I’m still keeping the faith.
Three answers from God to us regarding what we pray for:
1. Yes!
2. Not now.
3. I have a better way.
Looks like God picks #3 a lot of times.
Guillermo, verdad que si! the entertainment is provided by Pelosi with Alzheimer, Schumer the cry baby, Cortez who hasn’t a clue about reality and definitely can’t add or subtract, Bernie, a millionaire who thinks he can still push socialism when in his lifetime he has been a socialist, an Independent, and a communist, and Kamala, the you know want has a criminal past as a prosecutor in CA and apparently she may be in the same position that Ted Cruz was and not a candidate, Hillary rethinking it again – good grief, woman, shut up and end your final days, months, years in an asylum along with your daughter, Warren, in this world, no way, Jose as a serious liar #1, and the others think they have a chance when they have nothing that will benefit our Republic. We will enjoy laughter for sure just as we did when Trump vs. Hillary were having their talks. Or as the say goes, these are definitely interesting times we live in, but as usual with God on our side we will be the only ones laughing at the supposed candidates with no values at all.
No.
NOOOOOOO!!! They are looking for that Brain Cell that will lead them out of the darkness. Piglosi and chuck Chumer are not the ones!!!
Dear God, is there anyone on the left with just an inkling of a salvageable brain cell that will stand up and shout, ‘ENOUGH’.
It is all about his potential successor. Now that Lt Governor is in trouble and not a guaranteed successor, the only logical move by MSM is to rehab the Gov. Figuring he will not run for reelection, rehabilitated Lt. Gov will run in his spot. Republican opponent with be Never Trumper Ed Gillespie, who is horrible candidate and poor head of RNC for years.
You can’t make this stuff up.
VA govs can only serve one term their not allowed to run for reelection.
andrewalinxs, thank God for that but if he can be removed some way or other now, it would be a nicer gift.
He’s term-limited anyway. The Dems are trying to salvage their image for our November 2019 Statehouse elections, and 2020 federal elections.
#StandWithCoonman
Has anyone asked him about that nickname? Isn’t there a single journo, in all the talking he’s done since this spectacle arose, who has asked that important question?
I think I read once that he answered it with, “he doesn’t know why he was called that.” I think he said it was one guy that called him that name.
Believable isn’t it. 🙄
I’m guessing he used shoe polish for blackfacing in high school. It explains when and how he was given his nickname as well as his acknowledgment that shoe polish is impossible to get off your face. Poor dear must have suffered for days and was stuck with thus obvious label from there on …
What a giant crock of shit that interview was. Why bother with it?
Oprah and her buddy (Gayle) stepping up for their party of evil.
The plan to drive Northam from office for exposing the infanticide agenda of the dems has apparently failed. I agree with SD that it is the “investors” who wanted to flip both houses of the Virginia legislature behind this move. They include Bloomberg and Soros. I was informed by someone very near the Virginia capital that Northam was bragging recently about all the money coming into the dem races from Soros et. al.
That said, I’m rethinking my earlier conjecture that the Clintons were behind the Northam yearbook page release, the women’s allegations against Fairfax and Herring’s confession. There may be something much larger happening.
In all honesty if the goal was to cover up the infanticide agenda they succeed. Notice Trump hits the Gov on his abortion statements more then the black face becasue that is what the media is trying to cover up.
It has morphed from abortion to racism and #metoo now the dems are just trying to minimize political fallout and make sure everyone forgets the abortion bill was ever a thing that was proposed.
This is good. The topics of rape and racism will be removed from the table to once again address his position on killing da babies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope he hangs in there, leaving all those quick draw presidential candidates blowin’ in the wind. I think if he hangs tough, maybe goes Independent, and signs more legislation like the tax reduction bill that just went through – and was dead as a door nail before the scandal – his voter popularity will go up. People are getting a little tired of the “no redemption” Progressives .
You’re serious? “People getting a little tired of the “no redemption” Progressives. Northam, Fairfax, and Herring are bad news. Each in different ways. Northam was proud of supporting infanticide, Fairfax was worked for Planned Parenthood Washington Action Metro Fund, and Herring (the AG) is an outright communist. The meanest of the two white guys.
We’re not getting tired of outing the slime slithering around our state and country – and neither should anyone else.
“indentured servitude”! Keep digging, Dems!
Yes, let us please dear democrats,reimagine Ralph Northrup. Let’s weep over poor illegal invaders and their progeny. Let’s give them free beds, food, and medical.
AND: let us allow our own citizens to live with hunger and compete with illegals for jobs. Let’s turn L.A., Austin, Portland, S.F., Seattle, etc. into disease ridden sewers filled with inhumanity.
Thousands of illegals are forced into indentured servitude. Many are trafficked into bondage and prostitution. Our immigration debacle is not a positive for our citizens or others from a variety of countries who attempt this illegal route to score a dream. It is Nightmare — not a Dream.
Also, let’s continue to butcher (watch a video of a fetus being aborted) babies– thousands of black babies every year.
Seriously, which president increased jobs and finances for the African American community?
Which president worked to end disproportionate incarceration for non- violent minorities? Which president is against eugenics — and in favor of saving African American babies?
It sure as hell wasn’t any democrat president– including Obama.
Donald Trump is making America stronger for all citizens. Wake up!
Well put!
Compared to the Central Americans, the Germans were pikers. Instead of tanks to cross the Maginot line, they should have gotten buses. Soros was too young to fund them, but maybe his uncle would have. Instead of pouring into France and Belgium with guns ablazing, they should have sneaked through the woods and begged for asylum in France and Belgium, then once inside, started voting for the Vichy French and Belgians who didn’t mind their being there so long as they personally were safe. See. Easy peasy. No need for WWII. If only Germany had thought of it before Central America did.
I hope he hangs in there too and that his hanging in there, plus that of Mark Herring, blows up the horrible Virginia Dem Party.
Remember: Virginia Dem Party was the home of Clinton catspaw Terry McAuliffe, our previous lousy Governor, and of course the FBI’s own Andrew McCabe and his lovely wife whatshername who ran for office with $500K from Terry McAuliffe.
Just wait until there’s 15+ sitting Governors/Senators/Congressmen in the middle of “scandals” all at the same time. Coming soon to a theater near you! #KAG2020
Nothing sadder than watching all the various special interest groups picking and choosing who “wins” and who “loses”. There is no rhyme or reason to it because they have no core principles. It is all about staying in power – so, the guy they were going to throw under the bus last week has suddenly become more palatable than the guy who was supposed to replace him and therefore must now be resurrected as a “good” guy who made a “bad” decision a long time ago.
There is zero consistency in their positions – it’s a herd mentality and Justin Fairfax just found out that he is NOT actually indispensable at all. That’s the thing – the Swamp will protect anyone who is beneficial to them (Clintons, Obamas, DOJ/FBI) but they will immediately vote anyone off the island who becomes a liability!
How do you rehabilitate a doctor who wants to kill full term babies?
LikeLiked by 8 people
By changing the subject to something else to fix.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
How do you rehabilitate a doctor who wants to kill full term babies?
Make him a state governor,
Sad what things have come to today. How can you be for keeping an infant comfortable while they decide whether to kill it or not?
And he’s a pediatrician no less.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like that “do no harm” thing is a long gone.
The hypocrite oath…
Disgraceful!!
The “Progressive” agenda is being exposed and people, hopefully, are waking up.
The use of racism and allegations of sexual conduct to cover up legislation to allow the killing of babies is so far beyond the normal thoughts of rational people, I fail to understand how and why this exposure does not send those involved to scurry back to the fires of hell from whence they came.
Please pray now for God’s intervention.
…for you will go on before the Lord to prepare the way for him, to give his people the knowledge of salvation through the forgiveness of their sins, because of the tender mercy of our God, by which the rising sun will come to us from heaven to shine on those living in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the path of peace.”
Luke 1:76-79 – https://www.biblegateway.com/passage?search=Luke%201:76-79&version=NIV
The answer is both
The globalist elite won’t waste their money on intelligent people, as intelligence has a way of interfering with the submissive puppet mentality needed to push an agenda
The puppet government in Virginia, like the rest of the country, cost the elites a lot of money, and now their seeing pressure applied to three of their puppets
They then call on their bought and paid for puppet “media” to intervene, hoping to soothe the situation
Lot’s of puppet strings to untangle in Virginia
Didn’t work
Grotesque
The liberal power makers have met and decided the murder of innocent, defenseless babies is more important than a lying racist derelict embarrassing the party.
Must kill babies.
My comfort is knowing scum like these ilk will never be part of eternity. They are the walking dead and don’t even know it.
Come Lord Jesus, come.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/reeling-from-blackface-furor-northam-vows-to-take-a-harder-line-on-confederate-monuments
Must.erase.white.history.
Yes. Some of those confederates had indentured servants.
Democrat history…
I give the democrats and their media credit. They have specific goals and they need power to achieve them. They don’t care what anyone thinks, especially their opposition and anyone thinking hypocrisy or other standards apply is wasting their time.
The political decision has been made by the Left.
The calculation IMO is that it is better to support a racist baby killer than a rapist.
That is the perverted thinking of the Left.
It’s VA, so you think McAullife. It’s McAullife so you think Clinton. It’s Clinton so you think Corruption.
It’s VA and McAullife and Clinton so you think Mr. and Mrs. McCabe so you think FBI and Cabal…. has
Don’t forget Tim Kaine, he helped ruin that state too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Disgusting. Insulting to anyone’s intelligence.
I live in Virginia and I cringe when I see how those top three VA officials have made us look in the eyes of the nation. If any of them had an ounce of shame, they would resign and let someone worthy take their places.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought when I saw it this morning, OMG, what a narcissistic, navel-gazing douche. I’m embarrassed for my adopted state of Virginia.
Licensed to kill ..
Both Northam and Fairfax are Dems..both support PP and killing babies….both should be thrown out for that alone…but nooooooooooo…we got to bring up racism and stir the pot to deflect from that.
the government in ole Virginny is as rotten and corrupt as DC……..and still we vote the scum in.
Empathy for the Devil. Allow Ralph to introduce himself…
really slimy…wow…
Bottom line: Democrat’s in Virginia voted in 3 bad people! Btw, I live in VA and didn’t vote them in.
I spent an hour trying again to reach out to Gov, IG and AG. legislatures today without success as well as local VA congress for my district. I did call last week, yes I did.
What, they think today’s Gov comment doesn’t merit response over the weekend when most of us are off work? They are wrong!
From a historical perspective he is not wrong indentured servants is what many of the first African slaves who came to Virginia where treated as. Given contracts for debt repayment or terms for length of servitude upon which they would be set free in fact alot of White Europeans where brought over to the colonies via indentured servitude.
However it is dumb of him to go down into the intellectual weeds as very few people know the difference between being indentured servants of the 1600’s to mid 1700’s and the slavery of late 1700’s to mid 1800’s.
Northam’s inartful “indentured servants from Africa” comment was—arguably—correct, but the guy cannot get out of his own way. It again highlights Northam’s loose connection with common sense.
No Mr. Posobiec. For those who listened, CBS did no such thing! Virginia resident here and Gov Northam needs to resign. What a farce in that interview for we Virginian’s.
“It becomes more obvious as you listen to Northam speak that: (a) he’s an idiot;” Well Mags isn’t a particularly bright light herself.
So handing it off to Gayle King is going to change what?
The race-hustling Victicrats never had it so bad, and it’s about dang time.
Democrat 2018 Midterm Spending Crushed GOP by $526 Million
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/02/democrat_2018_midterm_spending_crushed_gop_by_526_million.html
So two longtime White Racist Politicians are exposed and the Black Guy takes the rap must be Viginia!
Must be democrat party.
Oh, no, we must have a national discussion? Because VA elected a bunch of racist baby killers into office? This interview is really horrible..jeeze…treating him like he deserves respect…oh, now he has grown…oh, no,
I wonder who is backing him; he would not be still in office if he did not have someone with the bucks behind him. What the heck is wrong with the people of VA?
He’s worth even more to them now, since he “got through” the infanticide thing.
I’m trying to get as outraged as some of you seem, and I hope most of you are just feigning it. I’ve done MUCH.worse in my early years than paint my face and pretend I was black. I’ve never seen anyone do this in my life, much less thought about it. But seriously…30 years ago? Who cares.
