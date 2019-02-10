One of the first hurdles presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will have to overcome is her lack of name recognition. President Trump lends a helping hand:
Here in Minnesota we call her “Comrade Klobuchar”. Seriously though, what has she ever done for accomplishments?
I saw some of her announcement and thought old Amy is just not an exciting person. IMHO, she wears out her welcome quite soon. If I never see her again, I won’t feel like I’m missing anything important.
She convinced a few dozen idiots to stand out in the freezing cold and let themselves get covered in snow, if that counts for anything.
Amy (Whitey) Klobulger and the Winter Hill Gang.
How did the People of Minnesota vote her into office….bad timing, voter fraud?
I’m in MN too and she is shady to say the least and really has not done any thing for our state. Although she does show up around election time to take credit for something.
Klobucher has been BRANDED/
forever the ABOMINABLE SNOWWOMAN.
“Seriously though, what has she ever done for accomplishments?” – She wasted the State’s tax dollars. THAT is what she has done.
Exactly. What has she done? Listening to her today and all the other Democratic candidates they all talk about what needs to be done “for the country”. Heck, most of them have been in office 2,3,4 terms and have done what?? Not a damn thing, except warm a seat and run for their next term in office. And it’s the same speech each time: I’m running to do_____(fill in the blank) for the middle class and the children. SMH! Oh, and by the way, send money!
Mondale lost 49 states. Maybe Klobuchar could make it an even 50.
Well, according to Obama she will net one to three depending on the bong of the day.
Sentient, Maybe even 57 States…
Sixty states.
Listen to his droning and add them up.
“[We’ve been to fifty-seven states, one left to go. Alaska and Hawaii we won’t be able to get to].” Sixty.
Lol
That is the picture of a fool surrounded by foolish people.
Why would this dingbat make her announcement covered with snow? This is AOC-level stupid.
We knew for days that snow was coming today (I live here).
I knew you were getting snow and I’m in Las Vegas, for crying out loud. Can’t believe the dingbat didn’t make her announcement indoors. Hey Snowman(woman) … Here’s your sign!
“didn’t make her announcement indoors” Undisclosed sources in Minnesota explained that inside the building the tables and buffet were ready, and bartenders setting up the open bar. She asked her family to pose for the Dr. Zhivago snow scene first before unlocking the dining room doors. 17 seconds after this photo was snapped, they stormed into the dining room knocking part of the kielbasa table over.
😂
Democrat disease. Early onset Cognitive Impairment.
AOC better be careful. Looks like Amy’s close on her heels trying to steal her stupidest chick in the swamp rep.
Better yet, why would she run?
$$$$$. That’s why, imo.
Snowperson?
SnowSocialist?
Snowsalist
@ Fannie LOL!!!!!
Snowcialist.
Snowcialist?
Winner!
Trans-icicle.
From the way she supposedly treats people, Snowbitch would be more appropriate.
lololol.
MAGA.
She always tries to grab headlines by sponsoring a bill about something that was just in the news. When a kid died from synthetic marijuana, she sponsored a bill to ban the latest variety of synthetic weed. When the make of Epipens jacked the price through the roof (that’s Joe Manchin’s daughter, by the way). Klobuchar sponsored a bill to force down the price of Epipens (when she should have fought to allow reimportation from places like Germany where they sell for $20). They cut the price, but because of the embarrassment, not Klobuchar’s bill. Klobuchar’s publicity bills usually go nowhere, but by then people have forgotten the cause du jour.
This is the height of stupidity…that this woman would stand on a stage in this weather and say “global warming”…what optics! Her entire campaign staff should be fired. (no alternative speech, just in case??) Isn’t she the one that has raging with her staff? She’ll be throwing snowballs at them after this debacle.
Our President is the best…he’ll be calling her snowwoman from here out.
It was 15F today. A week or so ago, it hit -28F. So, warming.
On Twitter she’s known as #AngryAmy
I think that is called poetic justice!
Proof that there is a God and he has a great sense of humor.
time to give up our cars planes and warm homes for the Insane asylums of these Demons!
One of the things Trump is a genius at is labeling opponents early on. “Low Energy” Jeb, for instance.
I could see the Dems finally consolidating around someone like Klobuchar because she has no “real” track record. She ducks every position and pretends to be the average soccer mom, while supporting the usual leftist causes. I think Trump’s getting out in front of her image and trying to label her as a foolish phony.
I think he’s also working to tear at Warren because behind all of the authoritarian communist thinking (e.g., CFPB without ANY congressional oversite and funneling money to leftist causes), she has a populist message that could appeal to some of the blue collar voters who’ve been screwed by the globalists
Pocahontas built her career on the “trail of tears” and guilt…shes truly done…”snow woman” must take stands on policy NOW…the wall???
The thing I find most interesting is the crowds of idiots that are there listening to anything any of those frauds are saying.
Those “crowd of idiots” provide a visual answer to the question, “How did obama get elected twice?”
Well, at least the “crowd of idiots” knew enough to wear hats!
….illustrating again why Minnesotans are sometimes heard to say, “Thank God for global warming.”
Sharon: I am getting old and I am tired of all this cold weather!
I have been waiting for over 30 years for global warming to occur. I am getting tired of waiting!
I want global warming and I want it NOW!!!!!
Exactly.
The Snow Queen speaks..LOLOLOL
… to all the snowed socialist!
LOL
How can you tell if a man is honest? Works just as well with a woman too. Just ask him if he believes in global warming, especially as “settled science” and/or something apocalyptic. If he says he does, you know you are dealing with a crook.
The Church of Global Warming says the earth is dangerously heating up, but I know that it is not, for I have seen the snow and ice and have felt their bitter cold, and I have more faith in snow and ice than in the Church of Global Warming, it’s High Priests, Power Filchers and Money Grubbers.
That was well done.👍
“President Trump trolls the warmist crowd again… ”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/02/10/quote-of-the-week-timing-is-everything/
Snow Amy and the Snowflakes.
Amy!
What would be the effect of this Global Warming fraud and coercion, if successful? To make part of the world fools and part hypocrites; to support criminal level roguery and error all over the earth. The power mad and money grubbing global warming fraudsters are trying to convert simple and natural changes in the weather into an engine with which to enslave mankind to filch ever more power and ever more wealth to themselves. These anti-scientists have, in fact, declared war on both science and humanity.
Oh come on, she’ll never get elected in Minnesota. She’ll need to wear a hijab, denounce ICE / all border security and demand Sharia Law be implemented in order to win in that State
Oops
Forget my entire reply. I thought she was campaigning for some State office
LMAO!! Nobody trolls better than VSGPOTUS!!
https://me.me/i/97cba187b1644a1192c936fb446a3989
Global Warming Snow-Woman…”The Shining” example!
Thanks Minnesota. LOL
Yeti -vs- Caesar 2020
That is truly amazing. Someone posted on another thread that we need that thing at the border, LOL!
Al started a hoax which started the whole world thinking they were going to be a frying
But what Al didn’t see was that the joke would end up on he
Oh, no, Al increased his lies which started the whole world laughing
Oh, if he’d only seen that the joke would be on he
Al looked at the skies, running his hands over his iced up eyes
And he fell from his royal throne, cracking his head on the ice and choking on all the chicken little things that he’d said
Till Al’s power finally died, which started the whole world living and drilling.
Oh, if he’d only seen that the joke would be on he.
Oh, no, that the joke would be on he
Oh, no, that the joke would be on he
I wish Sundance would tell us who he thinks is the likely approved uniparty candidate is going to be. If he is right, no one who has announced yet will be the nominee.
In the land beyond, beyond
In the world past hope and fear
I bid you genie, now appear !
mirror, mirror
on the wall,
who’s more left,
of them all??
It will be Kamala Harris. You can already see the media favoring her and allowing the others to get bad press.
The Emperor and Empresses have no fine new global warming.
They are crowding the field for a Hillary run, she’ll declare none of them can be Trump and run. Don’t be surprised if Clinton Money is paying candidates to get in. I’m used to smell of Clinton machine money stench and a faint odor is appearing. If Terry Mculiffe doesn’t come in you know HRC is coming to the rescue with all the superdelegates already paid off and polls showing a manufactured lost cause for Dems.
LoL
—-Snowwoman Klobber and the Snowflakes—-
Sundance, you and our President Trump have such great sense of humor–Thank you for liven things up since that escalator walk down by Candidate Trump..
I think I found her inspiration.
Lenin, Trotsky and Kamenev in Moscow, Russia, 1920
http://magaimg.net/img/78×2.jpgU
They sure look like Democrats!
Did Klobuchar outline her Five Year Plan?
Dumb-ocrats.
What is it with these stupid women politicians who use only their first name? Hillary, Amy, etc. It’s almost as though they NEED to use their first name so that everyone knows that it is a FEMALE running and maybe, just maybe, you’ll cast your vote for HER to show that you want a female to win.
People in Minnesota must be so desperate to get Trump out, they are willing to stand and cheer this nobody in that weather.
Hey, she’s “Minnesota Nice” and is a great representative of the first Sharia state! You know the state with the freshman congressperson, a schiffholer who doesn’t like the country she represents and because she doesn’t like it, we are supposed to give up our constitutional rights. Wtf, Minnesota, sell out our great constitutional republic so you can be labeled “Minnesota Nice”?
