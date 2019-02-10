“Snowwoman”

One of the first hurdles presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will have to overcome is her lack of name recognition.  President Trump lends a helping hand:

  1. Michael Brower says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Here in Minnesota we call her “Comrade Klobuchar”. Seriously though, what has she ever done for accomplishments?

  2. Sentient says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Mondale lost 49 states. Maybe Klobuchar could make it an even 50.

  4. jahealy says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Why would this dingbat make her announcement covered with snow? This is AOC-level stupid.

  5. California Joe says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Snowperson?

  6. Mike says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    lololol.
    MAGA.

  7. Sentient says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    She always tries to grab headlines by sponsoring a bill about something that was just in the news. When a kid died from synthetic marijuana, she sponsored a bill to ban the latest variety of synthetic weed. When the make of Epipens jacked the price through the roof (that’s Joe Manchin’s daughter, by the way). Klobuchar sponsored a bill to force down the price of Epipens (when she should have fought to allow reimportation from places like Germany where they sell for $20). They cut the price, but because of the embarrassment, not Klobuchar’s bill. Klobuchar’s publicity bills usually go nowhere, but by then people have forgotten the cause du jour.

  8. Rick says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    This is the height of stupidity…that this woman would stand on a stage in this weather and say “global warming”…what optics! Her entire campaign staff should be fired. (no alternative speech, just in case??) Isn’t she the one that has raging with her staff? She’ll be throwing snowballs at them after this debacle.

    Our President is the best…he’ll be calling her snowwoman from here out.

  9. mikebrezzze says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    On Twitter she’s known as #AngryAmy

  10. Bionic_Granny says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    I think that is called poetic justice!

  11. snellvillebob says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Proof that there is a God and he has a great sense of humor.

  12. Publius2016 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    time to give up our cars planes and warm homes for the Insane asylums of these Demons!

  13. buanadha says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    One of the things Trump is a genius at is labeling opponents early on. “Low Energy” Jeb, for instance.

    I could see the Dems finally consolidating around someone like Klobuchar because she has no “real” track record. She ducks every position and pretends to be the average soccer mom, while supporting the usual leftist causes. I think Trump’s getting out in front of her image and trying to label her as a foolish phony.

    I think he’s also working to tear at Warren because behind all of the authoritarian communist thinking (e.g., CFPB without ANY congressional oversite and funneling money to leftist causes), she has a populist message that could appeal to some of the blue collar voters who’ve been screwed by the globalists

  14. Oldskool says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    The thing I find most interesting is the crowds of idiots that are there listening to anything any of those frauds are saying.

  15. Sharon says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    ….illustrating again why Minnesotans are sometimes heard to say, “Thank God for global warming.”

  16. Blind no longer says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    The Snow Queen speaks..LOLOLOL

  17. Carson Napier says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    How can you tell if a man is honest? Works just as well with a woman too. Just ask him if he believes in global warming, especially as “settled science” and/or something apocalyptic. If he says he does, you know you are dealing with a crook.

  18. Carson Napier says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    The Church of Global Warming says the earth is dangerously heating up, but I know that it is not, for I have seen the snow and ice and have felt their bitter cold, and I have more faith in snow and ice than in the Church of Global Warming, it’s High Priests, Power Filchers and Money Grubbers.

  20. Jack says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Snow Amy and the Snowflakes.

  21. Carson Napier says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    What would be the effect of this Global Warming fraud and coercion, if successful? To make part of the world fools and part hypocrites; to support criminal level roguery and error all over the earth. The power mad and money grubbing global warming fraudsters are trying to convert simple and natural changes in the weather into an engine with which to enslave mankind to filch ever more power and ever more wealth to themselves. These anti-scientists have, in fact, declared war on both science and humanity.

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Oh come on, she’ll never get elected in Minnesota. She’ll need to wear a hijab, denounce ICE / all border security and demand Sharia Law be implemented in order to win in that State

  23. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    LMAO!! Nobody trolls better than VSGPOTUS!!

    https://me.me/i/97cba187b1644a1192c936fb446a3989

  24. Sharpshorts says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Global Warming Snow-Woman…”The Shining” example!

  25. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Thanks Minnesota. LOL

    Yeti -vs- Caesar 2020

  26. Carson Napier says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Al started a hoax which started the whole world thinking they were going to be a frying
    But what Al didn’t see was that the joke would end up on he
    Oh, no, Al increased his lies which started the whole world laughing
    Oh, if he’d only seen that the joke would be on he

    Al looked at the skies, running his hands over his iced up eyes
    And he fell from his royal throne, cracking his head on the ice and choking on all the chicken little things that he’d said

    Till Al’s power finally died, which started the whole world living and drilling.
    Oh, if he’d only seen that the joke would be on he.

    Oh, no, that the joke would be on he
    Oh, no, that the joke would be on he

  27. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    I wish Sundance would tell us who he thinks is the likely approved uniparty candidate is going to be. If he is right, no one who has announced yet will be the nominee.

  28. Carson Napier says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    The Emperor and Empresses have no fine new global warming.

  29. John says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    They are crowding the field for a Hillary run, she’ll declare none of them can be Trump and run. Don’t be surprised if Clinton Money is paying candidates to get in. I’m used to smell of Clinton machine money stench and a faint odor is appearing. If Terry Mculiffe doesn’t come in you know HRC is coming to the rescue with all the superdelegates already paid off and polls showing a manufactured lost cause for Dems.

  30. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    LoL

    —-Snowwoman Klobber and the Snowflakes—-

    Sundance, you and our President Trump have such great sense of humor–Thank you for liven things up since that escalator walk down by Candidate Trump..

  31. James F says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    I think I found her inspiration.

    Lenin, Trotsky and Kamenev in Moscow, Russia, 1920
    http://magaimg.net/img/78×2.jpgU

  33. LivingWithDogs says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    What is it with these stupid women politicians who use only their first name? Hillary, Amy, etc. It’s almost as though they NEED to use their first name so that everyone knows that it is a FEMALE running and maybe, just maybe, you’ll cast your vote for HER to show that you want a female to win.

  34. Lawrence says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    People in Minnesota must be so desperate to get Trump out, they are willing to stand and cheer this nobody in that weather.

  35. Zorro says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Hey, she’s “Minnesota Nice” and is a great representative of the first Sharia state! You know the state with the freshman congressperson, a schiffholer who doesn’t like the country she represents and because she doesn’t like it, we are supposed to give up our constitutional rights. Wtf, Minnesota, sell out our great constitutional republic so you can be labeled “Minnesota Nice”?

