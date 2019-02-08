Virginia Madness Continues – Democrat Lawmakers, Including Black Caucus, Demanding Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Must Resign…

Ooof… Virginia politics has twice circled back through crazy and now enters a bizarro hall of mirrors. The #1 official, Governor Northam, and the #3 official, Attorney General Mark Herring, have admitted to wearing blackface. The #2 official, Lt. Gov Fairfax, who is black, is accused of rape. It now looks like the two blackface white guys will hang on to office and the black guy accused of sexual assault will be removed. This is goofy as heck.

With two victims now speaking out, and the potential for more victims soon to surface, national and local democrats in Virginia are demanding that AG Fairfax resign or he will face impeachment next week. No word on yet on likely consequences for the Klanned Parenthood Governor, or blackface Attorney General.

(AP UPDATE) The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus has joined the growing chorus of elected officials and others calling for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign over sexual assault allegations. The group of lawmakers said Friday that “we can’t see it in the best interest” of Virginia for Fairfax to stay. Fairfax, a Democrat, is only the second African-American to ever win statewide office. The caucus’ call for his resignation leaves him with virtually no base of political support. Democrats in Virginia’s state House and Senate are calling for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign, as he faces sexual assault allegations from two women.

In a joint statement, Democrats from both houses said Fairfax can no longer fulfill his duties to the Commonwealth because of the serious nature of the allegations and needs to address them as a private citizen. They concluded, “The time has come for him to step down.”

A second woman came forward Friday to accuse Fairfax, a Democrat, of sexual assault. She said the attack took place when she and Fairfax were students at Duke University. Earlier this week, California college professor Vanessa Tyson accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 during the Democratic National Convention. Fairfax called the allegation a political smear. (read more)

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is among the 2020 presidential contestants calling for the resignation of Virginia’s lieutenant governor following sexual assault allegations against him from a second woman.

Warren said on Twitter the “credible and troubling allegations” from the women accusing Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax “make it clear” that he should resign.

Her message came shortly after U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York called for Fairfax to resign. They join other notable Democrats like former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who earlier Friday tweeted the “serious and credible” allegations have made clear Fairfax “can no longer effectively serve.”

