Virginia Madness Continues – Democrat Lawmakers, Including Black Caucus, Demanding Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Must Resign…

Ooof… Virginia politics has twice circled back through crazy and now enters a bizarro hall of mirrors.  The #1 official, Governor Northam, and the #3 official, Attorney General Mark Herring, have admitted to wearing blackface.  The #2 official, Lt. Gov Fairfax, who is black, is accused of rape.  It now looks like the two blackface white guys will hang on to office and the black guy accused of sexual assault will be removed.   This is goofy as heck.

With two victims now speaking out, and the potential for more victims soon to surface, national and local democrats in Virginia are demanding that AG Fairfax resign or he will face impeachment next week.   No word on yet on likely consequences for the Klanned Parenthood Governor, or blackface Attorney General.

(AP UPDATE) The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus has joined the growing chorus of elected officials and others calling for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign over sexual assault allegations.

The group of lawmakers said Friday that “we can’t see it in the best interest” of Virginia for Fairfax to stay.

Fairfax, a Democrat, is only the second African-American to ever win statewide office. The caucus’ call for his resignation leaves him with virtually no base of political support.

Democrats in Virginia’s state House and Senate are calling for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign, as he faces sexual assault allegations from two women.

In a joint statement, Democrats from both houses said Fairfax can no longer fulfill his duties to the Commonwealth because of the serious nature of the allegations and needs to address them as a private citizen. They concluded, “The time has come for him to step down.”

A second woman came forward Friday to accuse Fairfax, a Democrat, of sexual assault. She said the attack took place when she and Fairfax were students at Duke University.

Earlier this week, California college professor Vanessa Tyson accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 during the Democratic National Convention. Fairfax called the allegation a political smear. (read more)

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is among the 2020 presidential contestants calling for the resignation of Virginia’s lieutenant governor following sexual assault allegations against him from a second woman.

Warren said on Twitter the “credible and troubling allegations” from the women accusing Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax “make it clear” that he should resign.

Her message came shortly after U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York called for Fairfax to resign. They join other notable Democrats like former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who earlier Friday tweeted the “serious and credible” allegations have made clear Fairfax “can no longer effectively serve.”

 

 

73 Responses to Virginia Madness Continues – Democrat Lawmakers, Including Black Caucus, Demanding Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Must Resign…

  1. Tiffthis says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    It’s a mad, mad world 🌎 🍿

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. modsquad says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    “It now looks like the two blackface white guys will hang on to office and the black guy accused of sexual assault will be removed.”

    There’s your white privilege. Me-o-r-www.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. myrightpenguin says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Northam will switch to independent and that will be that. Terrible optics for Dems as the African American (Lt. Gov.) is the one who likely will be out, even though his issue is the one that does approach high crimes and misdemeanors.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Carson Napier says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Just out of curiosity, This second victim is called a Doctor, so what’s she a Doctor of anyway? Dermatology? Oncology? Cardiology?

    Or some ethnic studies Crapology?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Okay, what now? Does this mean Virginians will get Va. House of Delegates: M. Kirkland Cox, the speaker of the house as our next gov? The one who won on a coin toss?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:27 pm

      Don’t belittle that “coin toss” – it was the only break we got in the 2017 and 2018 elections.

      Look at it this way, if the truth had been known about Northam and his infanticide support, along with his racist history (not just 1984, but his treatment of the GOP BLACK opponent in the Lt. Gov. race, 2013) then Northam wouldn’t have won in 2017. Neither would the Dems have taken as many seats as they did in the Statehouse -2017, and Congressional seats in 2018.

      Illegals voting in Virginia is another factor.

      I’d rather take our chances on coin tosses, they’re a 50/50 chance. The Dems, with the MSM covering for them, are stealing elections all the time by lying to the people, and illegal voting.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. WES says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    I don’t see how the Republicans in Virginia have anything to gain by supporting impeachment! If they then they will be blamed as racist! Maybe they should just do nothing and let it be resolved in November. Maybe they could just abstain?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. James F says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    One minor point. Rape is a serious felony crime while dressing in blackface isn’t even a misdemeanor….for now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:33 pm

      Right, sexual assault is a legal crime, the other isn’t. the Dems lose either way – Black Democrats will be angry about Fairfax, but OTOH, can they afford to lose the Democrat women’s vote – they’re a larger group.

      As a conservative Virginian, I’m looking for them to implode – at least for the next two election cycles. We have state elections this fall, and then there is 2020…

      Like

      Reply
  9. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Looks like the two guys who mocked persons of color for laughs are now throwing a real colored guy under the bus to save their own skins.

    Democrat “identity politics” in action.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. snellvillebob says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    I get the feeling that they have a photo of Donald Trump wearing blackface, maybe in the 8th grade or something and they are sacrificing the control of the entire state of Virginia to set a standard hoping to apply it to our President.

    Like

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:28 pm

      Nah.

      They could only hope!

      Like

      Reply
    • James F says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:33 pm

      They would have released it before the election if any such thing existed.

      The deep state pulled all stops and had access to the most powerful and sophisticated surveillance and investigative apparatus in human history and failed to find anything more incriminating on President Trump than what has already been released.

      Like

      Reply
      • Majik says:
        February 8, 2019 at 10:46 pm

        Can you even begin to imagine how absolutely squeeky clean Barron Trump will live his life? He is getting one heck of a front row seat education!

        Like

        Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:42 pm

      The only difference is, you can’t take Trump down with the usual stuff that other politicans are taken down by, because he has balls of steel. None of his supporters think he’s a choir boy either so since he hasn’t spend 30 years virtue signaling like these other clowns do, an attack on his virtue cannot harm him.

      With all that said, he’s pretty clean anyways.

      Like

      Reply
    • faithfuldiscerner says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:43 pm

      They would have released that in 2016 for sure. Besides, Trump grew up in New York. I don’t think that sort of thing was in vogue in New York even in the 60s.

      Like

      Reply
  11. dutzie60 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Fairfax resigns, dems appoint a new dem Lt. Gov., then pressure can be brought on blackface Governor and Attorney General to resign. Pauseable or will he just hang in there? It’s a hoot.

    Like

    Reply
    • Uncajohn says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:29 pm

      This has actually been the (D) strategy all along. It was hatched as soon as they realized that the (R) House Speaker Cox could become Governor.

      Like

      Reply
    • faithfuldiscerner says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:45 pm

      Maybe. The succession for Lieutenant Governor is muddy. The former Virginia Attorney General wrote that the Governor does not get to pick a replacement and that the office would remain vacant until the next executive election which is in 2021.

      Like

      Reply
  12. mariner says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    The commentary is as crazy as the situation.

    Fairfax is accused of rape. If the accusations are credible that’s a lot worse than darkening one’s face.

    It’s not the black guy who’s being forced out–it’s the accused rapist.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Just so you know, Northram does not pick successor. VA State law says President Pro tempore serves as LT. Gov. The current office holder is Steve Newman, a Republican. He gets to hold his Senate seat and all voting privileges as a Senator while serving as LT. Gov.

    Newman is chair of the Senate Committee on Education and Health.[1][2] Over his decades in the state legislature, Newman gained a reputation as a staunch conservative and a member with a talent for consensus-seeking and negotiation.[2] In 2006, he was a sponsor of the Marshall-Newman Amendment, which banned same-sex marriage in Virginia.[2][3] He opposed Medicaid expansion in Virginia.[4] He opposed 2014 legislation to decriminalize marijuana in Virginia.[5]

    In January 2016, Newman was elected president pro tempore of the Senate of Virginia.[2][6] The main duty of the pro tem is to preside over the state Senate when the lieutenant governor of Virginia (who is the president of the Senate) is unable to do so.

    Mapped out in full in this article on what happens if VA LT. Gov. resigns. I am not a fan of Cooch, albeit I voted for him because he was better than the Dem. He was a fairly good
    AG, though.

    http://thebullelephant.com/cuccinelli-got-governor-trouble-heres-how-virginias-succession-law-works/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. sundance says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. covfefe999 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    I predict Kurtis Blow will be the winner!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Blind no longer says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Mr. Fairfax is finding out what it’s like to get Kavanaughed! According to his Party’s standard there is no need for due process, no need for the charge to be brought in a court of law and proven, just a statement from a woman…whether it’s true or not. This is the WORLD the Left/Media have created…nothing constitutional about it!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Davenh says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    No mention of Northams advocacy of infanticide. That is what needs to be focused on. As for Rapey McRapeface, he should stand trial, we shouldn’t Kavanaugh him, let the Dems do that. I think the best play is to let the whole sorry lot of them twist in the wind for as long as possible, and every now and then just remind folks of their racist, infanticide views and contrast that with Trumps full throated support of the innocent.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Robert Hope says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    The good Lord works in mysterious ways indeed.
    Keep praying…
    Scratch that, pray harder!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Alleycats says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    I’m so ashamed my gorgeous commonwealth has sunk from VA is for Lovers to VA is for lunatics.

    The VA R party invented the establishment/uniparty playbook. The candidates for Gov. are essentially hand selected by the club, according to who’s turn it is. Has been for as long as I can remember. And I’m no spring chicken.

    The key to meaningful change lies in the ability to mobilize into the local precincts and become captains. From there come the individual members of this crazy bunch who control the elections from the front side; i.e. worthless candidates who keep winning every four years.

    Like

    Reply
  20. 335blues says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    It is clear that all democrat politicians
    are guilty of some crime that will
    eventually come out.
    They should all resign.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:39 pm

      Well said.

      Like

      Reply
    • TMonroe says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:43 pm

      Ben, wasn’t the governor talking about a live “infant” being subject to death on the whim of the “mother” — likely medicated — and the “doctors” standing by to kill? Are the priorities straight enough, Ben?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • covfefe999 says:
        February 8, 2019 at 10:45 pm

        Do you really think that talk is as bad as rape? You really need to put yourself in the rape victim’s position. Imagine forced sex, perhaps being pinned down, perhaps a hand over your mouth. If you’re a guy imagine forced rear entry. Do you get it now? Talk is nothing. Rape is horrible.

        Like

        Reply
  22. treehouseron says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    The capitol of Virginia is Richmond. All of these clowns work in Richmond.

    The capitol of the Confederate states?

    Yup, Richmond.

    Like

    Reply
  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    This guy well known as having inside info in VA. He is frequent guest on local conservative radio shows.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Lone Pine says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    We must believe her…

    The funny 😁 part of constantly playing the grievance token card is that sometimes democrats revert to type and actually make the point on the world stage that they are exactly what we believe them to be…

    So fun to watch this crap show burn to the ground…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. covfefe999 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    What’s the next level up from dumpster fire because we are well beyond that now. And pass the popcorn please, popcorn cat. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  26. littleflower481 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    I’m sorry but this is so racist. Two white racists survive accusations of racism, one black man is accused of a sex crime. Going back to the good old race days, one of the worst things that could happen to a black man is be accused of having sex with a white woman. So, what happens today is they find a couple of black women to make the accusations of sexual aggression against the black man so he can’t blame racism. This is all too convenient. Something stinks.

    Like

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:46 pm

      Do you think dressing up in blackface is as serious as raping two women?

      Like

      Reply
      • covfefe999 says:
        February 8, 2019 at 10:47 pm

        What if those women really were victims of sexual assault or rape? You seem to have no concern at all for them. You’re convinced that they are making false allegations.

        Like

        Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      I believe Ristvan is a lawyer. I am re-posting what he said about the situation.

      ristvan says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:45 pm

      Well, this looks like a fact lock compared to double door Ford’s recovered unverifiable Kavanaugh memories. Law firms do not ever put out unverified statements.
      Fairfax is going down. Only questions are when and how hard. The more he fights, the worse it is for Dems. And he looks to want to fight, based on today’s statements. GOOD.

      Like

      Reply

