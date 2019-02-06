Victim of Virginia Lt. Gov. Sexual Assault Told Virginia Congressman About the Assault in 2017…

It’s beyond a dumpster fire now. Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott is admitting he was previously informed about the victims’ sexual assault claims against Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax back in 2017. Oh, and there’s transcripts of text messages… Oh, and Bobby Scott has also been accused of sexual harassment…. [Popcorn shortage in Virginia and surrounding hamlets.]
The victim is Dr. Vanessa Tyson. She accuses Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault and battery. Evidence now surfaces to support her claim. In addition to telling the Washington Post of her attack in 2017, she also told Virginia congressman Bobby Scott details of the sexual assault prior to the 2017 Virginia election.
VIRGINIA – Aides to Scott confirm to ABC News that Tyson first reached out him in an e-mail on October 20, 2017, expressing that she was “not a fan” of then-candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax.
In a Nov. 29 email, Tyson expressed her dislike for Fairfax and wrote that she would like to “talk about it,” with Congressman Scott.
In a text message exchange between Scott and Tyson in December 2017, she informed him that the now-Lieutenant Governor-Elect had a “MeToo allegation,” but at the time the congressman did not know that she was the accuser, according to aides.
In late December 2017 and early January 2018, aides to Scott said he learned that it was Tyson herself who was involved in a “MeToo allegation,” concerning Fairfax. She also informed him that she had already told the Washington Post about an alleged incident involving Fairfax and that she had given the Post Congressman Scott’s name as a character witness.
When pressed by ABC News, aides said they did not know what the congressman did with that information, but that he told Tyson that he agreed to speak with the Washington Post.
Scott himself was previously accused of sexual harassment by a former aide, who said he touched her inappropriately when she was working in his Washington office in 2013. He denied the claim. (READ MORE)
“We’re gonna need a bigger bucket”…
“nom, nom, nom,…. whassat?…. nom, nom, nom”
I am sorry but I cannot get excited about these weak women and their little pity party. She went to a motel room to “get paperwork”. He kissed her and it that was ok with her,. Then he :grabbed her by the neck and FORCED her to perform oral sex on him? What? I cry BS.
He had a gun, a knife? She didn’t run out of the room screaming? NO, no, no. She finished what she was doing. And they left.
He didn’t stop, even through her “obvious distress”… What?
Are we as mature adults going to play this game? She is a weak willed girl that put herself into a bad position and didn’t have the moxy to say no.
I never met a girl I could “force” to preform oral sex. never ever never once. If I did meet such a weak little kitten, well tuff luck for her.
Weak and shameful and we are playing her game. A man – who I don’t know or like – is being destroyed by a weak coward, pushover.
LikeLike
What goes around, comes around…. live by the sword, die by the sword… it’s called karma, Crabby.
I think it’s best to save our condolences for those conservatives who suffer at the hands of the left… constantly looking to weaponise the Me Too movement, for their own political advantage.
When their own people get caught in the crossfire… it buckets of popcorn, just like Sundance says!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You better damn well get excited, because this is what it’s about now. Take these f’ers down until you get to the candidate of your preference. Down and dirty, just like it’s always been. Except this time, let’s get a win for our side.
LikeLiked by 8 people
What goes around comes around, per andy. Playing dirty by stupid Me too SJW rules is a terrible idea. I am not excited I am ashamed at the lack of foresight. We are legitimizing this stupid stuff. Shame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we’re at war, Crabby. Shame is not part of the equation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When we learn to take a couple of them down, then maybe the DEMO CRAPS will stop their witch hunts. Until then, I say lets hunt them down.
LikeLike
They couldn’t survive having their own weapons used against them.
LikeLike
“What goes around comes around, per andy. Playing dirty by stupid Me too SJW rules is a terrible idea. I am not excited I am ashamed at the lack of foresight. We are legitimizing this stupid stuff. Shame.”
Now that, that’s a great example of why Republicans lose. If Republicans are to make any headway, they better understand damn quick that there are few “rules”……..whatever the other side throws at you is fair game to return to those bastards.
“If you’re in a fight, and losing…….your tactics suck”…….and you’re gonna take a beating……course, Republicans are used to losing, right?
LikeLike
You display high standards, but this is a street fight. It the tables were turned and you were Lt Gov of Virginia, Justin Fairfax would give you no quarter, none at all. You would already be hanging from a rope.
LikeLike
Crabby, it’s called “NEUTRALIZING”. It’s not sinking to their level. We made it clear that their tactics against KAvanaugh were insane and they gave us the middle finger.
When they find themselves now vulnerable to their rules, they have to grow up and think twice about fighting down and dirty.
If this can teach the lazy left to actually provide some substantive REAL opposition it will be a win for America.
LikeLike
Dude
“If I did meet such a weak little kitten, well tuff luck for her.”
I am not virtue signaling here if it’s my daughter you determine is to weak to fight off your advance this daddy will nutter your sorry self.
Rape is.violence.and the threat of violence and it happens all the time. It is a power trip for some men to show.women just how worthless and powerless they are.
I.know the argument that a rape can be fought off but how many rounds.would you go with Mike Tyson? After you were KO,d how much fight would you be putting up.
Most women in the situation try to distract, negotiate, bargin.and, finally threaten. In most cases it works just like avoiding a bar fight with a bigger drunk aggressor.
Sometimes though you are faced with a Bill Clinton who hands you a Hankey and tells.you to wipe.yoir.lip.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I never met a girl I could “force” to preform oral sex. never ever never once. If I did meet such a weak little kitten, well tuff luck for her. ”
Crabby,
Some woman gets raped, or forced to submit to some deviant’s whim…..” well, tuff luck for that weak lil bitch”………that about right Crabby?
Maybe if he hadn’t got all pushy with her, she might have been okay with the whole thing……maybe she would have preferred a lil foreplay……maybe she just wasn’t in to having his dick forced into her…….I don’t know, or pretend to know why women make some of the decisions that they do. It don’t make her a “weak willed girl”……unless you have some facts to show otherwise.
I don’t know Fairfax, or care about him…..I figure he’s just another asshole politician and probably a deviant to boot. I’m good with his life being shredded, hopefully this “weak willed girl” will drag a bunch more of these bastards into the fray.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s time to stop hypothesising, and wishing the world was different to the way it is, Crabby… it’s time to start WINNING… 100% MAGA!
LikeLike
The #MeToo movement will die soon. Political office is too important to have some women make you resign, especially a Governor. John Lasseter may even go back to work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Political office is too important to have some women make you resign, especially a Governor.”
Where does this thinking come from?
If Fairfax did indeed force this woman to perform oral sex on him, then he shouldn’t be in any position of power. And, I have no hesitation in believing that he did just that, and has no doubt forced himself on other women.
He’s a Democrat, they’re all batshit crazy and they think they can’t be touched…..they can do whatever they want to whoever they want. I would bet that 90% of politicians have the same mindset, they use their positions to cover up all the crap they pull.
It don’t matter if it’s a Governor, a President, or a damn mail clerk……if they pull shit like this, they need to be run out of office and if that means destroying their entire life, then so be it……..they have no hesitation whatsoever in destroying others lives……screw them.
LikeLike
You do realize that this is what the left says (and believes) about Donald Trump, don’t you?
LikeLike
Gosh Crabby, have you ever had someone much stronger than you push you or hold you down? Men are typically more powerful than women and can coerce them.
Ms. Tyson should have used better judgment than to go to his room, yes, but as she said, she was INITIALLY interested in him. Does willingness to kiss someone justify forcing them to kiss “it”? Really?
Look I’m not a fan of identity politics and I believe in due process, so let’s see what happens. But the news looks grim for Fairfax who does himself no favors with his cursing in private. I don’t recall Kavanaugh speaking thus of Blasey-Ford, no matter how vile her accusations are.
And I know Scott from my former residence in Virginia. He is a scum bag for whom allowances were made because of his race.
This is a TOTAL mess born of vicious identity politics and use of claims of racism by the left. But that does not excuse the bad acts of Fairfax, if they occurred. Nor should we turn a blind eye to sexual assault. It does happen. I know–it has happened to me and it is truly a power play.
Hope you will think and pray about your post. Best…
LikeLike
I don’t usually speculate, but this is getting too delicious.
There was a pic of Fairfax’s accuser with Pelosi (at the convention where the incident happened, I think?). They were both smiling and looking chummy. It was in the original Big League article.
Wonder if she told Pelosi, too?
LikeLiked by 2 people
She said she didn’t tell anyone at the time. Sorry, can’t remember the source. It was printed in a major MSM POS.
LikeLike
yeah but, would not have to be “at the time”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t find the article, but it said she did not come out with this info until the whole thing broke with him pointing the finger at the baby-killing racist Gov. She’d kept this alleged incident to herself until this sh!tstorm broke loose.
LikeLike
I skimmed an article about her this afternoon that stated she did tell a friend but not for about a decade after the incident and she may not have revealed the name of the accused. She and her friend both are in the psychology field at Stanford. My, my, my…I find that very interesting. Wonder if they are friends with Dr. Blasey-Ford who falsely accused a prominent judge of sexual assault?
LikeLike
I don’t think she did tell Pelohozbag, as Pelosi didn’t go for her “turn”:-)))
LikeLike
Kamala Harris career advancement.
LikeLike
Sure would be nice if they can include kaine and warner in this evil maelstrom of political malfeasance.
They’re corrupt enough, all it takes is a couple of disgusted insiders to whistle blow on them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Warner is already implicated. Kaine, not yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kaine wasn’t able?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kaine has other problems. Just as corrupt. Just as disgusting. If he is involved in this, it’s the cherry on top.
LikeLike
Ha! I see what you did there!
LikeLike
LOL
LikeLike
Obviously these fools would not have been elected if the press had done their jobs. The people of Virginia have a strong case against the press for colluding with the democrats to influence an elections. Impeach Kaine and Warner!
LikeLiked by 9 people
…..” these fools would not have been elected if the press had done their jobs”…..
Thankyou, Poca.
So.True.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That applies to a long list starting with Bathhouse Barry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think either of you is acknowledging what the press’s “job” is. 😉
LikeLike
Ok, so if a job is a service performed in exchange for payment, ahh, I see what you did there. Follow the money and the press is paid to publish lies or cover up information in order influence opinion. Well at least I got the collusion part right.
LikeLike
Obviously you are not fully briefed on exactly what the press jobs are.
They are instructed by their masters to report whatever the Deep State / UniParty tells them to publish. They are almost always “doing their job.”
/s
LikeLike
Mcawful and the dem machine put all of these assclowns into power. No matter what ultimately happens, this will hurt the dem plan in VA. Fairfax and Herring were both groomed to be future governors. Now they are at a minimum, damaged political goods. A savvy and aggressive republican campaign can secure more assembly seats this November,many the governorship in 2021. This will help nationally in 2020 as well if pursued properly.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If ONLY we had a two party system, with a second party willing to exploit this situation in Virginia!
Unfortunately, ….Uniparty. The Republican party in Virginia doesn’t even put any effort into trying to look like a party in opposition to Democrats.
Complicit, the Republican parties only purpose is to occupy the space, and prevent a genuine opposition party from forming: and if one does, kill it.
Perot’s party, Tea party and now they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent MAGA party. When Republicans in the Senate vote to Impeach, they will expose their true nature for all to see, simultaneously destroying their ‘usefulness’to the Uniparty.
Perhaps the Uniparty thinks they won’t need to continue the charade of a two party system, after that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
>A savvy and aggressive republican campaign<
Is like a Unicorn, or Bigfoot…
LikeLike
Except that Unicorns and BigFoot might be real.
LikeLike
Wonder if the whack job never-trumpers who care so much about character are now beginning to regret their new home. Likely not, since almost by definition you need to be a lying hypocrit to join that club.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bill Kristol donated real money to Northam in tne General Election against Gillespie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t surprise me… sadly.
Having lived and loved Virginia for many years, it’s time for VA Patriots to get back our historic state…
Give me liberty, or give me death.
~ Patrick Henry, Red Hill, VA [near America’s D-Day Memorial in tiny Bedford, VA]
Let’s get Dave Brat in VA GOP leadership to straighten out this VA Swamp!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Krystol is a freak, a genetic mutation that does not occur in nature.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Kristol has gone over to the deep end. Try the owner of Ebay…Iranian Frenchman Pierre Omidyar. Lots to study here. He may be involved with our CIA.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pierre_Omidyar
LikeLike
These politicians will make it right – they will enact draconian punishments for sex assault committed by the serfs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For me right now…I will just delight in the sweet sweet delivery of poetic KARMA!!!!! What a shitshow!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jello well said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to see Mark Warner snared in this dirty net…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Guess I feel sorry for her, but this is awesome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ha! Ann DOES get it! I know people here find her a book seller monger, but Ann was one of the first persons to alert DJT to the extraordinary problem of our foreign invasion. As was Pat Buchanan.
LikeLike
That little diddy was going around. Many posted a similar versions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole Demon Rat Freak Show on parade.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No one will resign. That I’m certain of because if one resigns then the others will basically have to as well. Democrats will never let that happen because Republicans would take control of the Governor’s Mansion. No matter how much they virtue signal about equality and social justice and all that other jazz they only care about power.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If they don’t resign, then there goes the DEMO CRAPS talking points about Trump being a RACIST and a sex pervert. That won’t help them.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many of the left, courtesy of desensitization, are fine with this behavior?
LikeLike
In keeping with Dim practices:
“They all knew each other, they’re all guilty of everything.”
“Smash the Virginia Patriarchy!”
“Virginia Raaaaaycissss!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Virginia Sexist and Mysoginistic!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The photo of Dr. Tyson being used, little resembles what she really looks like!
If you tried to use this photo to identify her you would probably walk right by her!
Clearly the photo has been photoshopped!
Just proves this mess is being set-up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not want to get further embroiled in this highly charged political environment. This is the only statement I and my legal team will be making.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/06/accuser-of-virginias-justin-fairfax-details-alleged-sexual-assault-.html
…
Kinda like Ford’s “Confidential” letter to Feinstein….
(…) mine
On July 6 I notified my (local) government representative (???) to ask them how to proceed with sharing this information . It is upsetting to discuss sexual assault and its repercussions, yet I felt guilty and compelled as a citizen about the idea of not saying anything.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/09/16/politics/blasey-ford-kavanaugh-letter-feinstein/index.html
LikeLike
“Just proves this mess is being set-up!”
Yes, it’s a set up, same as the Northam, same as Herring……the only question is who is pulling the strings. Lots of possibilities.
Whoever is running this lil game, I’m glad to see it and more than happy to see these “pillars of society” squirm.
LikeLike
This a cider is hiring Blasey,s legal.team…. does.anyone else smell.a.democratic lynching in the works. … These Dem operatives would.never.go to work for her without approval of the clintonistas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A cider…accuser.😬
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, are the Clintons trying to set up POTUS yet again? Collateral damage? I cannot believe they would take out three to end up with a Republican as Governor.
If so, someone really screwed up…or this is a counter attack by the good guys?
LikeLike
Am I getting this wrong? She told WAPO, and WAPO did nothing? The same WAPO that crucified Kavanaugh without facts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why are you surprised? WaPooh only prints accusations against DimmiRATs if it gets the order to do so from the Deep State Dimms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BEzos only bought the post to use as a guilllotine for Trump
LikeLike
But, but, but, it was the Russians that did it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah the Russians, white Christians, did it when they weren’t busy shuttling American astronauts to the ISS and warning USA about the Boston bombers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And now we have the VA AG saying he once dressed in black face….mark my words, the Virginia state government is going to become a Fox reality show or a running mini-series on ‘Aleta: Fix My Life’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Black face/schmack face…who cares ? S-o-o-o many ways to be an offended wimp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have what can be considered THE Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, ZULU, which is a black group. OK, they have a few token white members but it started as a black group and is still considered one. Everyone in the group parades in black face, black and token white members but being given permission to wear black face is considered a pass. Everything is relative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like Jerry Springer, waiting for someone to get hit with a chair!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And someone wailing dey wants da Dee-En-Ahy test to see who da baaaaby daddy be. The VA governor get raked over the coals and Springer gets a cable program.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coincidentally, a former Republican Washington State Senator, Joe Fain – 47th Leg Dist – got hit with a similar 11 year old accusation by a college professor from Seattle, Candace Faber, just prior to the November, 2018, election. He lost to a lightweight Dem opponent by a few hundred votes. Gawd, these professors have to get some street smarts in regard to going to strange men’s hotel rooms.
Also, I would not characterize Prof. Tyson’s emails or prior verbal reports of the incident as “evidence” of a crime. A police report at the time of the incident (also lacking in the incident by the Washington woman) would have been more compelling. Of course, it didn’t seem to matter in Minnesota with Karen Monahan’s allegations against Keith Ellison.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mike Tyson’s accuser went to his hotel room at 2:00 AM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love your moniker. I live north of there.
LikeLike
It may get better.
Now, there is a report that the Lt. Governor may have another lass who wants to complain.
This could be said to be inevitable in these situations, but….we”ll see.
I know it would explain one thing that is otherwise inexplicable—why this D. C. Law firm was willing to take the Complainants case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Methinks this guy may be a Harvey Weinstein.
In making initial judgments about people, it is worthwhile to see how they behave once accused. Fairfax’s behavior has been far from admirable–“F*** that B***” not going down well. Nor his poor judgment in thinking that said in a “private” meeting it would remain confidential.
My spider sense tells me Fairfax is an arrogant creep.
LikeLike
Written by a former slave. Was the state song for many years
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
F.D.R….fabulous!
LikeLiked by 1 person