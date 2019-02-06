Victim of Virginia Lt. Gov. Sexual Assault Told Virginia Congressman About the Assault in 2017…

It’s beyond a dumpster fire now. Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott is admitting he was previously informed about the victims’ sexual assault claims against Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax back in 2017. Oh, and there’s transcripts of text messages… Oh, and Bobby Scott has also been accused of sexual harassment…. [Popcorn shortage in Virginia and surrounding hamlets.]

The victim is Dr. Vanessa Tyson. She accuses Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault and battery. Evidence now surfaces to support her claim. In addition to telling the Washington Post of her attack in 2017, she also told Virginia congressman Bobby Scott details of the sexual assault prior to the 2017 Virginia election.

VIRGINIA – Aides to Scott confirm to ABC News that Tyson first reached out him in an e-mail on October 20, 2017, expressing that she was “not a fan” of then-candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. In a Nov. 29 email, Tyson expressed her dislike for Fairfax and wrote that she would like to “talk about it,” with Congressman Scott.

In a text message exchange between Scott and Tyson in December 2017, she informed him that the now-Lieutenant Governor-Elect had a “MeToo allegation,” but at the time the congressman did not know that she was the accuser, according to aides. In late December 2017 and early January 2018, aides to Scott said he learned that it was Tyson herself who was involved in a “MeToo allegation,” concerning Fairfax. She also informed him that she had already told the Washington Post about an alleged incident involving Fairfax and that she had given the Post Congressman Scott’s name as a character witness. When pressed by ABC News, aides said they did not know what the congressman did with that information, but that he told Tyson that he agreed to speak with the Washington Post. Scott himself was previously accused of sexual harassment by a former aide, who said he touched her inappropriately when she was working in his Washington office in 2013. He denied the claim. (READ MORE)

“We’re gonna need a bigger bucket”…

“nom, nom, nom,…. whassat?…. nom, nom, nom”

