Seriously – Virginia Attorney General States He Too Wore Blackface in College….

Posted on February 6, 2019 by

If you thought Virginia politics couldn’t get any more bizarre… well, it did.

Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam, who previously advocated for infanticide, is under siege for pictures in his college yearbook outlining Blackface and KKK tendencies.  Every local state and national Democrat has told him to step down…. However, the Virginia Lieutenant Governor, Justin Fairfax, who would replace Northam, is also under siege as credible claims of sexual harassment and sexual assault are starting to surface.

If Northam and Fairfax are forced from office, that would put the #3 official, the Virginia Attorney General, Mark Herring, into place…. but,… wait for it,… yep, now AG Herring is saying he also wore blackface in college.  You can’t make this stuff up:

VIRGINIA – Richmond, Va. (AP) — Virginia sank deeper into political turmoil Wednesday when another top Democrat — Attorney General Mark Herring — admitted putting on blackface in the 1980s, when he was a college student.

With Gov. Ralph Northam’s career in peril over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook, Herring issued a statement saying he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a rapper during a party as a 19-year-old at the University of Virginia.

Herring, 57, said he was “deeply, deeply sorry for the pain that I cause with this revelation.”

The disclosure further roils the top levels of Virginia government. Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who would be next in line if Northam were to resign, was confronted with sexual misconduct allegations earlier this week and denied the accusations, calling them a political smear.  Herring would be next in line to be governor after those two men. (read more)

(Source Link)

.

.

 

208 Responses to Seriously – Virginia Attorney General States He Too Wore Blackface in College….

Older Comments
  1. Please says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Herring, ” hold my shoepolish….”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Tparty says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    Waiting for a Joe Biden admission any time now …

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. pattyloo says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    Understanding this whole blackface photo thing is simply to cover up that Gov Northram advocated for killing a newborn, I’ll go ahead and play:

    These people should just be able to say ‘hey, back in the 80’s, this was not considered racist. it was just dressing up in a costume!’.

    Back then, if i saw someone in blackface at a halloween party or something, i wouldn’t have thought anything of it. at that time, a gypsy costume was quite popular. or your favorite football player (Brett Favre comes to mind from that era).

    it was just dressing up like someone you’re not. it didn’t mean you were making fun of gypsies or African-Americans.

    It’s really disappointing how today’s culture, instead of appreciating the differences, sees physical differences between ethnicities as negative.

    So, if I perm my hair, that’s bad because it means I’m making fun of afros. The people who believe that must think afros are something to laugh at – so aren’t they the racists?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    Welcome to the Conservative Tree House Komedy Klub Kids.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Zorro says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    REMEMBER: Our message must be EVERY Demosocialist is racist until they cut out the crap that every Trump supporter is racist.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Artist says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    pain shaman….
    Pain is having your brain stem impaled by a skewer and your limbs torn off as you are being aborted!

    Like

    Reply
  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Artist says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    that was supposed to be pain shmane! dopey spellcheck

    Like

    Reply
  10. hoop says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    NYT’s now states it is not ‘Black Face’…. it is now termed ‘Dark Makeup’ .

    hahahahahhahahahahhahhahahahhaha

    Like

    Reply
    • MAGAbear says:
      February 6, 2019 at 2:03 pm

      It’s only blackface if a Republican wears it, but make up if a demonrat puts it on. It’s on page 93 of the NYT/WaPo handbook on allowed political discourse. 😉

      Like

      Reply
  11. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. yy4u says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    This is one of the best threads on Conservative Treehouse and there have been many. Even though it is at my state’s expense, there is some funny stuff here. And VA deserves every shot you guys take at us. Our choice in 2018 was Pete (Northam) or RePete (Gillespie). Frankly, it didn’t much matter which of them won. Both were anti POTUS. That the Dems swept the state positions of Gov, Lt. Gov and Atty Gen is no surprise given McAuliff had four years to do to the state what Obama did to the country. Consult Lt. Governor Fairfax for the proper terminology.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Tom! says:
      February 6, 2019 at 2:09 pm

      I also live in Virginia and I could care less about someone in blackface but Republicans better react with the same fake moral outrage that the Democrats do or we’ll be eaten alive. This needs to be handled in the same way as say a school kid being harassed for a smirk or perhaps the worst affront to society, and that being the wearing of a MAGA hat in public.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. noswamp says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    The real racists based on history come from the Dem party. We know there are racists in both parties, but the Dems deserve to called out for their hypocrisy! Their hypocrisy knows no bounds.

    Like

    Reply
  15. MAGAbear says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    The real shame is that despite these revelations of the 3 stooges, most of the people that voted for demonrats last year will do so again in the next election. Hopefully at least 10% of the Virginia electorate will switch their votes, but that number should be much higher.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. spinoneone says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Here is the trail of disaster facing the Virginia Democratic Party if they force out Governor Northam: 1) Lt. Gov. Fairfax (Dem) will be indicted for sex offenses and forced to resign; 2) AG Herring will have to follow Northam for the crime of “blackface;” 3) the Speaker of the House become Governor – and he is – REPUBLICAN. Do you think the Virginia Dems are that altruistic? Yeah, right, I don’t think so either. Northam stays.

    Like

    Reply
  17. CMDCMRET says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Everyday is better than the last in MAGAMAGALAND. For the naysayers and Eeyores, if you don’t believe there’s some multi dimensional chess going on you need to wake up and get to the popcorn store. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    I ask “Why does the Democrats have a kkk/blackface problem?

    Like

    Reply
    • Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
      February 6, 2019 at 2:04 pm

      The answer is because the KKK was and still is a Democrat machine. What fun they must have musing over the new plantations slaves and the new Uncle Tom’s spin and fetching for the masters.

      Like

      Reply
  19. faktchkr says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Give a damn:
    1. Northam advocating for the murder of newborn babies.
    2. Fairfax sexually assaulting women (if proven true).

    Don’t give a damn:
    1. Northam donning a robe or black face while in college.
    2. Herring donning black face while in college.

    It actually makes me cringe to see these pathetic people grovel to their PC masters for behavior that is of little matter to serious people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Martha H says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    Who is next?

    Like

    Reply
  21. SouthernTrumpette says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Play that funky music, white boy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. wmingpt says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Does a gorilla costume pass muster?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Tparty says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    Considering the DNC war on ‘whiteness’ and their selective belief in metoo accusations that this kkk blackface infanticde thing proves Democrat politcians hate everyone BUT democrat policians?

    Like

    Reply
  24. trapper says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    I’m going off the reservation here. Perhaps it is time to have a conversation, not about race, but about the inappropriate oversensitivity of certain identity groups that is constantly accommodated and outright encouraged. It is time to stop apologizing for every new little hurt. “Sticks and stones my break my bones” has somewhere along the line been replaced by a seething eagerness to find ways to be offended. It got old a long time ago, and I am sick of it.

    Like

    Reply
  25. pocaMAGAjunta says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    Strange fruit in Virginia as Dems in black face hang themselves.

    Like

    Reply
  26. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    Like

    Reply
  27. sundance says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. sundance says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Like

    Reply
  29. Tom H says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    Remember Eddie Murphy playing the old Jewish guy (one of the barbershop characters) in Coming To America? Pretty funny and good performance. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dPerkSX9-M

    Like

    Reply
  30. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Lawrence says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    This is turning out exactly like the anons on 8chan said it would last week. Amazing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. railer says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    The D’s are eating each other now.

    It’s the Trump Curse writ large.

    It’s Alinsky in reverse, “Force them to live by their own rules”.

    I’m going long on popcorn futures, folks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Yikes!!

    Like

    Reply
  34. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Like

    Reply
  35. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Like

    Reply
  36. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    Like

    Reply
  37. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

