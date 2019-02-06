Seriously – Virginia Attorney General States He Too Wore Blackface in College….

If you thought Virginia politics couldn’t get any more bizarre… well, it did.
Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam, who previously advocated for infanticide, is under siege for pictures in his college yearbook outlining Blackface and KKK tendencies. Every local state and national Democrat has told him to step down…. However, the Virginia Lieutenant Governor, Justin Fairfax, who would replace Northam, is also under siege as credible claims of sexual harassment and sexual assault are starting to surface.
If Northam and Fairfax are forced from office, that would put the #3 official, the Virginia Attorney General, Mark Herring, into place…. but,… wait for it,… yep, now AG Herring is saying he also wore blackface in college. You can’t make this stuff up:
VIRGINIA – Richmond, Va. (AP) — Virginia sank deeper into political turmoil Wednesday when another top Democrat — Attorney General Mark Herring — admitted putting on blackface in the 1980s, when he was a college student.
With Gov. Ralph Northam’s career in peril over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook, Herring issued a statement saying he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a rapper during a party as a 19-year-old at the University of Virginia.
Herring, 57, said he was “deeply, deeply sorry for the pain that I cause with this revelation.”
The disclosure further roils the top levels of Virginia government. Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who would be next in line if Northam were to resign, was confronted with sexual misconduct allegations earlier this week and denied the accusations, calling them a political smear. Herring would be next in line to be governor after those two men. (read more)
.
.
Herring, ” hold my shoepolish….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously, what is it with Dems and their yearbook fetishes. Roy Moore Yearbook smear) Bret Kavanaugh (yearbook smear) Ralph Northam (Yearbook smear) Herring (yearbook smear) Does HRC have a yearbook? How come Barack doesn’t have a yearbook?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yearbook fetishes? Pretty much every dimWIT doesn’t grow/mature beyond about the yearbook stage/age? Do you know any Dim that has the thought process of an adult?
LikeLiked by 1 person
” How come Barack doesn’t have a yearbook?”
No one really knows if he even regularly attended any college. No paper trail.
He supposedly has a sheepskin though.
Southern New Hampshire University mailorder degree?
LikeLike
Funny!
LikeLike
Waiting for a Joe Biden admission any time now …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, and I should have mentioned that Lieawatha has been caught red handed at economic and cultural appropriation. Good bye Ms. Warren take a seat
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-06/elizabeth-warren-identified-american-indian-texas-state-bar-registration-card
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/2019.02.06warren.jpg?itok=lSXb0wd_
LikeLike
Biden is still acting out his yearbook fetishes. It’s on tape.
LikeLike
You know there’s a kindergarten class pic of creepy Joe grabbing some girls a$$.
LikeLike
Understanding this whole blackface photo thing is simply to cover up that Gov Northram advocated for killing a newborn, I’ll go ahead and play:
These people should just be able to say ‘hey, back in the 80’s, this was not considered racist. it was just dressing up in a costume!’.
Back then, if i saw someone in blackface at a halloween party or something, i wouldn’t have thought anything of it. at that time, a gypsy costume was quite popular. or your favorite football player (Brett Favre comes to mind from that era).
it was just dressing up like someone you’re not. it didn’t mean you were making fun of gypsies or African-Americans.
It’s really disappointing how today’s culture, instead of appreciating the differences, sees physical differences between ethnicities as negative.
So, if I perm my hair, that’s bad because it means I’m making fun of afros. The people who believe that must think afros are something to laugh at – so aren’t they the racists?
LikeLike
Welcome to the Conservative Tree House Komedy Klub Kids.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were crying? Why?
Lol, the drama!
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘people’ = Herring
LikeLiked by 1 person
REMEMBER: Our message must be EVERY Demosocialist is racist until they cut out the crap that every Trump supporter is racist.
LikeLike
pain shaman….
Pain is having your brain stem impaled by a skewer and your limbs torn off as you are being aborted!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
that was supposed to be pain shmane! dopey spellcheck
LikeLike
NYT’s now states it is not ‘Black Face’…. it is now termed ‘Dark Makeup’ .
hahahahahhahahahahhahhahahahhaha
LikeLike
It’s only blackface if a Republican wears it, but make up if a demonrat puts it on. It’s on page 93 of the NYT/WaPo handbook on allowed political discourse. 😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is one of the best threads on Conservative Treehouse and there have been many. Even though it is at my state’s expense, there is some funny stuff here. And VA deserves every shot you guys take at us. Our choice in 2018 was Pete (Northam) or RePete (Gillespie). Frankly, it didn’t much matter which of them won. Both were anti POTUS. That the Dems swept the state positions of Gov, Lt. Gov and Atty Gen is no surprise given McAuliff had four years to do to the state what Obama did to the country. Consult Lt. Governor Fairfax for the proper terminology.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also live in Virginia and I could care less about someone in blackface but Republicans better react with the same fake moral outrage that the Democrats do or we’ll be eaten alive. This needs to be handled in the same way as say a school kid being harassed for a smirk or perhaps the worst affront to society, and that being the wearing of a MAGA hat in public.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybZfJfw-9oI is an UPDATED video of VA (D) party https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybZfJfw-9oI
LikeLike
The real racists based on history come from the Dem party. We know there are racists in both parties, but the Dems deserve to called out for their hypocrisy! Their hypocrisy knows no bounds.
LikeLike
The real shame is that despite these revelations of the 3 stooges, most of the people that voted for demonrats last year will do so again in the next election. Hopefully at least 10% of the Virginia electorate will switch their votes, but that number should be much higher.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is the trail of disaster facing the Virginia Democratic Party if they force out Governor Northam: 1) Lt. Gov. Fairfax (Dem) will be indicted for sex offenses and forced to resign; 2) AG Herring will have to follow Northam for the crime of “blackface;” 3) the Speaker of the House become Governor – and he is – REPUBLICAN. Do you think the Virginia Dems are that altruistic? Yeah, right, I don’t think so either. Northam stays.
LikeLike
Everyday is better than the last in MAGAMAGALAND. For the naysayers and Eeyores, if you don’t believe there’s some multi dimensional chess going on you need to wake up and get to the popcorn store. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I ask “Why does the Democrats have a kkk/blackface problem?
LikeLike
The answer is because the KKK was and still is a Democrat machine. What fun they must have musing over the new plantations slaves and the new Uncle Tom’s spin and fetching for the masters.
LikeLike
Give a damn:
1. Northam advocating for the murder of newborn babies.
2. Fairfax sexually assaulting women (if proven true).
Don’t give a damn:
1. Northam donning a robe or black face while in college.
2. Herring donning black face while in college.
It actually makes me cringe to see these pathetic people grovel to their PC masters for behavior that is of little matter to serious people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BINGO, faktchkr
LikeLike
Who is next?
LikeLike
Play that funky music, white boy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll raise you 1.
LikeLike
Does a gorilla costume pass muster?
LikeLike
Considering the DNC war on ‘whiteness’ and their selective belief in metoo accusations that this kkk blackface infanticde thing proves Democrat politcians hate everyone BUT democrat policians?
LikeLike
I’m going off the reservation here. Perhaps it is time to have a conversation, not about race, but about the inappropriate oversensitivity of certain identity groups that is constantly accommodated and outright encouraged. It is time to stop apologizing for every new little hurt. “Sticks and stones my break my bones” has somewhere along the line been replaced by a seething eagerness to find ways to be offended. It got old a long time ago, and I am sick of it.
LikeLike
Amen Trapper. Live by identity and gender politics..get destroyed by them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, i totally agree! dressing in blackface was not meant to be critical of African-Americans back in the 80’s. it was simply a costume!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strange fruit in Virginia as Dems in black face hang themselves.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh oh. More is getting out on Fairfax.
LikeLike
I think the VA senate and house should contact Senator Feinstein and Kaine to immediately come to VA and assist them with this investigation, since they set the standard for the Kavanaugh hearing. All women should be believed…I think that’s what they said!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Remember Eddie Murphy playing the old Jewish guy (one of the barbershop characters) in Coming To America? Pretty funny and good performance. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dPerkSX9-M
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oooohhh. Good point! Sean Davis!! Thanks, WeThePeople.
I already knew this, but in case others didn’t know…..there is a God 🙂
LikeLike
God works in mysterious ways.
LikeLike
This is turning out exactly like the anons on 8chan said it would last week. Amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The D’s are eating each other now.
It’s the Trump Curse writ large.
It’s Alinsky in reverse, “Force them to live by their own rules”.
I’m going long on popcorn futures, folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yikes!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I guess its not a good time for McAuliffe to announce a run for President?
LikeLike
LikeLike