Seriously – Virginia Attorney General States He Too Wore Blackface in College….

If you thought Virginia politics couldn’t get any more bizarre… well, it did.

Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam, who previously advocated for infanticide, is under siege for pictures in his college yearbook outlining Blackface and KKK tendencies. Every local state and national Democrat has told him to step down…. However, the Virginia Lieutenant Governor, Justin Fairfax, who would replace Northam, is also under siege as credible claims of sexual harassment and sexual assault are starting to surface.

If Northam and Fairfax are forced from office, that would put the #3 official, the Virginia Attorney General, Mark Herring, into place…. but,… wait for it,… yep, now AG Herring is saying he also wore blackface in college. You can’t make this stuff up:

VIRGINIA – Richmond, Va. (AP) — Virginia sank deeper into political turmoil Wednesday when another top Democrat — Attorney General Mark Herring — admitted putting on blackface in the 1980s, when he was a college student. With Gov. Ralph Northam’s career in peril over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook, Herring issued a statement saying he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a rapper during a party as a 19-year-old at the University of Virginia.

Herring, 57, said he was “deeply, deeply sorry for the pain that I cause with this revelation.” The disclosure further roils the top levels of Virginia government. Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who would be next in line if Northam were to resign, was confronted with sexual misconduct allegations earlier this week and denied the accusations, calling them a political smear. Herring would be next in line to be governor after those two men. (read more)

