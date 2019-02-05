Tuesday February 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Catholic Bishop Will Deny Pro-Abortion Politicians Communion Until They Repent of “Evil”
By MICAIAH BILGER FEB 4, 2019 | 11:00AM SPOKANE, WASHINGTON
https://www.lifenews.com/2019/02/04/catholic-bishop-will-deny-pro-abortion-politicians-communion-until-they-repent-of-evil/
Pro-Abortion Senate Democrats Block Vote on Legislation to Stop Infanticide
By STEVEN ERTELT FEB 4, 2019 | 8:04PM WASHINGTON, DC
https://www.lifenews.com/2019/02/04/pro-abortion-senate-democrats-block-vote-on-legislation-to-stop-infanticide/
FROM A FREEZING COLD, WINDY NIGHT IN ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK LAST WEEK
Amen.
As long as we’re listening to Argentine composers, here’s another guitarist/composer who’d gift is an ability to capture lyrical nuance. Definitely, music for a slow winter’s night.
Now here’s something creepy to start the day off, I’m not sure if it’s real or a joke but when you scroll down to the last ‘service’ offered don’t have anything in your mouth:
http://www.rejuvi.me/services.html
I’m curious s to whom would actually use that service were it real.
Ooo…the Pope got a letter 😛
The Letter
US Atty Announces Agreement to Address ‘Failure’ of NYC Housing Agency https://at.law.com/g7UWc4?cmp=share_twitter via @NYLawJournal
US Atty Announces Agreement to Address ‘Failure’ of NYC Housing Agency
The agreement between the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, HUD, the EPA and New York City will strive to fix a host of issues in the nation’s largest public housing system, now subject to oversight by a federal monitor as part of the deal.
By Colby Hamilton | January 31, 2019 at 05:00 PM
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman’s office, which sued the New York City-administered authority in June 2018, announced the agreement between prosecutors, city officials, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that fell short of a potential federal takeover of NYCHA.
Instead, the housing authority will be under strict deadlines and federal oversight to improve substandard living conditions for residents while remaining under city control.
“NYCHA’s failure to provide decent, safe, and sanitary housing is simply unacceptable, and illegal,” Berman said in a statement. “Children must be protected from toxic lead paint, apartments must be free of mold and pest infestations, and developments must provide adequate heat in winter and elevator service. This Office has not wavered from its commitment to better living conditions for NYCHA residents.”
NZ Actress drops Weinstein bombshell on Studio 10
An interview on Studio 10 took a sharp turn when their guest made stunning claims about the disgraced producer and the Obamas.
https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/morning-shows/actress-drops-weinstein-bombshell-on-studio-10/news-story/a2d63be73bfd6b24104dc43968884fa2
Lots of lefties being put out of work…guess they’re going to be sponging off mom and dad again…better them than us….
Liberal Media Meltdown: More Than 2,100 Jobs Lost Already in 2019!!!
Dr. Steve Turley
An Apostle In Hope of Eternal Life
“Paul…an apostle of Jesus Christ…in hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” (Titus 1:1,2).
If you’re a Gentile, you should be eternally grateful that Paul, “the apostle of the Gentiles” (Rom. 11:13), was made an apostle “in hope of eternal life.” You see, before Paul came along, we Gentiles had “no hope” of eternal life (Eph. 2;11,12)! But Paul was made an apostle to give us that hope.
The word “hope” means to expect or anticipate something that may or may not happen, depending on something else. Paul hoped to send Timothy to the Philippians, but it depended on how things would go for him (Phil. 2:19-23). But he told a Gentile named Titus that the hope of our eternal life depends on the promise of God—the God who “cannot lie.” If you think hope like that is pretty secure, say amen!
Of course, if you do think that’s a pretty secure hope, it is probably because you’ve studied the Bible all your life, so you know you can trust the God of the Bible to keep His promises. But Titus was the leader of the churches in Crete (Tit. 1:5), an island off the coast of Greece. So instead of studying the God of the Bible all their lives, the Cretians studied the gods of the Greeks. And if you want to talk about a bunch of lowdown, no good, lying scoundrels, just spend some time studying the gods of Greek mythology!
This is why in writing to the leader of the churches in Crete the apostle Paul spoke of God as the God who cannot lie. Surely Titus needed no such assurance, but Paul knew he would share his epistle with his congregations. They needed to know that this God that was offering them the hope of eternal life was not a liar like the gods they knew all too well from their past.
If you’re not saved, and you are wondering how to obtain the eternal life that God promised us Gentiles, Paul told Timothy that he was made an apostle “according to the promise of life which is in Christ Jesus” (II Tim. 1:1). Eternal life is found in Christ! And when Paul also wrote that “the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ” (Romans 6:23), we know that God wants to give you eternal life as a free gift. And the only way to receive this gift is by believing. Speaking of God’s promise of eternal life, Paul says “that the promise by faith of Jesus Christ might be given to them that believe” (Galatians 3:22).
Believe what? Believe the gospel! What gospel? The gospel that could save even the sinful Corinthians! Writing to them, Paul said,
“…I declare unto you the gospel…which also ye have received…by which also ye are saved…Christ died for our sins…and…was buried, and…rose again” (I Corinthians 15:1-4).
Now you know what to believe when Paul says,
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/an-apostle-in-hope-of-eternal-life/
Titus 1:1 Paul, a servant of God, and an apostle of Jesus Christ, according to the faith of God’s elect, and the acknowledging of the truth which is after godliness;
2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Ephesians 2:11 Wherefore remember, that ye being in time past Gentiles in the flesh, who are called Uncircumcision by that which is called the Circumcision in the flesh made by hands;
12 That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world:
Philippians 2:19 But I trust in the Lord Jesus to send Timotheus shortly unto you, that I also may be of good comfort, when I know your state.
20 For I have no man likeminded, who will naturally care for your state.
21 For all seek their own, not the things which are Jesus Christ’s.
22 But ye know the proof of him, that, as a son with the father, he hath served with me in the gospel.
23 Him therefore I hope to send presently, so soon as I shall see how it will go with me.
Titus 1:5 For this cause left I thee in Crete, that thou shouldest set in order the things that are wanting, and ordain elders in every city, as I had appointed thee:
2Titus 1:1 Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God, according to the promise of life which is in Christ Jesus,
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Galatians3:22 But the scripture hath concluded all under sin, that the promise by faith of Jesus Christ might be given to them that believe.
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Interesting developments for Antifa in Oregon.
Glad I live over 100 miles from Eugene, Oregon.
THAT is HILARIOUS!
