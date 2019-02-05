Sarah Huckabee Sanders Previews President Trump State of Union Message….

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appears on Fox News to discuss the upcoming State of the Union address.
Dems can’t look haha, poor things
I have some concerns of why this administration does not ever bring this up.
Both very long reads but very to the point and virtually kills the ‘Birthright Citizenship’ fiasco. Under the Constitution the 14th Amendment makes a very clear distinction of who is born here and who is Naturalized here.
39th congress 1866
http://legisworks.org/sal/14/stats/STATUTE-14-Pg27.pdf
US v Wong Kim Ark, decided 1898
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/169/649
Take the time to read if you can, this is SC precedents.
First you need the JUDGES in place. That is what President Trump is working on.
And yes the case is clear.
Babies Don’t Provide Anchors!
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/2015/08/22/babies-dont-provide-anchors/
Anchor babies, birthright citizenship, and the 14th Amendment
http://www.cairco.org/issues/anchor-babies
I ❤ Sarah!!!
“I just got word that Justice Ginsburg has passed away. I hereby nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace her. Also, the Deportation Force has been activated, and the bombing begins in five minutes. We’re bombing San Francisco. It’s too far gone.”
You could add at least 50 other crap hole cities to that list. Me, I’d put DC at the top of the list.
“Also included, # city 2#…#city 48#, #city #49# and finally, Washington, DC. (pause) Did you just hear that explosion?”
It’s ‘SHITHOLE’, you craven fag.
It’s ‘SHITHOLE’, you craven fag.
Wait! I live in San Francisco but love Trump! Don’t bomb me!
Does WaPo think anyone actually bought their silly cover story yesterday about her attending a concert in DC last night? Which was supposedly in her honor, and featured her daughter-in-law, but at which not one single eyewitness has come forward to say they saw here and NOT one single photo of her was taken?
Our great President is going to show the world why he is a great leader and all those piss ants in the House and Sen. are losers. I can’t wait to see the devil come out of them tonight.
No, he won’t, you retarded cucking simp.
Please what your language.
PDJT, do not compromise, the leftists will lie and never compromise with you. Do what needs to be done!
PDJT, do not compromise, the leftists will lie and never compromise with you. Do what needs to be done!
I sure hope he doesn’t release a copy of the speech ahead of time… I mean especially to Pelosi and the others. I don’t want them to have ANY time to prepare a point-by-point “rebuttal”.
Do members of Congress get a copy of the President’s speech?
Best Answer: yes. Traditionally, Congress and the press are ususally given copies of the speech anywhere from several hours to a few minutes before the actual address.
https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20090224183327AAF9YjO
Somake it a few minutes before.
Can’t figure out why Trump can’t hire a strong black man to do the briefings. Sarah so offended she can only give 1 a month. He needs to dump Garrard. He gives bad advice. Everything is falling apart. Trump will be under impeachment hearing for nothing come 2020. By the way Q is full of BS. No indictment for anyone unless you know Trump. Not WInning & I’m sick of it.
Concern noted.
Your Faggotry is noted, you felching cuck.
Please remove this clown Ad Rem
I think you are missing the point. The press is being taught a lesson. They acted poorly got rules, ignored the rules now they have less access. What would the color of the Press Scretary’s skin matter? Sarah does a great job.
If your personal sky is falling you should get out more. If you did you would realize there is lots of wining going on, just not on the MSM radar.
You poor thing.
You cucking faggot.
Darling
Cuck.
cuck yourself you weakminded troll.
I hope this not a …..lets all come together speech…….he would be wasting his breath….yea he would make the dems look like ars’s for not going along…..but still wasting time showing citizens they don’t want to compromise… we already know.
Wish (and hope) in one hand, shit in the other.
Guess which hand will alwaysbe filled.
TONIGHT’S State Of The Union Address: “The Grandest Of Illusions.” By trader Gregory Mannarino
Greg Mannarino is inordinately black pilled because of his myopic perspective.
Alryr, you didn’t bother to watch the video from start to finish and if you did, are clearly incapible of understand the subject matter anyway. Therefore, consider yourself painted blue and nicknamed Shirley.
Same old dumb questions – how many times do these people need to be told the same thing – Syria – bringing the troops home – North Korea – awaiting verification of summit at the end of February – Border Wall – either the Dims want to come to the table and make a deal or they do not – Economy – is booming – the stats are in – the President will present them to the American people – this will be a very positive, uplifting speech – and the American people can take pride in the fact that the President is putting America First – that he is keeping his commitment to protecting them from criminals, drug pushers, and human traffickers – through Border Security. Did I miss anything?
PDJT is winning this battle substantively and on the optics. SS is further ‘setting the table’ for tonights SOTU, and the endgame checkmate that follows on Feb 16.
And the Dems just gifted PDJT again today another ‘intransigence’ demonstration by introducing a bill prohibiting any use of pre-existing funds for wall under a declared national emergency. More irrefutable ‘no wall and no negotiation’ evidence.
Just a few teensy problems with that bill:
There is a national security emergency but Dems refuse to a knowledge it—yet again.
PDJT does not have to declare one. He can use 10USC284.
The new bill as worded doesn’t affect 10USC284 in any way, shape, or form. The Dems cannot even keep the laws they have lready passed straight. They have utterly fallen for PDJT ‘might declare national emergency’ headfake used to further expose their true open border selves.
Only SOTU suspense—does PDJT put Congress on notice about 10USC284 tonight? There are pros and cons.
Pro— forces Congress to move somehow. Deal and PDJT ‘wins’, or attempt 10USC repeal (VERY bad optics, plus a certain override proof veto) and PDJT wins.
Con—Sun Tzu retain the surprise element, appearing weak when strong.
Seems to me, the Dims are making a mountain out of a molehill – as usual, ristvan…
They just do not play nice in the sandbox – always with the gotcha moves – going nowhere – they appear to want to thwart the President at every turn without knowing how to play the game – and – for them – it is a game – for the President – not so much.
It must be so difficult for President Trump – always being the adult in the room – the kiddies spend too much of their time obstructing progress – rather than working on solutions – so frustrating – especially, when we finally get a President who really wants to work for the good of the American people and not against them – temper tantrums and empty threats just don’t cut it – so tired of this nonsense, ristvan – can we just clear the room and start over? Please? Rant over…thanks for listening –
Sundance, Sundance, help us out here… we’ve got some nasty-minded, foul-mouthed, dim-witted brown shirts polluting this wonderful site. Please, for all of us, delete them. dmvgringo is a particular Nazi horror..
