Sarah Huckabee Sanders Previews President Trump State of Union Message….

Posted on February 5, 2019 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appears on Fox News to discuss the upcoming State of the Union address.

38 Responses to Sarah Huckabee Sanders Previews President Trump State of Union Message….

  1. everywhereguyy says:
    February 5, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    Dems can’t look haha, poor things

  3. Sentient says:
    February 5, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    “I just got word that Justice Ginsburg has passed away. I hereby nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace her. Also, the Deportation Force has been activated, and the bombing begins in five minutes. We’re bombing San Francisco. It’s too far gone.”

  4. 4sure says:
    February 5, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Our great President is going to show the world why he is a great leader and all those piss ants in the House and Sen. are losers. I can’t wait to see the devil come out of them tonight.

  5. Ken Maritch says:
    February 5, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    PDJT, do not compromise, the leftists will lie and never compromise with you. Do what needs to be done!

  7. jello333 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    I sure hope he doesn’t release a copy of the speech ahead of time… I mean especially to Pelosi and the others. I don’t want them to have ANY time to prepare a point-by-point “rebuttal”.

  8. Jenny Lynn says:
    February 5, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Can’t figure out why Trump can’t hire a strong black man to do the briefings. Sarah so offended she can only give 1 a month. He needs to dump Garrard. He gives bad advice. Everything is falling apart. Trump will be under impeachment hearing for nothing come 2020. By the way Q is full of BS. No indictment for anyone unless you know Trump. Not WInning & I’m sick of it.

  9. TPW says:
    February 5, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    I hope this not a …..lets all come together speech…….he would be wasting his breath….yea he would make the dems look like ars’s for not going along…..but still wasting time showing citizens they don’t want to compromise… we already know.

  10. Bone Fish says:
    February 5, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    TONIGHT’S State Of The Union Address: “The Grandest Of Illusions.” By trader Gregory Mannarino

  11. duchess01 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Same old dumb questions – how many times do these people need to be told the same thing – Syria – bringing the troops home – North Korea – awaiting verification of summit at the end of February – Border Wall – either the Dims want to come to the table and make a deal or they do not – Economy – is booming – the stats are in – the President will present them to the American people – this will be a very positive, uplifting speech – and the American people can take pride in the fact that the President is putting America First – that he is keeping his commitment to protecting them from criminals, drug pushers, and human traffickers – through Border Security. Did I miss anything?

  12. ristvan says:
    February 5, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    PDJT is winning this battle substantively and on the optics. SS is further ‘setting the table’ for tonights SOTU, and the endgame checkmate that follows on Feb 16.

    And the Dems just gifted PDJT again today another ‘intransigence’ demonstration by introducing a bill prohibiting any use of pre-existing funds for wall under a declared national emergency. More irrefutable ‘no wall and no negotiation’ evidence.

    Just a few teensy problems with that bill:
    There is a national security emergency but Dems refuse to a knowledge it—yet again.
    PDJT does not have to declare one. He can use 10USC284.
    The new bill as worded doesn’t affect 10USC284 in any way, shape, or form. The Dems cannot even keep the laws they have lready passed straight. They have utterly fallen for PDJT ‘might declare national emergency’ headfake used to further expose their true open border selves.

    Only SOTU suspense—does PDJT put Congress on notice about 10USC284 tonight? There are pros and cons.
    Pro— forces Congress to move somehow. Deal and PDJT ‘wins’, or attempt 10USC repeal (VERY bad optics, plus a certain override proof veto) and PDJT wins.
    Con—Sun Tzu retain the surprise element, appearing weak when strong.

    • duchess01 says:
      February 5, 2019 at 5:37 pm

      Seems to me, the Dims are making a mountain out of a molehill – as usual, ristvan…

      They just do not play nice in the sandbox – always with the gotcha moves – going nowhere – they appear to want to thwart the President at every turn without knowing how to play the game – and – for them – it is a game – for the President – not so much.

      It must be so difficult for President Trump – always being the adult in the room – the kiddies spend too much of their time obstructing progress – rather than working on solutions – so frustrating – especially, when we finally get a President who really wants to work for the good of the American people and not against them – temper tantrums and empty threats just don’t cut it – so tired of this nonsense, ristvan – can we just clear the room and start over? Please? Rant over…thanks for listening –

  13. Annie Ok says:
    February 5, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    Sundance, Sundance, help us out here… we’ve got some nasty-minded, foul-mouthed, dim-witted brown shirts polluting this wonderful site. Please, for all of us, delete them. dmvgringo is a particular Nazi horror..

