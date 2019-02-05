Another Inspector General Investigation Outlines FBI Corruption – Another DOJ “Declined Prosecution”

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) completes another investigation of an FBI Supervisory Special Agent finding unlawful and unethical conduct. Unfortunately, despite the findings, the DOJ again declines prosecution.

Worth noting: Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann prosecuted Michael Cohen for fraudulent mortgage documents; the exact same activity the DOJ has declined prosecution for against this FBI Supervisory Special Agent…. Two-tiered justice.

If it was the intention of FBI Director Christopher Wray and/or AAG Matt Whitaker to eliminate corrupt behavior within the leadership ranks of the DOJ/FBI; and if it was their intention to rebuild public confidence, this would not be the approach:

(Source Link)

A year ago FBI Director Christopher Wray stated he was immediately instructing all levels of FBI leadership to initiate additional training. A year ago the same OIG delivered the following summary of investigative finding within the FBI:

(Link to 568-page Previous IG Report)

It does not appear much is changed…

