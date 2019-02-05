Another Inspector General Investigation Outlines FBI Corruption – Another DOJ “Declined Prosecution”

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) completes another investigation of an FBI Supervisory Special Agent finding unlawful and unethical conduct. Unfortunately, despite the findings, the DOJ again declines prosecution.
Worth noting: Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann prosecuted Michael Cohen for fraudulent mortgage documents; the exact same activity the DOJ has declined prosecution for against this FBI Supervisory Special Agent…. Two-tiered justice.
If it was the intention of FBI Director Christopher Wray and/or AAG Matt Whitaker to eliminate corrupt behavior within the leadership ranks of the DOJ/FBI; and if it was their intention to rebuild public confidence, this would not be the approach:
A year ago FBI Director Christopher Wray stated he was immediately instructing all levels of FBI leadership to initiate additional training. A year ago the same OIG delivered the following summary of investigative finding within the FBI:
It does not appear much is changed…
At the very least, can the tax payers have this SSA’s name? I want to know who did these things and got off scot-free.
These are Trump appointees in charge. Just sayin’.
🙂 That’s about as tired of a statement as I’ve heard.
Why wont President trump address this publicly and put a spot light on it? Call for action?
That is a good question! I keep hoping the President will do so but he has not.
As far as I can see, the coup is still going kn
after the report comes out wait and see he wil expos the corruption
Oh…ok. More wait and trust the plan huh?
I’m afraid if the President waits until the report comes out, it will be too late. If he does not address the FBI/DOJ corruption now it will appear he is merely retaliating after it does come out. Mueller has effectively shut down any “honest” investigations of DOJ/FBI corruption due to his “on going” investigation. SAD
The only time I saw fear in the eyes of congress critters was when the bounty hunters were after Clintons tax mishaps. They are true third party attack dogs. If there was anyway to sic them on a few of these corrupt DOJ or FBI people I’m sure Americans would pay. The criminals are running the government, of course they aren’t going to spoil the job.
There is a flaw in our judicial system here if the institutions that are responsible for prosecuting these crimes decide not to without any accountability. Its one thing if they prosecuted poorly or didn’t have enough evidence to warrant a case but this is clear cut abuse of power. Is there any recourse for normal citizens to file charges? a citizen can make a citizen arrest, correct? Is there a way for citizens to force the Gov’t to do its job? Even if its a civil suit, there HAS to be a legal response to this or it will remove any impediment to further abuse. A system of checks and balances only works if the checks are made against the imbalances!
I keep thinking back to the opening of the Declaration of Independence – “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.
We need a Revolution, Civil War, what ever you want to call it. But it needs to happen Now while Trump is still in office so we will have the Military backing US. If it happens while Demons are in power they WOULD turn OUR military Against US. Just saying some Truth…
Better watch any comments to violence or retribution. I was blacklisted by Sundance two years ago and have refused to comment since. I mentioned then that I could have stopped this lunacy in two weeks with some careful elimination, in the interest of the nation and Boom I was history. Well look at what we have now!
Hey Whitaker – We thought you might be an honest guy from Iowa. Turns out you’re a bum – another crooked insider Swamp Creature.
He looked really strange in that presser last week. Didn’t seem like just nervous, not-used-to-being-in-the-spotlight sweat rolling off of him, but real internal conflict and “lack of candor”.
Wow. What a complete joke our DOJ/FBI are. Tic toc? Hmmm
AS was, is and forever shall be the Swamp.
Whitaker is another Sessions. What a disappointment. Wray is a lost cause.
How about sending all these comments to President Trump on his White House website!! If millions of comments are sent, I would hope he is told about the outrage among his base and he does something about We The People’s concerns relative to justice being served equally in this country.
Done…… before reading comments.
Hun, I did just that this morning. What prompted my letter was the article on American Thinker about Americans praying for him. I wanted him to know that this is true, and that I am one of them.
I also told him that there was a cold anger that was building to a dangerous level over the blackmail that is obviously pervasive within the swamp.
I also tried to contact the traitor McConnell. I could not get through either by phone or email. I think they shut it down to prevent us from having our voices heard. So, I Fedexed him a letter.
PDJT didn’t fire Sessions because of the way he was overseeing all of this. He fired Sessions because the cover-up/DOJ clean up was taking too long and was interfering with MAGA priorities.
Don’t think Sessions or Whitaker are traitors. They only thing that PDJT was unhappy about was THE LONG DRAWN OUT PROCESS.
You make a good point. Cleaning up DOJ and FBI are not part of MAGA.
Sorry but without FBI DOJ cleanup this is not MAGA
But part of MAGA was cleaning up the SWAMP!
Considering the FBI has always been a stain on this nation so no way to ever make it great again. Shut it down and raze the Hoover building.
Trust Stealth Matt.
“You don’t have to actually do anything, Matt, and it will look great on your resume.”
There is a very good, but corrupt, reason why the DOJ is declining to indict anybody on any substantive charge: they are scared to death to get someone in a court of law where discovery and cross examination under oath would take place.
For example, if this agent had been prosecuted, his defense would undoubtedly been full of testimony about who else knew what he was doing, and/or who else was doing it.
This is why they didn’t go after that lead staffer for the corrupt Senate Intel committee. This is why…to this day….McCabe hasn’t been indicted. Or Strzock. Or Lisa Page. Or anyone else.
It’s a house of cards, and the still corrupt upper mgt at DOJ and the FBI is terrified of legal proceedings on any of this.
^^^This×1000.
The enemy’s at the gate!!
Not only that, but the lawyers representing the (ex)employee being prosecuted would probably raise the issue of so many gone before who were not prosecuted for the same crimes (unequal justice). I would bet they’re in the thousands.
But that is not a valid excuse to not prosecute people who violate laws and do harm.
The federal government in DC could be cleaned up by starting with one criminal and then keep going.
As the old saying goes……
Q: How do you eat an elephant?
A: One bite at a time.
So they put their corruption in everyones face by applying the law differently….guess they think it won’t be noticed and better yet not reported.
Bingo! Spot on, Grasshopper.
This is what is going to happen.
The Russian probe has been stretched out to give Mueller and the DOJ to COVER all tracks of the bad guys. PDJT IS OK WITH THIS. PDJT NEVER wanted Hillary and company in jail…..but he DOES want the DOJ CLEANED up for the future.
EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING we hear about from our side and their side is either kabuki theater OR issues/talking points created by both our enemies AND allies, WHO ARE NOT IN ON THE OVERALL PLAN. They are reactors, whether in Congress, CNN or FOX News. Both sides, feed the media storm as necessary because of what happens at the hands of these enemies and allies actions.
If those not included in the plan on both sides, had simply not made these things into issues, this would have ALL been over and would have been a MUCH SMALLER happening and simply disappeared without much notice.
In a month, a report will come out saying no collusion. Barr will be AG. Some of both sides will rant and rave. PDJT will do EXACTLY what he has ALWAYS done since his taking office…focus on MAGA and only respond when the teapot’s tempest threatens that agenda but never with any concrete action to address it…because all he wants is the DOJ/FBI clean up. Those voices that go on and on about it, will do so because they feed on anger/emotion and get rewarded by their like-minded public with donations, clicks, views and listen-tos.
WATCH AND SEE.
I see no cleanup what so ever. It SOS, different day
All of the indictments/convictions/guilty pleas so far were justified but an argument could be made that they were overblown.
Whatever clean up that is or is not happening, is the responsibility of PDJT. HE chose Wray; HE keeps Rosenstein; HE doesn’t declassify; HE picked Barr; HE doesn’t declassify.
Getting even is not his agenda. Cleaning it up and focusing on other MAGA issues is what he is about.
Watch and See.
Actually, what is going to happen is spelled out quite well (and understandably so) in the book of Revelations…
…whose foretellings jibe all too well with the trajectory our society (and that of the world’s) long ago embarked upon (specifically, the giant turn during Clinton’s 1st term).
Along this line of thought, it can be seen as foolish (however understandable) for PDJT to concern himself with the economy (ie. money) rather than confronting the corruption in DC (which is also motivated by…you guessed it….money). Understandable yes, but foolish, for darkness (ex: the pursuit of money) cannot drive out darkness.
As scripture (ie. The word of God) asks:
“What does it profit a man that he should gain the world but lose his soul (or that of his nation’s)?”
More and more, I am fearing that PDJT is simply a sign of what might have been rather than what will be. Of course, this too is biblically sound theology.
I’ve never hoped to be more wrong than I am about this. My consolation is the 2nd coming of Christ, which will be worth enduring any amount of darkness prior to his entrance into the world
Easily could be. Like you, I support PDJT 100% but think that events and evil actors conspired to undermine his achieving all of his goals. How blessed we have been for all his HAS been able to do.
Then I for one will be very unhappy because without punishment the level of corruption will increase exponentially
Likely that others will feel the same way as you will.
Albertus M…. I concur.
People seem to forget that one of VSGPDJT’s goals is the reorganization of the gummit. The shutdown gives him a certain kind of leverage and possible RIF. Freezing the debt ceiling gives him a different kind of leverage. Probably the border crisis plays a part too. And all of the points you made fit.
I lack the crystal ball that tells me HOW he is going to achieve his goals, but I do not doubt for a moment that he will. I am absolutely convinced that his solutions are NOTHING like the political ones hoped for and often expressed as wishes by the Treepers.
Nobody ever said it was going to be easy. Nobody ever said it would be accomplished quickly. But then, the effort to ruin our constitutional republic has been going on a long, long time.
We, out here in the weeds, can only watch, hope & pray for victory. As POTUS says, ‘they’ hate us – it’s just that he is in the way.
I am really looking forward to tonight’s SOTU. I am betting it will be nothing like most folks expect it to be.
Question? Are readers at CTH talking about this to others?
If you have social media are you discussing the corruption and sharing stories?
Just this morning I spent twenty minutes explaining to my elementary age children that every member of Congress was corrupt and did not work for the American people. I explained how they got rich by selling their votes and that their one overriding goal was to remove President Trump because he wasn’t corrupt like them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for you LuLu. Always good to educate your children, but I don’t see where that’s an imminent solution. Social media fair to President Trump? Nah, you’ll get silenced first.
The laws are all designed so that the cabal can prosecute anyone they want. You can be prosecuted for example, for submitting an inaccurate mortgage loan application by underestimating your income by $10.00, for the year. Or forgetting to check a box.
Some people I know are taken aback by the felonies charged by Mueller’s marauders. They believe the charged must have done some very bad things. But their eyes glaze over when I point out to them that if the feds wanted to harm them and did an investigation of the likes Mueller is conducting every one of them could be charged with multiple felonies.
And, of course, the cabal also has the power to let anyone off the hook they choose.
“The laws are all designed so that the cabal can prosecute anyone they want.”
“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.” – Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin’s chief of security
Book “Three Felonies A Day: How the Feds Target the Innocent” –
“The average professional in this country wakes up in the morning, goes to work, comes home, eats dinner, and then goes to sleep, unaware that he or she has likely committed several federal crimes that day. Why? The volume of federal crimes in recent decades has increased well beyond the statute books and into the morass of the Code of Federal Regulations, handing federal prosecutors an additional trove of vague and exceedingly complex and technical prohibitions to stick on their hapless targets. The dangers spelled out in Three Felonies a Day do not apply solely to “white collar criminals,” state and local politicians, and professionals. No social class or profession is safe from this troubling form of social control by the executive branch, and nothing less than the integrity of our constitutional democracy hangs in the balance.”
I am just so sick of this! We read about the injustice everyday. We bitch every day, we pray everyday. I’m. just. so. pissed. off. everyday.
I don’t have the where with all to organize a march on DC, but, we desperately need the clarion call. I’ll drive, fly, rail road it, to get there! Give me a date and time! I’m beyond cold anger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
words right out of my mouth….
Mncpo, count me in
This flea circus of Mueller and his palace coup co-conspirators is a clown show of illegitimacy. It is in the telling, just who do they suppose they are fooling? I know, it is all for creating the illusion of plausible deniability of a White House Coup. Yet this coup staging has gone on so long it is all but thread bare fake bread & circus.
The absolute truth is no criminal enterprise, of the scope and scale of the “deep state” remains untouchable, (oh how despicable that phrase is, it imparts a certain level of pseudo-political-status upon nothing but a criminal gang of traitors and usurpers in Brooks Brothers suits posing as saintly high position government professionals, a contradiction in terms right there itself ).
The law of unintended consequences are inviolate. An entire organized crime syndicate who hides behind the US Constitution make our just wrath and their richly earned comeuppance inevitable. One way or another. The warning on 11-8,9-2016, 64 million dirt people and Deplorable’s resoundingly sent to these crime syndicate bosses was a final major act of peaceful civilized redress. The fact these actors have chosen to double down, instead of backing off, leaves no doubt where this is heading. Aside from the truth they have passed the threshold of no return, they are now committed, like the pig.
I hope Mr. President Trump is extra vigilant, He is a really great guy, who cares about what matters most, and the courage of but there for the grace of God he goes all true patriot warriors possess. I hope that he is surrounded by his trusted and loyal friends and allies, for it is pretty evident the time of Pelosi’s “trip” which Mr. Trump rightfully cancelled, which I would be very surprised Mr. Trump was not aware of, was actually a ruse of plausible deniability, so as the next in line, Pelosi, as the continuity of power would be Constitutionally placed in her hands, when Mr Trump and Mr Pence where ousted under whatever specious false flag event they had planned on staging.
Mr Trump played some pretty good trump cards right there.
I believe somebody up above is looking out for us and has Mr. Trump’s back.
https://mtntopforge.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/inevitable-hillary-crowbar-hotel-tyson-quote.jpg?w=370&h=
With each passing day, and the ever more egregious crimes they commit in their desperation to survive the crisis of their illegitimacy, is one more day they deny themselves a peaceful legitimate end to their high crimes and treason, eventually they become so odious only the most quick and final redress will satiate the cold anger of the people who they have utterly betrayed. By any measure here, nobody but themselves made them commit the scope and scale of treason, betrayal, the level of corruption without peer.
History proves without doubt or fail, tyranny and tyrants who have reach the level of raw naked unlimited power never relinquish that power peacefully. Lets hope we become the exception for all our sakes and our civilization.
https://mtntopforge.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/swamp-necktie.png?w=370&h=
Ok, I don’t completely understand all this. Here is what I see. Horowitz (OIG) investigated and found an FBI agent broke laws. Horowitz reported the findings to the AG (Wray or Whitaker) and the AG declined to prosecute. Finally Horowitz gives the report to the FBI itself to take action. So…
What kind of action would the FBI take? Some sort of internal wrist slap? Seems odd to send the report “down” after sending out “up” did no good.
Also, which AG refused to prosecute? Wray or Whitaker? Horowitz’s report doesn’t say who, our when prosecution was declined. It could have been back in Wray’s time, correct? That would mean Whitaker had no opportunity to prosecute unless he ordered the investigation re-opened. Would that have been, our still could be, an option. He is Horowitz’s new boss after all.
Speaking of Whitaker, why would he decline prosecution or not have Horowitz reopen the investigation if it’s an option? From his previous statements before becoming Interim AG, and from the reaction of the Dems, this is hardly a person to throw in with the corruption. Not saying he couldn’t but it just doesn’t make sense to me.
I am not a “trust the plan” guy. I don’t think there is a plan to trust, or at least not one we thought we had any sort of lead on. I just think there is *something*, good our bad, that is at play and which we don’t realize.
ltravisjr- the SSA resigned from the FBI, so he/she is not there anymore to get wrist-slap, et al.
Sometimes it can be as simple of weighing out the cost of going to court. The SSA quit before investigation finished. Alters choices. Can it be referred now to a court that has jurisdiction where SSA lives.
I feel the mortgage should rank higher than usual considering they charged Manafort with similar crime. You can’t falsify the financial and/or reason for applying for the loan. Period.
wattaya gonna do? maybe contact CIGIE Chair-Michael E. Horowitz-Inspector General and let him and the CIGIE “Integrity” committee know about this, you know, just in case they missed it, for their explanation.
That Q stuff was BS. Just except nothing besides Trump getting impeached is going to happen & save yourselves from being let down. Just read muzzies taking over baby killer capital NY. Ppl afraid to go near no go zones or out after dark.
This is the wave of the future . I figure we will be Venezuela with in 20 years. Pray I die b4 then .
The very moment this Mueller thing is done is the very moment Trump should order the houses to be cleaned out. Start with the DOJ and FBI and continue on with the illegal activities of the Senate and House of Representatives.
It is beyond clear nothing effective will happen using the standard system. And it’s either accept it and be a good little whipped conservative, or demand Trump use his war powers to charge and try them under military tribunals. I want my sons to grow old in a GREAT country, not a defeated and diminished one under communist rule.
Everybody gets a Termination Notice. They are then free to re-apply for their old job if they agree to taking a standard polygraph test and a hair sample drug test. Want some new faces and competent employees? That would be a good start.
PDJT may be gone before Mueller is.
If prosecuted ALL the cases this agent was part of would be open for review and cases would be tossed. Criminals would go free. I think that may be why we are not seeing anything happening.
However I still want Arrests and prison terms!
It seems simple enough to assume anyone who clicks here is utterly aware that we absolutely, undeniably, obviously and with huge supporting PROOF…KNOW that the justice system is 2-tierd and as corrupt as Vegas.
Let’s hear a plan to do something about it.
Please tell me again how the answer to this is “doing research” on local party nominees.
I am embarrassed by the lack of ANY backlash from our country.
No tractors, no semis.
Just keyboards full of hope.
The plan is that there is no plan!!
I think Trump isn’t cleaning up the DOJ & the FBI because he knows it’s not possible.
Remember is was said Trump isn’t going to waste his time looking for perfect solutions. He will look for the best PRACTICAL solutions, than keep moving forward. I would add he’s also not going to waste time on HOPELESS situations.
The political machinery is just too strong for him to dismantle in the time he has. So he’ll continue to do great things for the economy & in the foreign policy arena where he CAN effect change.
It’s looking more & more the REAL swamp cleaning will be left up to us. Because it will be bloody. Because it’ll be the 2nd American Revolution. Because 40,000,000 heavily armed, fed-up & pissed-off patriots marching on Washington is the ONLY move we’ll have left after
Trump leaves office.
