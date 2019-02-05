AAG Whitaker and DHS Secretary Nielsen Present 2018 Election Report…

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announce they have submitted a classified report on foreign influence in the 2018 mid-term election to administration officials: [link]
[…] Throughout the 2018 midterm election cycle, the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security worked closely with federal, state, local, and private sector partners, including all 50 states and more than 1400 local jurisdictions, to support efforts to secure election infrastructure and limit risk posed by foreign interference. Efforts to safeguard the 2020 elections are already underway.
Although the specific conclusions within the joint report must remain classified, the Departments have concluded there is no evidence to date that any identified activities of a foreign government or foreign agent had a material impact on the integrity or security of election infrastructure or political/campaign infrastructure used in the 2018 midterm elections for the United States Congress. (more)
Gee….
timing…or perhaps just has some spare time to kill
Now, do the same type of investigation into election fraud.
Sadly the election system is protected by the “rules” that require complaints to be registered by state and local election officials. Neither political party want to open that can of worms, which explains why the Vice president’s commission was stopped cold in its tracks.
The turtle refused to fund the investigation. Go figure!!!
Great minds… (see below)
🙂
Dances- BINGO
Yep.
My thoughts also. There is a problem, I’m certain.
Restating the obvious with respect to activities that have been occurring for the past 100+ years.
“However, in Alabama, we saw similar activity to that in 2016 by political groups connected to Democrats. But as you recall, the only think illegal the Russians did was fail to register as foreign agents. Those repsonsible for the Alabama effects were Americans and its up to the people to get the word out on that one.” — AAG Whitaker
Exactly. That’s the rub in that foreign part.
As Rush said today, Russians only interfere when the Dems lose.
Or when the Dems want to sell uranium
After my election I vill have more flexibility…
Hell. It’s not foreign interference that is the problem in our elections. It’s the dang Democrats in back rooms filling out blank ballots and stuffing the boxes with the votes of illegals and dead people.
I guess illegals don’t count? Are they domestic? L
Excellent! The stage is set for Mueller to serve up a zero calorie nothingburger.
Just another kangaroo report!
Good point. I would consider them foreign agents. The government is really good at investigating everything but the real problem, which is voter fraud WITHIN the USA.
Ummmmm well you guys did a crappy job! The Demonrats stole election after election!!
No foreign influence? Like Russian? Lol.
What about the freakjng foreigners living here? Sharia police in New York.
Sharia influence all throughout our govt.
illegals voting
Dead people voting
People that stayed home had their votes harvested.
I just hope their is a part 2 to this story.
Serious question- is there ANYONE of any competency in the Injustice Department or Homeland Security who is watching out for the safety of our Country and protecting us from all enemies, foreign and domestic?
Why is it not considered foreign interference when citizens of foreign countries vote in use election?
I think I saw plenty of foreign interference in 2016 Presidential Election. Videos outside Candidate Trump Rallies showed groups of foreigners waving foreign flags ( green, white and red ) jumping on police cars and beating up innocent rally fans. As far as I remember they did not look like Russians or Chinese. The foreign interference looked Mexican to me.
Whitaker always looks constipated! Probably still under Rosenstein influence!
Now how about the domestic enemies? DOJ has nothing? Oh that’s right the DOJ is a domestic enemy.
Citizens (illegals) of other nations voting in our elections does not count. Our entire election process and systems is corrupt.
EXCEPT MEXICO.
If I’m dumb enough to let something I see on fakebook change my vote without checking it out, then I probably shouldn’t be voting. By the way I’ve never been on fakebook in my life…I get my information from researching and reading sites I trust..like this one!
I am more concerned with ballots in trunks of cars or box trucks full of ballots that someone finds a day or two after election to change the outcome…like down there in Broward County FL.
