AAG Whitaker and DHS Secretary Nielsen Present 2018 Election Report…

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announce they have submitted a classified report on foreign influence in the 2018 mid-term election to administration officials: [link]

[…] Throughout the 2018 midterm election cycle, the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security worked closely with federal, state, local, and private sector partners, including all 50 states and more than 1400 local jurisdictions, to support efforts to secure election infrastructure and limit risk posed by foreign interference. Efforts to safeguard the 2020 elections are already underway.

Although the specific conclusions within the joint report must remain classified, the Departments have concluded there is no evidence to date that any identified activities of a foreign government or foreign agent had a material impact on the integrity or security of election infrastructure or political/campaign infrastructure used in the 2018 midterm elections for the United States Congress. (more)

