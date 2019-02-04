Virginia Lt. Governor Claims Sex Assault Charges Against Him Come from Racist Virginia Governor…

In the last week Virginia politics went from sad, to weird, to flat-out bizarre.  The current Governor, Ralph Northam, has been outlined as a racist supporter of infanticide and everyone is calling for him to step down.  Today, the current black Lieutenant Governor, Justin Fairfax, who would replace Northam, is credibly accused of sexual assault…. and in response he claims the racist baby-killing governor is the source of the assault allegations.

RICHMOND, Va. — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of Virginia emphatically denied on Monday a woman’s claim that he sexually assaulted her in 2004, suggesting at one point that Gov. Ralph Northam’s supporters were trying to block his ascent to the governorship at a moment when Mr. Northam is besieged by demands that he resign over charges of racism.

“Does anybody think it’s any coincidence that on the eve of potentially my being elevated that that’s when this dsmear comes out?” Mr. Fairfax told reporters surrounding him in the rotunda of the state Capitol about whether he believes Mr. Northam, a fellow Democrat, was behind the accusation’s coming to light.  (read more)

 

  1. smurfette says:
    February 4, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    We the People experiencing the sad, to weird, to flat-out bizarre reality. LOL @cat photo.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. Carson Napier says:
    February 4, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Hiding behind The Race Card usually means guilty.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. lastinillinois says:
    February 4, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Best black history month EVER!!!

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  5. Tiffthis says:
    February 4, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    This is too hilarious. The dems have had a really crappy 2 weeks- I hope the trend continues 💯

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. Curt says:
    February 4, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Trump was correct… Again! He stated that if the Republicans had done their research properly they would have uncovered Northam’s black face photo and other short comings. The State of Virginia would now have a Republican governor. Instead Virginia gets these two jerk offs. I am to the point that I don’t know what organization is uglier; The incompetent, treacherous, self serving Republicans or the traitorous, lying, power hungry Democrats. Politics have always been a criminal mess, but this generation has taken it to a new level. Just the fact that Trump has survived, and remained somewhat effective, is an honest to goodness miracle.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  7. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    February 4, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    As I said 5 days ago, the Governor will not resign. The Lt. Governor makes it even more certain that the Governor will not resign. However, there is a high probability that the Lt. Governor will resign!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Joe says:
    February 4, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    We don’t live in a country, we live in a pig pen.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 4, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    The schadenfreude is excellent today. My compliments to the chefs.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. covfefe999 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    The cat and popcorn picture! ROFL

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. free73735 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Glad to see the cat with his or her popcorn! This means my eyes are not permanently on a roll. It just seemed as if they were, because so much roller coaster activity (as Wolf Moon said) seems to require those “rolling around eyes” to be able to remain upright. A BIG Thank you, to the Tree House and all those on their branches. I saved Wolf Moons article because I still consider it to great advice. However, I am guilty of going too long without reading it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. spoogels says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    MORE LIES: Democrat Gov. Northam Fabricated His Desert Storm War Experiences in 2017 Campaign

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/more-lies-democrat-gov-northam-fabricated-his-desert-storm-war-experiences-in-2017-campaign/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SHV says:
      February 4, 2019 at 10:27 pm

      FWIW, from what I read, his statement was truthful but disingenuous; ie typical Dem slime.
      He was a Pediatric Neurologist at Landstruhl Military Hospital in Germany during Guld War and likely saw but did not treat war casualties.

      “I witnessed the damage these guns can do firsthand as an Army doctor during the First Gulf War.”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • czarowniczy says:
      February 4, 2019 at 10:48 pm

      I’d like to see his records from his Landsthul service, there’s a remote possibility that as a neurosurgeon he may have been called in for work BUT he’d have that in his files and since there’s evidence his credibility is a bit frayed you’d think he’d at least put recorded proof out there. Then again the ruckus they’re created detracts from both candidates’ problems so they just may keep it up.

      Sidebar: I was part of a group of students in ’64/’65 at Kaiserslautern High School just down the road from Landsthul who were…chosen…to volunteer at the hospital as a career training. The months I spent there certainly did help me decide on career choices, decided that working with sick people was NOT in my future.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. decisiontime16 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Hillary’s buddy…
    On 30 June 2014, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe officially removed application requirements for non-violent felons. … On 22 April 2016, McAuliffe issued an executive order granting voting rights to every convicted felon in the state, violent and non-violent, who had been released from prison, on parole or probation.

    No wonder she reached down into the Virginia cesspool for a running mate. Senator Kaine.

    Virginia….such a beautiful state. Sorry to see it so overwhelmed by the left.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Margaret Berger says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Wes, Northam was photographed in a group of young people and one man was wearing those pants and that same belt. It was not Northam. That means that Northam knew the person who owned the pants. He could have borrowed them for his costume. The wishy washy take back of the apology was probably Northam hoping he could throw his friend under the bus or at least use him to muddy the waters. There is speculation that medical school classmates outed him because of his abortion statements.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Q&A says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Because you never know…

    According to the Virginia constitution,
    the order of succession for the state executive branch is:

    Governor
    Lieutenant Governor
    Attorney General
    Speaker of the House of Delegates
    House of Delegates convenes and appoints a replacement

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    The Swamp wants Mark Herring in office? Herring announced in Dec 2018 he was running for Gov in 2021. Guess 2021 came early.

    I don’t see how WaPo can get Fairfax off the hook once the story broke. WaPo can’t say, “We thought she said ‘yes’….” Doesn’t work that way.

    Fairfax could skate tho, the victim is not really the Lefty type. They like them poured out of a bottle of Valium, inappropriately emotional, forgetful and vague with FBI agents/lawyers/DNC handlers. She doesn’t look anything like Barbara Streisand or Jane Fonda. We read the Sony emails……

    I don’t see the Hollywood crowd defending this black woman.

    #MeToo is fading fast just like all the other fads from the Left. They’ll never change.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. czarowniczy says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    When Democrats turn…on each other.

    So that Rat Barney song the various Rat racial entities sing is just an advertising gimmick…as if we didn’t know.

    Like

    Reply
  18. covfefe999 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    I just saw this comment to a Fox News article:

    Democrats, if they’re not killing babies they’re assaulting women.

    🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. cheryl says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Doesn’t matter who exposed you. You’re now publicly exposed instead of your crimes being hid by the Democrats and MSM

    Like

    Reply
  20. Carson Napier says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Virginia is for Lovers Racists, Rapists and Baby Killers.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Hey, Justin, I can vouch for Satan’s whereabouts for the past week and a half. He’s been mentoring Ocasio-Cortez on how to end the world in less than a dozen years.

    Meanwhile, her boyfriend Riley says, “She’s become a devil in bed,” so I guess there are fringe benefits from Old Scratch. 👿

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. porkchopsandwiches says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    this shit is better than superbowl 53…pass the popcorn!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. littleredmachine says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Has anybody checked in on the Little Re Hen lately?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Sentient says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Mitch McConnell sexually assaulted me.

    Like

    Reply
  25. jephfree says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    Fairfax gave her white face

    Like

    Reply
  26. SR says:
    February 4, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    It seems Ed G sold his election bid when he was not able to bring anything in election. Ed G is lobbyist so anything can be possible.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Zaza says:
    February 4, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    MORE POPCORN

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. independentalien says:
    February 4, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    At the time of the alleged sexual offense, Fairfax was working as John Edwards body man

    h/t Instapundit

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Zorro says:
    February 4, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Virginia is for Losers. Virginia is also the home to Andrew McCabe and his wife.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. sunnydaze says:
    February 4, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    Like

    Reply
  31. Judiciary says:
    February 4, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Democrats, always a joke.

    Like

    Reply
  32. MAGAbear says:
    February 5, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Everything you need to know about the demonrat party is on full display in Virginia. 9 month or later abortions? Check. Calling your opponents the very things you are (racists, disrespect for women), check. Any pathology you want, they’ve got you covered.

    Like

    Reply
  33. rinoranch2017 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 12:04 am

    A heart felt thank you all for the humor!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Lone Pine says:
    February 5, 2019 at 12:14 am

    #MeToo #WeMustBelieveHer #SheMustVeBelieved

    Like

    Reply
  35. Ackman420 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 2:11 am

    Racist, baby killers eating their own.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Ackman420 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 2:16 am

    Make that racist, baby killing, sexual predators eating their own.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Julian says:
    February 5, 2019 at 2:49 am

    Well, the good thing is that Northam can’t resign if he’s undermining his deputy.

    Especially now that Fairfax has basically blamed Northam what incentive does that give Northam to resign?

    I’d say none.

    I’d also say that the Virginia Majorities – who are both Republican – have themselves no incentive to impeach Northam when he will be the gift that keeps on giving in 2019 Elections, 2020 Elections & 2021 Elections…..

    This could be a death knell for Warner in 2020.

    Good.

    Like

    Reply
