Virginia Lt. Governor Claims Sex Assault Charges Against Him Come from Racist Virginia Governor…

In the last week Virginia politics went from sad, to weird, to flat-out bizarre. The current Governor, Ralph Northam, has been outlined as a racist supporter of infanticide and everyone is calling for him to step down. Today, the current black Lieutenant Governor, Justin Fairfax, who would replace Northam, is credibly accused of sexual assault…. and in response he claims the racist baby-killing governor is the source of the assault allegations.

RICHMOND, Va. — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of Virginia emphatically denied on Monday a woman’s claim that he sexually assaulted her in 2004, suggesting at one point that Gov. Ralph Northam’s supporters were trying to block his ascent to the governorship at a moment when Mr. Northam is besieged by demands that he resign over charges of racism.

"Does anybody think it's any coincidence that on the eve of potentially my being elevated that that's when this dsmear comes out?" Mr. Fairfax told reporters surrounding him in the rotunda of the state Capitol about whether he believes Mr. Northam, a fellow Democrat, was behind the accusation's coming to light.