Virginia Lt. Governor Claims Sex Assault Charges Against Him Come from Racist Virginia Governor…

In the last week Virginia politics went from sad, to weird, to flat-out bizarre. The current Governor, Ralph Northam, has been outlined as a racist supporter of infanticide and everyone is calling for him to step down. Today, the current black Lieutenant Governor, Justin Fairfax, who would replace Northam, is credibly accused of sexual assault…. and in response he claims the racist baby-killing governor is the source of the assault allegations.
RICHMOND, Va. — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of Virginia emphatically denied on Monday a woman’s claim that he sexually assaulted her in 2004, suggesting at one point that Gov. Ralph Northam’s supporters were trying to block his ascent to the governorship at a moment when Mr. Northam is besieged by demands that he resign over charges of racism.
“Does anybody think it’s any coincidence that on the eve of potentially my being elevated that that’s when this dsmear comes out?” Mr. Fairfax told reporters surrounding him in the rotunda of the state Capitol about whether he believes Mr. Northam, a fellow Democrat, was behind the accusation’s coming to light. (read more)
We the People experiencing the sad, to weird, to flat-out bizarre reality. LOL @cat photo.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yeah – the cat pushed me into LOL mode, too – my immediate thought as I was taking in the content of the post was, “There’s not enough popcorn.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Popcorn spilling over…..need a barrel!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not enough popcorn (NEP) …very cool acronym like LOL. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
He admits having sex with her and she brought it to the WP before this. WP did not run with the story.
Given that, Northam likely has nothing to do with it. She saw her opportunity to launch the story. Surprisingly, he is not taking the democratic position that all women must be believed.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“suprisingly” LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone noticing how it’s always these super “tolerant”, pro-feminist liberal men who are getting caught for this stuff?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hiding behind The Race Card usually means guilty.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Some more of that “didn’t do nuffin “ crowd!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best black history month EVER!!!
LikeLiked by 31 people
Hahahah!
LikeLiked by 6 people
And overlapping with the best “Native American” history month ever!
LikeLiked by 10 people
And one of the best evil motive reveal for non-political normies weeks.
LikeLike
And a GREAT preview of the Democratic primary; this is gonna be deeeeelicious!
Imagine Hillary calling Lie-a-lotta, a liar! Oh, the irony, as Dems eat their own!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
softcat.ru ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is too hilarious. The dems have had a really crappy 2 weeks- I hope the trend continues 💯
LikeLiked by 11 people
Trump was correct… Again! He stated that if the Republicans had done their research properly they would have uncovered Northam’s black face photo and other short comings. The State of Virginia would now have a Republican governor. Instead Virginia gets these two jerk offs. I am to the point that I don’t know what organization is uglier; The incompetent, treacherous, self serving Republicans or the traitorous, lying, power hungry Democrats. Politics have always been a criminal mess, but this generation has taken it to a new level. Just the fact that Trump has survived, and remained somewhat effective, is an honest to goodness miracle.
LikeLiked by 25 people
What would you expect after 16 years of Bush/Obama?
LikeLiked by 3 people
28 Bush/Clinton/Bush/Obama
LikeLiked by 1 person
Outsiders opinion here. From what I can see Americans have more problems with your treacherous RINOs.
PDJT has little trouble with the Dems. Sure they huff and they puff..but that’s all. IMO the RINOs betrayals are far more damaging than the Dems idiocy.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 11 people
As I said 5 days ago, the Governor will not resign. The Lt. Governor makes it even more certain that the Governor will not resign. However, there is a high probability that the Lt. Governor will resign!
LikeLiked by 8 people
GREAT! TV sucks so we can watch the Virginia executive branch tearing itself apart…wonder if the cat will share the popcorn?
LikeLiked by 3 people
From the looks of that cat, he has been consuming a lot of popcorn, so sharing is a dubious proposition.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ll bring Milk Duds and share.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What?? No Junior Mints? I ain’t coming!
LikeLike
I was thinking of a Charleston Chew; his pointy lil’ teeths get stuck and I can just swipe the pop corn.
LikeLike
Succession in VA
LT Gov Fairfax D
AG Mark Herring https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Herring D
House of Delegates leader A republican R
The Bio of Herring and Fairfax have crossed in a run for AG a few years back. Herring’s bio of how he gained his position (s) is a swamp tail
LikeLike
Herring has been what one would expect:
https://www.christianpost.com/news/gay-marriage-switch-by-va-attorney-general-an-insult-to-voters-say-conservative-groups-republican-lawmakers.html
https://www.newsmax.com/MichaelShannon/Democrats-Mark-Herring-Scott-Walker-Virginia/2015/12/28/id/707308/
LikeLike
We don’t live in a country, we live in a pig pen.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It would have made a dreadfully ugly child; but it makes rather a handsome pig, I think.
– Alice in Wonderland
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t insult the pigs!!!
LikeLike
The schadenfreude is excellent today. My compliments to the chefs.
LikeLiked by 11 people
BON APPETIT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The cannibalization has begun in earnest…..yum, yum. Bon Appetit indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The cat and popcorn picture! ROFL
LikeLiked by 7 people
Glad to see the cat with his or her popcorn! This means my eyes are not permanently on a roll. It just seemed as if they were, because so much roller coaster activity (as Wolf Moon said) seems to require those “rolling around eyes” to be able to remain upright. A BIG Thank you, to the Tree House and all those on their branches. I saved Wolf Moons article because I still consider it to great advice. However, I am guilty of going too long without reading it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MORE LIES: Democrat Gov. Northam Fabricated His Desert Storm War Experiences in 2017 Campaign
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/more-lies-democrat-gov-northam-fabricated-his-desert-storm-war-experiences-in-2017-campaign/
LikeLiked by 1 person
FWIW, from what I read, his statement was truthful but disingenuous; ie typical Dem slime.
He was a Pediatric Neurologist at Landstruhl Military Hospital in Germany during Guld War and likely saw but did not treat war casualties.
“I witnessed the damage these guns can do firsthand as an Army doctor during the First Gulf War.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d like to see his records from his Landsthul service, there’s a remote possibility that as a neurosurgeon he may have been called in for work BUT he’d have that in his files and since there’s evidence his credibility is a bit frayed you’d think he’d at least put recorded proof out there. Then again the ruckus they’re created detracts from both candidates’ problems so they just may keep it up.
Sidebar: I was part of a group of students in ’64/’65 at Kaiserslautern High School just down the road from Landsthul who were…chosen…to volunteer at the hospital as a career training. The months I spent there certainly did help me decide on career choices, decided that working with sick people was NOT in my future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary’s buddy…
On 30 June 2014, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe officially removed application requirements for non-violent felons. … On 22 April 2016, McAuliffe issued an executive order granting voting rights to every convicted felon in the state, violent and non-violent, who had been released from prison, on parole or probation.
No wonder she reached down into the Virginia cesspool for a running mate. Senator Kaine.
Virginia….such a beautiful state. Sorry to see it so overwhelmed by the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wes, Northam was photographed in a group of young people and one man was wearing those pants and that same belt. It was not Northam. That means that Northam knew the person who owned the pants. He could have borrowed them for his costume. The wishy washy take back of the apology was probably Northam hoping he could throw his friend under the bus or at least use him to muddy the waters. There is speculation that medical school classmates outed him because of his abortion statements.
LikeLike
He’s the one under the hood.
LikeLike
Because you never know…
According to the Virginia constitution,
the order of succession for the state executive branch is:
Governor
Lieutenant Governor
Attorney General
Speaker of the House of Delegates
House of Delegates convenes and appoints a replacement
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Swamp wants Mark Herring in office? Herring announced in Dec 2018 he was running for Gov in 2021. Guess 2021 came early.
I don’t see how WaPo can get Fairfax off the hook once the story broke. WaPo can’t say, “We thought she said ‘yes’….” Doesn’t work that way.
Fairfax could skate tho, the victim is not really the Lefty type. They like them poured out of a bottle of Valium, inappropriately emotional, forgetful and vague with FBI agents/lawyers/DNC handlers. She doesn’t look anything like Barbara Streisand or Jane Fonda. We read the Sony emails……
I don’t see the Hollywood crowd defending this black woman.
#MeToo is fading fast just like all the other fads from the Left. They’ll never change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bezos can just have another big sale day at Amazon, that should distract his readers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever happened to #BelieveAllWomen ? ? ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Democrats turn…on each other.
So that Rat Barney song the various Rat racial entities sing is just an advertising gimmick…as if we didn’t know.
LikeLike
I just saw this comment to a Fox News article:
Democrats, if they’re not killing babies they’re assaulting women.
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t matter who exposed you. You’re now publicly exposed instead of your crimes being hid by the Democrats and MSM
LikeLike
Virginia is for
LoversRacists, Rapists and Baby Killers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey, Justin, I can vouch for Satan’s whereabouts for the past week and a half. He’s been mentoring Ocasio-Cortez on how to end the world in less than a dozen years.
Meanwhile, her boyfriend Riley says, “She’s become a devil in bed,” so I guess there are fringe benefits from Old Scratch. 👿
LikeLiked by 4 people
this shit is better than superbowl 53…pass the popcorn!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has anybody checked in on the Little Re Hen lately?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitch McConnell sexually assaulted me.
LikeLike
Fairfax gave her white face
LikeLike
It seems Ed G sold his election bid when he was not able to bring anything in election. Ed G is lobbyist so anything can be possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MORE POPCORN
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the time of the alleged sexual offense, Fairfax was working as John Edwards body man
h/t Instapundit
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Fairfax has a character witness. Excellent!
LikeLike
I saw this on Twitchy and it really sounds about right:
We’re starting to think popcorn might not be enough for this whole Justin Fairfax saga. We’re gonna need some cake and ice cream, too:
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2019/02/04/cant-make-this-up-guess-what-justin-fairfax-was-up-to-at-the-time-of-alleged-sexual-assault/
LikeLike
Virginia is for Losers. Virginia is also the home to Andrew McCabe and his wife.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL, I’d slap that new bumper sticker on my car if I lived in Virginia!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Democrats, always a joke.
LikeLike
Everything you need to know about the demonrat party is on full display in Virginia. 9 month or later abortions? Check. Calling your opponents the very things you are (racists, disrespect for women), check. Any pathology you want, they’ve got you covered.
LikeLike
A heart felt thank you all for the humor!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
#MeToo #WeMustBelieveHer #SheMustVeBelieved
LikeLike
Racist, baby killers eating their own.
LikeLike
Make that racist, baby killing, sexual predators eating their own.
LikeLike
Well, the good thing is that Northam can’t resign if he’s undermining his deputy.
Especially now that Fairfax has basically blamed Northam what incentive does that give Northam to resign?
I’d say none.
I’d also say that the Virginia Majorities – who are both Republican – have themselves no incentive to impeach Northam when he will be the gift that keeps on giving in 2019 Elections, 2020 Elections & 2021 Elections…..
This could be a death knell for Warner in 2020.
Good.
LikeLike