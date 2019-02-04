Kellyanne Conway Discusses Current Virginia Politics and Previews State of the Union Address…

White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News to discuss the upcoming State of the Union address. Fox Host Harris Faulkner begins by asking about the racism and infanticide stories within Virginia politics and doesn’t like the answer.
The controversy in Virginia surrounding Ralph “Coonman” Northam (infanticide/racism) and Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax (sex assault/rape) has now thrown a wrench into the grand resistance plans of Pelosi and Schumer.
“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face” ~ Mike Tyson
Wow, never knew Mike was so prophetic. He’s got a point there. Can’t argue that coming from him.
Who knew that infanticide and the KKK would create a backlash! I guess the Dems thought it was a mere misunderstanding. There was a time they could drown and girl and then run for President.
Seth Rich shot himself in the back of the head twice.
There are a lot of people in the Democrat Party like Breitbart and Seth Rich who are devastated to learn the truth. Their conscience told them only they as insiders can expose the truth and be believed. As a result they are public enemy #1 and get arkancided. We have to give props to these whistleblowers who risk their lives. ❤
smurfette I am confused by your post. Do you know who Andrew Breitbart, the founder of the original Breitbart was? Do you know what he stood for politically?
Well, I will let you in on a little secret. Andrew Breitbart was a great Republican who questioned and challenged the campaign of B H. Obama. He was so much more too! He was a strong Republican voice. Unfortunately, he died before Obama served out his first term. Of course, there have always been questions, but it was reported that he had heart problems.
I can assure you that Andrew Breitbart would turn over in his grave if he even smelled, let alone read the current Breitbart crap. I no longer go to their site, but I do like the banner at the top of The Last Refuge i.e. The Conservative Treehouse.
BTW, Seth Rich is dead.
Andrew Breitbart was formerly a liberal from Los Angeles. He was the first to report pedophilia.
Sat0422:
Andre Breitbart was not always a conservative or Republican. By his own account, it was the Clarence Thomas/Anita Hill Supreme Court nominee hearings and the democrats lies and behavior that started his questioning. I often wondered during the Kavanaugh hearings if any rational democrats (is there such a thing anymore?)would follow Andrew’s path of questioning who the democrats really are.
Yah I ended my friendship with Brietbart as well a Year or two ago.
He was a lousy shot.
If your name is Kamala Harris you can sleep your way to the Presidency.
“She loved me, and I loved me. It was a perfect relationship.
Now she’s happily married to a great guy. And if she gets elected, I’ll probably have to leave the country.” — Willie Brown
J Gottfred, “great guy” of someone just as bad as she with his background, or two of a kind. I can hardly see his two daughters respecting or liking her either. She has a bad background in law as well, apart from keeping Willie warm.
You mean keeping willie’s willy warm…;)
The Dems keep giving us memes that write themselves!
Then there were a few plane accidents….Ron Brown, Loretta Fuddy…to name a few.
But slick Willie was soooo broken up over Ron Brown’s death.
Seal team 6 (helo accident).
I’d like to ask Lt. Gov. Fairfax why he wants to kill off the Black population with his 40 wk abortion stance, and his efforts in fund-raising for Planned Parenthood.
Tyson was pretty good with the street poetry as I recall.
he was so good he could chew your ear off!!!!
Its weird but I cant look at her without thinking about her HUSBAND who bashes the President at every opportunity.
That situation is just bizarre.
Me too. She seems so strong, intelligent, loyal and articulate. I can only think she believes it’s better for the children.
There is a book coming out or just came out written by a guy who worked in the white house for awhile and he said that Kelly Ann has communications on her computer where she is not loyal to the president and its communications with journalist.
Not true. POTUS said it is Fake News.
Catherine, another leaker? Bet that person has now been kicked out of the WH. Kelly Ann is too smart and a good American to cheat on Trump or her spouse.
It must be something like that because yeah, it’s weird. However, I’m too familiar with such a situation – having been (no longer – yay!) married to a full-blown TDS nut job – it’s quite possible to never, ever, not ever, have political discussions. For awhile. Not sustainable, but in her case, obviously POTUS and her job are important parts of her life so for now, she’s making it work. May the force be with you, KAC.
Carville and Matlin. I’m just sayin….although Carville is actually crazy about his wife and so there is a southern gentleman way about him when it comes to her. I cannot find that much to like about him, but I do admire that.
KellyAnne’s husband doesn’t come across as chivalrous towards her, but don’t have any idea of that marriage. Matlin and Carville have been pretty forthcoming.
I can somewhat agree about Mary Matalin and James Carville, although I find him too disgusting to listen to. However, the problem I have with marriages like theirs is how two people of supposedly such different political views can fall in love and stay in love. Democrats are immoral in their values. Most conservatives embrace morality. You can’t have it both ways. It’d be one thing if they were just a conservative and liberal everyday couple who disagreed politically but didn’t even discuss it much. But to work in the political world and be married to someone so diametrically opposed to your values makes no sense and raises a question about a person’s judgment. I’ve always felt about Mary Matalin and I do about KellyAnne Conway, that we have to watch them carefully. One day we may find ourselves awakened to the fact that they sold out. After all, if you will sell out your values to marry someone of such different values, and that’s the most sacred relationship you’ll ever have, then why would you be trustworthy in other relationships such as work or anything else?
It’s hard when you see someone who seems so good as KellyAnne, but we should always be careful about people who will compromise their values, especially in marriage.
I don’t blame her for wanting to avoid divorce, I blame him for not supporting his wife in her life decisions. Remember divorce sucks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, divorce does suck. Anyone who’s been through it and is honest will agree with you. If they don’t, they’re lying to themselves. Divorce sucks and it’s always tragic. But on the other hand, if someone has bad judgment in choosing a spouse, it’s reasonable to scrutinize them carefully. And I say that as someone who is divorced. After my wife left me I knew that my trustworthiness in key leadership roles I had in my life would be questioned and, in many cases, ended. I accept that even though my wife chose to leave me and I fought to save the marriage. There are consequences in life and sometimes we just have to learn to live with them.
She isn’t doing those kids any favors by letting him belittle her publicly day after day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They live in DC. I think its the ying yang so they don’t get run out of DC by the left. Lust playing both sides of the fence
She’s Catholic. If she is actually a practicing Catholic you can’t get divorced.
That’s one of the problems with Roman Catholicism. It doesn’t teach what Jesus taught about divorce. Jesus told the Pharisees that divorce was allowed if your spouse commits adultery. It is not required, but it is allowed. But some churches, the Roman Catholic church is one of them, ignore that clear teaching of Jesus in Matthew 19.
You can get divorced but doctrine says if you remarry you are no longer a practicing Catholic.
As a matter of fact, just the mention of her name makes me think of her husband. And while listening to her talk, your mind just wanders into what life must be like in their house. I mean, how can anyone in the administration take her seriously?
Its the definition of a distraction, and Im just not sure how effective she can be.
I certainly appreciate what shes done, but, I dont know………
Geez….you all are like a bunch of chickens talking over hedge row.
How many times have many posted here that one side of their family is completely alienated due to differences of opinion about our President? Mothers….sisters…husbands and wives……..
Did everyone get a divorce because some “busy bodies” said they should not live together?
Look at all the posts above…..Mostly rumor, some vile comments…
Kelly Anne Conway should be respected.
She is keeping her family together thru tough times like many of you are……I have lost alot of friends because of this…..as so many here have….
She is loyal to the President…..maybe her husband is an idiot….to us….or maybe he is kind loving father and husband….who does despise the President……
Our only concern should be what “she” believes…
Don’t be hypocrites…
He just doesn’y dislike the President, he is obsessed. I understand dislike.
I have a casual friend who is very intelligent, tech degree, now into real estate. Complete TDS.
I try to mention less political, but positive issues, like our roaring economy. He questions that. I tell him, “Look at our GDP over 3%!!”
His reply? “GDP is no big deal.” Huh??!!
Sorta like Mary Matalin and James Carville – another odd couple.
Matalin is a Bush Republican and Carville is a Clinton Democrat. Not really that different. Should the top tax rate be 30 or 40% is the only difference.
good point…RINO and weasel.
Comrade Terry: Yes… I have thought for years that it is very strange re Matalin and Carville… BTW, love your moniker… is there a story behind it?
Those 2 are more of an example of the Washington uni-party. They probably agree on issues 95% of the time. Most of the disagreements you do see are just put on for show.
dawg, but it is her problem and probably waiting until their children are grown and then dumping him. She is far more known and has a great brain and definitely more charisma than he. Somehow she is brave enough to be who she is and a great attorney as well and an honest attorney.
You are right, I certainly like how she often “takes it to” the interviewer.
She is a devout Catholic and probably can handle headlines being thrown at her…while managing things better at home.
LikeLike
Her value in 2016 & 2020 General Elections and in state elections is that she is a POLLSTER. Get over the nutty husband. She has value or P45 wouldn’t keep her.
I want Kellyanne on OUR side.
For sure!!!
Her and she being who?
Yes. During that clip, I kept thinking – can she stand her husband? Is this role she plays with Trump real or a farce? Very strange.
That might explain her staying with her husband, IDK?
Me thinks Harris is pro-abortion and didn’t like Kellyanne speaking the truth about her and her media buddies
The 11 am till 8 pm on FOX are for the most part leftist talking heads (a few exceptions) , since the New CEO of FOX is leftist woman. If you notice there are lots of women in many slots, much more than last year. FOX is almost to the point that it has joined MSM, with some of the prime time people still being regular Traditional Conservative types (with BIG egos). 🙂
And how many gay or effeminate men?
LikeLike
The cartel has a way of co-opting the opposition when the critical mass exceeds 50% of followers. We’ve seen it happen with the GOP becoming GOPe and Democrats KKK becoming the party of BLM and pro-war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have Fox Business on till noon then switch to the vacuum cleaner channel.
OAN or nothing.
I choose nothing – no tv = no propaganda. Glad to have that choice.
Try Greg Gutfeld on Saturday night.
Try Judge Jeniene on Saturday night.
Try Steve Hilton on Sunday night.
Try Levin on Sunday night.
Try Hannity on most any night.
If you don’t read “The Gateway Pundit, or The Conservative Treehouse, or American Thinker, and you what these five shows (Hannity 3-4 times per week), you will be in the know.
Now, get back to me after you have awakened. Yes, Fox has some worthless “talking heads” but they can easily be dealt with by flipping the channel.
Give ’em a break, Fox needs a diverse audience to stay alive.
Read CTH then play bingo it relieves your mind. 😏
That was my take as well.
Honestly I think the opposite – I think she is a Christian and friends with Gov Huckabee ( they played together on a little musical quartet when he had his show a few years ago , i think she played keyboard) and she didn’t want to be automatically lumped in with pro-abortion majority of MSM. IMHO
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s exactly what I inferred from Harris’ reaction, althopugh I wasn’t aware of Harris’ relationship with Mike Huckabee or that Harris is a Christian.
But I did think that – on that subject – Harris wanted to distance herself from “all the media”.
Harris is a Christian and was raised in a military family so she is very supportive of all things related to the troops. She is different from “all the media”. She is one of my more favorite afternoon people on Fox.
please, don’t make me search it out, who is “she?’
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
You would think with the money Harris makes she would have those bottom teeth fixed…..Smile club or something.
KAC you need to run this be4 the speech~~> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuBHJbEEVUA&feature=em-uploademail
hard, a good YouTube but when I was growing up we had all this, and then the DNC declared its published 1963 Communist Manifesto to take over our country and then education was theirs and so we have grandparents, parents and students today who know nothing about our Republic, Constitution, Bill of Rights but only how to hate our Republic of freedom and rights. Well, the DNC’s last step was lost with Hillary, and so now meaner, nastier, more hateful, and desperate to bring us down. Any liberal is really rightfully called a leftist who want to be controlled by a government. Well, we are a Republic AND WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE GOVERNMENT and the 3 departments are our hired/elected supposed real Americans. One takes outsider noney to destroy us, the other should not be making laws but interpreting our Constitutional laws, and the third is the EXECUTIVE and has his/her own powers, but all must accept we are a Republic and not a democracy nor a communist country. They are desperate and losing so things will get even worse before we bring back balance to our America, and that means we must close down/drain this Congress and they leave with no benefits and no salary because we did not authorize any of this and most belong to the 2 parties in 1, so we have only a few real people in Congress. We can by Petition impeach Congress members and that is now underway for Pelosi at more than 130K and the foul mouthed insulting our President female muslim at now over 300K for their impeachment. In other words we hired them and we can fire them one way or another. I am sure you are aware that we millions of great Americans are preparing for a 2nd revolution to take back our Republic. God sent us Trump and our continuing prayers will save our country. Shall we say it is similar to giving birth – lots of pain and misery but the result is a fantastic human being, and that is what we are going to do and are doing.
I was surprised that Harris didn’t like the part on its a woman issue, I don’t know about everyone else but I’m sick and tired of hearing woman are the only ones that can say or decide on abortion issues. These so called woman experts sure have a lot to say on “toxic masculinity”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Mabey we need to coin a term like Fatal Feminity?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Femme Fatale.”
How much more toxic could masculinity possibly be than to promote and facilitate the murder of women’s gestating children?
Irony is lost on Evil.
I’m sick and tired of them acting like the only thing women are concerned about is their reproductive organs.
For whatever reason Harris Faulkner and Melissa George are OBSESSED over the wall being called “a wall” on their show Outnumbered.
Like The Great Barrier of China…? They are just so ridiculous. They all know we need a wall.
They do that on nearly every issue now, or, at least as of November when I canned everything. It’s purposeful to distract from actual content and facts and a real debate with winners and losers. The advertisers love it to death.
Hazel and Mary Tyler Moore are hot messes, but I can live with the rest of the daily stuff, especially the westerns that I grew up with. Moral and ethical values used to be expected in TeeVee.
Sorry to learn that about Harris but not surprised. I have always tried to give her my support but can support someone that opposes the wall.
Why are interviewers always so rude to conservatives? Interrupting constantly, haranguing, condescending. They kiss lieftist a** nauseatingly.
The bias is ridiculous.
that was a typo, but it looks accurate
Yes. Left = Lies
With friends like Fox, who needs enemies?
That’s because they already know what the lefties are going to say.
I haven’t watched Harris Faulkner in YEARS (because I don’t watch Fox). Wow, what a complete and utter harridan she has turned into. She used to have the “faith beat” at Fox, and was a thoughtful interviewer. UGH, now she’s hateful.
The “faith beat”? Maybe THAT is why she got defensive about Conway’s remarks about the media being pro-Choice. ‘Still trying to figure that one out.
Not sure that was her.. think it was / is Lauren Susan Green the Chief Religion Correspondent for the Fox News Channel.
https://www.amazon.com/Breaking-News-Anchorwomans-Journey-Through/dp/1585970115
I do not ever watch Fox on tv anymore and only see whatever interview clips are posted and dicvussed here on CTH.
But my last impression of Harris Faulkner weas that she was one of the better show hosts / panel participants on the network. I had felt that she was strong, leaned conservative without being too outspoken about it.
But this inyervoiew revealed a side I had not previously seen. Not sure if we were witnessing a bit of a catfight between two women but Faulkner seemed determined to talk over top of Conway and minterrupt her.
I am glad Kellyanne spoke up and tried several toimes to comp-lete here stataments, plus she corrected Faulkner at least once when the host tried to move away from the discussion after having dropped an untruth on listeners’ ears. That’s a all-too-common trick used by a lot of these Swamp Media interviewers where they try to quickly start a new topic before the guest realizes the host’s lie and tries to correct it.
Faulkner just dropped off my “favorable” list and into the same cesspool as the rest of the Swamp Media.
Apologies for the myriad typos. Hope everyone can discern what I intended to type.
The democrats are a disgrace. How can murder of a baby be ok ? That is outright murder.
This Virginia governor should be removed from office. Said is was him in photo Friday, then
said is was not him on Saturday. That entire party is SICK !!! Anyone that can vote democrat
is insane.
Ken, there is suspicion that those working under him will not allow him to continue even causing them their jobs. I pray that be so. He is not a human being to constantly make money for years murdering other human beings and now when they are truly birthed he says okay.
Ken, I keep going back to the fact, his yearbook page featured photos solely of him and included the despicable photo of the 2 people – also on the same page. With regard to his present denial, why would the yearbook staff randomly post a photo on HIS page of 2 other alleged classmates? Makes no sense whatsoever. So yeah, he’s either in blackface or in the KKK outfit.
The Negro mistral was a venue that was produced throughout America during the 50s and 60s. Blacks and whites worked together to produce a theater style production and it was attended by rural people throughout America. So what? It gave the blacks a chance to have their culture recognized. I can remember attending one and it was not an event to make fun of blacks but to honor their music.
As for the Governor, I am certainly more offended by his stance on abortion. If he goes, then the governor of NY needs to go too. Let’s be fair. Openly expressing support for abortion, even late term murder, is becoming all too common. He’s no worse just because be dressed in black face back in a time when it was famous or common to do so or because he wore a KKK suit. (He could have only been in one of those characters).
I know many blacks today who definitely meet the criteria of KKK members but are black in color.
Obviously, it is the abortion support that I am most opposed to. History of blacks making fun of crackers or committing hostile acts toward white people are also on my list to avoid.
I have an old program for a Negro minstrel and it is an artifact to cherish. I’ll bet most people complaining and calling it out as racists don’t even understand what it truly was.
I am merely addressing the yearbook issue with regard to his identity. His position on abortion is reprehensible/evil – may he rot in Hell.
Faulkner appears to be triggered by being lumped in with the rest of her MSM cohorts. Notice how how covers themselves by reporting only what everyone else is reporting, emphsasizing the same word game symantics that all the other cable news outlets are playing. Tucker is the only there now that dares go off script and report something no one else will.
Lou and Maria on FBN. Charles Payne too.
Judge Jeanine.
Last I read the bipartisan border committee has only met once, for 1 hour, and they’re dragging their feet. Game playing.
Everything needs to be concluded by Friday to avoid another shutdown. It looks like that’s what Democrats want.
“Everything needs to be concluded by Friday to avoid another shutdown. It looks like that’s what Democrats want.” Then, so be it.
It’s amazing how much her ass of a husband disrespects her by his public hatred of Trump.
Give the Speech. Send the military to build the damn wall. Then disappear for about three weeks.
When the media gets curious about the president’s health and demand to see him… you say… “You aren’t too worried about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and she has been out of public view a lot longer than I was.”
Truly amazing the lack of curiosity about her condition, isn’t it?! Looks like the next set of oral arguments beings on February 19th. Wonder if she will make it to hear any of those cases? Kind of doubt it – suspect that she is probably long past hearing much of anything!
The sad part is they can’t even hold a mirror up to her nose to see if she can fog it. Vampires don’t like mirrors.
Night Court.
Rumor has it she is supposed to be at SOTU. If she isn’t I think the unrest about her swells until it can’t be ignored by media/congress/ etc. I actually saw a really good question on another site the other day: Would Pelosi actually schedule SOTU if RGB wasn’t able to attend? My guess is no she wouldn’t. Short of there being some sort of major league deal that postpones SOTU, we should get an answer tomorrow night. Of course that begs the question if something DOES happen to postpone it…….
There is no requirement for RBG to show at the SOTU. IIRC Justice Thomas refuses to go every year. (I think it was Thomas.)
If we could extend the age of abortion to Pelosi’s age for just an hour, everyone on both sides could breathe a sigh of relief.
Fox news is not your friend. Turn off the TV folks.
I tossed the Boob Tube in 1976. My personal Revolution!
I certainly have not missed it one little bit either!
Amen.
Judge Jeannine was marvelous on Saturday. Scathing.
No—best, most enlightening host at 10:AM Sunday—–Maria B—-has been shining light on the Mueller fiasco for 18 months now. She is worth the watch as is Charles Paine on business matters.
KAC did a nice job handling a whole string of gotcha questions. More setting the table for SOTU tomorrow.
As for her husband, who cares? Its between she and him (and their kids). She is in the WH advising Trump and he is not.
LikeLiked by 6 people
As for tomorrow night’s SOTU, they’re saying the dems invited guests are primarily illegals some of which work at Trump properties.. Praying that POTUS signals to ICE which descends on the gallery and grabbing their asses out of the seats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
It was posted here by a fellow treeper not too long ago. (Sorry, I did not keep the URL)
RUT ROH!!!!!
“Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Denies Sexual Assault Allegation”
Posted by Mary Chastain Monday, February 4, 2019 at 3:00pm
“The alleged assault took place in 2004 at the DNC Convention.”
“Virginia has another scandal on its hands after Governor Ralph Northam endorsed infanticide and faces calls to resign over a racist photo in his medical school yearbook.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax would succeed Northam if he resigns, but sexual assault allegations from 2004 has surfaced again……
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/02/virginia-lt-gov-justin-fairfax-denies-sexual-assault-allegation/#comments
“Does anybody think it’s any coincidence that on the eve of potentially my being elevated that that’s when this uncorroborated smear comes out?” he asked….“It’s uncorroborated because it’s not true,” he said, adding that “you don’t have to be cynical, you don’t have to understand politics to understand when someone is trying to manipulate a process to harm someone’s character without any basis.”
Statements from Justin Fairfax press conference, proclaiming his innocence. I seem to remember that similar statements from Brett Kavanaugh were summarily dismissed, and were then thrown back at him as “proving” that he was nothing but an angry white man because he had the audacity to deny the accusations against him!!
Waiting for the MSM to go after Fairfax the same way they went after Kavanaugh….waiting, waiting, waiting
Actually WAPO (I think it was) wouldn’t run the story back when he was running for Lt. Gov. because it was “sketchy and unverified”, what a hoot huh? So his claim this comes at a time when he is being “elevated” is misleading to say the least.
“you don’t have to be cynical, you don’t have to understand politics to understand when someone is trying to manipulate a process to harm someone’s character without any basis.”
WOW. That’s EXACTLY what the Intel Agency officials were doing and are continuing to do by smearing DJT with false allegations and innuendo first to prevent his election and now to obstruct his ability to perform or even finish his first term in office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
(Just using illogical Left-Wing agitprop against one of their own!) 😉
All of these WH spokespeople have the patience of Job; to be constantly interrupted before they can complete a sentence or a thought and stay focused on the point they intend to make is amazing.
I have a suspicion that Trump has advised them that allowing the left to expose themselves helps our side.
Bessie, Totally agree. It is so incredibly annoying to hear the interruptions. Not just Fake News but Hostile News.
Love Kellyanne. She’s brilliant and tough as nails. Kinda like POTUS!
So far I’m choosing to be charitable toward Kellyanne. It’s entirely possible that she is more devoutly Catholic than we know for certain.
If, as I suspect is entirely possible, Kellyanne is devoutly Catholic then her fidelity to the marriage makes perfect sense.
After all, “in sickness and in health”.
Her husband is clearly a very sick man.
Pray for him?
Having seen and heard Kellyanne in probably more Catholic venues than many of you have I will be happy to suggest that she is indeed a devout Catholic.
Harris Faulkner was DESPERATE to shut Kellyanne up, or talk over her. Didn’t work, did it?
Kellyanne uses their bulldog tactics against them…does the same thing when good journalists like Tucker, Sean and Laura want to interrupt
Kellyanne is great, but sheis quite the chatterbox. She must have excellent lungs because you rarely hear her take a breath.
Thank you, Kellyanne, for making Harris look like every other leftist talking head! Faux News, indeed.It’s OANN all the way in our house👍
Harris is NOT a leftist/
I am a Virginian (or at least for 40 years). I think Ralph is getting a bum rap. He is being “gallant” in protecting the identity of the WOMAN who is wearing the KKK costume. Study the picture and you realize the KKK person is quite a bit shorter than the 6-footer in blackface. It cannot be his wife because they met in San Antonio when he was assigned to the Army’s Brooke Medical Center, years after the yearbook.
I would love to know who the woman is…but then I believe she has the absolute right to privacy for an “indiscretion” from 35 years ago…when it really was not that indiscrete…in Virginia. We have some ugly history.
Blackface and KKK in Virginia would not have been so shocking in the 50’s. But in 1984, I think not.
I’m a many generation born/bred Virginian and know a lot of the players from that era. It was absolutely NOT kosher to dress like that in that period.
And, btw, always reprehensible
Clearly not a Virginian.
Guess it’s up to Virginia to decide if they want a guy who didn’t commit a crime in 1985 but might be racist. Or guy who is purported to have committed a sexual assault in 2004 and thus might be a criminal sexual offender.
“it’s up to Virginia to decide..” Quite possibly something in the drinking water in Virginia. Thomas Jefferson and his black mistress Hemmings ( slave) had a few children in that great Commonwealth. Was he a Democrat ?
Fairfax is insinuating now that Northam played a part in revealing the #MeToo allegations against him. NYT had an article. !!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, that is believable. Northam is a racist and a despicable human being. Wouldn’t surprise me at all. He would not want a black man taking over his spot…I think he is a genuine racist.
Oh please.
Fairfax worked for Planned Parenthood and wants to abolish the second amendment. Now we find out he’s a possible rapist.
He needs to go along.with baby killer Northam. That will leave us with utterly corrupt lefty Herring.
BTW the Washington Post had this story since 2017 so a lot of media new.
I will be forever grateful for Kellyanne’s awesome work in getting our great President elected.
BKR posted this under one of my coments from yesterday. It certainly applies to this situation as well.
““Never interfere when your opponent is committing political suicide.”
Harris Faulkner turned out to be quite the little bitch in this segment.
I hope the Sergeant At Arms in Congress tomorrow evening is prepared to haul out any vocal protesters who would try to disrupt the President’s speech.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/democrats-troll-trump-with-state-of-the-union-guests
At 3:30 mark in that YouTube video at story writeup, Kellyanne makes a great point about “Womens’ Issues”. When do we ever hear about “Mens’ Issues” in Washington D.C.?
President Trump’s SOTU guest list:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/special-guests-president-trumps-second-state-union-address/?utm_source=ods&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=1600d
