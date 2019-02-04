Kellyanne Conway Discusses Current Virginia Politics and Previews State of the Union Address…

White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News to discuss the upcoming State of the Union address. Fox Host Harris Faulkner begins by asking about the racism and infanticide stories within Virginia politics and doesn’t like the answer.

The controversy in Virginia surrounding Ralph “Coonman” Northam (infanticide/racism) and Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax (sex assault/rape) has now thrown a wrench into the grand resistance plans of Pelosi and Schumer.

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face” ~ Mike Tyson

