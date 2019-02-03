Sunday Talks – The “Resistance” Narrative Surfaces Within the Democrat Strategy of the Illusion Border Security Negotiations…

Within this segment of Fox News narrative UniParty engineering the evidence of the delay tactic surfacing. The claim is that a bipartisan congressional group is working on a compromise deal for border security in advance of the February 15th deadline. However, there is no actual negotiation taking place; merely one-round of low level talks for optics.

The reality is Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have positioned the appearance of congressional talks (in name only) to give the illusion that some form of negotiation is actually taking place…. it isn’t. This is a pantomime; a ruse; a Machiavellian fraud.

Cue democrat congressman Henry Cuellar and republican senator John Hoeven:

There is no plan to come to an agreement because that would disrupt the pre-planned resistance narrative that also includes the impeachment plan. Instead, Pelosi is pushing the border conflict/government shutdown deadline to align with pre-planned public congressional committee testimony that is intended to undermine the White House.

Once you understand that no actual negotiations are taking place; and once you accept that congress (Pelosi/Schumer) have already planned a phase of resistance to undermine the office of the president; things start to make more sense.

