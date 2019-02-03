Sunday Talks – The “Resistance” Narrative Surfaces Within the Democrat Strategy of the Illusion Border Security Negotiations…

Within this segment of Fox News narrative UniParty engineering the evidence of the delay tactic surfacing. The claim is that a bipartisan congressional group is working on a compromise deal for border security in advance of the February 15th deadline. However, there is no actual negotiation taking place; merely one-round of low level talks for optics.
The reality is Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have positioned the appearance of congressional talks (in name only) to give the illusion that some form of negotiation is actually taking place…. it isn’t. This is a pantomime; a ruse; a Machiavellian fraud.
Cue democrat congressman Henry Cuellar and republican senator John Hoeven:
There is no plan to come to an agreement because that would disrupt the pre-planned resistance narrative that also includes the impeachment plan. Instead, Pelosi is pushing the border conflict/government shutdown deadline to align with pre-planned public congressional committee testimony that is intended to undermine the White House.
Once you understand that no actual negotiations are taking place; and once you accept that congress (Pelosi/Schumer) have already planned a phase of resistance to undermine the office of the president; things start to make more sense.
#Revolt
LikeLiked by 1 person
I listened for 8 minutes. Enough
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can’t stand Chrissy Wallace. He’s a fake news 🐷
LikeLiked by 2 people
#Revolting
LikeLiked by 3 people
The deplorables are revolting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, they’re not. In the main, they’re nice people! But they still should be revolting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A previous DHS official was recently quoted as saying no fewer than 10,000 kids A YEAR Are trafficked for sex into the United States. Per year. Mind-boggling. (And WE are the immoral ones?)
I know there have been news reports of people being “saved” from these situations, now I am hoping that President Trump has these victims of trafficking en masse as his guests at the SOTU speech.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just found this channel and subscribed. Language warning:
LikeLiked by 4 people
A few hairy-azzed wild guesses:
The speaker is of a minority demographic.
He’s speaking from his vehicle going into work in the early AM.
In California (southern, slightly inland)
He is an escapee from the plantation.
Dem slave-catchers will concentrate efforts there to neutalize this man.
Or return him to the plantation.
A fool’s erand. He ain’t gonna come back and stay back.
The inflow of “immigrants” either replaces this renegade or Dems can forget plurality much less a majority.
LikeLike
Anything that doesn’t fit the liberal narrative (poor downtrodden good folk, just looking for a job) is immediately dismissed. MS-13 and other terrorists? … not there… Sex & drug trafficking? prove it… Border cities social services overwhelmed? … America is wealthy enough to shoulder it. Besides they are all refugees…
LikeLiked by 2 people
More than a few young missing persons are abducted inside the USA and sent overseas via the porous southern perimeter. There is illegal smuggling going both ways. That is yet another sad fact the open-borders crowd will never address.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Nancy’s world, sex trafficking of children is okay but a wall is immoral. Remember she’s also a proponent of infanticide, ethnic cleansing, promoting drugs to kids, open borders, immigration on demand, global alarming, green agenda (aka pouring taxpayers earned green into boondoggles like Solyndra), Medicare for all (but health care for next to none), higher taxes, more unemployment but raise minimum wage for the few who have a job. Heaven forbid (there is a rumor going around that she’s a lapsed Catholic) don’t mention the W word.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure her mafia father is catholic.
LikeLike
Agree. Also hearing rumblings from some GOP Senators that aren’t on board for the Emergency declaration to build the Wall. McConnell and his crew seem more than willing to undermine the President and enjoying the impeachment charade.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When it’s time to settle all family business, McConnell will high on the list.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said, boss, well said. With each passing day I find myself edging ever so close to that …line. Point of no return. The illusion of dying in bed is becoming an illusion. I will address whatever comes my way.
There are many wankers on that list you mentioned.
LikeLike
As Tucker Carlson pointed out, National Emergencies are not at all uncommon and have often been called for very minor reasons, so to call one is in no way radical. AND, as recently pointed out in an authoritative analysis and in Congressional testimony, PDJT doesn’t even NEED to call a National Emergency. So, this whole National Emergency garbage is simply another KNOWING obfuscation attempt by both sides of the UniParty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And, BTW, here’s a near zero cost fix even without a wall. Note that the WH ASKS employers to “PRETTY PLEASE E-Verify like we do.” MANDATE IT!!!! The relevant US code assigns that job solely TO THE PRESIDENT!
Trump Organization to use E-Verify for worker status checks
30 Jan 2019
https://www.breitbart.com/news/trump-organization-to-use-e-verify-for-worker-status-checks/
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization, responding to claims that some of its workers were in the U.S. illegally, said on Wednesday that it will use the E-Verify electronic system at all of its properties to check employees’ documentation.
During his presidential campaign, Republican Donald Trump called for all employers to use the federal government online E-Verify system.
——–
8 U.S. Code § 1324a – Unlawful employment of aliens
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1324a
(1) Presidential monitoring and improvements in system
(A) Monitoring
The President shall provide for the monitoring and evaluation of the degree to which the employment verification system established under subsection (b) provides a secure system to determine employment eligibility in the United States and shall examine the suitability of existing Federal and State identification systems for use for this purpose.
(B) Improvements to establish secure system
To the extent that the system established under subsection (b) is found not to be a secure system to determine employment eligibility in the United States, the President shall, subject to paragraph (3) and taking into account the results of any demonstration projects conducted under paragraph (4), implement such changes in (including additions to) the requirements of subsection (b) as may be necessary to establish a secure system to determine employment eligibility in the United States.
——–
Immigration Reform: The Real Issue
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=234919
“100% E-Verify, under criminal felony penalty for failures to do so and business seizure for a second offense. No exceptions. This is trivially enforceable; employers already have to file 941s to report withholding taxes. Add one field for each employee that must contain the E-Verify control number on each report. Change the law so that non-reporting or false reporting on a 941 is a felony criminal offense with a statutory penalty of $5,000 per employee, per month not reported or falsified and that all directors, officers and employees involved in producing said false report are subject to a year in prison, consecutively, for each employee not reported. This instantly ends employment capability for illegal invaders.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course, this is not mandated because it would nearly overnight:
1. Quickly give a good count of how many tens of millions of illegals are working in the US.
2. Destroy a cheap labor resource of employees who don’t dare complain about working conditions while their supplemental support like food, medical care, and (Spanish language) education is paid for by taxpayers.
3. Result in some self-deportations.
So, there’s an easy near zero cost fix, but no one is pushing it. That should tell you all you need to know about the UniParty’s sincerity about actually fixing the problem.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Most likely 40 million Illegal invaders.
LikeLike
Seems like we don’t even need to change the law.
Just enforce existing penalties against employers for hiring illegals (rarely done), and they will -all- use E-verify voluntarily to avoid fines and prison.
LikeLike
I posted a comment on another thread that included an article about McConnell and that he’d told the president that he had a majority of senators who would stand against an emergency declaration. That should be no surprise to any of us. We know the UniParty does not want the president to succeed. The GOPe, which are part of the UniParty and they also control the Legislative Branch are not our friends. We should already be bringing forward candidates to primary them in 2020. Waiting until next year will be too late.
LikeLiked by 2 people
how do you stand against an executive order of a national emergency? can’t the president ignore the lower courts because of the threat to our border?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which just shows how the ‘national emergency’ declaration is living in Uniparty heads.
As posted previously in detail, a national emergency for border wall invites lawfare: overrule by passage of joint resolution per NEA, challengable emergency grounds, very problematic resulting application of 10USC2808. What everybody in the Uniparty hopes PDJT will do because woild be a losing mistake. He has been goading them for months now on this. And PDJT knows better, Sun Tzu stuff. Appear weakmwhen strong, appear far when near.
The easy, clean, lawfare proof Sun Tzu strike is 10USC284. DHS requests DoD assistance under §284(b)7. The supposed §284 ‘problem’ identified by the recent Congressional Research Service analysis actually isn’t. It is a big plus. Legal Logic: Anyplace illegal alliens are regularly entering is also a place ‘mules can bring in illegal drugs like heroin and fentanyl (but not marijuana—too bulky), and where transnational criminal organizations can enter. QED. The exact §284(b)7 definition.
LikeLike
Isn’t McConnell’s father-in-law in the Chinese shipping business? Got any fentynal on those boats??
LikeLike
let them stand all they want…..shows who they are…..it is up to him……
LikeLike
Let him know you know his game and the Chamber’s game and that you consider them one and the same with the Dems.
LikeLike
The Senate will vote to impeach, the Turtle must make sure he is gone.
LikeLike
President Trump knows full well that no serious negotiations are taking place, and he wasn’t bashful about saying so this past week. Of course thanks to Herr Dr Mengele-Northam’s utterances about killing live babies, the president’s remarks were overshadowed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My guess is he might well point that out in the SOTU. Then turn to Pelosi and say, “you said no negotiation until shutdown ends. So I took the heat (from those concerned about the national security and humanitarian crisis at our southern border) for ending it. And there still aren’t any good faith negotiations.. You dissembled for politics, and you have exactly 10 more days to fix the situation before I act unilaterally under the powers already vested in me by Congress to secure the border from illegal drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations like MS13.” Boom!
LikeLike
When Pelosi and the dimms were vacationing (and attempting to vacation) while President Trump was in the WH waiting to negotiate on the border security, it became pretty obvious they were dug in and waiting for impeachment to crank up.
Maybe PDJT will just go ahead with building the wall and see where the media goes with that. I don’t see a court stopping him. I’m just curious on which approach he puts out front.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think, as PTrump has said a number of times, the wall is being built. He said just yesterday or the day before that we are approaching 150 miles of newly installed wall, and he is about to let 2 or 3 additional very large contracts for more sections of wall.
Personally, I’d like to see most of the 37,000 members of the Army Corps of Engineers primarily engaged in wall erection, with a sufficient number of civilian contractors involved to manufacture the sections, and transport them to preplanned locations along the border. Civilian contractors can also be engaged to haul in loads of concrete to backfill the trenches, or even grade the final wall, as necessary . . . though that’s easily done by the Army. And the Army, again, stringing coils of concertina wire, as required, on and around the wall.
Let’s get thousands more involved!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
115 miles, not 150 miles.
LikeLike
Congressional Research Service: President Can Build Border Wall Without National Emergency or Additional Action by Congress
31 Jan 2019
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/31/congressional-research-service-president-can-build-border-wall-without-national-emergency-or-additional-action-by-congress/
———-
Defense Official: Nothing Stopping Trump from Authorizing Military to Build Border Wall
29 Jan 2019
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/29/watch-defense-official-nothing-stopping-trump-from-authorizing-military-to-build-border-wall/
During a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood confirmed to Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) that Trump does not need Congress or a national emergency declaration to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The exchange went as follows:
BROOKS: I want to direct your attention to 10 United States Code § 284 which authorizes President Trump to deploy the United States military to the southern border to build fences and to do a lot of other things, and for clarity, if you look it up in the dictionary the word fence includes the word barrier and the word barrier includes walls made of a wide variety of different materials.
So that having been said, it seems to me that 10 U.S. Code § 284 can be used by the President of the United States to direct the United States military to build a wall. Now as of today, you’ve mentioned military forces along the southern border, have any of them been deployed pursuant to 10 U.S.C. § 284?
ROOD: Congressman, I don’t believe any of our forces have been deployed pursuant to 10 U.S.C. § 284. You are correct, however, that that use of authority would authorize the secretary of defense to erect barriers, roads, fencing, those types of materials to disrupt drug smuggling.
BROOKS: Does 10 U.S.C. § 284 as you understand it, require the declaration of a national emergency before it is implemented?
ROOD: No.
BROOKS: It does not?
ROOD: No.
BROOKS: Has President Trump, to your knowledge, ever used 10 U.S.C § 284 to direct the military to build the wall that is necessary for border security?
ROOD: No, not to my knowledge, Congressman.
BROOKS: If President Trump were to direct the Pentagon and the United States military pursuant to 10 U.S.C § 284 to build such barriers as are necessary to secure our southern border from drug trafficking and international crime cartels would the United States military obey that order?
ROOD: If we judge it to be a lawful order, yes sir. And I assume it would be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“BROOKS: Has President Trump, to your knowledge, ever used 10 U.S.C § 284 to direct the military to build the wall that is necessary for border security?”
should have been followed with “Does the PoTUS know 10 U.S.C § 284 exists?”
LikeLike
I’d bet he doesn’t considering the swamp scum he’s surrounded himself with. He supposedly watches Fox, but I wonder if that Congressional Research Service report has ever been mentioned there, let alone the CONgressional testimony.
LikeLike
I’ll bet he does. But with all the good ideas upthread, the fact is that no matter what method he chooses, even if he has the full legal right to do it, there is no doubt the left will bring suit to stop him. Sure, they may have no right to file suit in some circumstances and it may get thrown out of court, but they will use anything they can to delay until they have impeachment in process. Then they will challenge in court that he doesn’t have authority because he’s under the shadow of impeachment. And, while none of that may hold up if it ever gets to SCOTUS, it still causes and delays and doubts, which is enough for the left to pursue it.
And don’t forget, for all the work the left will do out in the open, you can bet the GOPe is working hard behind the scenes trying to help them. They don’t want President Trump to succeed (or even to remain in office) if they can stop him. The Democrats and GOPe all serve the same masters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lurking Lawyer here.
Ken, yes they may try. But last week on a different post I provided a longer yet still simple clear set of reasons they would likely not even try, even in 9th circuit nutter Hawaii:
1. §284 is simple, clear, and was most recently reaffirmed in 2016 under Obama.
2. No ‘sphuman rights’ issues are involved, unlike colorably in the Muslim travel ban where SCOTUS ended up supporting PDJT because the Congress passed INA POTUS exception is clear on national security grounds despite any such other concerns.
3. The only ‘plaintiffs with standing’ would be Mexican drug cartels and transnational criminal gangs like MS13. NOT congress critters. NOT NGO bleeding hearts on behalf of illegal aliens. Rather bad optics if some nutter 9th circuit judge ruled otherwise.
LikeLike
“transport them (wall section)to preplanned locations along the border..” Good point in that anyone familiar with the privacy/sound barrier walls that go for miles along our interstates understands this. These partitions of concrete are manufactured far from where they are eventually erected. Hundreds of miles of our border wall can and may be manufactured far from the border. Our Mexican Border Wall/Barrier could actually be constructed in plants as far away as Minnesota or Illinois, then shipped and erected. Easy peasy…no erection disfunction!
“
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just have the Army Corps of Engineers begin construction of the wall. No emergency or congressional approval needed. Should’ve done that two years ago to be honest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And people wonder why the DoD was funded for two years? Wonder no more. And no bills of attainder of liberal judge will be able to stop what’s coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“or” not “of”
dang it!
LikeLike
Magabear. Think about the optics and the 2020 election. Yes, PDJT could have invoked 10USC284 earlier. But this way, he is not only building prefabbed steel slat/anticlimb plate wall as we blog, he is simultaneously painting the Uniparty into a self destruct ‘no wall, no national emergency’ corner from which they cannot escape and thatnwill deatroy them in the 2020 election. He owns this particular chess game. Checkmate Feb. 16.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t there a Praetorian Guard in the US Congress?
They came very handy some times… like with getting rid of people.
LikeLike
“They” are looking to incorporate the National Emergency declaration, if it comes, into the impeachment angle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It won’t matter what screed the Uniparty throws into “articles of impeachemnt”. Everybody knows Trump has not committed any “high crimes” (although indignant posturing as though he has is quite the fashion among virtue-signalers). Pretend something is a fact, repeat/rinse, repeat/rinse and a mob is consolidated and driven to frenzy.
What will matter is how blatant the Uniparty’s efforts are in attempting to rid themselves of an existential threat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It really depends on what Congress considers an impeachable offense. Criminality is not a prerequisite.
LikeLike
MM, beg to differ strongly. Constitution A2§4 is quite explicit: Treason (nope, no Russian collusion), bribery (nope), or other HIgh Crimes (none, winning the 2016 electoral college is not a crime) or Misdemeanors (ditto none—no obstruction, no perjury, no official misstatements to congress…).
This Lurking Lawyer differs on this impeachment point with Sundance. Despite Mad Maxine’s “peach foty fi” rants, Pelosi and Schumer know it would destroy permanently the remenents of the Dem party already being trashed by Bernie and AOC and Tlaib and Omar and Sparticus and… So in my opinion they wont allow it. TDS has limits to those in power lest they lose that power, albeit not to those who are not.
LikeLike
He doesn’t even NEED to declare a National Emergency to have the DOD build the wall AND if they try that BS angle we can provide a LONG list of “National Emergencies” that have previous been ABUSED in recent history for some pretty minor, stupid reasons. So, they can forget THAT angle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet the PoTUS would tell you in private that he feels rather silly now for ever trusting the weasels like cryin Ryan and McTurtle..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Next, he should get rid of Jared and Miller. I hope for many reasons he gets a second term not the least of which is that then through past experience and a lack of next election consequences from UniParty/Swamp retaliation he could weed out more swamp scum advisers from his WH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zippy, Javanka needs to go, but Stephen Miller is the best the President has. Why trash him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure what I’d bet on other than POTUS is nothing like his opponents want to portray him.
LikeLike
I think he recognized that MSM was misinforming the voters as to the seriousness of the open border. He has hammered away at getting the truth out for the border situation and the witch hunt and is now prepared to do battle, even though the libs, MSM, deep state, and most of the GOP are working against the reasons he was elected.
LikeLike
I think he recognized that MSM was misinforming the voters as to the seriousness of the open border. He has hammered away at getting the truth out for the border situation and the witch hunt and is now prepared to do battle, even though the libs, MSM, deep state, and most of the GOP are working against the reasons he was elected.
LikeLike
Zaza… 100% agree.
LikeLike
There are a lot of convergences’s during all of these time periods… including Graham’s demand of WRAY, along with another government shutdown, and the SOTU. It looks like the cards are going to be played in turn… we shall see… but if anyone thinks that TRUMP is not fully prepared and doesn’t know what is happening… well then he has you exactly where he wants you… WEAK when you are strong and STRONG when you are weak… Trump looks awfully weak now, politicians who negotiate using threats and graft are at a HUGE disadvantage when there is a businessman who has the advantage of understanding what is going on as well as having been sober for the last 30 years while drunk demonrats were blabbing everything trying to get into his wallet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t watch Wallace…..is there a transcript?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found it
https://www.foxnews.com/transcript/can-the-bipartisan-congressional-panel-strike-a-border-security-deal-before-the-deadline
LikeLiked by 1 person
F & F this AM had on a Democratic Congressman a-h013 who was very rude to Pete Hegseth who apparently drew the short straw in interviewing him. He made me want to puke. He just kept spouting the same old tired sh1t they’ve all been spouting forever.
We don’t need a wall from sea to shining sea, blah, blah, blah. Most of the drugs go through ports, blah, blah, blah. These morons spout the same OLD things over and over and over, when the President has been very clear about what is needed and where. It’s like a time warp. I had had enough and turned it off period. So much nicer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These babies go in every morning and suck off Nancy’s teat of Acceptable Talking Point of the Day. There isn’t an original thought in the Congressional Democrat canal outside Nancy. Even Chucky goes to her to get his marching orders. What a crowd of wimps!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree.
They also had a so-called R strategist on too, some new guy who was horrid. He said the President should NOT toot his horn at the SOTU. Ridiculous! Where else are the American people going to hear the truth? Where do they get all these 2-bit hacks?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why doesn’t just one of them …..how do they know what and how much comes through the borders that are not check points.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they should all pitch tents on the unprotected borders and have their meetings there. They are all way too comfy working in the swamp.
LikeLike
“everyone has a plan…until they punched in the face” Mike Tyson
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great line. Trump needs to punch more and harder but I am not criticizing him. I am most pleased with Trump.
LikeLike
Declare a national security emergency. The Demonrats have no intention of building a wall for us. Only for themselves and other countries!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A National Emergency is not even needed! See above.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed we have more then enough money from other means. Was jus saying 👍🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe someone should do an investigation into sources of money for Cuellar… wouldn’t surprise me if he has some kind of backing from cartels. For him to sit there and say NO to a wall is disgusting! His excuses make no sense. In addition, this is not just a LOCAL issue as he tries to desperately argue… not having a secure border affects the entire USA.
That said, does President Trump know that he can build the wall without declaring a National Emergency? Didn’t Rep Brooks give the answer to how to get the military to build it using the drug trafficking reasoning?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If content to wait for the socialist democrats in the House to appropriate funding for the wall it will not get built any time soon. Let the Corps of Engineers and the Seabees and other outfits carry out the task and take the money confiscated from the drug cartels to pay for it.
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/opioid-crisis-illegal-aliens-busted-with-18-pounds-of-meth-in-arizona/
“PINAL COUNTY, AZ (CBS5) – Two women have been arrested after a traffic stop near Casa Grande ended in a major meth bust. Deputies seized $48,000 worth of methamphetamine during the stop on Thursday. According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, 31-year-old Martha Rabago Ibarra, and passenger, 43-year-old Maria Franco Alvarez, were charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
Officials say both women are Mexican nationals.” ~ from the story above by IACR
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only that he said that it was not Washing DC who should decide on what security measures are taken at the border. He must be in the same civics class with AOC.
LikeLike
Isn’t it funny how these stupid answers by Democrats go unchallenged when being interviewed on FOX….
LikeLike
” The claim is that a bipartisan congressional group is working on a compromise deal for border security in advance of the February 15th deadline. However, there is no actual negotiation taking place; merely one-round of low level talks for optics.”
Seems on the up and up, the same people who gave us the Dept of Homeland Insecurity are responsible for more pork barrel spending on security that provides no actual border security and cost billions to taxpayers. Why would they give up on such a lucrative boondoggle now when it has worked so well for so long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re on vacay again!!
LikeLike
How about we pay Congress by the hour worked? Minimum wage as long as they’re in resist mode!
LikeLike
No, no! They’ll just make sure somehow that it gets raised!
LikeLike
It’s time to hit Americans with the horror and disgusting reality of child trafficking that the left doesnt seem to care about. PT and R’s need to release a steady flow videos and testimonials examples by those who have suffered due to the left’s lack of caring and action.
Talk is cheap and quickly forgotten, show images (faces covered of course because they are minors) but show the visual horror of it all and while your at it show the images of adults & families destroyed by the drugs that continue to flow across our sourthern border.
PT needs to bring this war into Americans home with images that can’t forget IMO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree with you, but remember that POTUS only has a limited ability to get those images to people. The media most likely wouldn’t publish or broadcast them and most Americans don’t read or watch conservative media or even use social media. So, the number of people he can get those images to is limited. That’s not to say he shouldn’t do it, but we have to remember that, at best, it would have limited impact. This really boils down to deplorables educating fellow citizens and bringing them over to our side. No one else will or can do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “Humanitarian” party has shown time and again that they only give a damn about any oppressed or wronged group as long as they’re useful. When they are no longer useful, they are thrown on the scrap heap. Similarly, how do you think they came up with Northam’s picture so quickly? They had it all along. It wasn’t useful during the primaries, especially since Northam was able to portray Gillespie as the racist. Once Northam made the egregious mistake of giving details of what happens in these after-term abortions, he became expendable so they played the race card on one of their own. Imagine that!!
LikeLike
The idea that we should not be concerned when an unknown foreign person crosses our borders, to then immerse themselves within our communities, while having no idea their true intention– is pure idiocy!
In fact, other countries take extreme measures to recitify when just the possibility of such a person exists.
(Like in Switzerland, for example…)
When there’s reason to believe there might be an illegal alien in their midst… one town (just outside of major city) doesn’t mess around. Based off just a rumor re., they send Police to all their local hotels. They then go about verifying each guest’s identity/status, & do so by going door-to-door.
But if you didn’t know this custom initially, you might not answer the knock at first… b/c it’s late at night– & you’re in a foreign country … and some stranger’s voice keeps insisting that you ‘Open up!’ the door … So you ask: “Why?” > they say: ‘It’s for your safety!’ > having serious doubts, you then reply: “Hell no!” … also there’s no peepholes, so no way for you to see who’s on the other side.
Your hesitation results in whoever starting to force their way in … thinking this can’t be a good thing, you contemplate jumping off the balcony … but the possible outcomes of doing so aren’t good either, so you quickly reconsider … you try to stall them by warning that you’re “calling the police!” Then realize you’ve no idea the # … the maybe-intruder counters this by saying: ‘We ARE the police!’ … but you’re not sure you believe them, since they never claimed to be until now!
During the heated exchange, you sent a text alerting the manager (at his home, down the street) … fortunately, he shows up to assess the confusion … a short time later, he calls & informs you that it’s indeed safe to open the door!
So you do … sure enough, 4 officers (dressed in SWAT-Gear) are standing there to greet you … they ask to see your papers, and you comply … you apologize profusely for being a pain in the arse, while trying to explain the American culture of distrust … this only seems to confuse them, but satisfied with their purpose– they hand you back your passport .… preparing to walk away, they part by saying: ‘Welcome to Switzerland, do enjoy your stay!’😕
[True story– this was hub’s recent experience. He’s there for an extended stay on business, & this was on day 2!] 😁
Not sure if they ever found their guy. But supposedly they checked all 11 guests in the one hotel, plus all others elsewhere!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve decided I’m not going to live in a house any longer. Apparently, walls don’t work and this is just a death trap I’m living in. Who’s with me?
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell playing tough now, saying he and GOP could stop the emergency declaration. We HAVE to revolt and claim him as our target.
LikeLike
https://hotair.com/archives/2019/02/03/mcconnell-warns-trump-might-vote-block-emergency-decree-wall-know/
LikeLike
Then POTUS should make them , have them
go on record as stopping it.
LikeLike
Today I salute President Trump, again.
He has singlehandedly allowed this situation to play out for his re-election. The libtards are so focused on stopping him they put all their chips in on a losing hand. Trump holds all the right cards, period! Trump has said way to much to turn back now. He is committed.
The wall is coming!
LikeLike
So, you don’t think McConnell stops him? I wish I had your confidence right now. I think Turtle has him boxed in and the globalists Dems knew the globalist GOP would play that last card about the “emergency.” If Cassius doesn’t get him, Brutus will.
LikeLike
McTurtle definitely does not have President Trump boxed in. It’s very simple,President Trump has the authority to build the wall even without declaring a national emergency. That is fact. The media has done their best to hide that fact from the people. President Trump can also declare a national emergency and build the wall. Either way he has the authority and he will use it.
This is his hour and he knows it. This is also our hour and we know it. The wall is not just coming, it’s already being built.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I certainly hope so–just order the Army Corps of Engineers to the Border. They maintain the levees in my neck of the Bay Area, why not the border?
LikeLike
No POTUS tweets today about the Wall.
LikeLike
He’s in Florida. Maybe he’s just enjoying his family and letting the interview do his talking for the day.
LikeLike
I live in Southern AZ and I’m assuming everyone that is against building the wall is being funneled $$$ by the Cartel. They pretty much own this part of the country. The Border Patrol agents I know LOVE PDJT. I gave food and $$ to agents during the shut down. They are grateful for our support. Keep it up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the Dems really want open borders, then it means the entire Red Chinese Army (for example) could enter without the slightest resistance. Indeed, the Dems would house and feed them. That is what open borders means, if you think about it.
LikeLike
It’s NOT just the Dems, it’s Turtle and Rubio and a whole bunch of GOP owned by the Chamber.
LikeLike
I appreciate that Sundance is so clear and certain he knows what the democrat/UniParty plan is. That said…
It sure would be nice to know what President Trump’s plans are to counter all of it, presented with the same clarity and certainty.
LikeLike
PS – I should have stated that I believe Sundance is spot on target regarding Democrats intentions and plans.
LikeLike
The president should just nuke D.C.
LikeLike
the longer the President goes with out doing any thing the more the Gutless Republicans will do all they can to help bring him down along with the rest of the traitor dems sorry but I wish he would say at the SOTU that he is going to build the wall and has already given the go ahead to the Military and right today he should be doing recess appt while the congress is all out until Tuesday
He owes Mc Connell nothing and I would now take one step further and fire McConnell wife..
No need for her to be around to talk to mcconnell behind the presidents back..
LikeLike