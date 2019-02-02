Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Refuses to Resign – Denies Yearbook Blackface/Klan is Him – Admits Doing Blackface Dance Contest Same Year…

What a hot mess. At a press conference today Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam walks-back yesterday’s apology and today claims the 1984 pictures in his medical school yearbook (blackface and/or KKK outfit) are not him.
However, Northam bases his belief he was not in the yearbook photo on his recollection that he had separately darkened his face to resemble Michael Jackson in 1984 during a dance contest in San Antonio.
…”I believe now and then that I am not either of the people in this photo.” “This was not me in that picture. That was not Ralph Northam.”
.
Despite numerous calls for him to resign, Northam said he would not do so. “I intend to continue doing the business of Virginia,” he said, adding that resigning would be the easier way out.
Please, let governor Gosnell stay right where he is.
He is a walking, talking 500 million dollar political campaign ad for the next 2 years, at least.
A white liberal racist baby killer. Having him in the public eye will force EVERY baby killing DEMONRAT to fess up.
Good thought process and agreed wholeheartedly.
100% agreed. I don’t understand why Republicans are trying to oust him. He’s PERFECT for us.
And then Virginians would get a worse racist in the Governor’s seat.
How do you figure that?
Really they have to show on it but let the left eat him alive.
Yes but that is why they are throwing him under the bus.
This pic was obviously released by the dems to get him gone since he spilled the beans about them being in favor of murdering BORN babies in addition to the unborn ones.
So wearing a black face will get a man fired, but the ability to kill a born child is…OK?? WTF
It’s their way of redirecting attention or at the very least, attempting to do so. Fail on any level.
So the racial deal he did in medical school was very hurtful,yet he says he is for abortion up until the baby is born,even with the mother’s permission after the baby is born!!!!!!wow does it sound like Ralph Northampton is a man of honor?like he says he is! Someone please explain!my gosh,the demo-rats make no sense!
The news media wants to ask about the racial stuff,and yes I agree what he did on that matter was hurt full ! Yet the news media didn t want to bring up his radical,ideas on killing babies, that’s much more hurtful,are we in the twilight zone!????
I finally figured it out. The Democrat KKK wing needs to import more people from south of the border to replace all the babies they want killed.
It all to cull the herd to get the right mix of low IQ for second party masters.
Making a big thing about the blackface picture…which means he is probably the guy in the Klan outfit.
Guys you really won’t believe this. I have a Ring doorbell and someone just knocked and ran off while laughing hysterically. What was strange is he had show polish all over his face. Not funny Northam 😤
Yikes!
Who wrote the bio and quote below the picture? Mentioning beer and doctors below a picture of exactly that.
So was he lying yesterday or today about the photo? What do you say, Coonman?
