Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Refuses to Resign – Denies Yearbook Blackface/Klan is Him – Admits Doing Blackface Dance Contest Same Year…

What a hot mess. At a press conference today Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam walks-back yesterday’s apology and today claims the 1984 pictures in his medical school yearbook (blackface and/or KKK outfit) are not him.

However, Northam bases his belief he was not in the yearbook photo on his recollection that he had separately darkened his face to resemble Michael Jackson in 1984 during a dance contest in San Antonio.

…”I believe now and then that I am not either of the people in this photo.” “This was not me in that picture. That was not Ralph Northam.”

.

Despite numerous calls for him to resign, Northam said he would not do so. “I intend to continue doing the business of Virginia,” he said, adding that resigning would be the easier way out.

VA Governor: 'This wasn't me in that picture, but I'm pretty sure there are pictures of me earlier in black face when I won a dance contest as Michael Jackson. Shoe polish is hard to get off so I didn't use too much.' (How many times did he use shoe polish on his face?) — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) February 2, 2019

VA governor: 'I thought the photo was me but since others don't remember it was me, I don't remember it was me, either. But I count on their memory more than my own to tell me what I did back then.' — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) February 2, 2019

