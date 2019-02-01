Number Six – NJ Freshmen Senator Cory ‘Spartacus’ Booker Announces Presidential Bid….

Freshman New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced he is running for the office of President of The Unites States. The former Mayor of Newark, who lived in New York City and lied about living in Newark, made his announcement from the stage in Newark.

Booker is known within his own community as a complete fraud and a crisis actor with prose to fit his accomplished level of political scheming. Spartacus portrays himself as several characters in the same play, often in the same scene, hoping the audience doesn’t notice. He took millions from Wall Street, lived the hedge fund life in New York City and sold himself as a boy scout from Newark.

Booker’s biggest ‘lead role in a dramatic political series or movie’ took place in 2012 when he announced that he rushed into a burning building, threw a dying woman over his shoulder and ran back out through the fire – saving her while sustaining second degree burns on his hands. [STORY HERE] Booker is a complete fraud who will collapse.

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:

Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016 as….

Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Cory Booker is to 2020

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as….

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as…

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as…

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as….

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016… as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Reminder, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Pelosi delivering the impeachment narrative is not part of the DNC plan. The “Chosen One” will surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew execute the impeachment plan.

Once we get a few more names on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.

Advertisements