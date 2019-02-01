Number Six – NJ Freshmen Senator Cory ‘Spartacus’ Booker Announces Presidential Bid….

Freshman New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced he is running for the office of President of The Unites States.   The former Mayor of Newark, who lived in New York City and lied about living in Newark, made his announcement from the stage in Newark.

Booker is known within his own community as a complete fraud and a crisis actor with prose to fit his accomplished level of political scheming.  Spartacus portrays himself as several characters in the same play, often in the same scene, hoping the audience doesn’t notice.  He took millions from Wall Street, lived the hedge fund life in New York City and sold himself as a boy scout from Newark.

Booker’s biggest ‘lead role in a dramatic political series or movie’ took place in 2012 when he announced that he rushed into a burning building, threw a dying woman over his shoulder and ran back out through the fire – saving her while sustaining second degree burns on his hands.  [STORY HERE] Booker is a complete fraud who will collapse.

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we  can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016.  Here’s the way it looks so far:

  • Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
  • ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….
  • Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016 as….
  • Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Cory Booker is to 2020
  • Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as….
  • Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….
  • Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
  • Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…
  • Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as…
  • Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as…
  • Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
  • Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….
  • Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020
  • Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
  • Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as….
  • Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016… as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Reminder, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Pelosi delivering the impeachment narrative is not part of the DNC plan.    The “Chosen One” will surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew execute the impeachment plan.

Once we get a few more names on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.

73 Responses to Number Six – NJ Freshmen Senator Cory ‘Spartacus’ Booker Announces Presidential Bid….

  1. fanbeav says:
    February 1, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    The democrat clown car for president is almost complete. I can’t wait to hear President Trump’s nicknames for these clowns!

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      February 1, 2019 at 2:53 pm

      What else would you expect from “I am Fartecus!”

    • Sentient says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:02 pm

      Thpartacuth.

    • decisiontime16 says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:24 pm

      Cory must have done wonders for Newark as mayor. A chicken in every pot.

      “I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good-paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame,” he said in announcing his candidacy. “

      https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/428055-kellyanne-conway-cory-booker-sounds-like-a-hallmark-card

    • Zaza says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:27 pm

      Partaking in mass schadenfreude for the loser Dems will not, unfortunately, make Repubs better.

      If what’s left of the moderate Dems pull together and support someone like Schultz, he could easily vault to the front of the pack. While the DNC is still a corrupt outfit, they may decide to defer pulling the rug out from under him, alla Bernie 16 and avoid the stench of the clinton organization, as they did in 08.

      A moderate, soft spoken Dem version of Trump, ie businessman ready to take charge of the GOV, may play well in Hoboken and also would easily capture the hearts of the never Trump R’s. A new George WIll – Bill Krystol love child for the establishment to contemplate, and of course the globalist Donks would fall in line as the next Caesar of Earth is crowned. Remember how close the last election was, a few 100K more illegal votes here and there are all it would really take.

      Enjoy the Dem conundrum for a few seconds and then understand this is no laughing matter.

    • madeline says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:35 pm

      I think their chosen one is BETO or Hillary.

    • Carrie2 says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      fanbeav, it keeps me laughing at those who want to be candidates when they are not worth the salary they are overpaid to stink up our Congress. They are money and power hungry idiots who think we want democrat communists in our WH. NOT ANY MORE because we have had them before and they tried hard and long to ruin our country. I loved when Trump was one of 17 candidates and he showed them the door rapidly, and will again no matter if 58 or 60 candidates because none have what we want, you know, we the PEOPLE!

  2. bessie2003 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    I still think Sundance’s earlier prediction will stand, that the eventual Democrat nominee will be Bloomberg, they will see him as an equal to Pres. Trump because of his financial status and then deem him better than Pres. Trump because of his political office holding bonifides with the added bonus (in their minds) that he is less crazy than all the other announced candidates.

  3. BSR says:
    February 1, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    The DNC(e) got em a Chris Christie for Bern control!

  4. phattcat says:
    February 1, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Short list.

    • amwick says:
      February 1, 2019 at 2:55 pm

      Where is the kitchen sink?

    • CNN_sucks says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm

      Lot of losers in the pic.

    • Zippy says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:22 pm

      What was that about throwing (some four letter word) at the wall to see what sticks?

    • andyocoregon says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:29 pm

      Democrats who have announced so far. More to come.

      Elizabeth Warren announces 2020 presidential exploratory committee
      Kirsten Gillibrand announces a 2020 presidential exploratory committee
      Sen. Cory Booker, a champion for marijuana legalization and criminal justice reform, is running for president
      Kamala Harris announces her historic 2020 presidential campaign
      Julián Castro declares his 2020 presidential candidacy
      Tulsi Gabbard, the controversial, long-shot Democratic 2020 candidate, explained
      Marianne Williamson is Oprah’s spiritual adviser. She’s also running for president.
      Pete Buttigieg announces his 2020 presidential campaign

  5. betseyross says:
    February 1, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    His nicknames always make me smile. None of them can be lived down unless he releases that person from the shame.

  6. deepdivemaga says:
    February 1, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    “Reminder, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Pelosi delivering the impeachment narrative is not part of the DNC plan. The “Chosen One” will surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew execute the impeachment plan.”

    Can you explain your reasoning behind this Sundance? I recall that you mentioned this in a previous article, but I have not been able to locate it to see your reasoning.

    Thanks.

    • Bigbadmike says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:13 pm

      President Trump did not announce his Candidacy until June 16th, 2015. Seems logical that the Chosen One will do the same with a June announcement. I still think the Chosen One will be Hillary – but you never know – The Obama’s might want to live in the White House again. But could they hide Moochelle like they are hiding RBG for 17 months? You know, those nasty debates and primary’s. The only way Hill or Moochelle would run is if they are unopposed.

  7. Dee Paul Deje says:
    February 1, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    I can’t wait to watch them out-commie each other than attempt to move back to the center after the nomination is secured.

  8. slowcobra says:
    February 1, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Lol, this is gonna be F-U-N !!!!!!!!!!! Can’t wait for the game to continue through its course!!!

  10. James F says:
    February 1, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    I’m guessing Ivanka won’t be hosting another 5k per plate fundraiser for him this time around.

  11. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Perhaps Mr. “Spartacus” Booker needs to be reminded of WHAT happened to Spartacus in the end. I have a feeling he is going to suffer a similar fate at the hands of his own constituents.

  12. doit4atlas says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    IMO it’s Biden.

  13. Zaza says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    ” ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy”

    very precisely stated, sir or madam, and once more, a great reminder that just because the Dems are unquestionably going to put on yet another clown/sh*t show, it will IN NO WAY justify or excuse the ridiculous RNC and Congressional Repubs who have been every bit the willing cohorts of the Donks… ie the “UniParty”.

    As long as we validate the fake news narrative that somehow the problems in DC ARE ALL the result of just one Party, we do little to nothing to actually fix the problem.

    Do the Repubs EVEN BOTHER to spew the lie’s that they are for smaller GOV, fiscal responsibility or non interference of a socially responsible GOV?

    Repubs are no longer pretending to be Libertarian because they know the jig is up and the sheeple are no longer biting on this cheese. They now acknowledge openly that they are “the other Party of Big GOV” but if you vote for us we’ll DO IT RIGHT.

    You know, just like the Dems who are going to DO IT RIGHT, when they implement socialist/communism.

    The RED in red pill does NOT stand for Repubs.

  14. All Hype says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Get your popcorn ready. Regardless of who he nomination will be, watching these people kill each other to show their progressive cred will be like nothing else previously seen in american politics. Amazing that these people would throw JFK and Bill Clinton to the wolves because they are too conservative.

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:18 pm

      Right.

      They’re probably dig up dead Fidel to try and prove their Communist cred.

    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:21 pm

      I was shocked that it was looking like Obama would get re-elected. I then figured out:

      he needs to get re-elected so that we, this great majority of citizens, figure out who these totalitarian Communists are.

      Well, that has happened. Many of us now know very well what these totalitarian Communists will do, given the chance.

      All of that pushed them to 1. exploit their positions and power and 2. go farther Third-Reich Left.

      This Dem nomination race will show them out for who they are, as they try to out-Bernie each other. The until-the-baby-pops-out abortion issue is theirs, the no-wall philosophy is theirs, and there is plenty more. White liberal women being called out for hijacking the women’s rights movement, the strong vein of anti-Semitism, politically motivated fake rape accusations, “cultural appropriation” and the Sisterhood of the Traveling Hot Sauce all over the place, and more. As with Hiraly 2016, the Leftists and the more Centrist Left will be split and have bad feelings for each other. This lack of unity will strongly reveal the scheming totalitarian Marxists for who they really are.

      I wish it were different, but I am really upset about the Democratic Party cozying up with Marxists for decades, that I believe they really deserve the train-wreck they are piloting right now.

  15. MIKE says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Total fool. Total stool. Total ghoul. That just about sums him up

  16. Kate says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    Oh boy, the Dem’s circus clowns are going to be hilarious to watch next year, here are a few more names to add to the list, Mad Maxine and Ortez cannot be left out, oh how about Stacey Abrams, she thinks she is in office anyway so what difference will it make.
    I can hardly wait for the show to begin, oh another thought is the Acadamy Awards needs to be involved but we already know who will win that one, good old Sparticus because of all his training.

  17. getfitnow says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Who knew

    FTA – Richard Ojeda talks at a gym in Logan, W.Va., in 2018. The decorated Army veteran and former West Virginia state senator has ended his short-lived campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
    Photo: John Raby / Associated Press

    Earlier this month, we wrote that decorated veteran Richard Ojeda was “the presidential candidate big-name Democrats should fear. Not because he could win, but because he can hammer on how out of touch they are with rural and working-class America.”

    It appears that Democrats have nothing to fear. The former West Virginia state senator has just become the first Democrat to drop out of the race.
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/It-s-not-even-2020-and-one-Democrat-has-13571397.php

  18. NJ Transplant says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Kamala Harris must be going crazy.

    Booker is such a phony. People in NJ have known for years he doesn’t live there. He left Newark worse than he found it, which is not good.

  19. Goedhart says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Donations to Cory Booker:

    3-4-2013 $5,200 Jared Kushner

    3-4-2013 $2,600 Jared Kushner

    6-21-2013 $5,200 Jared Kushner

    6-21-2013 $2,600 Jared Kushner

    Courtesy of Open Secrets

  20. Sentient says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Disagree with Sundance. I think it’s Kamala Harris. If Sundance is right that the Chosen One will be revealed this spring, who could that be – Hillary? Biden? It couldn’t possibly be Beto, could it?

  21. Bob Parker says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    Let me get this straight: Gory “Turdacus” Booger has just announced his candidacy for Pres.

    The Dems current roster of clowns reminds me to the Steeler’s Wheel’s hit “Stuck in the Middle With You”

    A link to the song is included below

    written by “Gerry Rafferty” & “Joe Egan” (1972)
    made it to number 6 on the billboard hot 100, and number 8 in the UK charts

    The immortal line from this song totally applies to these clowns:

    Clowns to the left of me jokers to the right,
    Here I am stuck in the middle with you.

  22. HJR27 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Obama pretty much scuttled hope for another Black President any time soon, “Spartacus” is just going to hop a free ride on the clown train express and jump off before it derails.

  23. zozz1 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Sundance is right; all these early announcements just mean these fools think it is important to be out of the gate first…or nearly so. A perfect display of egos out of whack. It just means everyone has too much time to get weary of all of them…the bloom goes off the rose very, very quickly. They will be fending off unending attacks, both from the Republicans and from their Democrat rivals. They will soon be looking like St Sebastien from all the arrows that will be headed their way. Certainly clear evidence of their total lack of brains exposed for all to see. Later, a real candidate will emerge, fresh and unscathed from the early battles. Right now, it is just a cat fight.

    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      February 1, 2019 at 3:24 pm

      They have to announce early. They have to have a lot of steam heading into the nominating convention – as an appeasement to stealing the nomination from Bernie, Hiraly and central command in the DNC agreed no more superdelegates – on the first vote.

      So, you have to be accruing delegates the whole time; you cannot really be a late bloomer. But yes: this provides a lot of opportunity for each to be chewed up in the media, and to chew each other up.

  24. Sentient says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    The Future Is Female!
    Booker 2020!

  25. King Arthur says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    The Clintonista’s are out trashing Schultz mercilessly, so what does this tell you. I think we all really know who the DNC, Pelosi, Shumer, the media, etc are laying the path for.

  26. Eric says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    If they think she’ll live that long, it will be Hillary again. Both because she’s establishment, and because it will help immunize her from prosecution/criticism.

  28. bertdilbert says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    Sundance, if Cortez announces, who you going to match her to?

  29. Vince says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Colorado governor Hickenlooper is looking like a candidate. In ordinary times he would be a good candidate, but these are not ordinary times. He is too white, too male, too business oriented.

  30. Sayit2016 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Oh great “spirit fingers Spartacus ” is running what can go wrong ?

  32. mashall says:
    February 1, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    ALEXIS DE TOCQUEVILLE (1805-1859)

    “Society will develop a new kind of servitude which covers the surface of society with a network of complicated rules, through which the most original minds and the most energetic characters cannot penetrate. It does not tyrannise but it compresses, enervates, extinguishes, and stupefies a people, till each nation is reduced to nothing better than a flock of timid and industrious animals, of which the government is the shepherd.”

    “When the taste for physical gratifications among them has grown more rapidly than their education . . . the time will come when men are carried away and lose all self-restraint . . . . It is not necessary to do violence to such a people in order to strip them of the rights they enjoy; they themselves willingly loosen their hold. . . . they neglect their chief business which is to remain their own masters.”

    “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.”

