No More Reservations – Liawatha Comes Clean, Apologizes to Cherokee Nation…

It would appear that U.S. Senator Elizabeth “I’ma-git-me-a-beer” Warren must have finally accepted the smoke signal polling provided by her political advisers. In an attempt to regain credibility (won’t happen) Liawatha comes clean:

(Tweet Link – Story Link)

The interesting dynamic here is actually beyond Liwawatha. CNN, a media entity strongly connected to the DNC machine, is ‘out-front’, off the reservation, and cutting off Warren’s campaign effort at the wounded knees.

(VIA CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren has apologized to Cherokee Nation leaders over her attempt to use a DNA test to confirm her past claims to Native American ancestry, the tribe said. The presidential hopeful “reached out to us and has apologized to the tribe,” Cherokee Nation executive director of communications Julie Hubbard said in a statement. “We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws not through DNA tests,” Hubbard added. “We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end.” A Warren spokesman declined to comment on any outreach to Cherokee Nation. (read more)

