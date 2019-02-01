No More Reservations – Liawatha Comes Clean, Apologizes to Cherokee Nation…

Posted on February 1, 2019 by

It would appear that U.S. Senator Elizabeth “I’ma-git-me-a-beer” Warren must have finally accepted the smoke signal polling provided by her political advisers.  In an attempt to regain credibility (won’t happen) Liawatha comes clean:

(Tweet LinkStory Link)

The interesting dynamic here is actually beyond Liwawatha.  CNN, a media entity strongly connected to the DNC machine, is ‘out-front’, off the reservation, and cutting off Warren’s campaign effort at the wounded knees.

(VIA CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren has apologized to Cherokee Nation leaders over her attempt to use a DNA test to confirm her past claims to Native American ancestry, the tribe said.

The presidential hopeful “reached out to us and has apologized to the tribe,” Cherokee Nation executive director of communications Julie Hubbard said in a statement.

“We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws not through DNA tests,” Hubbard added. “We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end.”

A Warren spokesman declined to comment on any outreach to Cherokee Nation.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

100 Responses to No More Reservations – Liawatha Comes Clean, Apologizes to Cherokee Nation…

Older Comments
  1. Marshall says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    1/1024th apology

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Patriot1783 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Lol,
    now return all the $ and scholarship funds you procured on that lie from
    Harvard and jobs you stole from others based on that fake story you lying squaw.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Chip Doctor says:
    February 1, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Between this article and the one about the KKK baby killer, I have just been rolling on the floor laughing at the comments. You guys are hilarious tonight. With all the crap going on, what a welcome relief. Thanks to all!

    Like

    Reply
  4. beaujest says:
    February 1, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Sacamanure!

    Like

    Reply
  5. jahealy says:
    February 1, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    There’s nothing more appealing or confidence-instilling than a group of politicians who lie with abandon, followed by groveling apologies, followed by more lying. Keep up the good work, Dems.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s