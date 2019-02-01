February 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #743

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
CHINA TRADE-TALKS – Soybean Purchase Commitment:
China will buy “Five million tons of soybeans. Per day.”
That’s like 1 MILLION DUMP TRUCK LOADS … EVERY DAY!
=====
WHOA: Soybean Deliveries won’t last more than 3 weeks
… Which would consume our entire national production: 108 million metric-tons
… with nothing left for domestic use and consumption!
Top 5 Global Countries only produce 270 Million Metric Tons:
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/world-leaders-in-soya-soybean-production-by-country.html
=====
RUH-ROH: A USA-Brazil Bilateral Trade Deal might
… Jointly cut Export Deals for our Combined 195 Million-Ton Soybean Production
… equal to 70% of the top-5 Country Production
… or 16 TIMES #4 China’s Production.
[Sooo, did China really have a CHOICE?]
🦅 > > > > 4 < < < < til the State of the Union speech !
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God.
I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you,
I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” 🌟
—- Isaiah 41:10
—-—–-
Praise: for the seize of largest Fentanyl in US history, thanks to our Border Dogs
———-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection and wisdom
— the House Dems and Pelosi get befuddled and become divided
— against Uni Party trying to undermine President Trump's MAGA agenda.
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
— more voter/election fraud be brought to light
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for slow down of Jan 2019 invaders
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for health of our drug sniffing Border Dogs
— for Tom Fitton/team (Judicial Watch)–stamina and great work
— for quick confirmation of the three 9th circuit judges
— for Trump supporters affected by ice storms and quick recovery
— Heal Our Nation
—————————————————–
🦅 “When I took the Oath of Office, I swore to protect our country. And that is what I will always do, so Help Me, God."
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
___________________________________
**** Reminder: MAGA Team consists of President Trumptc’s family, his Cabinet, WH Admin, CoS, Press Sec, personal lawyers/advisors, Trump-praying pastors, etc.
Amen. Grandma your daily prayer refreshes and renews my spirits each and every day, providing me the strength and courage to face every challenge, and the faith and hope that God will hear all of our prayers to protect our amazing President and all the white hats across our land who are risking everything to preserve and protect our nation
Also this:
Pray for President Trump safe travel from White House, leaving about 4pm and arriving at Mar-A-Lago about 7Pm ET today (Friday)
We need to copy this tweet and use it freely when all the “Trump should” gang comes out to play.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1090949309217075201
Rep. Matt Gaetz Announces “Justice for All Act” so All People Who Lie to Congress Are Treated Equally including Crooked Democrats (VIDEO)
A sign of the times when they gotta try and pass a law that everyone is treated equal under the law.
I thought that was already law under the Constitution…?
Nice try Matt, but the dems will torpedo any such attempt.
That’s his purpose.
“Some animals are more equal than others.”
” Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides. “
We know for certain that Nancy “Child Trafficking” Pelosi must not have been at any of those meeting.
Another Dem Voter/election fraud
“There Really Is a Crisis at the Border”
“In the present showdown with Democrats, Trump laid out his case for a border wall whereas the two vulture-looking Democrats, significantly, did not address his main point: that the wall would keep out drugs and illegal aliens who committed crimes. The media, vigorously attacked Trump’s speech—even before he delivered it (Jonathan Karl at CBS almost threw a tantrum prior). Since then, the hive-mind of MSM journalists have avoided the central issue of crime and have instead focused at length on bureaucrats’ paychecks and ignored crimes by illegal aliens.”
https://www.newenglishreview.org/custpage.cfm?frm=189570&sec_id=189570
But … but … but … the CIA says that Iran is harmless and when has the CIA ever been wrong about anything … ?
Worse than Afghanistan? Well of course, as Afghanistan is now a shinning model for the rest of the Middle East, and the whole gosh damn world. We have now been there for 17 years, spent trillions and lost thousand of lives and limbs, so how could it not be? Unless the Pentagon totally scammed us and they would never do that. No sir re Bob.
DemMSM reaping what it sowed. No one believes them or their #LyingBrainwashedTools anymore.
OMG. I mean nobody believes this sh*t anymore! It’s pretty darn funny!
Trump supporters: Trump is in the Whitehouse but his haters are not
Trump Haters: Trump is in the Whitehouse but his heart is in a wall outside of the Whitehouse—at the border—almost off of USA, and into mexico
From January 14th:
The Decepticons in action:
Terrible move from the RINOs.
But,
from Daily Caller article:
“The bill was a non-binding resolution and thus largely symbolic. Only three Republican senators voted against the Resolution: John Kennedy of Louisiana, Mike Lee of Utah, and Ted Cruz of Texas all voted against the resolution”
Rand Paul didn’t vote against it? He was yelling at McConnel about it earlier.
…and herein lies our problem….. fake Republicans morphed into Uni Party.
The RINOs are chameleons.
The worst FBI policy is that the FBI still exists.
I don’t have to tell you what this looks like.
Excerpt:
Closed-door testimony by former head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap reveals handpicked group ran the investigations outside of his control….
……. the members had been previously handpicked by an unknown high ranking official at the FBI…
……Starting in October 2015 and into the first three months of 2016, FBI Director James Comey made a series of high profile reassignments that resulted in the complete turnover of the upper-echelon of the FBI Team working on the Clinton email investigation…
……Comey was the only known involved senior FBI leadership official who remained a constant during the entirety of the Clinton email investigation.
Some of these young kids are really blowing my mind. Mikel Crump would have walked away with a win every time on a H.S. Debate Team. Would love to see him debate a Gobsmacked Lib.
Or put this kid up against Jim Acosta!
I meant to post this in the thread about the abortion law, but I got sidetracked. So I’ll do it here. It’s no secret that I LOVED Harry Chapin, and I’m sure I’m not alone. But not a lot of people know this song, and I think it definitely qualifies as an anti-abortion song. This thing is pretty powerful.
Oh please please please….I hope this is true! (about Booker)
