Fake News Implodes – A Year of Don Trump Jr. Phone Contact Speculation Ends With Irrelevant Nothingburger…

The sound of sad trombones echos through the halls of media networks today as a year of speculation, surrounding contacts between Don Trump Jr. and ‘blocked phone records’ before and after the oft-emphasized Trump Tower meeting, ends with congress identifying two long-time Trump friends and a major nothing-burger.

Three phone calls by Donald Trump Jr. to blocked numbers in June 2016 fueled rampant media speculation that DJT-Jr. was coordinating with his father, Candidate Trump, over the substance of the Trump Tower meeting, before and after it took place.

SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff both sold a suspicion narrative that candidate Donald Trump and Trump-Jr. were organizing, coordinating and colluding with “Russians”.   Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his primary investigative asset Andrew Weissmann fueled the Russian Conspiracy speculation with targeted leaks to allies in the media.  However, the truth comes out; and it is boring:

VIA ABC NEWS – Investigators on the Senate Intelligence Committee have learned the identities of three blocked phone calls with Donald Trump Jr just before and after the now-infamous Trump Tower meeting on June 9, 2016, three sources familiar with the calls told ABC News.

The calls to blocked numbers, which came on June 6, and after the meeting on June 9, were between Trump Jr.’s cell phone and two family friends — NASCAR CEO Brian France and real estate developer Howard Lorber, according to the sources.

Both men have close ties to President Donald Trump and actively supported his campaign during the 2016 election. (read more)

117 Responses to Fake News Implodes – A Year of Don Trump Jr. Phone Contact Speculation Ends With Irrelevant Nothingburger…

  1. CNN_sucks says:
    January 31, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Demoncraps are good on projection. Dems are good colluding with Putin and use their henchmen Mueller and Weismann to do their dirty deeds. Fck dems.

    • Doug Amos says:
      January 31, 2019 at 9:23 pm

      Their collusion with Putin has most likely been very expensive. You would have to believe Putin has extorted millions if not billions from the sewer rats to keep the truth hidden.

  2. Retired USMC says:
    January 31, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    People need to swing at the end of a rope for this…starting with Clinton and bookend by Obozo the commie.

  3. Linda K says:
    January 31, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    This breaking news about Don Jr. , the new infanticide abortion law, the over reach raid on Roger Stone and the smear against the Covington kids , Now, the Dems refusal to negotiate on a wall have to be waking people up to the fascist left and how unattractive they have become.

  4. Dreaddboi says:
    January 31, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Disappointed to not see any of the FOX news host and never trumpers that part the counterparts to their CNN/MSNBC brothers and sisters in the Brady bunch collage..

  5. The Boss says:
    January 31, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    It strikes me as odd that the most corrupt of the corrupt (Sen. Intel. Comm.) would give up this information. It’s great news, but tomorrow is Friday and the Swamp needs to make another point heading into the weekend. Stay wary my friends.

  6. Convert says:
    January 31, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    I laugh and laugh at the tears of liberal tweeter twits, “journalists”, CNN, Schiff-fer-brains and company. It’s delicious.

  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Excuse me, but I have a question …

    They’ve been investigating this for two years and they only now found out who made the calls to Don Jr?

