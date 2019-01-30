POTUS Interview: Speaker Ryan Lied on Border Wall Funding Promise to Get Omnibus Signed…

President Trump gave an exclusive interview to the Daily Caller. Part of that interview entailed President Trump outlining the back-story behind him signing the Omnibus spending bill and a promise from Paul Ryan.
[Transcript]THE DAILY CALLER: Well, the people who elected you are very interested in the immigration decision and what’s going on with this negotiation. Republicans in charge of Congress for two years didn’t get to your wall promise in Congress. How big of a roadblock to wall funding was Paul Ryan, now that he’s gone?
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I was going to veto the omnibus bill and Paul told me in the strongest of language, ‘Please don’t do that, we’ll get you the wall.’ And I said, ‘I hope you mean that, because I don’t like this bill,’ although I love the bill for what it did for the military. And therefore, if it weren’t for the military, I would have vetoed it.
Just so you understand, our military needed funding desperately. Totally depleted. And this bill was great for the military. Had I vetoed it, you would never have gotten the numbers back that I got. 700 and 716 billion dollars over the past two years. Which is substantially more — much more than President Obama was able to get for the military.
So that was a negative, but a big factor as to why that was the reason I signed it. But another very big factor was the fact that Paul told me in the strongest of terms that, ‘please sign this and if you sign this we will get you that wall.’ Which is desperately needed by our country. Humanitarian crisis, trafficking, drugs, you know, everything — people, criminals, gangs, so, you know, we need the wall.
And then he went lame duck. And once he went lame duck it was just really an exercise in waving to people and the power was gone so I was very disappointed. I was very disappointed in Paul because the wall was so desperately needed. And I’ll get the wall.
THE DAILY CALLER: Did he lie to you? Did he play you?
TRUMP: I don’t want to say he lied. I think he probably meant it at the time, I guess. I hope. So I don’t call that lying. But when he went lame duck, meaning, he said he’s not running again — and it was very unusual because usually they’ll do that sometime after an election and he didn’t want to do that because it’s somewhat misrepresenting and I understand that too. But maybe you don’t run, okay? Maybe you just don’t run. And he had an excellent person taking his place in Congress, he ran a really great campaign, did a really good job.
So Paul said, please sign the omnibus bill. Now, in all fairness to Paul, I may have signed it anyway because it was so much more money than anyone ever thought possible for the military and equal to the wall, and maybe even greater than the wall was my promise to refurbish the military. (More)
Moral of the story: Never Trust a NeverTrumper….
Additional Transcript of POTUS Discussing Mueller HERE
In a related story, the Democrap Leaders, talk show hosts, and Hollywooden elites … all MOCK claims there is a WAR on Christmas. “Happy Holidays” … which just happen to coincide with the celebration of Our Saviours birth
Trump is right when he stated he does not think they are going to be able to get away with their religious bigotry. These are socialists and as such they are bigots on every kind of thing you can imagine. Their time is running out and they know it. But having nothing to run on except socialism tactics and bigotry they will stay the course and that will be their downfall. The public at large are starting to awaken to the fact that these people are corrupt in word, deed and action.
No, Mr. President, he lied. He’s been lying to us for decades.
Then Eddie Munster shit a 6-part video montague on his way out the door?
Eddie thinks he’s going to be POTUS in 2024?
Shot, sorry!
No. You were correct with the first word choice.
POTUS needs to understand that we didn’t chant- fund the military industrial complex! We chanted- build the wall!!! I want military spending cut not increased!
You have no idea what the level of our military’s unpreparedness and capability gaps were.
“You have no idea what the level of our military’s unpreparedness and capability gaps were.”
Neither do you…and to that same end, no idea of their preparedness or capability. No one will truly know until it’s tested.
So?
US miitary budget is larger than the next 7 biggest in the world COMBINED, 2.7 times bigger than the next biggest (China).
If the result is unpreparedness and capability gaps, the level of incompetence must be monumental.
There are no meaningful threats going up against the US military.
Every year, ~35,000 people die due to accidental falls, 58,000 due to accidental poisoning, 40,000 due to automobile accidents. But 9/11 and the tragic death of just 2996 innocent people resulted in the expediture of 6 trillion dollars and substantial erosion of US freedom because the population was herded by dramatic visuals.
Osama bin Laden may be dead, but he was wildly successful.
Meanwhile, the country is being lost while the money is spent to maintain other nation’s borders (who cares) while ours are deliberately allowed to overrun; the educational system we are funding is indoctrinating people against the priniciples of a free society and constitutional republic.
So, no, with no significant actionable threat, the US military budget is a massive misdirection and waste of resources bleeding the country dry while enriching the deep state AKA military/industrial complex Eisenhower warned against.
Eventually, those tanks and planes and bombs you think should be funded are going to be used against YOU or your children.
Troll Team ZERO: Stop making a fool of yourself:
“Eventually, those tanks and planes and bombs you think should be funded are going to be used against YOU or your children.”
I made ZERO reference to funding.
Sooooo, are you duly crediting “W” for much of the $6 trillion and the so-called “Patriot Act” ? Because if you’re not, you’re part of the problem!
The Bush Crime Family is closely tied to the current malaise and predicament. The whole bunch is rotten to the core and makes the Clintons and Obamas look like the second rate grifters thay are.
But it starts with the Bushes! And that BS “Thousand points of Light” NWO crappola!
Stop making sense.
“osama bin laden may be dead but he was wildly successful”
Yes, successful beyond his wildest dreams.
And for some reason, I keep thinking he’s living in Flint, MI or Queens,NY on a pension with his own Social Security card in his real name. Does that make me a kook, or am I a product of ” the times we live in”?
Ready Really so you want Obama Zero back as President? Duh!🙄🙄
Haha, you really need to get better talking points from your mother ship.
EXCEPT I want the military on our side when the feces hits the rotary blades, and if they are funded and equipped, the military will be a great asset to US in the coming conflict.
Taking plausible deniability to a new level, PC.😏
Lol!! I liked it better the first time.
I’m still laughing. . Thanks Perot. They should have got THAT on video!
In this case what’s the difference between the two words? 🙂
That triangle drove me bananas! I’m glad he’s gone if for no other reason.
Perot, I think Ryan is getting Panda faced! HaHaHaHa!
Wait for it…wait for it…
Lurch is not headed to the White House; the man is heading to Gitmo with his friends for either an extensive stay or a short one. I am hoping it is the short one.
Paul Ryan is a snake. He went beyond denying Trump the wall, he denied ever giving Trump the support expected from the same party leadership. Paul Ryan will go down in history as one of the most worthless Speaker the House ever entertained.
Understatement of the year, Marsha.👍🏼
Greetings BKR, glad you’re still roughing at the tree house. Noticed how POTUS danced around the descriptive word “lying” Ryan, we all know our POTUS fairly well by now and it kind of stopped me in my tracks to hear POTUS pad around that word. I got a sneaky suspicion Lying Ryan is about be brought out into circus ring again. Either way, POTUS just gave us a heads up about the lying Ryno. Cheers BKR and fellow Treepers!
👍🏼
… and remember how he said he would not be speaker, and made them beg him to take the position.
LikeLike
He lied and everyone knows it. He’s a snake.
The fact POTUS trusted Ryan is scary. Not what I expect from a very stable genius
Ready the fact is you like to bash our President ! Is that you Ann Coulter?
Did you trust Rat Ryan? Not many here did.
LOL! Nice try. Independent here. You are conflating trust with remaining strategic knowing that Ryan’s minions are still in Congress, a new one in the Senate.
Ready you need to get steady because evidently you don’t know how VSGPDJT rolls. Are you a bot?
YES!!! When PDJT read the Snake poem at his rallies, he should have projected a picture of Paul Ryan’s face on a big screen! I love that poem!
Come on he did not have to do that because he knows full well that Ryan is a swamp snake. The man has dealt with deep state snakes since he came down the elevator. He knows what he is doing it is called optics.
He should have vetoed the omnibus and shut down the government back then.
Lyin Ryan
President Trump is being very polite.
RYAN is indeed in fact in truth a Liar!
TWO YEARS we waited for Republicans – i.e. RepublicRATS – to build a wall, and because too many of them are actually Leftists, the plans went nowhere…by design!
Does Ryan have to wait two-years before he SELLS his services to a Lobbying firm for a very large 6-figure income.
I think he went back to driving the Oscar Meyer Wiener mobile…..
In two years there may be no federal lobbying firms and sam with the CoC.
Tom Donahue is very old, 80. Bet he is grooming Ryan to take his place.
Oh no, I hope not. Yuck!
Kevin McCarthy is also a Never Trumper, he attended the Karl Rove Never Trump event in Sea Island, GA. I trust him as much as I trusted Paul RINO. There are less than a handful of R’s that are worth anything.
Devin Nunes.
Jim Jordan.
Rand Paul?
Louie Gohmert
Mo Brooks
Matt Gaetz
” There are less than a handful of R’s that are worth anything”.
This is what is so galling about hearing someone like self-promoting Ann Coulter criticize PDJT for not getting the wall built “while he had both houses of congress for two years”. Really, Ann? Did he, really? She knows full well that PDJT has faced constant headwinds from both of those houses of congress for these two years, in addition to having to deal with an ongoing coup attempt, all the while trying to patch up the world situation left him by the previous (nameless) administration.
Sure, she knows. But she has books to sell.
I’m not so sure the winds came from their heads.
Is there anything Ryan didn’t lie about?
He didn’t lie about resigning.
Probably because he realized he couldn’t get re-elected.
Exactly. He made a promise he couldn’t keep. Whether he ‘lied’ as the lede says, or as the President says, he made a promise (and frankly would have signed the omnibus to fund the military anyway) is a case in point. The President knows politics is the art of the possible. Ryan failed. Yet, the President has been going hammer and tongs to get the wall funded. He knows how strong the Dem ‘resistance’ is. Firsthand knowledge.
The President has a deeper, and more subtle knowledge of the ramifications of just a knee-jerk reaction to the questions posed in this interview.
He has made funding the wall a centerpiece of his campaign and presidency. A promise he is hellbent to keep.
However, if he fails, logically speaking, his base as the Dems well ascertain, will split or fail to support him, with ‘he lied’, ‘he said he would build the wall’. I have already seen here comments to that effect.
So what purpose does this lede serve? It muddies the waters. If Ryan ‘lied’ it is very easy to change the names. 2020 is not that far away.
Justin, so sad for Ryan, he did not recognize greatness, and instead set about to destroy it. His betrayal will be his legacy.
He should have promised a veto when the sausage was being made!
Imagine this, $5-7 Billion for pure barriers would be NOTHING bundled inside the Omnibus Bill. 200 or more miles of 30′ fencing.
Ugh.
Yet he continues to cave on issues like the 9th court judges to Feinstein and Harris, keeps appointing Swamp rats to prominent positions and let’s the FBI/DOJ/CIA along with the media destroy him and his followers. I’m in this until the end but I’ll be damned if I don’t call a spade. PDJT has made MANY errors and we have paid dearly for them. At the same time I’m grateful for all that he has accomplished and done for us. I have to remember he is only one man but jesus the mistakes after mistakes. At times it really wears on me.
This is not true – he did not cave on the 9th circuit. There are posts on the Daily Thread that debunks this lie.
Anything to make us doubt….Satan loves to do that.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rush really ranted on this today.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The magnitude of corruption is beyond comprehension, 50 plus years in the making and you’re worn out? Buckle up! We are in this together, put on your big boy pants and start fighting – FREEDOM ISN’T FREE!
Our ammunition is the truth about what the deep state, their cronies and the globalists who fund their nefarious, anti-American ways. You all do know that the Democratic Party are the ones who give money to Antifa and other leftist anti-America hate groups. Our guns are our minds and mouths sharing the truth with others to awaken them from the coma the mockingbird media has put them in. Get to work people.
“I’m in this until the end but I’ll be (**) if I don’t call a spade.” Perhaps you need a better spade.
WestTxPatriot get your facts straight before sprewing lies from msm!
I stand with you Sharon!
I question your intentions, your comments do not enlighten but just sow doubt.
For ANY and ALL Patriots out there – Paul Ryan is legitimately Public Enemy Number One in this fight to take back the United States. A bold as that statement was, it’s factual, and he’s just the first one to be tabulated in the matter… Traitors to the Republic need to be logged and addressed as they were in the past
He is not number one IMO but he is up there in the top 25 or so.
In the big picture, he’s like the 10 of Diamonds.…
Sessions, king of hearts, aka suicide king
I believe you will have to retract that in the near future.
Ten of diamonds that sucker is the ten of spades.
Debatable and there are numerous other traitors but he (Ryan), did blatantly betray the President of the United States. I want to type the many other traitors too but anybody who is conscious knows many of the names and those who pay attention know all of them.
Ryan blatantly betrayed the President, the party, the country and even his best friends.
Ryan is bad, but not worse than Sessions.
Perhaps, but Ryan was Elected (somehow), and he was part of the ploy of Federal Government. Ryan was SUPPOSED to be a Republican member of Congress to assist the US Citizenry help their ELECTED President Trump make the necessary changes… Paul Ryan DELIBERATELY failed…as the TRAITOR he has become! Sessions is another book and another chapter
Yes, especially if he thinks he’s going to pop his head up again in politics. The list is growing and we will never forget.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly. general public people (voters), are ignorant to their demise, then factor in the cheating and the variety of manipulations political parties money buys…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
WE HAVE TO BE THE GOP! It starts at the lowest levels: Precinct and District Chairs.
As Precinct chair you can get the vote out – multiply your vote by 100 or more to get good Candidates on the ballot.
The GOPe DOES NOT WANT YOU TO DO ANY OF THE ABOVE!!!!!!
Check your county GOP’s website or (ugh!) Facebook page to find out if there is a Lincoln Day dinner about to happen. Buy some tickets and go rub elbows with fellow Repubs and elected officials. The county GOP chairman will be very happy to put you to work.
92% of his funding came from outaide the district. THAT has to stop!
Bought and paid for, gave Obama everything he wanted,right Mr. Ryan, after we gave you jerks the House and the Senate.
Ryan kept secret millions in payouts to victims of sexual assault in congress.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
AAAAAARRRRRRRGGGGGGGHHHHHHHH!!!!!
No surprises here. Munster lied, shocked I tell you, shocked! The Republicans are against the president, shocked! I am totally shocked!
Use your hammer, Mr. Trump! We have your back!
I don’t know how VSG Trump could even stand him , Ryan was one of the first ones out of the gate on the Billy Bush tape weekend , he was right there trying to take candIdate Trump out. For me that branded him forever as a two faced little backstabbing pr—k
Pauly Quack Quack was “never quite there”. Ever.
The 9th Circuit judges on the bench now would have long ago been impeached by a competent, honest, loyal Congress.
Ryan was reelected by a hoodwinked constituency. He promised what they wanted to hear, and they bought it. What you see here is the problem with a pure democracy…the one who promises to give the people the most goodies (what they want) gets elected, then does whatever he wants to.
Very few politicians think campaign promises matter. They promise the voters whatever they want, and later, when elected, proceed to do as they choose, promises notwithstanding. And too many voters are simply not paying attention.
Of course he did….another way to “kick the can down the road”…………
Five dollars and a Ryan promise will get you a cup of coffee at Starbucks.
I don’t want either one. They both suck.
RYANS WIFE JANNA’S FAMILY ARE BIG LIBS
A town in Oklahoma, Little City, is named after her family. Like her parents, Janna has a law degree, having graduated from George Washington in 1998.
Boren’s son, Dan Boren, is Janna’s cousin and a member of House of Representatives. A Blue Dog Democrat, he has often voted across party lines.
Friends describe her as being able to navigate between different worlds – from small-town Oklahoma, where she’s from, to prestigious Wellesley College and to D.C., where she is well-versed in complex policy debates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was a co-conspirator enabler.
Now we’re going to see McConnell in action. It’s going to get ugly.
McCONnell in action…hahahaha… in a gay porn flick?
Yes, and he wouldn’t allow Contempt charges and a whole lot more. Ridiculous!
Ryan, like the rest of the deep state are aligned against President Trump. Just keep connecting the dots….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
If not, he should be.
There’s a reason he was known as Lyin’ Ryan.
You don’t want to say Ryan was lying…but HE WAS LYING. See how easy that was?
Will Senator Romney write another editorial about integrity in the Washington Post? Asking for a friend.
You can’t write credibly about something you don’t understand. Romney has no integrity or honor.
lol….
“Ryan” means “worthless mfer” in some obscure language!
WRAY: ‘I’m Tired of Trump’s Bullsh*t’ — FBI Director Goes Off the Rails in Angry McCabe-Like Tirade
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
His real self erases
Dancing in his empty eyes!
Ryan and Romney’s egos can’t handle Trumps yuge win. They got full blown TDS and they’re acting out. I do get a little enjoyment knowing that.
If President Trump is at fault it is because he chooses to believe the best of each person until they manifest that they are a snake . I would rathe President Trump be our President than any other living person period . Things worth having must have a price affixed or they are not worth anything just wait it will be fine . In process of time there may be an end to Democrat party and Republican in name only like Rummy Romney Flake and so many others yes turtle i think and definetly Sessions and others beside Ryan the punk
Ryan is a big part of the Swamp….All one has to do is look at how Ryan and the Gang of Eight tried to screw America during Obama’s terms with their crazy amnesty crap. .
And TPP that was kept in a locked room. He wanted to pass it first then see what’s in it.
Personally I’d like to see Ryan stripped of every dollar he ever earned off the backs of hardworking taxpayers and doing nothing but riding around in the Oscar Myer Hot Dog Mobile for the rest of his sorry pathetic excuse of a human being to ever Grace this earth. I don’t know how the poor soul sleeps at 🌙
Kind of odd – this is the second time today I’ve listened people speak about the “shunning and shaming (Amish saying)” of people for exercising their Constitutional right regarding freedom of /from religion. It is bizarre (the coincidence). Seems the Dark Overlord sent out a memo that all efforts shall be made full stop. Turn America into a neutered, a -religious crowd of sheeple – and take our orders to live re the commands coming through those damn smart phones. Stampeding to disgrace persons who wear a MAGA hat? WTF? What’s next? Rip the chain off of someone’s neck if they wear a crucifix? Its like watching a bad movie, all of the people are turning into “brown shirts.” And we know how that worked out.
https://takebackyourpower.net/problems-of-5g-ai-and-meta-solution-of-consciousness/
Good Overview.
LikeLike
POTUS negotiates in good faith the swamp does not.
The Uniparty is real. Big donors (not us) donate to both parties.
The GOP leadership is the worst. McDaniel is awful, lacks creativity, and just another member of the lie. The GOP needs new ideas on how to roll back the Progressive Marxists and still fund winning campaigns based on the constitution and preserving natural rights.
He’s got names for everyone…why he go so soft on the sh*t bag?
Lyin Ryan.
Even though I think the president should have shut down the government when Rat Ryan ran the House, he’s probably exposing Ryan now with a degree of tact and subtlety in order to mollify Kevin McCarthy – while also letting him know that any perfidy will be exposed.
I can’t understand why Jewish Americans are predominantly Democrat then. It’s the Cult of Death Party so why be part of it?
I first heard last week of the President’s deal with the devil, RINO Ryan, to sign the Omnibus in return for wall funding. RINOs are able and willing to use Democrat tactics against their own party’s President. Of course with the uniparty convincing themselves Trump is either a Russian agent or an enemy to their donors, no wonder they feel free to lie to his face.
I think trump is right again. A LOT of democrats are devout Catholics- this isn’t a good idea.
We have different definitions of devout.
Jimminy peeps, they’re all against him. It’s just a shit show to keep us occupied. I have Zero confidence in any of them. Even the Freedom bunch caves when the cards are on the table. No mystery we are screwed, We have no recourse. The cards are delt. Save up cause were screwed.
