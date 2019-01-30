POTUS Interview: Speaker Ryan Lied on Border Wall Funding Promise to Get Omnibus Signed…

President Trump gave an exclusive interview to the Daily Caller.  Part of that interview entailed President Trump outlining the back-story behind him signing the Omnibus spending bill and a promise from Paul Ryan.

[Transcript]THE DAILY CALLER: Well, the people who elected you are very interested in the immigration decision and what’s going on with this negotiation. Republicans in charge of Congress for two years didn’t get to your wall promise in Congress. How big of a roadblock to wall funding was Paul Ryan, now that he’s gone?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I was going to veto the omnibus bill and Paul told me in the strongest of language, ‘Please don’t do that, we’ll get you the wall.’ And I said, ‘I hope you mean that, because I don’t like this bill,’ although I love the bill for what it did for the military. And therefore, if it weren’t for the military, I would have vetoed it.

Just so you understand, our military needed funding desperately. Totally depleted. And this bill was great for the military. Had I vetoed it, you would never have gotten the numbers back that I got. 700 and 716 billion dollars over the past two years. Which is substantially more — much more than President Obama was able to get for the military.

So that was a negative, but a big factor as to why that was the reason I signed it. But another very big factor was the fact that Paul told me in the strongest of terms that, ‘please sign this and if you sign this we will get you that wall.’ Which is desperately needed by our country. Humanitarian crisis, trafficking, drugs, you know, everything — people, criminals, gangs, so, you know, we need the wall.

And then he went lame duck. And once he went lame duck it was just really an exercise in waving to people and the power was gone so I was very disappointed. I was very disappointed in Paul because the wall was so desperately needed. And I’ll get the wall.

THE DAILY CALLER: Did he lie to you? Did he play you?

TRUMP: I don’t want to say he lied. I think he probably meant it at the time, I guess. I hope. So I don’t call that lying. But when he went lame duck, meaning, he said he’s not running again — and it was very unusual because usually they’ll do that sometime after an election and he didn’t want to do that because it’s somewhat misrepresenting and I understand that too. But maybe you don’t run, okay? Maybe you just don’t run. And he had an excellent person taking his place in Congress, he ran a really great campaign, did a really good job.

So Paul said, please sign the omnibus bill. Now, in all fairness to Paul, I may have signed it anyway because it was so much more money than anyone ever thought possible for the military and equal to the wall, and maybe even greater than the wall was my promise to refurbish the military.  (More)

Moral of the story: Never Trust a NeverTrumper….

Additional Transcript of POTUS Discussing Mueller HERE

161 Responses to POTUS Interview: Speaker Ryan Lied on Border Wall Funding Promise to Get Omnibus Signed…

  1. sundance says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    • Kenji says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:51 pm

      In a related story, the Democrap Leaders, talk show hosts, and Hollywooden elites … all MOCK claims there is a WAR on Christmas. “Happy Holidays” … which just happen to coincide with the celebration of Our Saviours birth

    • kiskiminetas says:
      January 30, 2019 at 11:02 pm

      Trump is right when he stated he does not think they are going to be able to get away with their religious bigotry. These are socialists and as such they are bigots on every kind of thing you can imagine. Their time is running out and they know it. But having nothing to run on except socialism tactics and bigotry they will stay the course and that will be their downfall. The public at large are starting to awaken to the fact that these people are corrupt in word, deed and action.

  2. Elle Baldwin (@elleb77) says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    No, Mr. President, he lied. He’s been lying to us for decades.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Then Eddie Munster shit a 6-part video montague on his way out the door?

      Eddie thinks he’s going to be POTUS in 2024?

      • Perot Conservative says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:06 pm

        Shot, sorry!

        • Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
          January 30, 2019 at 10:16 pm

          No. You were correct with the first word choice.

        • Ready Steady Go says:
          January 30, 2019 at 10:17 pm

          POTUS needs to understand that we didn’t chant- fund the military industrial complex! We chanted- build the wall!!! I want military spending cut not increased!

          • BlackKnightRides says:
            January 30, 2019 at 10:22 pm

            You have no idea what the level of our military’s unpreparedness and capability gaps were.

            • mazziflol says:
              January 30, 2019 at 11:29 pm

              “You have no idea what the level of our military’s unpreparedness and capability gaps were.”

              Neither do you…and to that same end, no idea of their preparedness or capability. No one will truly know until it’s tested.

            • rharkonen113 says:
              January 30, 2019 at 11:32 pm

              US miitary budget is larger than the next 7 biggest in the world COMBINED, 2.7 times bigger than the next biggest (China).

              If the result is unpreparedness and capability gaps, the level of incompetence must be monumental.

              There are no meaningful threats going up against the US military.

              Every year, ~35,000 people die due to accidental falls, 58,000 due to accidental poisoning, 40,000 due to automobile accidents. But 9/11 and the tragic death of just 2996 innocent people resulted in the expediture of 6 trillion dollars and substantial erosion of US freedom because the population was herded by dramatic visuals.

              Osama bin Laden may be dead, but he was wildly successful.

              Meanwhile, the country is being lost while the money is spent to maintain other nation’s borders (who cares) while ours are deliberately allowed to overrun; the educational system we are funding is indoctrinating people against the priniciples of a free society and constitutional republic.

              So, no, with no significant actionable threat, the US military budget is a massive misdirection and waste of resources bleeding the country dry while enriching the deep state AKA military/industrial complex Eisenhower warned against.

              Eventually, those tanks and planes and bombs you think should be funded are going to be used against YOU or your children.

              • BlackKnightRides says:
                January 30, 2019 at 11:41 pm

                Troll Team ZERO: Stop making a fool of yourself:

                “Eventually, those tanks and planes and bombs you think should be funded are going to be used against YOU or your children.”

                I made ZERO reference to funding.

              • Old Codger says:
                January 30, 2019 at 11:42 pm

                Sooooo, are you duly crediting “W” for much of the $6 trillion and the so-called “Patriot Act” ? Because if you’re not, you’re part of the problem!

                The Bush Crime Family is closely tied to the current malaise and predicament. The whole bunch is rotten to the core and makes the Clintons and Obamas look like the second rate grifters thay are.

                But it starts with the Bushes! And that BS “Thousand points of Light” NWO crappola!

              • Sentient says:
                January 30, 2019 at 11:42 pm

                Stop making sense.

              • hoghead says:
                January 30, 2019 at 11:54 pm

                “osama bin laden may be dead but he was wildly successful”

                Yes, successful beyond his wildest dreams.

                And for some reason, I keep thinking he’s living in Flint, MI or Queens,NY on a pension with his own Social Security card in his real name. Does that make me a kook, or am I a product of ” the times we live in”?

          • Sharon says:
            January 30, 2019 at 10:53 pm

            Ready Really so you want Obama Zero back as President? Duh!🙄🙄

          • swimeasy says:
            January 30, 2019 at 11:14 pm

            Haha, you really need to get better talking points from your mother ship.

          • COlibertybelle says:
            January 30, 2019 at 11:16 pm

            EXCEPT I want the military on our side when the feces hits the rotary blades, and if they are funded and equipped, the military will be a great asset to US in the coming conflict.

        • BlackKnightRides says:
          January 30, 2019 at 10:21 pm

          Taking plausible deniability to a new level, PC.😏

        • CNY3 says:
          January 30, 2019 at 10:33 pm

          Lol!! I liked it better the first time.

        • joebkonobi says:
          January 30, 2019 at 10:36 pm

          I’m still laughing. . Thanks Perot. They should have got THAT on video!

        • margarite1 says:
          January 30, 2019 at 11:55 pm

          In this case what’s the difference between the two words? 🙂

      • RJones says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:20 pm

        That triangle drove me bananas! I’m glad he’s gone if for no other reason.

      • MightyMustardSeed says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:40 pm

        Perot, I think Ryan is getting Panda faced! HaHaHaHa!
        Wait for it…wait for it…

      • kiskiminetas says:
        January 30, 2019 at 11:08 pm

        Lurch is not headed to the White House; the man is heading to Gitmo with his friends for either an extensive stay or a short one. I am hoping it is the short one.

    • Marsha Frey says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Paul Ryan is a snake. He went beyond denying Trump the wall, he denied ever giving Trump the support expected from the same party leadership. Paul Ryan will go down in history as one of the most worthless Speaker the House ever entertained.

  3. NJMAGA says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    He lied and everyone knows it. He’s a snake.

  4. everywhereguyy says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Lyin Ryan

  5. Ausonius says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    President Trump is being very polite.

    RYAN is indeed in fact in truth a Liar!

    TWO YEARS we waited for Republicans – i.e. RepublicRATS – to build a wall, and because too many of them are actually Leftists, the plans went nowhere…by design!

  6. Redheart says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Kevin McCarthy is also a Never Trumper, he attended the Karl Rove Never Trump event in Sea Island, GA. I trust him as much as I trusted Paul RINO. There are less than a handful of R’s that are worth anything.

  7. Justin Green says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Is there anything Ryan didn’t lie about?

    • cripto says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:26 pm

      He didn’t lie about resigning.

      • Nan says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:58 pm

        Probably because he realized he couldn’t get re-elected.

        • cripto says:
          January 30, 2019 at 11:21 pm

          Exactly. He made a promise he couldn’t keep. Whether he ‘lied’ as the lede says, or as the President says, he made a promise (and frankly would have signed the omnibus to fund the military anyway) is a case in point. The President knows politics is the art of the possible. Ryan failed. Yet, the President has been going hammer and tongs to get the wall funded. He knows how strong the Dem ‘resistance’ is. Firsthand knowledge.

          The President has a deeper, and more subtle knowledge of the ramifications of just a knee-jerk reaction to the questions posed in this interview.

          He has made funding the wall a centerpiece of his campaign and presidency. A promise he is hellbent to keep.

          However, if he fails, logically speaking, his base as the Dems well ascertain, will split or fail to support him, with ‘he lied’, ‘he said he would build the wall’. I have already seen here comments to that effect.

          So what purpose does this lede serve? It muddies the waters. If Ryan ‘lied’ it is very easy to change the names. 2020 is not that far away.

    • MightyMustardSeed says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:52 pm

      Justin, so sad for Ryan, he did not recognize greatness, and instead set about to destroy it. His betrayal will be his legacy.

  8. Perot Conservative says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    He should have promised a veto when the sausage was being made!

    Imagine this, $5-7 Billion for pure barriers would be NOTHING bundled inside the Omnibus Bill. 200 or more miles of 30′ fencing.

    Ugh.

  9. WestTXPatriot says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Yet he continues to cave on issues like the 9th court judges to Feinstein and Harris, keeps appointing Swamp rats to prominent positions and let’s the FBI/DOJ/CIA along with the media destroy him and his followers. I’m in this until the end but I’ll be damned if I don’t call a spade. PDJT has made MANY errors and we have paid dearly for them. At the same time I’m grateful for all that he has accomplished and done for us. I have to remember he is only one man but jesus the mistakes after mistakes. At times it really wears on me.

  10. simicharmed says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    For ANY and ALL Patriots out there – Paul Ryan is legitimately Public Enemy Number One in this fight to take back the United States. A bold as that statement was, it’s factual, and he’s just the first one to be tabulated in the matter… Traitors to the Republic need to be logged and addressed as they were in the past

    • Mandy says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:10 pm

      He is not number one IMO but he is up there in the top 25 or so.

    • NJMAGA says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:15 pm

      Yes, especially if he thinks he’s going to pop his head up again in politics. The list is growing and we will never forget.

      I really don’t know how these people sleep at night. In my entire life I have never encountered one person as two faced, back stabbing, dishonest and evil as the people in DC.

      • simicharmed says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:25 pm

        He knew (and knows) his political life was over. Paul Ryan is selfish and only thought (thinks), about himself. This animal had “offers” lined up as soon as his political/criminal efforts ran their course. The Deep State pumps money (and money-laundering), Book-Deals into the mix continually.

        • Mandy says:
          January 30, 2019 at 10:28 pm

          He’s married to a democrat lobbyist, from a staunch demo family. He won’t be hurting at all – he did EXACTLY what he was put there to do. So irritating, these vipers….

          • simicharmed says:
            January 30, 2019 at 10:40 pm

            Great observation (and conclusion). However, keep in mind these “chosen (Federal) politicians” are just that – CHOSEN. Pouring money into targeted districts across the Nation in “places” CHOSEN into those areas.

            Sadly. general public people (voters), are ignorant to their demise, then factor in the cheating and the variety of manipulations political parties money buys…

            That is “Elections” in the USA. I’m ashamed of it and having to actually share it..

      • oncefired says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:35 pm

        Eddie Munster has ZERO chance of ever becoming POTUS!

      • Geoff Go says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:40 pm

        He got to retire on over $180K/year for life, plus benes. Pretty sweet – you and me are suckers.

  11. Archie says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    OK he lied, but he was elected fair and square by republican voters as were all the other scum in congress. It’s time to blame the voters. How does one get a patriotic GOP congress when the voters don’t care?

    • Mandy says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:11 pm

      Why would you blame the VOTERS for ‘not caring’ when it is the POLITICIANS who LIE?

    • Justin Green says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:17 pm

      Wisconsin 1 had an alternative. They chose evil.

    • sDee says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:23 pm

      From City to Federal elections, the GOPe grooms and recruits candidates who align with Statism and Globalism. Those patriots who do not, rarely make it in the Primary. Those who manage to win the Primary get little or no support – often worse from the Party machine.

      WE HAVE TO BE THE GOP! It starts at the lowest levels: Precinct and District Chairs.

      I please ask all here to call their County GOP in the morning – ask how to become your Precinct Chair. Most likely it is open or held by someone who needs help. Also find your District Chair – meet with them. See if they are patriots who need help.

      As Precinct chair you can get the vote out – multiply your vote by 100 or more to get good Candidates on the ballot.

      Then get on committees and get to the conventions.

      The GOPe DOES NOT WANT YOU TO DO ANY OF THE ABOVE!!!!!!

      • Sherri Young says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:36 pm

        Check your county GOP’s website or (ugh!) Facebook page to find out if there is a Lincoln Day dinner about to happen. Buy some tickets and go rub elbows with fellow Repubs and elected officials. The county GOP chairman will be very happy to put you to work.

    • Lindenlee says:
      January 30, 2019 at 11:35 pm

      92% of his funding came from outaide the district. THAT has to stop!

  12. Linda K says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Bought and paid for, gave Obama everything he wanted,right Mr. Ryan, after we gave you jerks the House and the Senate.

  13. Firefly says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    PTrump has many wonderful capability. His selling capability is just one of his exceptional abilities. The dysfunctional gop rhinos were so focused on undermining PTrump they ended up undermining themselves even more. Ryan was one of the ring leaders of this implosion tract taken. The GOP should have united and worked together on getting more done. Instead they keep on eating their own. No wonder the voters are fed up and will re elect PTrump.

    • NJMAGA says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:17 pm

      Now we know they engineered the house loss too.

      • Mandy says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:32 pm

        Wasn’t John Kelly’s main squeeze, Kirsten something or other, the DHS blonde babe, put ‘in charge’ of election security? We see what a BANG UP job she did with that, folks. I’m sure she’s doing her dead level BEST to … secure our Southern Border…..

        AAAAAARRRRRRRGGGGGGGHHHHHHHH!!!!!

  14. Trump's Hammer says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    No surprises here. Munster lied, shocked I tell you, shocked! The Republicans are against the president, shocked! I am totally shocked!

    Trump has to push the envelope of what his authority is. Whatever he’s allowed to do, he needs to do more of it. The country is terminally ill, and Trump is the only one who can even attempt to save her.

    Use your hammer, Mr. Trump! We have your back!

  15. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    I don’t know how VSG Trump could even stand him , Ryan was one of the first ones out of the gate on the Billy Bush tape weekend , he was right there trying to take candIdate Trump out. For me that branded him forever as a two faced little backstabbing pr—k

  16. Justin Green says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    The 9th Circuit judges on the bench now would have long ago been impeached by a competent, honest, loyal Congress.

  17. Fred Kiehl says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Ryan was reelected by a hoodwinked constituency. He promised what they wanted to hear, and they bought it. What you see here is the problem with a pure democracy…the one who promises to give the people the most goodies (what they want) gets elected, then does whatever he wants to.

    • Nan says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:39 pm

      Very few politicians think campaign promises matter. They promise the voters whatever they want, and later, when elected, proceed to do as they choose, promises notwithstanding. And too many voters are simply not paying attention.

  18. pigletrios says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Of course he did….another way to “kick the can down the road”…………

  19. JohnCarlson says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Five dollars and a Ryan promise will get you a cup of coffee at Starbucks.

  20. nuthinmuffin says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    RYANS WIFE JANNA’S FAMILY ARE BIG LIBS

    Janna Ryan, whose maiden name was Little, grew up in Madill, Oklahoma. Both of her parents spent their careers as successful lawyers in private practice.
    A town in Oklahoma, Little City, is named after her family. Like her parents, Janna has a law degree, having graduated from George Washington in 1998.
    Her family has strong political – and Democratic – connections; Her uncle, David Boren, served as a Democratic governor of Oklahoma and later as its U.S. senator.
    Boren’s son, Dan Boren, is Janna’s cousin and a member of House of Representatives. A Blue Dog Democrat, he has often voted across party lines.
    Before marrying Paul, Janna was a Washington operative herself, forging an early professional career as a congressional aide and healthcare lobbyist.
    Friends describe her as being able to navigate between different worlds – from small-town Oklahoma, where she’s from, to prestigious Wellesley College and to D.C., where she is well-versed in complex policy debates.
    “She is very comfortable in and around politics. She grew up in a political family, and it comes very naturally to her,” said Leslie Belcher, a Washington lobbyist who worked on Capitol Hill with Ryan and was later one of Ryan’s bridesmaids.

    • Blind no longer says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:33 pm

      Ryan’s wife a healthcare lobbyist, ahhhh, that explains the Obamacare vote. The GOP controlled the purse and could have defunded so many things..but didn’t. Promised to repeal and replace long before PT came along..then didn’t when they had the chance…all lies! Everybody was on the take.

  21. Need2dive says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    We need to start calling …. s##t bag….Paul Ryan ..no name #2

  22. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Never Forget: Ryan was one of the Gang of 8 who knew ALL about the FISA abuse.
    He was a co-conspirator enabler.

  23. wtd says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Ryan, like the rest of the deep state are aligned against President Trump. Just keep connecting the dots….
    U.S. lawmakers move to curtail president’s power to levy tariffs https://reut.rs/2DK3yl8

    • joebkonobi says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:55 pm

      Yep, his tariffs are working as planned, but Congress Critters are taking a hit on their under the table payoffs from China. Swampy!

    • GB Bari says:
      January 30, 2019 at 11:45 pm

      Everyone needs to call their Reps office tomorrow and tell them to NOT vote for any bill that obstructs President Trumps trade negotiations including his power to impose tariffs.

  24. starfcker says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    And this guy’s reading us “the snake” at rally’s?

  25. tinamina49blog says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    I always say. Paul Ryan. The most hated man in America.
    If not, he should be.

  26. Mari in SC (thankfully no longer MD) says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    There’s a reason he was known as Lyin’ Ryan.

  27. CNY3 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    You don’t want to say Ryan was lying…but HE WAS LYING. See how easy that was?

  28. elguerorubio says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    Will Senator Romney write another editorial about integrity in the Washington Post? Asking for a friend.

  29. mikebrezzze says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    “Ryan” means “worthless mfer” in some obscure language!

  30. spoogels says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    WRAY: ‘I’m Tired of Trump’s Bullsh*t’ — FBI Director Goes Off the Rails in Angry McCabe-Like Tirade

    https://truepundit.com/fbis-wray-attacks-trump-in-angry-mccabe-like-tirade/

  31. JohnCarlson says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Ryan has so many faces
    His real self erases
    With all those lies
    Dancing in his empty eyes!

  32. NJMAGA says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Ryan and Romney’s egos can’t handle Trumps yuge win. They got full blown TDS and they’re acting out. I do get a little enjoyment knowing that.

  33. Wayne Robinson says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    If President Trump is at fault it is because he chooses to believe the best of each person until they manifest that they are a snake . I would rathe President Trump be our President than any other living person period . Things worth having must have a price affixed or they are not worth anything just wait it will be fine . In process of time there may be an end to Democrat party and Republican in name only like Rummy Romney Flake and so many others yes turtle i think and definetly Sessions and others beside Ryan the punk

  34. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Ryan is a big part of the Swamp….All one has to do is look at how Ryan and the Gang of Eight tried to screw America during Obama’s terms with their crazy amnesty crap. .

  35. Way I see it says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Personally I’d like to see Ryan stripped of every dollar he ever earned off the backs of hardworking taxpayers and doing nothing but riding around in the Oscar Myer Hot Dog Mobile for the rest of his sorry pathetic excuse of a human being to ever Grace this earth. I don’t know how the poor soul sleeps at 🌙

  36. Retired IG says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Kind of odd – this is the second time today I’ve listened people speak about the “shunning and shaming (Amish saying)” of people for exercising their Constitutional right regarding freedom of /from religion. It is bizarre (the coincidence). Seems the Dark Overlord sent out a memo that all efforts shall be made full stop. Turn America into a neutered, a -religious crowd of sheeple – and take our orders to live re the commands coming through those damn smart phones. Stampeding to disgrace persons who wear a MAGA hat? WTF? What’s next? Rip the chain off of someone’s neck if they wear a crucifix? Its like watching a bad movie, all of the people are turning into “brown shirts.” And we know how that worked out.
    This was crazy/good at least for me. Kind of like a fire on a cold winter night.
    https://takebackyourpower.net/problems-of-5g-ai-and-meta-solution-of-consciousness/

  37. Piggy says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Ryan lied as usual. The omnibus while increasing military funding also funded all progressive priorities. The omnibus was $1.3 trillion…

    POTUS negotiates in good faith the swamp does not.

    Conservatism is an ideology or belief. It’s also a marketing label that’s used by politicians and their agents for votes in states they could not win if they ran as a Dem. Party affiliation doesn’t necessarily match beliefs. There’s really not many elected conservatives and if they were at one time they get corrupted by mandatory fundraising whoring.

    The Uniparty is real. Big donors (not us) donate to both parties.

    Until the GOP ends the “who raises the most money” for high ranking commitee positions including Speaker, the Ryan’s will continue to be the McCarthy’s and the Boener’s.

    The GOP leadership is the worst. McDaniel is awful, lacks creativity, and just another member of the lie. The GOP needs new ideas on how to roll back the Progressive Marxists and still fund winning campaigns based on the constitution and preserving natural rights.

  38. mazziflol says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    He’s got names for everyone…why he go so soft on the sh*t bag?
    “I don’t want to say he lied. I think he probably meant it at the time,”
    Lyin Ryan.

    • Sentient says:
      January 30, 2019 at 11:53 pm

      Even though I think the president should have shut down the government when Rat Ryan ran the House, he’s probably exposing Ryan now with a degree of tact and subtlety in order to mollify Kevin McCarthy – while also letting him know that any perfidy will be exposed.

  39. smurfette says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    I can’t understand why Jewish Americans are predominantly Democrat then. It’s the Cult of Death Party so why be part of it?

  40. Judiciary says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    I first heard last week of the President’s deal with the devil, RINO Ryan, to sign the Omnibus in return for wall funding. RINOs are able and willing to use Democrat tactics against their own party’s President. Of course with the uniparty convincing themselves Trump is either a Russian agent or an enemy to their donors, no wonder they feel free to lie to his face.

  41. Tiffthis says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    I think trump is right again. A LOT of democrats are devout Catholics- this isn’t a good idea.

  42. 300 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Jimminy peeps, they’re all against him. It’s just a shit show to keep us occupied. I have Zero confidence in any of them. Even the Freedom bunch caves when the cards are on the table. No mystery we are screwed, We have no recourse. The cards are delt. Save up cause were screwed.

