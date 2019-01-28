Speaker Pelosi Invites President Trump to Deliver State of The Union on February 5th….

Internal polling and fear of resistance backlash must be significant for the democrats. President Donald Trump accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to deliver his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5, a week later than originally scheduled.
Advertisements
How long before she yanks this invitation back as well?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m going to say she won’t. Like Sundance said, her internal polls really back fired on her and their party this past week.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love our President’s response! He’s always upbeat & cheerful. Even toward someone that deserves quite the opposite.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Agree!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her “invitation” is the essence of Nasty Woman.
She knows she’ll have to sit behind him sucking her teeth in full view. Not gonna be a good look.
And applause and standing? Or not? FULL display.
When everyone wanted to have a different venue … THIS is why we need it in the House, the traditional way.
Also his last one got great ratings.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I smell a rat. What if the Mueller report is released that night full of leaks?
Maybe the President can READ the unredacted intelligence at the Capitol that has to have been up until now, unredacted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will RBG be there?
LikeLiked by 7 people
In spirit only.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Nnnnnice!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nope, she sold it to the devil and he is staking his claim.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you see a refrigerated truck parked in front of the House of Reps. on the night of the SOTU, you will know that RBG is present.
LikeLiked by 7 people
ROFL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG…almost choked on a mini Peanut Butter Cup!
LikeLike
If so she’ll be propped up like “Bernie”!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stuffed like Lenin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe she can borrow Hillary’s scoobymobile since Hillary is in Puerto Rico?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Almost certainly not.
LikeLike
RBG will sleeping at home this year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In hospice
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA!!!
Making the Border Safe Again!
President Trump also has a great opportunity to use the present MESS in Venezuela in coast-to-coast ads showing the TRUE result of Socialism/Communism (i.e. bankruptcy, lawlessness, and starvation) and use that to anoint Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez, Harris, and all the other morons pushing for Socialism in America, then they are beyond hopeless.
The media of course will ignore Venezuela as much as possible, or spin it as Socialism incorrectly implemented (as our president has pointed out, Venezuela did indeed have Socialism correctly implemented, which is why it is a basket case now).
A tangential point:
Keep in mind that Thursday will be the 51st anniversary of the Communist “Tet Offensive” in Vietnam, a battle which in fact was a huge defeat for them, after the initial surprise attacks. Walter Cronkite of CBS and other Leftist reporters on all three networks were able to sell the American people on the BIG LIE that it was a huge defeat for the United States.
The United States Marines and the other armed services were shocked by the news that they had lost that battle, for it sure seemed that they had won! Victor Davis Hanson has written much about the Tet Offensive, and has this to say:
“(The North) Vietnamese often turned to American academics, religious figures, and intellectuals in attempts to nullify the American power which their own army could not. “60 Minutes” and The New York Times could do what Pravda and the Daily World could not: convince the American people that the war was unwinnable and unjust. To the North Vietnamese, the loud-speaking, confusing, and fractious Americans–William F. Buckleys and Jane Fondas alike–were not so much evil or good as insidious”.
While the media’s influence did not steal victory by itself, it certainly was a factor in America’s – Nixon’s – desire to leave without a clear victory.
The Media’s influence today is more malign and “insidious” than ever before! Stealing victory from the president is their obsessive mania, and any ends will justify their means.
See:
http://victorhanson.com/wordpress/the-meaning-of-tet/
LikeLiked by 12 people
lived through that. Returned in ’69. Not a good time if you had short hair and wore a uniform.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Semper Fi….
LikeLiked by 3 people
A bit late but welcome home Marine!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Indochina is devoid of decisive military objectives and the allocation of more than token US armed forces in Indochina would be a serious diversion of limited US capabilities”
– Joint Chiefs of Staff, 26 May 1954
“The Vietnam war was only made possible through lies and deceptions aimed at the American public, Congress, and members of Lyndon Johnson’s own administration. Contrary to Robert McNamara’s claims of ignorance and overconfidence during the period 1963-1965, the record proves that he and others were men who not only should have known better, but who did know better. These men and the decisions they made during those crucial months mired the United States in a costly war that could not be won at a cost acceptable to the American public”
– H.R. McMaster, author of “Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, The Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies that Led to Vietnam.”
“Bernard Brodie observed in the early 1970s that “it is now clear what we mean by calling the United States intervention in Vietnam a failure. We mean that at least as early as the beginning of 1968 even the most favorable outcome could not remotely be worth the price we would have paid for it. … The United States could not have prevented the forcible reunification of Vietnam under communist auspices at a morally, materially, and strategically acceptable price.”
– The U.S. Army War College Quarterly – Winter 1996-1997.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The pattern here is that the Leftists (Satanists) levered the good will of The American People fresh off the victories of WW2 and the good will momentum it created to advance these useless evil altercations as a means of destroying the same good will and thus the virtues of The American Spirit.
God save us!
LikeLiked by 3 people
South Vietnam was corrupt as hell, sucking the American taxpayer teat. Now the communists have taken over California and you can wear a MAGA hat in Vietnam (just avoid the American tourists). MAGA/KAG !
LikeLiked by 3 people
The leaders of the United States in the crucial years of the early and mid-1960s failed to come up with a strategy that would produce victory. Instead, they simply poured in more and more US troops and materiel into South Vietnam. They misled the public by insisting we were winning the war and thereby prepared the war for defeatism and demagoguery later on. The American people could not be expected to continue indefinitely to support a war in which they were told victory was around the corner, but which required greater and greater effort without any obvious signs of improvement.
-The U.S. Army War College Quarterly – Winter 1996-1997.
BTW, I think I would also rather live in Vietnam than in California. Maybe we can switch Vietnam for Mexifornia as one of our 50 states.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I won’t take Victor Davis Hanson’s every word as gospel. He wrote a book of 5 savior generals and David “Holy Qur’an” Petraeus was one of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“for” they are beyond hopeless (not “then”) 🙂
LikeLike
Saying “The President”, instead of Mr. President, or President Trump, or President Donald J. Trump says all anyone ever needs to know about Petty Pelosi.
Can’t wait for the tweet some day that says, “The Woman (I think), Speaker of the House (except for 60 million).”
LikeLiked by 1 person
??? Her letter was addressed to “Dear Mr. President.” The woman has been in long enough to know formalities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that “The President” in the address followed by “Dear Mr. President” is the correct way to address an official letter to the president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Had to scan upwards to see what you meant.
She ADDRESSED the letter to “The President”!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wow!!!! What an absolute insult!!
The reply to her reads: “To the Honorable Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the House of Representatives.”
Bet she’ll live to regret it 🙂 And may I live to SEE her regret it!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nasty Woman
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also… Sad Nancy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZo1d2uVJFw
LikeLike
Guess Nancy saw my suggestion on CTH that 100 US Marshals and ss Agents, all in SWAT gear and armed to the hilt would be on duty in the House to give anyone trying to keep our great President from entering the people’s house got delivered to Nancy. She did not want to be Roger Stoned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder what hell AOC and The Ditzycrats are planning. Boos, screams and chanting no doubt. Oh and ribbond, lots of ribbons for various atrocities. Maybe black ones to symbolize the hearts of old white racist men like me
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sure hope all of the above, show them for what we already know they are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bernie says: “What the hell is wrong with old white men?”
Onward and upward!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes for a good napalm target…..all the consumables in a confined space 😉
Fix Bayonets –
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is why I think we should march on the Capitol that night. Make them all work really late.
LikeLike
I can’t imagine that AOC and other activist Dems will behave themselves.
LikeLike
One step forward at a time. It’s a start.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With unforgiving lug soles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So is Muellers devastating? report to be made public prior to Sotu? I hope President Trump gets right to the meat and potatoes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She caved or even buckled. Will the lame stream press ask her why she caved?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chapter 1. A Fleeting Emotion
Chapter 2. SOTU Revisited
Chapter 3. The Wall
LikeLiked by 2 people
perhaps she is still “grounded” till she learns to behave more appropriately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
aaah, bummer, the BEA has postponed the release of economic data for the last quarter of 2018 “due to the shutdown”…and no new date has been announced. Many of us were hoping that the data would be released prior to the SOTU address so our VSG could announce a growth rate north of 3% for last year. Oh well, he still has plenty of good news to report…MAGA everyone!
https://www.bea.gov/news/blog/2019-01-28/bea-economic-reports-delayed
LikeLike
“Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States”
Will Nancy say this traditional greeting?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope she breaks all of her teeth with that phony smile while she says it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I fear she will suck those dentures right to the back of her throat. Pence needs to be ready with the Heimlich.
LikeLiked by 2 people
would you save her with the Heimlich? Just sayin!
LikeLiked by 2 people
On her and if I were Pence I would accidentally use the heimlich on her throat..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or NOT…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ewwww, Pelosi makes me cringe! She’s like watching an over animated corpse!
LikeLike
So, after POTUS agrees to temporarily re-open government, Pelosi’s immediate response was to accuse the president of working for Putin. A few short days later, an invite to give the SOTU.
After this, I’m supposed to think the democrat voters are against denying President Trump his speech, but FOR removing him from office?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Somebody took her aside and said: “‘Working for Putin’ was three weeks ago. Please try to keep up, or we’re going to have to have ‘the talk’.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
In all Chuckie and Nancy drum pounding how could the blind miss this?
https://evansnewsreport.com/2019/01/24/democrats-block-republicans-clean-bill-with-no-wall-funding-for-second-time-which-would-have-given-federal-workers-their-pay-during-government-shutdown/
LikeLiked by 1 person
litlbit, I saw a video from Campus Reform that gave this information to some students who had been asked if President Trump did this (they had no idea this was done) should the Dems negotiate. Of course they said yes (believing this did not happen) and when told it had been done they grudgingly agreed that it was a good thing and that the Dems SHOULD negotiate with the Republicans. It wasn’t much, but it was a little ray of hope that if these students were given the truth and could think clearly and make an honest assessment, then maybe many more young people (the sane ones) would react the same way when they are exposed to the truth. It’s a start.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bebe – I went and checked it out. Was impressed at how fair the responses from the students were – really cheered me up!
LikeLike
Her negatives are way up!
LikeLike
IMHO there is more to this invitation than meets the eye. I think there is a connection to this and The Mueller report. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not sure polls are going sway oke NN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry!….going to sway ole Nan.
LikeLike
Dems base all of their actions on polls. Trump’s favorables did not go down that much and went up with Hispanics.
LikeLike
I have the same style of tin foil as you.
LikeLike
As I suspected last week, DJT didn’t ‘cave’ last week. He gave Nancy and Chuck a face saving out. The rest is all kabuki.
There will be funds for the wall, but it will not be called a wall. Numerous recent POTUS tweets referred to physical barrier or fence or some such. This too is for Nancy and Chuck to save face.
THE WALL IS GETTING FUNDED AND BUILT.
LikeLike
Yep. Taking the lumps out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We have a great story to tell and yet,great goals to achieve!”
Zing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The question: is VSGPDJT going to Lay It On Thick on Feb 5th. I suspect he will be very… uh… generous in his gratitude toward his gracious hosts.
BAAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAAA…. ahhhh! Pelosi.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I figure the Mueller Madness must be coming on February 5 at 9:00 am.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or another raid of an elder man in his pj’s.
At least Mueller can’t release the report but submit it to the AG and I guess CNN.
LikeLike
NLT…
LikeLike
It’s a bit of a curious development, IMHO. I’ve been of the opinion that she doesn’t want PDJT in front of the American people unfiltered because the perfidy of democrats will be on full display. Imagine if they sit on their hands like a bunch of 7th graders again, while the president delivers a list of issues in opposition to the calumny for which democrats are responsible. … it’s very curious …
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have a plan in place. The timing must coincide with a Mueller report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right. This isn’t coming out of nowhere. Bastards are tricky
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is totally unbelievable, that people would elect an imbecile such as her for 40 years, all she does is get rich off the dumbass Californians, And the rest of the people from the United States. Someone please give her a Sobriety test and Please check for an IQ over 68.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She and DiFi launched the career of Kamala Harris in SF.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and Kamal needs a good sinus Doctor as myself, a Nasal nightmare She is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like old Willie and being on her back was what launched her career. Classy real classy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of her constituency poop in the streets and use drugs. Not unbeleivable at all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does her signature say Naucy, as In nausea?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If President Trump’s signature is any
indication/he will be arriving at the SOTU
LOADED FOR BEAR. Take a look at it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Possibly the biggest SOTU address ever??
The speech should already be 85% written, just room for tweaks.
I hope it is STATESMAN!
POSITIVE!
UPBEAT!
GLORIOUS!
And then the REALITIES of border crime… the SINGH FAMILY?? …
How about an Executive Order barring Congressional pay whenever there is a Shutdown?!!
Hoisted on their own petards … “so Congresspeople prioritize Federal workers over vacation junkets, I am filing a new EO this evening … when Federal workers are in a gov’t shutdown, Congress will also not receive pay … fair is fair … we are not Lords or Kings.”
Already have 2 people lined up for the speech at mi casa!
LikeLiked by 2 people
PTrump is always informative and entertaining to listen to, he’ll get a big turn out wanting to hear what he has to say. PTrump knows this and won’t disappoint- looking his best as our presidential leader. Pelosi and Schumer will look small and petty in comparison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIK10JFs4GA
LikeLike
No matter what kind of speech president TRUMP gives, the Fake News talking heads will tell everyone, “it was dark.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love for our President to bring forth the scorn due these Rats for not applauding when he says we will secure our Country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a petition on petition.government to impeach and remove Pelousi for treason.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Link?
LikeLike
Shock poll: Democratic swing districts back wall, Trump immigration offer
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/shock-poll-democratic-swing-districts-back-wall-trump-immigration-offer?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true
Please spread and post!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The bitch’s signature looks like my 14 yr old daughter wrote it. Is this her written version of “up-talking”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Massive, I noticed that. That signature is NO way the signature of an almost 80 yr old woman.
She wants it to appear “young”. As if….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any chance Mueller report drops before SOTU and Pelosi uses findings to disinvite POTUS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My gut tells me the Dems have something up their sleeve for Feb 5th. They KNOW POTUS has the ability to make the SOTU a barnstormer and they will do whatever they can to keep that from happening. No matter what it takes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. But then, I was waiting for a false flag during shutdown.
Maybe so was POTUS–thereby inspiring a re-open.
This feels like total war–even more than usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know this much – Pelosi didn’t reinvite DJT out of the goodness of her heart as she dosen’t have one.
LikeLike
Oh, I cannot wait. It’s gonna be DElicious!!!!!
The only reason the Sea Hag caved is because of the polls. I hope it’s as humiliating for her as when PT grounded her. I’m hoping she just explodes right there in her seat. I hope all the insane commies are there with their fake indigenous clothes; I hope they yell and scream and boo; I hope PT shames them for their infanticide vote. I hope the Covington boy and his family are there and thanked for their bravery in standing up for the innocent unborn, AND our RIGHT to do so.
I canNOT wait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nancy caved. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
The countdown with a prayer is back on the menu again !
LikeLike
Rock on President Washingt.. I mean Trump!
LikeLike
Our VSGPDJT is going to hit the SOTU speech out of the park.
The American people will love it, and at the same time get to see the sour faces of the Dems in attendance.
More winning boys and girls! 🙂
LikeLike
“thank you for your attention to this matter?” She is a real piece of work, wonder if she asks for a copy first, reads it and then cancels the speech for some other nonsense? I hope he absolutely blisters them!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
in a “medieval” world DT would take that gavel from pelosi and crush her skull with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like medieval walls and hammers. 😉
LikeLike
I think the bastards are about to see the real difference between a feather and a hammer.
President Trump is a builder….he knows how to use a hammer to fix crap.
LikeLike
POTUS’s cordial reply seems out of place given the pending impeachment proceedings and the Dem’s past gloating and mockery over Trump’s alleged “cave” which was only a water break between rounds.
Here is a leaked excerpt from the SOTU:
POTUS: “….It was unfortunate that our ‘dedicated’ public employees had to endure the shutdown and the loss of 2 paychecks. But, I misjudged Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats.” (Pause as Nancy preens her mottled feathers) “I believed that Nancy and her party truly cared about the gov’t workers that mostly vote for her Democrat party and that she would not let them lose even one paycheck just to make a political point.”
” But when it became obvious that my bitter, vindictive Democrat enemies didn’t care for the plight of gov’t workers anymore than they do the dangers of the open border on American communities, I agreed to end the shutdown. I will find another way to protect the American people from the unvetted criminals and drugs poring across the border. Any politician or political party that supports and encourages an open national border, just to gain illegal votes that cancel out the votes of American citizens, is despicable and traitorous.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
After he discusses the need for the wall, my advice to the President is to spend the rest of the speech pointing out his accomplishments in office. The democrats will have their arms crossed the entire time, and the speech will go on for several hours.
LikeLike
🤦🏻♂️
LikeLiked by 1 person
After thinking this over, I think PDJT should’ve responded to Pelosi with “After much thought, I’ve decided to give my SOTU speech from the Senate floor. But thanks for the belated offer (not)!”
LikeLike