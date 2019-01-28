Speaker Pelosi Invites President Trump to Deliver State of The Union on February 5th….

Posted on January 28, 2019 by

Internal polling and fear of resistance backlash must be significant for the democrats.  President Donald Trump accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to deliver his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5, a week later than originally scheduled.

(link)

(link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

110 Responses to Speaker Pelosi Invites President Trump to Deliver State of The Union on February 5th….

  1. Pyrran says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    How long before she yanks this invitation back as well?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. joshashland says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Will RBG be there?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Ausonius says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    MAGA!!!

    Making the Border Safe Again!

    President Trump also has a great opportunity to use the present MESS in Venezuela in coast-to-coast ads showing the TRUE result of Socialism/Communism (i.e. bankruptcy, lawlessness, and starvation) and use that to anoint Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez, Harris, and all the other morons pushing for Socialism in America, then they are beyond hopeless.

    The media of course will ignore Venezuela as much as possible, or spin it as Socialism incorrectly implemented (as our president has pointed out, Venezuela did indeed have Socialism correctly implemented, which is why it is a basket case now).

    A tangential point:

    Keep in mind that Thursday will be the 51st anniversary of the Communist “Tet Offensive” in Vietnam, a battle which in fact was a huge defeat for them, after the initial surprise attacks. Walter Cronkite of CBS and other Leftist reporters on all three networks were able to sell the American people on the BIG LIE that it was a huge defeat for the United States.

    The United States Marines and the other armed services were shocked by the news that they had lost that battle, for it sure seemed that they had won! Victor Davis Hanson has written much about the Tet Offensive, and has this to say:

    “(The North) Vietnamese often turned to American academics, religious figures, and intellectuals in attempts to nullify the American power which their own army could not. “60 Minutes” and The New York Times could do what Pravda and the Daily World could not: convince the American people that the war was unwinnable and unjust. To the North Vietnamese, the loud-speaking, confusing, and fractious Americans–William F. Buckleys and Jane Fondas alike–were not so much evil or good as insidious”.

    While the media’s influence did not steal victory by itself, it certainly was a factor in America’s – Nixon’s – desire to leave without a clear victory.

    The Media’s influence today is more malign and “insidious” than ever before! Stealing victory from the president is their obsessive mania, and any ends will justify their means.

    See:

    http://victorhanson.com/wordpress/the-meaning-of-tet/

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      lived through that. Returned in ’69. Not a good time if you had short hair and wore a uniform.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      “Indochina is devoid of decisive military objectives and the allocation of more than token US armed forces in Indochina would be a serious diversion of limited US capabilities”
      – Joint Chiefs of Staff, 26 May 1954

      “The Vietnam war was only made possible through lies and deceptions aimed at the American public, Congress, and members of Lyndon Johnson’s own administration. Contrary to Robert McNamara’s claims of ignorance and overconfidence during the period 1963-1965, the record proves that he and others were men who not only should have known better, but who did know better. These men and the decisions they made during those crucial months mired the United States in a costly war that could not be won at a cost acceptable to the American public”
      – H.R. McMaster, author of “Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, The Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies that Led to Vietnam.”

      “Bernard Brodie observed in the early 1970s that “it is now clear what we mean by calling the United States intervention in Vietnam a failure. We mean that at least as early as the beginning of 1968 even the most favorable outcome could not remotely be worth the price we would have paid for it. … The United States could not have prevented the forcible reunification of Vietnam under communist auspices at a morally, materially, and strategically acceptable price.”
      The U.S. Army War College Quarterly – Winter 1996-1997.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • massivedeplorable says:
        January 28, 2019 at 8:24 pm

        The pattern here is that the Leftists (Satanists) levered the good will of The American People fresh off the victories of WW2 and the good will momentum it created to advance these useless evil altercations as a means of destroying the same good will and thus the virtues of The American Spirit.

        God save us!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Michael Todaro says:
        January 28, 2019 at 8:26 pm

        South Vietnam was corrupt as hell, sucking the American taxpayer teat. Now the communists have taken over California and you can wear a MAGA hat in Vietnam (just avoid the American tourists). MAGA/KAG !

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • JohnCarlson says:
          January 28, 2019 at 8:35 pm

          The leaders of the United States in the crucial years of the early and mid-1960s failed to come up with a strategy that would produce victory. Instead, they simply poured in more and more US troops and materiel into South Vietnam. They misled the public by insisting we were winning the war and thereby prepared the war for defeatism and demagoguery later on. The American people could not be expected to continue indefinitely to support a war in which they were told victory was around the corner, but which required greater and greater effort without any obvious signs of improvement.
          -The U.S. Army War College Quarterly – Winter 1996-1997.

          BTW, I think I would also rather live in Vietnam than in California. Maybe we can switch Vietnam for Mexifornia as one of our 50 states.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:38 pm

      I won’t take Victor Davis Hanson’s every word as gospel. He wrote a book of 5 savior generals and David “Holy Qur’an” Petraeus was one of them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Ausonius says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    “for” they are beyond hopeless (not “then”) 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bucky Badger says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Saying “The President”, instead of Mr. President, or President Trump, or President Donald J. Trump says all anyone ever needs to know about Petty Pelosi.

    Can’t wait for the tweet some day that says, “The Woman (I think), Speaker of the House (except for 60 million).”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. 4sure says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Guess Nancy saw my suggestion on CTH that 100 US Marshals and ss Agents, all in SWAT gear and armed to the hilt would be on duty in the House to give anyone trying to keep our great President from entering the people’s house got delivered to Nancy. She did not want to be Roger Stoned.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. americalsgt says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Wonder what hell AOC and The Ditzycrats are planning. Boos, screams and chanting no doubt. Oh and ribbond, lots of ribbons for various atrocities. Maybe black ones to symbolize the hearts of old white racist men like me

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. bessie2003 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    One step forward at a time. It’s a start.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Abster says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    So is Muellers devastating? report to be made public prior to Sotu? I hope President Trump gets right to the meat and potatoes!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. simplewins says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    She caved or even buckled. Will the lame stream press ask her why she caved?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. CorwinAmber says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    aaah, bummer, the BEA has postponed the release of economic data for the last quarter of 2018 “due to the shutdown”…and no new date has been announced. Many of us were hoping that the data would be released prior to the SOTU address so our VSG could announce a growth rate north of 3% for last year. Oh well, he still has plenty of good news to report…MAGA everyone!

    https://www.bea.gov/news/blog/2019-01-28/bea-economic-reports-delayed

    Like

    Reply
  12. thelastbesthope says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    “Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States”

    Will Nancy say this traditional greeting?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Right to reply says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Ewwww, Pelosi makes me cringe! She’s like watching an over animated corpse!

    Like

    Reply
  14. rjcylon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    So, after POTUS agrees to temporarily re-open government, Pelosi’s immediate response was to accuse the president of working for Putin. A few short days later, an invite to give the SOTU.

    After this, I’m supposed to think the democrat voters are against denying President Trump his speech, but FOR removing him from office?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      Somebody took her aside and said: “‘Working for Putin’ was three weeks ago. Please try to keep up, or we’re going to have to have ‘the talk’.”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • BebeTarget says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:23 pm

      litlbit, I saw a video from Campus Reform that gave this information to some students who had been asked if President Trump did this (they had no idea this was done) should the Dems negotiate. Of course they said yes (believing this did not happen) and when told it had been done they grudgingly agreed that it was a good thing and that the Dems SHOULD negotiate with the Republicans. It wasn’t much, but it was a little ray of hope that if these students were given the truth and could think clearly and make an honest assessment, then maybe many more young people (the sane ones) would react the same way when they are exposed to the truth. It’s a start.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • maggie0987 says:
        January 28, 2019 at 8:58 pm

        Bebe – I went and checked it out. Was impressed at how fair the responses from the students were – really cheered me up!

        Like

        Reply
  16. Perot Conservative says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Her negatives are way up!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Ms B says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    IMHO there is more to this invitation than meets the eye. I think there is a connection to this and The Mueller report. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not sure polls are going sway oke NN.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Arrest Soros says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    As I suspected last week, DJT didn’t ‘cave’ last week. He gave Nancy and Chuck a face saving out. The rest is all kabuki.
    There will be funds for the wall, but it will not be called a wall. Numerous recent POTUS tweets referred to physical barrier or fence or some such. This too is for Nancy and Chuck to save face.
    THE WALL IS GETTING FUNDED AND BUILT.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Mark McQueen says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    “We have a great story to tell and yet,great goals to achieve!”
    Zing!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      The question: is VSGPDJT going to Lay It On Thick on Feb 5th. I suspect he will be very… uh… generous in his gratitude toward his gracious hosts.

      BAAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAAA…. ahhhh! Pelosi.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  20. Smiley says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    I figure the Mueller Madness must be coming on February 5 at 9:00 am.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. namberak says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    It’s a bit of a curious development, IMHO. I’ve been of the opinion that she doesn’t want PDJT in front of the American people unfiltered because the perfidy of democrats will be on full display. Imagine if they sit on their hands like a bunch of 7th graders again, while the president delivers a list of issues in opposition to the calumny for which democrats are responsible. … it’s very curious …

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. RWS says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    It is totally unbelievable, that people would elect an imbecile such as her for 40 years, all she does is get rich off the dumbass Californians, And the rest of the people from the United States. Someone please give her a Sobriety test and Please check for an IQ over 68.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. anniefannie says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Does her signature say Naucy, as In nausea?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    If President Trump’s signature is any
    indication/he will be arriving at the SOTU
    LOADED FOR BEAR. Take a look at it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Perot Conservative says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Possibly the biggest SOTU address ever??

    The speech should already be 85% written, just room for tweaks.

    I hope it is STATESMAN!

    POSITIVE!

    UPBEAT!

    GLORIOUS!

    And then the REALITIES of border crime… the SINGH FAMILY?? …

    How about an Executive Order barring Congressional pay whenever there is a Shutdown?!!

    Hoisted on their own petards … “so Congresspeople prioritize Federal workers over vacation junkets, I am filing a new EO this evening … when Federal workers are in a gov’t shutdown, Congress will also not receive pay … fair is fair … we are not Lords or Kings.”

    Already have 2 people lined up for the speech at mi casa!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Sporty. says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    I would love for our President to bring forth the scorn due these Rats for not applauding when he says we will secure our Country.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Zumtrotz says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    There is a petition on petition.government to impeach and remove Pelousi for treason.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Perot Conservative says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Shock poll: Democratic swing districts back wall, Trump immigration offer

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/shock-poll-democratic-swing-districts-back-wall-trump-immigration-offer?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true

    Please spread and post!!!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. massivedeplorable says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    The bitch’s signature looks like my 14 yr old daughter wrote it. Is this her written version of “up-talking”?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. brvbr says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Any chance Mueller report drops before SOTU and Pelosi uses findings to disinvite POTUS?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • BebeTarget says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:32 pm

      My gut tells me the Dems have something up their sleeve for Feb 5th. They KNOW POTUS has the ability to make the SOTU a barnstormer and they will do whatever they can to keep that from happening. No matter what it takes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • josco scott says:
        January 28, 2019 at 9:06 pm

        Agree. But then, I was waiting for a false flag during shutdown.
        Maybe so was POTUS–thereby inspiring a re-open.

        This feels like total war–even more than usual.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 28, 2019 at 11:01 pm

      I know this much – Pelosi didn’t reinvite DJT out of the goodness of her heart as she dosen’t have one.

      Like

      Reply
  31. PInky1920 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Oh, I cannot wait. It’s gonna be DElicious!!!!!

    The only reason the Sea Hag caved is because of the polls. I hope it’s as humiliating for her as when PT grounded her. I’m hoping she just explodes right there in her seat. I hope all the insane commies are there with their fake indigenous clothes; I hope they yell and scream and boo; I hope PT shames them for their infanticide vote. I hope the Covington boy and his family are there and thanked for their bravery in standing up for the innocent unborn, AND our RIGHT to do so.

    I canNOT wait.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Skeeball says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Nancy caved. LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Green Gas says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    The countdown with a prayer is back on the menu again !

    Like

    Reply
  34. Got243kids says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Rock on President Washingt.. I mean Trump!

    Like

    Reply
  35. Bonitabaycane says:
    January 28, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Our VSGPDJT is going to hit the SOTU speech out of the park.

    The American people will love it, and at the same time get to see the sour faces of the Dems in attendance.

    More winning boys and girls! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  36. pigletrios says:
    January 28, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    “thank you for your attention to this matter?” She is a real piece of work, wonder if she asks for a copy first, reads it and then cancels the speech for some other nonsense? I hope he absolutely blisters them!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. porkchopsandwiches says:
    January 28, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    in a “medieval” world DT would take that gavel from pelosi and crush her skull with it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. eric says:
    January 28, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    I think the bastards are about to see the real difference between a feather and a hammer.
    President Trump is a builder….he knows how to use a hammer to fix crap.

    Like

    Reply
  39. GSparrow says:
    January 28, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    POTUS’s cordial reply seems out of place given the pending impeachment proceedings and the Dem’s past gloating and mockery over Trump’s alleged “cave” which was only a water break between rounds.

    Here is a leaked excerpt from the SOTU:

    POTUS: “….It was unfortunate that our ‘dedicated’ public employees had to endure the shutdown and the loss of 2 paychecks. But, I misjudged Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats.” (Pause as Nancy preens her mottled feathers) “I believed that Nancy and her party truly cared about the gov’t workers that mostly vote for her Democrat party and that she would not let them lose even one paycheck just to make a political point.”

    ” But when it became obvious that my bitter, vindictive Democrat enemies didn’t care for the plight of gov’t workers anymore than they do the dangers of the open border on American communities, I agreed to end the shutdown. I will find another way to protect the American people from the unvetted criminals and drugs poring across the border. Any politician or political party that supports and encourages an open national border, just to gain illegal votes that cancel out the votes of American citizens, is despicable and traitorous.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. rjcylon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    After he discusses the need for the wall, my advice to the President is to spend the rest of the speech pointing out his accomplishments in office. The democrats will have their arms crossed the entire time, and the speech will go on for several hours.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Ziiggii says:
    January 28, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    🤦🏻‍♂️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. MAGAbear says:
    January 28, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    After thinking this over, I think PDJT should’ve responded to Pelosi with “After much thought, I’ve decided to give my SOTU speech from the Senate floor. But thanks for the belated offer (not)!”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s