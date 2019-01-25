Speaker Pelosi and Chuck Schumer: “We Hope Donald Trump Learned his Lesson”…

Taking a victory lap around the White House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a press conference after President Trump agreed to temporarily re-open government (three weeks), without any funding or promises toward a southern border wall.
.
Additionally, it seems Speaker Pelosi is positioning herself to use the current investigative calendar, and narrative as built therein, as a rebuke for an illegitimate President Trump – keeping him from making any State of the Union speech within the House chamber.
.
Advertisements
The game ain’t over….
LikeLiked by 2 people
It sure ain’t Joe Dan. It sure ain’t.
LikeLike
What pathetic idiots!! Chucky and Nanny are imbeciles. I hope President Trump is paying attention!! This was a mistake to cave.
LikeLike
It’s times like these I wish I could see into the future. . . because living through them is a real pain in the arse! PDJT’s counterpunch will soon arrive.
LikeLike
I fully expect my President to bat one out of the park.
LikeLike
As dejected as I’ve felt today, I still can’t help but feel like this sort of behavior is ill advised.
LikeLike
Sorry but I despise those MF’ers do bad…
LikeLike