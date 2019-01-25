Speaker Pelosi and Chuck Schumer: “We Hope Donald Trump Learned his Lesson”…

Taking a victory lap around the White House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a press conference after President Trump agreed to temporarily re-open government (three weeks), without any funding or promises toward a southern border wall.

Additionally, it seems Speaker Pelosi is positioning herself to use the current investigative calendar, and narrative as built therein, as a rebuke for an illegitimate President Trump – keeping him from making any State of the Union speech within the House chamber.

Pelosi preparing to sign interim bill to re-open gov’t & send to Trump to sign pic.twitter.com/df6CfYpZWL — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 26, 2019

