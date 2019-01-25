President Trump Speech Announcing Deal to Re-Open Government Without Border Security Funding…

Here’s the remarks from earlier today when President Trump agreed to open government with a short-term continuing resolution that does not permit construction of the Southern border wall.
[NOTE: since this speech, the Senate and House quickly (less than 4 hours) passed a bill to re-open all government]
[Transcript] Rose Garden – 2:17 P.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. My fellow Americans, I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and re-open the federal government. (Applause.) As everyone knows, I have a very powerful alternative, but I didn’t want to use it at this time. Hopefully it will be unnecessary.
I want to thank all of the incredible federal workers, and their amazing families, who have shown such extraordinary devotion in the face of this recent hardship. You are fantastic people. You are incredible patriots. Many of you have suffered far greater than anyone, but your families would know or understand. And not only did you not complain, but in many cases you encouraged me to keep going because you care so much about our country and about its border security.
Again, I thank you. All Americans, I thank you. You are very, very special people. I am so proud that you are citizens of our country. When I say “Make America Great Again,” it could never be done without you. Great people.
In a short while, I will sign a bill to open our government for three weeks until February 15th. I will make sure that all employees receive their back pay very quickly, or as soon as possible. It’ll happen fast. I am asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put this proposal on the floor immediately.
After 36 days of spirited debate and dialogue, I have seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they are willing to put partisanship aside — I think — and put the security of the American people first. I do believe they’re going to do that. They have said they are for complete border security, and they have finally and fully acknowledged that having barriers, fencing, or walls — or whatever you want to call it — will be an important part of the solution.
A bipartisan Conference Committee of House and Senate lawmakers and leaders will immediately begin reviewing the requests of our Homeland Security experts — and experts they are — and also law enforcement professionals, who have worked with us so closely. We want to thank Border Patrol, ICE, and all law enforcement. Been incredible. (Applause.)
Based on operational guidance from the experts in the field, they will put together a Homeland Security package for me to shortly sign into law.
Over the next 21 days, I expect that both Democrats and Republicans will operate in good faith. This is an opportunity for all parties to work together for the benefit of our whole beautiful, wonderful nation.
If we make a fair deal, the American people will be proud of their government for proving that we can put country before party. We can show all Americans, and people all around the world, that both political parties are united when it comes to protecting our country and protecting our people.
Many disagree, but I really feel that, working with Democrats and Republicans, we can make a truly great and secure deal happen for everyone.
Walls should not be controversial. Our country has built 654 miles of barrier over the last 15 years, and every career Border Patrol agent I have spoken with has told me that walls work. They do work. No matter where you go, they work. Israel built a wall — 99.9 percent successful. Won’t be any different for us.
They keep criminals out. They save good people from attempting a very dangerous journey from other countries — thousands of miles — because they think they have a glimmer of hope of coming through. With a wall, they don’t have that hope. They keep drugs out, and they dramatically increase efficiency by allowing us to patrol far larger areas with far fewer people. It’s just common sense. Walls work.
That’s why most of the Democrats in Congress have voted in the past for bills that include walls and physical barriers and very powerful fences. The walls we are building are not medieval walls. They are smart walls designed to meet the needs of frontline border agents, and are operationally effective. These barriers are made of steel, have see-through visibility, which is very important, and are equipped with sensors, monitors, and cutting-edge technology, including state-of-the-art drones.
We do not need 2,000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shining sea — we never did; we never proposed that; we never wanted that — because we have barriers at the border where natural structures are as good as anything that we can build. They’re already there. They’ve been there for millions of years.
Our proposed structures will be in pre-determined high-risk locations that have been specifically identified by the Border Patrol to stop illicit flows of people and drugs. No border security plan can ever work without a physical barrier. Just doesn’t happen.
At the same time, we need to increase drug detection technology and manpower to modernize our ports of entry, which are obsolete. The equipment is obsolete. They’re old. They’re tired. This is something we have all come to agree on, and will allow for quicker and safer commerce. These critical investments will improve and facilitate legal trade and travel through our lawful ports of entry.
Our plan also includes desperately needed humanitarian assistance for those being exploited and abused by coyotes, smugglers, and the dangerous journey north.
The requests we have put before Congress are vital to ending the humanitarian and security crisis on our southern border. Absolutely vital. Will not work without it.
This crisis threatens the safety of our country and thousands of American lives. Criminal cartels, narco-terrorists, transnational gangs like MS-13, and human traffickers are brazenly violating U.S. laws and terrorizing innocent communities.
Human traffickers — the victims are women and children. Maybe to a lesser extent, believe or not, children. Women are tied up. They’re bound. Duct tape put around their faces, around their mouths. In many cases, they can’t even breathe. They’re put in the backs of cars or vans or trucks. They don’t go through your port of entry. They make a right turn going very quickly. They go into the desert areas, or whatever areas you can look at. And as soon as there’s no protection, they make a left or a right into the United States of America. There’s nobody to catch them. There’s nobody to find them.
They can’t come through the port, because if they come through the port, people will see four women sitting in a van with tape around their face and around their mouth. Can’t have that.
And that problem, because of the Internet, is the biggest problem — it’s never been like this before — that you can imagine. It’s at the worst level — human trafficking — in the history of the world. This is not a United States problem; this is a world problem. But they come through areas where they have no protection, where they have no steel barriers, where they have no walls. And we can stop almost 100 percent of that.
The profits reaped by these murderous organizations are used to fund their malign and destabilizing conduct throughout this hemisphere.
Last year alone, ICE officers removed 10,000 known or suspected gang members, like MS-13 and members as bad as them. Horrible people. Tough. Mean. Sadistic. In the last two years, ICE officers arrested a total of 266,000 criminal aliens inside of the United States, including those charged or convicted of nearly 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 homicides or, as you would call them, violent, vicious killings. It can be stopped.
Vast quantities of lethal drugs — including meth, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine — are smuggled across our southern border and into U.S. schools and communities. Drugs kill much more than 70,000 Americans a year and cost our society in excess of $700 billion.
The sheer volume of illegal immigration has overwhelmed federal authorities and stretched our immigration system beyond the breaking point. Nearly 50 migrants a day are being referred for medical assistance — they are very, very sick — making this a health crisis as well. It’s a very big health crisis. People have no idea how big it is, unless you’re there.
Our backlog in the immigration courts is now far greater than the 800,000 cases that you’ve been hearing about over the last couple of years. Think of that, though: 800,000 cases because our laws are obsolete. So obsolete. They’re the laughing stock all over the world. Our immigration laws, all over the world — they’ve been there for a long time — are the laughing stock, all over the world.
We do not have the necessary space or resources to detain, house, vet, screen, and safely process this tremendous influx of people. In short, we do not have control over who is entering our country, where they come from, who they are, or why they are coming.
The result, for many years, is a colossal danger to public safety. We’re going to straighten it out. It’s not hard. It’s easy, if given the resources.
Last month was the third straight month in a row with 60,000 apprehensions on our southern border. Think of that. we apprehended 60,000 people. That’s like a stadium full of people. A big stadium.
There are many criminals being apprehended, but vast numbers are coming because our economy is so strong. We have the strongest economy now in the entire world. You see what’s happening. We have nowhere left to house them and no way to promptly remove them. We can’t get them out because our laws are so obsolete, so antiquated, and so bad.
Without new resources from Congress, we will be forced to release these people into communities — something we don’t want to do — called catch-and-release. You catch them. Even if they are criminals, you then release them. And you can’t release them from where they came, so they go into our country and end up in places you would least suspect. And we do as little releasing as possible, by they’re coming by the hundreds of thousands.
I have had zero Democrat lawmakers volunteer to have them released into their districts or states. And I think they know that, and that’s what we’re going to be discussing over the next three weeks.
The painful reality is that the tremendous economic and financial burdens of illegal immigration fall on the shoulders of low-income Americans, including millions of wonderful, patriotic, law-abiding immigrants who enrich our nation.
As Commander-in-Chief, my highest priority is the defense of our great country. We cannot surrender operational control over the nation’s borders to foreign cartels, traffickers, and smugglers. We want future Americans to come to our country legally and through a system based on merit. We need people to come to our country. We have great companies moving back into the United States. And we have the lowest employment and the best employment numbers that we’ve ever had. There are more people working today in the United States than have ever worked in our country. We need people to come in to help us — the farms, and with all of these great companies that are moving back. Finally, they’re moving back. People said it couldn’t happen. It’s happening.
And we want them to enjoy the blessings of safety and liberty, and the rule of law. We cannot protect and deliver these blessings without a strong and secure border.
I believe that crime in this country can go down by a massive percentage if we have great security on our southern border. I believe drugs, large percentages of which come through the southern border, will be cut by a number that nobody will believe.
So let me be very clear: We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier. If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15th, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency. We will have great security.
And I want to thank you all very much. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
I believe President Trump will declare the border an emergency situation when the next caravan arrives. There will be nothing the Republicans or the Democrats can do about it and he can just ignore any judge that puts the kibosh on it.
I guess our President Trump did what he had to do to get ‘er done.
It’s been an unsettling day with this and the Gestapo arrest of Roger Stone.
I would like nothing better than to see a super strong counter punch. It’s about time that the Bad Guys got what’s coming to them. Some of the natives are getting restless.
“super strong counter punch” . . . like a tremendous kick to the groin . . . no, wait . . . there’s nothing there to hurt.
Yep, I still fully support President Trump but today was without a doubt the worst day of his presidency. He is literally surrounded by leftist traitors, opportunists and scumbags in his cabinet, DOJ, Legislative Branch, Supreme Court and the vast majority of mid to low level govt employees/operatives.
I remember years ago Jesse Ventura talking about how the dems and repubs teamed up against him to cause him trouble while governor in Minnesota. President Trump simply cannot succeed on his own.
This country is so screwed.
“He is literally surrounded by leftist traitors, opportunists and scumbags in his cabinet, DOJ, Legislative Branch, Supreme Court and the vast majority of mid to low level govt employees/operatives.” Sadly, QED …
Giddy up, giddy up. Hi ho Silver, away!
That Trump has to make this tweet to “clarify” things shows the weakness of his comm team. He should have had a few hard clear and concise points this afternoon.
His Comm team isn’t weak. But the ranks of his supporters are filled with pessimistic fair-weather friends.
I sure don’t remember this much sympathy for “normals” when Obama’s unemployment was sky high. In fact Nancy told us that being unemployed would allow us to pursue our dreams. But if you’re a federal bureaucrat somehow you’re special.
It had to be unbelievably hard for POTUS to do this….he must figure he’s got a way around it but the pressure that’s been put on him and his family because they’re trying to actually fix D.C. is horrible. In fact it’s criminal what they’ve done.
k
Yeah, I remember, the more unemployment checks that were printed, the greater the stimulus to the economy.
If no off to the races after 21 day, the stuff is really going to hit the fan…if not PT will be in a very comprised situation. God give him strength to repel the evil goons from the left.
‘This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown…’
If that’s the criteria, there should never be another shutdown, since it becomes a useless tool, since “the poor employees” will always be a factor. The left will be begging for a shutdown because in a matter of weeks, they can completely obfuscate the point of it.
When the focus moved from funding the wall to “the poor federal employees”, this was pretty much the guaranteed result.
So many are saying he caved, and Ann Colter is really loving that premise, as it puts more eyes on her, for whatever book comes next. I was saddened that our President was forced to do this, but I understand why he did it, AND I understand what his next step WILL be. Those without the ability to forward think, and are devoid of any impulse control are now professing “That’s it!” “I’m done with this President” “We got snookered” “He lied” blah blah blah, it’s really sickening to see that…. but my good senses tell me they were never really ready to take the hard-line with this President to begin with – and perhaps were one-issue-voters who act foolishly when they feel they can’t hold their head high against leftists, it’s as if they’re ashamed and afraid, with their only refuge left is to bow their head in shame and join the lefty side, it’s really a weird reaction. But I fear these malcontents are an influence on his base and will convince others without the fortitude to “hang in there”, will convince them to withdraw support, and right now, we need ALL HANDS ON DECK in support of this guy, ONE man cannot do this alone, those evil globalists want his head on a platter, and if President Trump fails, we all fail.
Personally, I’m NEVER going to abandon this man, I have been with him since that escalator ride-down on June 16, 2015, and I’ll be with him to the end, win or lose. #MAGA
Thats exactly the way I read it, Mr. President. No capitulation, one final chance for Congress to do their job, then declare E.O.
I got no problem with that.
Mr. President, your handling of this today and throughout has been outstanding.
In business and life, deadlines work.
You have shown to be more than fair and diligent for these past 8 weeks. You have remained at The White House willing to work.
The democrat have been on the wrong side of this issue at every time.
You have now set a deadline which is again fair and your terms clear on what will happen if no deal is reached. We’re with you sir.
backstabbed by the red-team Senate. its so hard sometimes.
We donot know what PTrump will do but Democrats will not give any money for wall even keep govt shutdown for months. Any democrat who will work with PTrump his/her career will be over in new socialist party.
Unfortunately, today was a win for the addled Pelosi, and when she wins, our country loses. In the next 3-weeks she and the DC permanent establishment will win again. Here’s how:
The sewer rats working on the budget bill (including Mitch McConnell’s RINOs) will include the 5.7 billion dollars, but it will be spread out past 2020. In return, they will also include full amnesty for the DACA population, a massive increase in H1-b visas, extended and open-ended protection for Temporary Status personnel, a permanent end to future E-verify legislation, and any other items on the Democrat Christmas list, all of which are meant to decimate PDJT’s loyal base.
If PDJT then refuses to sign this poisonous bill and government shuts down, they will be able to say he owns it fully because they “offered him the money.” If he chooses to call for a national emergency, he will lose in the courts because, once again, “they offered him the money.” See how that works?
Progressives have a feral understanding of power. If you fail to understand this and carelessly embrace them, do not be surprised when you feel the knife blade enter your ribs.
Wrong.
How?
From where I am looking – admittedly, far, far away, it looks like weakness, the Dems emboldened, China figures Trump can be rolled and it all looks weak and bad.
I’d love for that not to be the case so I am asking – how is Ospreyzone wrong… if this post even gets past moderation, mind.
LikeLike
*****LIKE*****
t seemed like Trump gave this speech in case he doesn’t get SOTU. It’s was too lengthy for the time and place. He should have just hit with 3 to 6 bullet points and called it a day..
It could be that people who wouldn’t otherwise bother with a SOTU tuned in to this out of curiosity, and maybe learned a few things that the MSM has attempted to keep under wraps.
SAD!
But, will be sticking with Trump. There’s no where else to go.
It’s MAGA on or totalitarian Demosocialism. There is nothing in between in the offing.
Leftists lie. They lie all the time. They lie to everybody about everything. They even lie to themselves. Witness the “Affordable” Care Act, which was anything BUT. “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.” “I did not have sexual relations with …” All lies. All the time.
So, knowing this, how do you use it to get an impenetrable border? Maybe you start by insisting upon a “wall.” Wall wall wall. It’s all you talk about. Wall wall wall. All the time. Everywhere you go. Wall wall wall. You talk about it so much that some of your strongest supporters have foaming conniption fits if you move one inch away from insisting upon a “wall.”
With this in place, you are now free to settle for a twenty-foot-tall steel barrier that everyone agrees to call … I don’t know … an “invisibility cloak.” The democrat leaders will grin and preen and brag in front of the cameras that they won and you lost because there will be no “wall.” Their brain-dead supporters will believe it all and dance in the streets wearing pink hats chanting “No Trump No Wall.” Other constrained thinkers will show up here and on other conservative web sites and publications (and write articles for Breitbart) denouncing Trump for betraying his base, caving in, giving up on the “wall,” yadda yadda yadda.
And then construction can begin on the twenty-foot-tall steel invisibility cloak.
Very consistent with the Trump negotiation strategy position of starting out with much, much more than you need and then settling for something less . . . perceived as a win – win or, of course, if you’re a dyed-in-the-wool pessimist, as have been appearing here lately, a lose – lose.
I would suggest that everyone remember that no one has the initiative before the President, and more clearly knows how to use it than the President. It is being said that a $25 billion wall investment is being traded for DACA relief [but not amnesty]. In three weeks, the flight controllers, IRS bureaus, and SEC lawyers will have caught their breath and serviced their mortgages. The national divide must be built. PDJT will have invested another three weeks wholeheartedly working in fairness with the Dhimms. If they continue to resist then they have no one left to blame except their lowly selves. God will not help them.
I would take $25 billion for the border wall even if it included full amnesty for 1+ million DACAs.. and I’m as hard right as you can get on immigration. The days of Congress passing any “good” immigration bill are long gone. That would be as good as it gets.
Fair or unfair, I knew a day or so ago, when I read that Jared Kushner was put in charge of shut down negotiations. that this would be the outcome. That was a tough pill he made us swallow seeing Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi stand there and say they hoped Trump learned his lesson – only it is not just Trump they were talking to. They might as well stood there and said they hoped you all learned a lesson – you are not getting a wall.
And did President Trump rally change from a big beautiful wall to a “smart wall”? Remember when I told you that the moment the Democrats realize they are losing they start saying “ok we need border security, but we can do it with drones, sensors, more boots on the ground, anything they can either shut off or fire the minute they get sufficient control. Remember when you hear that you should recognize all you are hearing is “the old okie-dokie” BS.
In the mean time the harpy and #batteredconservativesyndrome purveyor Ann Coulter is calling Trump a wimp. Do you ever wonder why some of you get down in the dumps at every little turn of the worm in DC? Free your mind and tune out talk radio and Fox.
All broadcast, cable, print and satellite media is controlled by the same handful of globalists.
There is no daylight between the R and D sides of Congress. All intend of them economic slavery of all of us.
It is all maintained as an illusion of choice.
Trump got his ass kicked by a 78 year-old woman with dementia.
Not good.
Wrong!!
Did Kurt say “stop” about the freaking out over the poor federal employees having to wait for guaranteed pay, cushioned by interest-free loans?
SD does a great job reminding everyone to step back and see the big picture. With that mindset, what did Democrats win today? Talking points and a short term media spin. In 15 days POTUS is going to build the wall whether Democrats support it, or not and this event will be old news.
That said, there’s no way to spin today as anything less than a tough day for POTUS and the MAGA movement.
In my opinion, POTUS was faced with the very ugly scenario of keeping the government shut down and let Democrats (And estab R’s. don’t think for a minute this wasn’t the plan after the meeting between Schumer and McConnell the other day) shut down major airports and the IRS at the height of tax return season. That would have been counterproductive to POTUS’ agenda by ticking off average citizens who either couldn’t get their tax returns or can’t fly because the airports are shut down. I fully expect this is just the beginning of tough positions the Senate will put POTUS into.
“So let me be very clear: We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier. If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15th, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency. We will have great security.
And I want to thank you all very much. Thank you very much“
……….. an interesting three weeks it will be.
Think Air Traffic Controllers that suddenly couldn’t handle the traffic in NY airports today.
Something happened.
Rumors were flying that quite a few had called in ‘sick’. It seems to be a coordinated effort. One controller sends the message that he’s sick and can’t go to work, what about you, are you sick also?
Conclusion: the Democrat Unions have a plan in mind.
That was absolutely coordinated by the left.. probably with help from Schumer.
The only way I can spin this to myself so that something positive comes out of it is to note that I suspect PDJT was getting hammered privately– never mind publicly — over poor little Sally Papershuffler’s gas bill going unpaid because of the Orange Meanie and those horrific white supremacist high school kids from Kentucky. OK, so, you do something to get various numbnuts on Uncle Sam’s teat paid up through the middle of next month. (Just to be clear, parenthetically I point out– some of them are doing useful work. Hundreds of thousands are not.) Alongside that you get a deal hammered out. Except Nana and her Senior NY Meat Puppet have no intention of doing any sort of a deal. And … we’re right back where we are now. I’m not discouraged but, I am perplexed.
Build A Wall, Make Crime Fall, Y’all!
Why is everyone freaking out? 3 weeks. He will give the state of the union and trash democrats then the three weeks is up and he will declare an emergency.
Can you imagine if Paul Ryan refused to let Obama give a SOTU?
The twitching, denture-sucking pelosi and needle nose chucky gleefully announce that they have temporarily succeeded in preventing actions to secure the border and keep Americans safe.
The crowd cheers.
Andrew “the butcher” Cuomo proudly announces that New York has officially legalized infanticide.
The crowd cheers.
