Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Delivers Remarks to the Media…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers remarks to the awaiting press pool on current events.
Remarkable woman. Prolly has to shower multiple times per day after dealing with such vile scum. Like working with ebola.
For sure!!!
She is as tough as nails for sure. I really respect her for putting up with the crap. Rumor had it that she was leaving the WH after the midterms and I hope that isn’t the case. Get rid of the press briefings totally nd use her for communication purposes instead of a flak catcher.
SHS has earned a bit of a break.
Sarah just sweats away those loaded media narrative numbskulls like the nuisance gnats that they are.
Sarah performs her job as good as and probably better than any previous Presidential
Press Secretary in my lifetime.
Hands down.
“..swats away..”
Is the press aware that they sound as though they are in the employ of the Democrat party?
Probably. I doubt they care anymore.
Even the people who are criticizing Nancy are just calling her petty and partisan. Why won’t anyone call this what it is: She is acting like a 3 year old child.
This is not going to end well for Speaker Pelosi. She knows not with whom she fights.
Love Sarah!!!
Sarah, you are awesome!
I miss your briefings though I think you put up with the scum media longer than I would have.
It is too bad you can’t issue invitations to those who behave in a civil manner, and exclude those who don’t.
I don’t think that’s prohibited; be like the president giving an exclusive interview before the Super Bowl.
The press is fun by radical left wing demorats! Did the press make a big deal when Obama gave all that money to Iran???did the press ask for Obama’s notes,when he meet with the Muslim brother hood behind closed doors??? Did they say much when Obama and John Kerry tried to throw Israel under the bus at the United nations!!?this is proof the press in one sided!!!
Smart and tuff as nails. Gotta Love her!
Notice how the questions from the press were framed…as if the President is the one at fault…not the democrats. Only one question I could hear seemed non partisan.
Great showing by our lioness Sarah Huckabee Sanders!
She turned around the nonsense question about FBI declaring USA less safe by focusing squarely on the border issue as the clear cause of less safety for the country.
