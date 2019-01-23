Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Delivers Remarks to the Media…

January 23, 2019

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers remarks to the awaiting press pool on current events.

  1. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Remarkable woman. Prolly has to shower multiple times per day after dealing with such vile scum. Like working with ebola.

    • guest4ever says:
      January 23, 2019 at 3:13 pm

      For sure!!!

    • alonzo1956 says:
      January 23, 2019 at 4:26 pm

      She is as tough as nails for sure. I really respect her for putting up with the crap. Rumor had it that she was leaving the WH after the midterms and I hope that isn’t the case. Get rid of the press briefings totally nd use her for communication purposes instead of a flak catcher.

      SHS has earned a bit of a break.

  2. GB Bari says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Sarah just sweats away those loaded media narrative numbskulls like the nuisance gnats that they are.

    Sarah performs her job as good as and probably better than any previous Presidential
    Press Secretary in my lifetime.

    Hands down.

  3. @ChicagoBri says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Is the press aware that they sound as though they are in the employ of the Democrat party?

  4. Austin Holdout says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Even the people who are criticizing Nancy are just calling her petty and partisan. Why won’t anyone call this what it is: She is acting like a 3 year old child.

  5. Newman says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    Love Sarah!!!

  6. 335blues says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    Sarah, you are awesome!
    I miss your briefings though I think you put up with the scum media longer than I would have.
    It is too bad you can’t issue invitations to those who behave in a civil manner, and exclude those who don’t.

    • dd_sc says:
      January 23, 2019 at 3:56 pm

      It is too bad you can’t issue invitations to those who behave in a civil manner, and exclude those who don’t.

      I don’t think that’s prohibited; be like the president giving an exclusive interview before the Super Bowl.

  7. Mike diamond says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    The press is fun by radical left wing demorats! Did the press make a big deal when Obama gave all that money to Iran???did the press ask for Obama’s notes,when he meet with the Muslim brother hood behind closed doors??? Did they say much when Obama and John Kerry tried to throw Israel under the bus at the United nations!!?this is proof the press in one sided!!!

  8. Mark L. says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Smart and tuff as nails. Gotta Love her!

  9. R.D. says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Notice how the questions from the press were framed…as if the President is the one at fault…not the democrats. Only one question I could hear seemed non partisan.

  10. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Great showing by our lioness Sarah Huckabee Sanders!

    She turned around the nonsense question about FBI declaring USA less safe by focusing squarely on the border issue as the clear cause of less safety for the country.

