Sunday Talks: Vice President Mike Pence -vs- FtN Margaret Brennan…

After President Trump put an offer on the table that was rejected by democrat leaders, Vice President Mike Pence appears on CBS Face the Nation to debate the stalemate with resistance advocate Margaret Brennan.
Why do they even go on these shows and try to explain to theses mental robots anything?
If done properly, the objective is not convince the terminally obtuse media and their buddies to change their positions, it is done targeting the fence sitters and “Independents”.
Anybody know how many people actually watch this type of Sunday morning MSM trash? (Besides increasingly irrelevant losers like George Will, Bill Kristol and Steve Hayes?) These shows seem to be overblown in their importance and not especially informative. The only one worth watching IMHO is Maria B.
I got 23 seconds in before I screamed f u at the tv and turned it off
Why is President Trump talking Amnesty? That wasn’t his campaign platform, was it?
No and the President wouldn’t have made that part of the deal if he thought the Dems would accept it or so some have lead me to believe. So, we have to watch this out in real time. The expectation is that President Trump will win this and be able to shut it all down.
Smoke and mirrors then. He can point to the offer and say that he tried. Yup.
Because in the real world there will be some sort of amnesty. We are not going to send stormtroopers around rounding people up – getting into gun battles. The best we can do is stop the influx, take away benefits – so they leave, and keep the rest. Many will be butt hurt, but mostly just racist, people itching for a good civil war and unreasonable people that can’t discern the facts on the ground.
Opps forgot – deport the criminals. And yes I know crossing was the first crime, but I am talking about criminals after they get here.
And Dreamers are not criminals for crossing, they are in an irregular situation once they live here. Because they were minors at the time of entry, they did not break the law. While their situation could be considered “illegal” it has historically never been argued as such by any administration of either party, just like inadvertent campaign finance reporting errors were never considered crimes, just were resolved by fines and filing amended reports.
People seeking to jail dreamers are just as justified in their hate as those that hate PDJT and want him impeached over the Stormy Daniels’ campaign finance violations.
Just saying.
Couldn’t they self deport then apply?
If they want a pathway sooner, yes.
The only disagreement with you from my viewpoint is most of these Dreamers /DACA are long past 18 and could have applied to become citizens at any time. That bothers me and if they grant any DACA timeframe to citizenship, then hopefully it will be a short term one and if they do not go for citizenship they need to leave.
Exactly.
It gets so tiring reading these posters who demand what is politically impossible at this time or any time in the next two years at the very minimum.
PDJT made a lot of pledges that he has tried to implement but, because he isn’t “Dictator For Life”, and tries to get cooperation from an intransigent and thoroughly corrupt Congress, he cannot get much traction for the strongest of these pledges.
No one’s argument (on our side) should be with the President. What has not happened regarding deporting 11 million illegal aliens, barring Muslim immigrants until vetting is vastly improved, deporting illegally-permitted Syrian refugees, cancelling Obozo’s illegal EO’s that created DACA, DAPA, etc. is not for lack of the President genuinely trying.
ALL complaints must be directed towards the Congress – and Congress alone – who have failed spectacularly and shamefully to make ANY genuine moves towards legislating solid and substantive solutions that fix the immigration problem. The Judiciary is a problem as well but it would not be nearly as Leftwing if McConnell would get the Senate off it’s azzes and approve PDJT’s nominees.
Correction – Obama’s DHS orders that created DACA, DAPA not EO’s. And of course no Judge issued an injunction blocking these policies. Nor was the Media against them – quite the opposite.
Are you daft or a shill?
DACA and other amnesty or legaliztion for illegals is aimed at getting them to support the Democrats. If the favors come from Trump, then they are worthless to the Democrats. Huge defeat for them. And it gets worse when illegal alien supporters see Democrats reject the deal. It’s a “win-win” for Trump because he wins if they take it and wins if they refuse it.
And it’s only an extension. Congress will still have to legislate what will happen to them at the end of the extension, and that will be like herding cats.
Let’s continue Obama’s illegal “executive amnesty”. Isn’t that what we all voted for?
The amnesty part itself is – arguably – legal, in that the executive can elect who to prioritize for removal and, by extension, who to not prioritize for removal. The flatly illegal part was giving them work permits in contravention of legislation.
Yes. The states challenging DAPA won on the basis that the DAPA regulation (which was actually just a letter to DHS from Secretary Jeh Johnson) did not go through the proper procedures, but while it was being appealed to the Supreme Court the Supremes asked for argument from the parties that this was invalid due to a violation of the Take Care clause (the President shall take care that the laws are duly executed). No decision was ever made because the Justice Department dropped the appeal. But clearly, the same argument applies. It would be one thing to simply not enforce a law on the books – that’s prosecutorial discretion. But to actively assist people to violate the law, as DACA does, is unconstitutional under the Take Care clause.
DACA was Obama’s pox on our house. He created a whole new class of problem – just because he could. As if he ever gave a hang about anyone involved. The beauty of it, to his subversive eye, was creating the (potentially) multi-generational legal tendrils for America to get tangled in, indefinately.
Somebody should have done to O’Failure’s phone what Mueller did to Page’s and Strzok’s phones! And fille his pen with disappearing ink. Corruptocrats were “invented” during the 44th administration. Wat a maroon!
It s a cat and mouse game …..DJT keeps moving the cheese….he needed to get to 30 days of stalemate….he got it today let the RIF begin
Congress will not ever do anything on this.
Obama did it through EO…Why cant undo with the same?
Obama was a law breaker – POTUS 45 is not
annnnnnnnnnnnnnnd everybody looked the other way, annnnnnnnnnnnd the 9th circuit didn’t keep over reaching on his stuff… or something…
Their only overreaching was in protecting all the criminals in the 44 admin.
Those clowns need to be RIF’d!!
Quit trying to be logical.
It was not an EO… Obama’s DHS wrote a memo with guidance. Trump’s DHS wrote a memo rescinding it (with a 6 mth cushion) and asked Congress to legislate. A Judge over-ruled DHS and ordered them to continue the program for existing DACA recipients.
Because the memo was not legal??
What judge?
Obama did not issue an EO. “DACA” is a policy memo issued by DHS.
https://www.dhs.gov/xlibrary/assets/s1-exercising-prosecutorial-discretion-individuals-who-came-to-us-as-children.pdf
WTF is a policy memo if not EO? Sorry that sounded bad but I am directing this at the Ninth Circus
Not really. The handouts will come from the Democrats and that’s what buys votes.
Drug profit is how the CIA funds itself. It would be severely crippled with funds to run its clandestine operations. Democrats like Pelosi, Schumer and Brennan, are mere Pavlov dogs trained to perform for them.
The Southern Wall is key to defunding the CIA operations.
It’s not just about illegal aliens. It’s about illegal crossings and drug trafficking. Please share and educate the masses. Here is a really good video done by two people who quit drugs long ago and fortunately they are young enough to recover and trying to get the word out. Ask others to also send virally. We have to help President Trump.
By the way, their videos are very good, succinct and useful especially for young and old to see.
Do we even need the CIA?
Without it, who would subvert our democracy?
The CIA actually started as a nobody foreign intel coordinating entity rejected by the real military for intelligence operations. It’s gone through several configurations and is the first defacto civilian non-military “contractor” type organization to start augmenting its power by collecting former military personnel. One of its first major projects to launch itself into power under Dulles was to hire technology experts who would go on to develop clandestine strategies. At the very heart of its evil operations was drugs to gain mind control with LSD, an acid. No surprise the CIA relies on drug trafficking. It’s a natural consequence. It then allied with the Skulls and Bones Society Ivy League elitists and the wealth of Macy’s and Rockerfellers. The country as we see it today is the result of the diabolical CIA which has turned from foreign intel to a Close and Present Domestic Danger. Based on its history, President Trump ought to close up this creepy shop of horrors called the CIA.
Hillary, Brennan, GWB Jr and Obama have all posted old Christmas photo of themselves in 2018 so something tells me they are in Gitmo or heavily booted down due to their treasonous cooperation with the CIA.
Brennan was like a gnat, which Pence largely ignored as he kept talking!
The only way to to deal with the MSM is to treat them all like gnats: do not argue with them, dismiss their assumptions, and just make as many points as possible, expose as many lies as possible, and ignore the Leftist trying to argue with you.
He did a good job. Crazy how the reporter asks a question, he starts to respond and she just moves on to the next talking point before he’s even had a chance to finish his first response; and he still stayed on focus.
She didn’t really interrupt him until the last three minutes when she was running out of time. Other than that, she was far more respectful than, say, Chris Wallace. And, yes, he did a very good job.
The always-insufferable Margaret Brennan talked over top of the VP throughout the interview. She was quite visibly not happy with his cautious yet truthful replies to her many attempts at “GOTCHA.”
There has been such resistance to common sense proposals for border security, one really has to wonder if drug cartel money is changing hands.
Most of these answers could begin with “Anyone who is not attempting to politicize this issue …” and then state the truth. That turns the politicization back on the snarky questioner.
I live for the day when anyone from TeamTrump starts out one of these ridiculous Sunday interviews with a question posed to the ‘host’ ; “Are we going to have a intellectually honest discussion today, or are you just going to bash this administration for all the wrong created by past administrations and then ignore the plethora of accomplishments this administration has achieved?”
“Because if it is the latter, then we are just wasting time. Orange man bad, you say? I’m outta here. Good day, Madame or Sir.”
I like it, but of course THAT part of the discussion would never be aired. After all, these are professional liars who run these “interview” programs. The purpose of the entire program is to get the desired narrative across, reinforce it, and find any additional flaws with the interviewee (target) that can be exploited.
The LAST thing they are interested in is having “an intellectually honest discussion.”
He successfully sidestepped all of the deep doo-doo that she was peddling.
BRAVO VP Pence!
I watched and kept thinking of Star Wars as she tried to take VP Pence down an irreverent rabbit hole.
Stay on Target, Mr. Vice President. Stay on Target
He did well, IMO.
No we wont round up 11-20 million illegal’s in this country and deport them.The Repubs dont have the guts for it.So what to do,what to do??Ah-the thing that motivates the human critter:MONEY! Put a bounty on every illegal invader turned into ICE.What a business venture-bounty hunters huntin down these criminals for profit.Once the word gets out many of these toads will self deport.The Repubs can crawl out from under their desks and claim:”It aint me its the bounty system, my hands are tied.” Which is the cover these weak knee’d, jello spined, swamp swimming sperm want.
