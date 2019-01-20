Sunday Talks: Rep John Ratcliffe Discusses Mueller, Ohr, and Evidence Against Corrupt DOJ Officials…

An important interview between Judiciary Committee member John Ratcliffe (R – TX) as he discusses the likely motive behind why Mueller decided to talk out against the Buzzfeed report. Representative Ratcliffe points to the testimony of AG nominee William Barr as the annoying pebble that made Mueller’s team stop to shake out their shoe.

Additionally, in an outline to highlight the corrupt abuse of the Rosenstein/Mueller probe, Ratcliffe outlines Bruce Ohr’s testimony and exposes a larger issue: if Mueller was honorable, when he became aware of the scheme he would have dropped his inquiry.

Fox News did not post the second part of that interview. However, we located a secondary source below:

At the 34:00 minute point; Ratcliffe and Bartiromo continue their discussion. (Prompted):

