Sunday Talks: Rep John Ratcliffe Discusses Mueller, Ohr, and Evidence Against Corrupt DOJ Officials…

An important interview between Judiciary Committee member John Ratcliffe (R – TX) as he discusses the likely motive behind why Mueller decided to talk out against the Buzzfeed report. Representative Ratcliffe points to the testimony of AG nominee William Barr as the annoying pebble that made Mueller’s team stop to shake out their shoe.
Additionally, in an outline to highlight the corrupt abuse of the Rosenstein/Mueller probe, Ratcliffe outlines Bruce Ohr’s testimony and exposes a larger issue: if Mueller was honorable, when he became aware of the scheme he would have dropped his inquiry.
.
Fox News did not post the second part of that interview. However, we located a secondary source below:
At the 34:00 minute point; Ratcliffe and Bartiromo continue their discussion. (Prompted):
.
“Honor” is an unknown concept among Leftists, especially among those involved in a coup d’etat.
What they understand only is: the Will to Power and that the Will to Power depends upon one concept only, that the end justifies the means.
The end does not justify the means in every case, of course, but for Leftists, it has replaced all morality.
LikeLiked by 30 people
Great comment
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a true statement and absolute fact that cannot be substantively refuted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your statement is too true. So ya gotta ask yourself: with most of the civilized world aware of the Mueller “investigation,” and particularly so in this country, why would he continue on with so much actual evidence that it’s indeed a witch hunt?
You can’t finesse this. It’s out there in the open. His scheisse is flapping in the breeze yet he didn’t seek a prudent stand down. I don’t get why these peeps are so delusional.
LikeLiked by 1 person
[I]f Mueller was honorable, when he became aware of the scheme he would have dropped his inquiry.
YES. We treepers have been saying this since his appointment.
And since he cannot fail now to be aware of the well-documented scheme, that tells us all we need to know about Mueller’s “honor,” or rather his lack thereof.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Yes. The second he was informed of the page Strzok texts he was bound by his mandate to investigate them further.
He did not. He did not even reveal the texts.
That is obstruction.
LikeLiked by 20 people
……….and further proof of obstruction is that the phones Strzok and Page were issued from Mueller’s office were turned in, and returned to their factory settings.
He got RID of their text messages.
Obstruction on STEROIDS by Mueller.
Imagine how fun it would be if the IG indeed DID have the texts between Strzok and Page on those phones. And imagine if they were as bad with those phones as they were with the others.
Mueller didn’t investigate Page and Strzok, and he certainly is savvy enough to insure their texts from those particular phones never surface.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The leftists will tell you some absurdity like it was important to get these 2 phones back in service to save the gubmint money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Knowing Barr is going to be grading them, Pelosi et al are acting like spoiled brats, we the people have seen the lying “journalists” caught red handed, the new star of the rat party advocating 70% tax so everyone she thinks deserving can have free everything…maybe Mueller and crew are having a slightly harder time looking in the mirror.
If I were him I’d write a quiet little paper and then go home to stare at the weeds.
LikeLike
Mueller knows that Barr will be providing “oversight” whether they are friends or not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
curious as to the jeopardy of the people working under Mueller’s authority, when are people working for a Special Counsel required to inform the IG of conduct that deviates from DOJ guidelines?
or in everyday run of the mill prosecutions………..is there a point at which ” I didn’t know ” no longer holds water?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller investigated them further and then quietly, because somebody from the outside now knew, made it go away quietly. Of course, Mueller knows the quality of the people he is working with.
LikeLike
“If honorable” he would have resigned years ago!
https://www.globalresearch.ca/former-fbi-director-robert-muellers-history-of-cover-ups/5635272
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nah. I hear he’s a great Bible scholar. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most great Bible scholars are just that, scholars….not believers.
LikeLike
Yes. And I can hear what Jesus told the ‘religious’ folks of His day after He had healed a man on the Sabbath: “You search the scriptures because in them you think you have eternal life, but they, the scriptures, testify of Me. And, you will not come to Me that you may have eternal life.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect Phil. Thank you!
LikeLike
Thank the LORD, He said it! 🙂
LikeLike
Amen bro. But you repeated it! Cast your bread. Kudos!
LikeLike
Sounds like words coming from a sweet sister!
LikeLiked by 1 person
✔
LikeLike
the enemies of a Christian: the world, the flesh, and the devil
the Democrat perversions of these: global warming, toxic masculinity, and Donald Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice comparison!
LikeLike
I have a lot of trust in Joe DeGenova and he says that Barr is fantastic pick and that he thinks that Barr is the right person to clean up the FBI and DOJ. From his mouth to Gods ears!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Rep Ratcliffe also confirms Mr DeGenova’s previous point that the nomination of Mr Barr as AG is what has lit a fire under Mueller to publicly denounce the Buzzfeed article as false whereas he has been silent on what we now know were previous fake stories.
The Barr effect. Like it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
IMO Barr is another Trojan Horse. Sessions 2.0
LikeLike
IMO Speaker Pelosi beat you to that line of reasoning by rejecting the President’s plan before he even announced it.
(And I am having a laugh).
LikeLike
Pelosi sends out a message that she rejects Trump’s offer at 3:30 pm. Trump gave his speech at 4:00 pm. Pelosi must have ESP.
LikeLike
I am burned by the backstabbing given by Trojan Horse Jeff Sessions. I was a strong Sessions believer at the start and hung on making excuses for what was in hindsight clear evidence he was NO GOOD. The strongest ‘Tell’ was when Sessions gave Lois Lerner a pass.
I won’t be giving Barr the same latitude. Still, despite being burned by Sessions, I am holding out hope for Barr. Time will tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Barr answered questions as well as I could have hoped for someone who wants to be confirmed.
LikeLike
Cripto ~
I think I’ll wait and see if Barr is what Joe DeGenova says he is, I’m hopeful.
As far as Mueller having a fire lit under him to publicly denounce the Buzzfeed article…I won’t believe one good thing about Mueller until it’s proven in a court of law say from any left wing activist judge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read that the DAG called SC spokesman Carr late in the afternoon to see what they were doing about the buzz feed article? I have no idea if it’s true, but it’s plausible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with conservalicious comment – but will have to wait to see any real justice from Barr. I’ve read several article praising the man – other’s painting him with the same brush as the ilk that has preceded him. God willing, we will get to the bottom of this evil – one way or another. Meanwhile, Trump needs all the support we can give him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Seems like it but the personal relation with Mueller makes me pause.
Hope for the best but have my doubts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I’ll try and keep an open mind till we see what is what.
But I can’t imagine myself being friends with Mueller while watching what he is currently doing.
LikeLike
Given his background, I expect Barr to perform a high wire balancing act to try and put the Mueller abuse to bed without any incriminating statements about PDJT, but also to simultaneously protect the Swamp politicians, DOJ, and FBI institutions.
I personally am not too excited or anticipating an AG Barr to initiate criminal prosecutions which result in convictions of the black hats. If he is able to de-fuse the Dimms’ blatantly transparent attempts at falsely impeachng the president by (Barr) concluding there was no obstruction or any crime committed, that’s the best I am hoping for. Anything better than that will be an unexpected bonus.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree GB, I’m not very optimistic about Barr, but I’m hopeful. I thought that he handled the confirmation hearing better than anyone else that I’ve ever seen.
He seemed very relaxed and open in his testimony. I remember him from back in the day, but maybe I wasn’t paying attention. I want to like this guy, he’s certainly no Jeff Sessions.
Like our president says: We’ll see what happens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, unless some black hats are brought to justice for fabricating evidence for the FISA warrant, the dems will continue to beat the Russian collusion drum.
LikeLike
GB,
You sum the situation up correctly, imho. GWB (43) and others have decided that “Spygate” and the other revelations are now too dangerous to be allowed to go on–so Barr is on deck to shut it down.
That said, these folks desire most of all to protect the “institutions” of government (corrupt or not). So a little bleach applied to the most obvious stains but we are still carrying around stained garments in D.C. It was ever so I think, but even worse now because the left and their millennial followers politicize everything and know not only no morality, but embrace nihilism.
Very scary times, thank goodness that I believe that God is omniscient, omnipresent and all powerful (whether he saves us further, is yet to be seen. The USA may be at a moment like those in pre-flood times).
LikeLiked by 1 person
it is obvious that Barr is the “Closer.
LikeLike
They will protect the institutions but some of their assets will have to burn. Barr is the wild card when he is in the driver’s seat. We know what he is likely to do, but I do believe he has some freedom of action.
LikeLike
GB, you have summed up my expectations for Barr perfectly. His job is to smoothe the troubled waters and right the ship. Hoping for the bonus of just a little support for Trump’s agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have minor hope that a Barr might be able to begin weeding out the obvious sociopathic types like Strzok who have clearly been recruited by the DoJ and Swamp to execute extracurricular activities like Muh Russia. If these twisted people aren’t welcomed into DoJ and FBI, then future Yates and Comey and McCabe et al will not have willing foot soldiers to violate the Constitution for them. Unfortunately, I view Mueller as one such sociopath, so I’m not holding out hope Barr will execute these reforms, as that’s his buddy.
LikeLike
I like Joe DiGenova; however, during the early Mueller investigation, DiGenova said in an interview that Mueller was an honest man. That really puzzled me. I posted what he said, along with the link to the interview where he said it. … I’ll try to find it to post it again.
All this to say, I will take what DiGenova says about Barr with a big grain of salt- given that Barr and Mueller are said to be friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted a couple days ago in a different thread, but it’s probably more relevant to this story…..
I view the hiring of Bill Barr as AG, as the ultimate use of leverage against Mulehead, since Bill and Bob are such “good friends”.
Do you remember the part in the movie,The Godfather 2, during the courtroom scenes?
In the scene, Vincent Pantangali (Bob Mueller) is about to testify against Michael Corleone (Trump), before he says anything, Corleone bring in Pantangali’s brother (Bill Barr) from Sicily. Upon seeing his brother, Pantangali recants his story, and zips his mouth shut.
The point of the analogy, is Bob Mueller will not pull any bullsh*t with Bill Barr as AG. The Mulehead investigation (witch hunt) is effectively over.
I hope this is what’s happening, because we’re in trouble if Barr has ulterior motives.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Patangali also took his own life in an Honor move. These seditious bastards have no honor. They are Communists. Never forget that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly.
Zero chance mulehead takes a “Pantangali bath”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He may be collateral damage if the walls close in on him! My guess is that is the reason the BS investigation continues. If it ends with a big nothingburger, the focus is on Mulehead.
LikeLike
I think if it ends in “a big nothing burger”, The Swamp will proclaim it proves that Mueller and co “are all honorable men” who were smeared by Trump and The Deplorables.
They would never admit that Mueller was a dishonorable POS who got intimidated by “Big Foot Barr”.
LikeLike
From this point forward Herr Mueller might want to appear honorable to the Bible group and avid awkward moments.
LikeLike
I still think that’s why Trump displayed Rosenstein in such a friendly way on that way plane ride down to Florida. Rosenstein grinning ear to ear. By doing that, Trump made the rest of the DOJ/FBI gang members view Rosenstein as a possible flipped snitch, not to be trusted by them anymore.
One rat at a time. Bait trap. Set trap. Place trap where rodents travel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstein hasn’t had much to say since the plane ride.
LikeLike
that sounds like taking the “mueller is hiring all dem partisan hacks so when he takes down the dems no one will complain” to the next level.
Who knows, that is just my take
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If Mueller was honorable, when he became aware of the scheme he would have dropped his inquiry.”
That presupposes that there was a point in time AFTER Kaiser Mueller was appointed that he became….”aware.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ratcliffe is one of the good guys. Along with Graetz Nunez De Santis.
That leaves about 10,000 other politicians who are scum.
LikeLiked by 13 people
And if you saw Debby Dingy before him, when Maria asked what she would do, she kept falling back to the poor unpaid workers. She wouldn’t comment on the border because she hasn’t been there. Hey, you guys in the House have been on vacation (recess) more than you’ve been in session. Instead of NOncy taking a junket overseas, she should have taken the ENTIRE House to the border. If I hear one more Corruptocrat say technology, specifically drones, are better than a wall, please tell me how the H, E, double hockey sticks just how? The only way I see it is to arm the drone with a machine gun and a GoPro and shoot to kill. Is that what you idiots mean? Or is this one of those “just verify, don’t do anything” ideas?
LikeLiked by 10 people
If you just have an average IQ and watched that interview you realize how ignorant and totally void of facts these DEMO CRAPS are. How can you talk about border security if you have never been down there. It is really amazing how these people get voted into office. By the way, Maria is the BEST.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t forget the big govt money going to their silicon valley supporters.
LikeLike
Maria tore up Debby Dingy. All Dingy was talking about on every channel was more technology at the Ports of Entry, and the scanners. Trump said in his speech he was giving $850 million for technology at the Ports of Entry and for scanners. Guess Dingy didn’t bother listening to Trump’s speech.
LikeLike
Yes, a handful of patriots left after 240 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At some point, would love to see Maria Bartiromo interview mueller.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I would pay big money to see that!
LikeLiked by 5 people
How would you keep yourself from vomiting when hearing Mueller’s replies?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Took ’em awhile to get those first few 302’s.. ummm
Up and running.
Wonder what took so long?
Maybe waiting on an OK… From Above.
🤔
Nah… Never happen.
Right???
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still want to see Rosenstein’s scope letter from August….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember how much our view of our leaders has changed.
Clarity can be upsetting, but it is better to be aware.
Somehow Trump casts a spotlight that shows what has been
hidden.
A singular talent.
We should be grateful.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dittos!!
LikeLike
If you were honorable and a patriot, an officer of the court, and you found out evidence of a coup against your duly elected President, isn’t it your duty to stop it if it is in your power? And if you can’t stop it by yourself, find others who are willing to help accomplish the greatest task of a lifetime.
If you were honorable and a patriot and not a partisan hack.
LikeLiked by 6 people
These people are Communists, it’s that simple. Everything is possible from that perspective. That’s how I view it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is the very reason that Jeff Sessions should be charged, after all he allowed this to go on for 2 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re exactly right tina, but it’s different when almost everyone in power is controlled by the Clintons, and Buraq is quarterbacking the whole thing.
LikeLike
Zim, not only did mueller not investigate the those pesky texts further he made some of them disappear.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The second interview includes a NJ-D rep that was very interesting. He confirms that there are Dems who want to deal and that includes supporting border security and the wall as a component. Nice to hear from the rank and file for a change. Speaker Pelosi has opposition in her own caucus. Good news.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That was Himes from last week. Once again, the Corruptocrats are a week late and $5.7B short!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, it was someone called Jeff Van Drew NJ-O2. He is what Ms Bartiromo called a ‘blue dog democrat” .
You should watch it. Very interesting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t think PIGLOSI is going to survive as Speaker. She is driving her party off the cliff and I don’t think a lot will go with her. She has met her match in Trump. Remember, Trump wanted her to be Speaker, because he knew he could bury her. HA HA
LikeLiked by 2 people
“He who angers you controls you.” A lesson too late for Nan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And THAT is why we need to keep pressuring them with phone calls, letters, Emails to Build The Wall. Especially if your Rep is a Dem. Let them know you are a constituent and their job is to represent your wishes.
I live on Long Island, we have been disproportionally been hit with MS13 members and their criminal activity. All Reps who have districts in Long Island need to be pressured, they are very aware that this is a major problem in their home districts!
My Senators are unfortunately, Schumer and Gillibrand, yet I’m constantly communicating to them that I want the wall built. My Rep is Kathleen Rice, another Dem. I’ve been sending her Emails, but yesterday, I learned she was a no vote for Pelosi for speaker, so I will be stepping up my correspondence to her. Tom Suozzi, another LI Rep, needs to be pressured, I hear he is starting to distance himself from Pelosi.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’d think Schmuckie would wise up to the horrible MS-13 problem right in his own state? I hope there are a lot more NY residents like you willing to make those calls to his office(s) – local and in DC!
LikeLike
I’ve been contacting everyone I know: family members, friends, friends of friends, coworkers to contact them.
It’s NOW or never!
LikeLike
No one at CTH, I’m sure, believes that Mueller is “honorable.” His past record speaks volumes about how dishonorable he truly is. But, right now there’s another reason to for the leftists to keep him in place. And that has to do with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Steve Grammatico outlined that angle pretty well over at “American Thinker.”
Dems know they only have to make RBG last until January 1, 2020. After that, McConnell could never persuade his entire caucus to abandon the principle he touted in 2016 that a nomination to the Supreme Court in a presidential election year is inappropriate. There are just too many Uniparty players on the GOP side. Heck, McConnell himself will probably be full of “good-for-the-goose” platitudes.
If RBG vacates sooner, Pelosi will promptly schedule a vote to launch a formal impeachment inquiry, pre-empting the president’s announcement of any replacement. That could easily pass along party lines. Then, the House Judiciary Committee (Jerrold Nadler) will quickly draw up some ridiculous charges against PDJT. He’s almost promised as much.
Mueller, Weismann, et.al, will happily feed into the whole, sordid process whatever the Dems need, using whatever tactics or language they call for to get them into 2020.
It sounds to me like a pretty solid play, and I’ll bet Team Mueller has their part well-rehearsed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RBG is fighting pneumonia. I don’t think she’ll last much longer and the Dems will not be able to hide her passing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, when people say she is already dead, I think, “well she has children. I’m sure they wouldn’t have her funeral in secret.”
LikeLike
You can’t impeach a president just because you don’t like him. Anything they bring forward has to have teeth. They have nothing. It would be pure political and would be very bad for their party.
LikeLike
Yes, they can. They can make up charges and impeach him. The Constitution gives that power to the House.
LikeLike
Impeachment is a simple vote in the House.
The impeachment trial takes place in the Senate.
Any President can be impeached for any, or no, reason by the House. [It’s like being charged by a DOJ in a criminal case]…. However, the actual trial in the senate is another thing entirely.
LikeLiked by 3 people
i assume that a malicious and unfounded impeachment charge would also constitute obstruction of justice
political or not, it still is a legal charge pertaining to the administration of justice
or not..what say you, constitutional scholar treepers?
LikeLike
I couldn’t disagree more with that blog post at AT and the conclusion it draws. First off, Grammatico is presupposing that our very stable genius will just sit back and take all this incoming without firing a single shot. There will be revelations (similar to Ohr’s testimony being leaked) going forward which will increasingly complicate the path laid out by the House Dem’s leadership.
Those incoming D freshman from Trump districts and the remaining blue dog’s left in the House will have to decide if they want to cut short their careers and follow the radical left playbook in impeaching the POTUS when all of the evidence is pointing towards a criminal coup orchestrated by Barry and Brennan.
To allow the Dem’s free reign to cover up their own criminality, impeach POTUS based on distortions and outright lies…..thereby costing him an appointment of an additional SCOTUS seat may in fact be their plan – but as Mike Tyson famously said everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr must stop this high-level corruption if the nation is to see a peaceful outcome.
If America is now run by organized criminals, the people will have to take drastic action to eliminate them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many people today are more aware of what happened with a DEEP STATE VS TRUMP CAMPAIGN/WH….
Think about it.
My husband has been listening to me rail on about all this crap, and he is only able to recant the big names/events/timeline. And he is interested and CARES.
Now image someone less diligent about keeping up with everything, only getting high points from God-knows-where and skewed to Lord-knows-what…
In comes Barr. The foundation is out there already, it’s a known narrative. The motives of the other side are revealing themselves at an accelerated rate…all Pelosi & Co. will do is accentuate that, and it looks like she’s gonna be herding cats.
Trump will win the wall AND will control the wheel of government. He’s got this!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So no investigation into Tony podesta,Debbie wasermann schultz,val,jarret,Loretta lynch,comey,on and on,Hillary bleach bit her computer,yet it’s Mueller and the Russia investigation!!!!what in the world is going on,the fbi,and the do j and the cia,= A total take over during the Obama years! Wow that’s some scary stuff!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is ” scary stuff” but if-at least – public outrage ruins their careers, their reputations,, and money making opportunities that will-at least-be something.
LikeLike
If repost but Facebook and Twitter have both suspended my accounts FB for using the word “Tranny” and Twitter refused to say why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH man. I had a funny cartoon on mine of a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton wearing pearls and carrying a handbag. It was titled, “Tranny saurus Rex” Probably gone by now…
LikeLiked by 2 people
And that’s why I’ve never been on Twatter or Farcebook.
Not even once.
LikeLike
Seconded! (fistbump)
LikeLike
The relationship between Mueller and Barr may prove to be very interesting. It may force Mueller to “clean up” all the dirty things he and his team have done during this witch hunt, or, his good friend Barr sides with him and takes President Trump down the impeachment highway.
I didn’t really have a feel for Barr before, but now I lean my thinking towards one or two people in the FBI/DOJ are going to go down in order to restore some faith in the Institution. However the full scope of corruption and exactly what they did to President Trump will never be revealed fully to the public. The art of the Deal.
LikeLike
” Representative Ratcliffe points to the testimony of AG nominee William Barr as the annoying pebble that made Mueller’s
team Gestapo stop to shake out their shoeJackboot.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
” Representative Ratcliffe points to the testimony of AG nominee William Barr as the annoying pebble that made Mueller’s
teamGestapo stop to shake out their shoeJackboot.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think what must be going on in those other 16-17 pairs of hip boots. I pray Mr. Barr has what it takes to be a man of justice one law for all without exception. Past preformers have been as corrupt as the corrupt. Waiting
LikeLike
Now we know, it’s not just electing outsiders. The most important thing is to purge all agencies of political appointees. ALL OF THEM.
DOJ is the most important. Any Swamp creature who has been around needs to go. Look at the enemies of the deep state to hire. Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Mike Lee, Judicial Watch, etc.
LikeLike
IMO the entire Dem DS is in a box…..
1. We know Nellie Ohr worked for GPS and helped with the Dossier. So if anyone absolutely understands the truthfulness of the Dossier IMO it would be Nellie Ohr.
2. As we know Nellie Ohr is married to Bruce Ohr the number 4 at DOJ at the time. So it seems highly likely that if Nellie knew then her spouse Bruce also knew and to his credit he is on record as having tried to tell his peers (listed below) in a July 2016 meeting PRIOR to any original FISA submission.
(FBI – Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, James Baker, Peter Strzok, Joe Pientka)
(DOJ – Andrew Weissmann, Bruce Swartz, Zainab Ahmad)
3. At the time McCabe is the number 2 at the FBI and Weissmann and Ahmad get recruited by Mueller into the SC team in 2017 with Weissmann as Mueller’s number 2 I believe.
4. So if Nellie knew, and if Bruce knew and he swears under oath that he told the 8 above about the dossier then is it not a stretch to think that Mueller may have also known pretty much at the beginning of the SC creation?
5. Mueller as the SC lead, reports to Rosenstein, the acting AG due to Session’s recusal following PT’s confirmation. So in 2017 Rosenstein is the top dog overseeing both the DOJ and FBI. Rosenstein is also the person who signed the third FISA extension I believe.
6. So if Mueller knew in early 2017 was he not obligated to share with Rosenstein before all the FISA extensions took place in 2017? So it begs the question did Rosenstein know and when and if he knew why did he sign the final FISA extension in the summer of 2017 I believe?
7. But maybe more importantly since the initial FISA was submitted in Fall 2016 and 8 high ranking people in the DOJ and FBI knew the concerns about the dossier but possibly chose not to speak up and thus the dossier gets attached to the initial FISA submission, isn’t that misleading the FISA court and a crime and immediate grounds to terminate the SC?
So does all this possibly suggest that evidence is now coming out showing that this may have been a frame job all along and the original FISA was to possibly cover tracks and “try to legitimize” the spying on a Presidential candidate from earlier in the year?
But why did Mueller, assuming he may have known, allow this to continue once the SC was formed? If he knew via Weissmann who was his number 2, wouldn’t Mueller be obligated to speak up especially before all the FISA renewals went forward?
It would appear, IMO that a squeeze play is in order to get someone who knew, to cop a plea and this whole house of cards could fall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bogey I would add,
From Ohr’s testimony,
Ohr met with Steele July 30, 2016.
“Ohr divulged his first contact with the FBI was on July 31, 2016, when he reached out to then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and FBI attorney Lisa Page. He then was referred to the agents working Russia counterintelligence, including Peter Strzok, the now-fired agent who played a central role in starting the Trump collusion probe.”-Solomon reporting.
Ohr said he met McCabe and Page in McCabe’s office.
Lisa Page testimony,
July 5, 2016 FBI Gaeta met Steele in London and became Steele’s FBI handler.
Page worked for Ohr, her immediate supervisor, for 5 years.
PAGE HAD NO KNOWLEDGE OF THE “UNVERIFIED MEMOS” UNTIL MID SEPT, 2016.
PAGE- “AS OF AUGUST 2016 I DON’T KNOW WHO CHRISTOPHER STEELE IS.”
SO ACCORDING TO LISA PAGE WE ARE TO BELIEVE OHR, A GUY SHE KNOWS WELL, BRIEFS HER AND ANDY MCCABE ABOUT WHAT STEELE TOLD OHR, THE DAY BEFORE, AND OHR NEVER MENTIONS STEELE BY NAME AS THE SOURCE OF THIS IMPORTANT INFORMATION?
BULLSHIT!
Remember also that the meeting about the “insurance policy” that was “laid out” in “Andy’s office.” Took place in “early August.”
What if it actually took place in that July 31 meeting in Andy’s office with Page, McCabe, and Ohr? Ohr says he was put in touch with Strzok, but doesn’t specifically say where or when. What if he was put in touch with Strzok then and there, and they together hatched the “counterintelligence” insurance policy?
I do not believe some of what Lisa Page said, and I do not believe everything Ohr has said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree that Page and Ohr are not telling the complete truth. After all there is no penalty for doing a little fudging.
LikeLike
The amount of truth they tell is directly related to how much trouble they could be in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who at the FBI did the Ohr 302’s? Strzok was there thru 5/15/17, wasn’t he? (same thing as the Obama FBI)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent Question, Phil.
WHO????…INDEED!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pientka was Ohr’s handler.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/15/bruce-ohr-suspicious-dossier/
From the Link…
Ohr testified that Strzok and Page introduced him to FBI agent Joseph Pientka on Nov. 21, 2016. Pientka would serve as Ohr’s main FBI contact. He passed information from Ohr to Strzok.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do they keep redacting him??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because he’s a part of the small group, and is still in place and able to affect outcomes for them. So they’d like to keep his involvement out of the public as much as possible. The DOJ and FIB are still run by like minded people and they want to keep as many there as possible through this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was hoping he was going to be used as a source for good, but then I’m just a starry eyed dreamer……(not to be confused with dreamers).
LikeLike
Agreed
LikeLike
Which came as a surprise to me. I had thought agent Pientka was one of the good guys, but now, not so much. Seems he was part of the small (not small) group too.
LikeLike
The 1st four 302’s SD “Noted” above would have been done by O’z FIB…
The presidency of Donald Trump began at noon EST on January 20, 2017, when Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.
Considering the alleged “Creative Rewriting” of other 302’s by the O/FIB folks…
These 4 are, imho, Extremely Suspect.
Considering the depth of the “Resistance”, the remaining Ohr 302’s are Equally suspect given the breadth of their entrenched ranks.
Imho, any reliance on statements by OHR that he “Notified” Anyone about “Discrepancies” with the dossier…
in a Verbal “He said She said” atmosphere is equally suspect and plays into the scenario of “Dint Do Nuttin”.
The Ohr leaks, imho, are propaganda, designed to do what propaganda does..
Decieve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Decieve, or at least misdirect.
LikeLike
Didn’t the first approved FISA Warrant (oct 16) mention the dossier (by name) with an asterisk ?
Didn’t they say ( not by name) that it was compiled by the opposing party?
Will some more knowledgeable than me let me know if that is correct or give the details of that warrant application.
LikeLike
Evidence submitted to the FISA court is suppose to be verified as truthful and they never mentioned to the court that HRC paid for the dossier is my understanding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I still don’t get it.
Cohen was involved in the Ukraine with the Podesta gang. Was the Mueller rejection of the Buzzfeed article at all what it appears? Is going after Cohen really going after PDJT?
Regarding the Ohr testimony and Mueller’s honor: yes, he would shut down his inquiry re:muhRussia …unless (muhRussia) is not what he is investigating.
Manafort was a plant. Is going after him really going after PDJT? Or getting a swamp creature?
And having Rudy squawk about it just keeps Mueller’s appearance intact.
I still can’t figure Mueller out. For instance, wouldn’t sentencing Flynn be the #1-bowling pin? Why the many sentencing delays? Goofy errors in bringing charges against Concord, a mistake an L1 wouldn’t make? Really?
We all know Mueller has a creepy/swampy past. And all the speculation about what he is doing behind the curtain is that he is a black hat. But if that is so, what is out on center stage is a puzzle.
LikeLike
AOC will be Speaker before the end of 2019.
LikeLike
Sorry, replied to wrong post.
LikeLike
Oooo. We can only hope.
That would be “the gift that keeps on giving.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
From your lips to Gods ears….
LikeLike
I have worked with federal agents from the FBI, IRS and a dozen different law enforcement agencies for 30 years. Nobody changes phones even when they permanently transfer from New York City to Los Angeles! Being reassigned from one task force to another at the FBI would never warrant turning in your government phones! That’s totally nonsense and the DOJ would never provide phones to an FBI agents. The DOJ doesn’t even want to assign phones to its own prosecution staff!!! LOL. I can personally verify that!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller can’t stop himself. He’s the point of the spear.
LikeLike
Mueller was cover and fixer. Barr is mediator to throw some to the wolves but preserve the institutions and save a government too big to fail.
I have zero confidence in true justice for all the conspirators….zip, Nada.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Face it, if all the corruption in DC was cleaned up it would look like a purge, it would take martial law and jailing some of the media like Lincoln did.
LikeLike
DC would look like a ghost town. There would be no one left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Radcliffe is a straight shooter. Glad he got on Marie’s to make the connection from Barr’s testimony to Mueller’s Buzzfeed statement. Barr is going to have a lot more clean up and statements to make o/b/o Mueller’s investigation I expect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for posting the first part of this interview, SD – I heard the second part – so putting them both together gives me an appreciation of what this powerful interview provides for understanding –
Rep Radcliffe is no fool – he is articulate, logical, and analytical in his approach to various aspects of the issues – I not only like him – but, I appreciate his candor – and honesty.
I listened to Rep Dingbat, first, and the contrast between the two is astonishingly stark – Rep Radcliffe comes across as a well-informed member of Congress – while Rep Dingbat comes across as disconnected and disoriented – it is not about Border Security – we already know what to do about that, she claims – it is about those government employees who are not getting paid – and yet – she has never made a trip to the border to assess what is happening there – and how effective or ineffective their alleged technology is – I wonder how many Dims have made a trip to the border.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The rep. has no idea which came first, the chicken or the egg. In this case, it’s definitely the chicken (border security)!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL – Good Point, Amy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS – Don’t know about you but, I get the impression Maria has little patience for explanations that come from leftist loonies like Rep Dingbat and Rep Behind – both of whom appear to be regurgitating Dim talking points and not providing information or insight into the issues – but, hey – that is just me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump’s sister is a federal appeals court judge in New York City. You can trust that he knows everything about RBG’s condition. The federal bench and DOJ is a close knit clique and everybody knows everything about everybody else! They socialize, party, date and gossip between themselves constantly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes President Trumps sister is on the 3rd circuit court of appeals.
She wanted Judge Hardiman to replace Kennedy.
That’s another thing that I like about PDJT, he makes his own decisions.
I’m sure that he listens to all sides, but he’s the boss.
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/395844-one-judge-on-trumps-short-list-comes-recommended-by-the-presidents
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something tells me there is substantially more to Bruce Ohr’s testimony than we know from the reporting of its transcript. I suspect Bruce knew from Day 1 that Nellie was involved in illegal activity, and his meetings with Steele corroborated what he knew already. The FBI interviews AFTER the election were intended to assess the level of risk Bruce and Nellie presented to the small group. Nellie’s claim of spousal privilege left Bruce all alone in a sense – or in appearance.
There is more folks. Probably more damning than what we know already. Like I said, just a feeling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why isn’t there pressure on Mueller to remove Weissmann and Ahmad from the SC team now that he has knowledge that they both were made aware the Steele dossier was an unreliable opposition political document which was the genesis of the entire Russia investigation.
Surely Mueller has access to the congressional testimony of Ohr outlining their being briefed in advance of Crossfire Hurricane.
Should he not be asking Weissmann and Ahmad, ‘is this true, were you briefed in July 2016 that this was an unreliable political document written by someone who was desparate to stop Trump being elected?’. ‘How can I honestly defend any prosecution in this investigation that you pair have been involved in? How can I defend your obvious conflicts of interest?’
LikeLike
Is Mueller still alive? Maybe Weissmann and Ahmad have him bound and gagged in a closet.
🙂
LikeLike
“Honor is decency without vanity.” A.Koestler, Darkness at Noon
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great book
LikeLike
President Trump knew Mueller and Barr are friends; he may not have known how good a friends they are.
I don’t know that it matters.
My point is POTUS can’t communicate directly with Mueller.
But Barr sure can.
I wonder if that is one of the reasons Barr was chosen.
LikeLike
Sometimes it’s worth reviewing previous news releases in light of current information. Let’s start with this: Comey, Rosenstein, McCabe and Sally Yates all signed the FISA applications even though Hillary’s fraudulent Russia dossier was used as a pretext to obtain the warrants. Now how is it possible to bypass the Foreign Surveillance Court without even a review.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/breaking-judicial-watch-bombshell-fisa-court-held-no-hearings-on-carter-page-warrants/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-09-05-obama-committed-multiple-felony-crimes-in-personally-signing-off-on-illegal-fisa-warrant.html
LikeLike
🤔, Maria sure has a habit of asking the right questions and listening….we could use a lot more like her in the media. Anyway, I think I’ll just go with my favorite line by our POTUS. “We”ll see what happens”….
LikeLike
Folks need to relook at the wording of Mueller’s so called repudiation of the Buzz Feed article. He said the article was “not accurate”, which is not the same as “not true”. He left wide open the re-emergence of this claim for later use as in use of adjectives “preliminary”, undeveloped”, “premature”, etc. Not that the article has a kernel of truth but there are allot of words that can be used to keep this theme alive leading into the House Committee hearings, where truth is relative.
Mueller waffled and weasel worded his statement. He was part of this leak and its current aftermath. In my mind the retraction is all part of the operation involving the deployment of this statement more Cohen revelations.
LikeLike