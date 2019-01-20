Sunday Talks: HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff Discusses ‘Resistance’ Agenda and Priorities…

There are two distinct narrative angles that are intersecting in the current weekend talk venues. One is the government shutdown and how the resistance is attempting to gain maximum political benefit against the White House. The second is how the larger ‘shutdown narrative‘ is being deployed as cover for revelations within prior testimony showing how the Obama DOJ and FBI weaponized against their political opposition.
In this regard, the shutdown (as planned by Speaker Nancy Pelosi) serves a dual purpose; it is helping to construct a larger oppositional narrative while burying a story the MSM are desperate not to cover. The two narratives are intertwined and it would be against the interests of Pelosi, Cummings, Schiff and Nadler, to reach a shutdown agreement.
HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff appears after VP Mike Pence on FtN and highlights this intended dual purpose. Schiff immediately transfers from the shutdown into a discussion of using Michael Cohen: the two narratives are intertwined.
*Note*: It’s important to remember the democrat strategy is planned out. Oversight Committee (Cummings), builds to HPSCI Committee (Schiff) who ultimately leads to Judicary Committee (Nadler). Jerry Nadler is where they hope to initiate the ‘impeachment‘ angle.
If we here can see the dems’ plans and end game are predictable, we can be assured our favorite president of all time sees what we see, and then some. I would not want to be in any dem’s shoes right now (if ever).
He’s laying out the battle field -The dems are the Wehrmacht heading into the Falaise Pocket..
Historically accurate, I like the Waterloo comparison.
Cohen has been beaten like a dog and is going to be leashed and trotted before congress to say whatever his masters tell him to say. Unless there is actual evidentiary corroboration (which I doubt), it won’t work.
If there were ANY evidentiary corroboration, Cohen would have used it to get Mueller to further reduce or eliminate any jail time.
And the Cohen charging documents would have included a charge of obstruction of justice. You don’t charge your hit man star witness with jaywalking if Don Trump ordered the hit.
Imo, the Dems are using their old playbook. No matter how smart they think their strategy is, im th je long run it won’t hold a candle to PT’s.
Spot on FofBW. Everything the dims do is from the “old” playbook. That “old” playbook worked for years because wimpy and/or colluding GOPers did nothing to challenge them. PDJT exposes, challenges and fights them every step of the way. They have never developed an alternate strategy.
They sure got this tool booked on the show fast after his junket was abruptly postponed by the President 🙂
I didn’t listen to the whole interview, did she ask him about that?
Why didn’t dumb ho Brennan ask Schiff why the Democrats aren’t willing to make any sort of deal?
And regarding the BuzzFeed debacle, I see CBS is doing what ABC did, insisting that at least PARTS of the BuzzFeed article were correct. But that’s not what Mueller’s response says.
Because they are using their old playbook which is tell the republicans they (the dims) will give them (the repubs) what they want after the repubs give the dims what they want. VSPGPDJT must re-open the gov’t and then the dims will negotiate what he wants. The problem the dims have is that they have played that game too many times and VSPGPDJT knows it and won’t fall for it this time. At least I hope he won’t. How many times can the dims promise to fund a wall and then renege before the repubs learn the game?
Lil’ Adam Schitt has no credibility. His memo on Bruce Ohr’s involvement in the dossier turned out to be false.
Really when has anything from him been true.
What a fraud this liberal hack CBS lady is. LMBO at her “hard hitting” questioning of Adam Schitt.
Can somebody give me cliff notes?… I cannot stomach this fool… *sighs…
I can’t watch Schitt either.
We should start a whole new “MeToo” movement of people who can’t stomach listening to all these hacks.
We can share
There is just something wrong about his appearance. IDK, like he was from central casting or something.
I can’t watch it either. A transcript would be good.
Ditto.
Some clips harder to watch than others.
Typical weasel words. PDJT caused all the shutdown/immigration/wall problems, so his offer is not good gesture, but him trying to repair his own damage .
On Cohen, they still intend to have him come before committee, even if they have to subpoena him (thought this might lend to rumor Cohen getting cold feet about the Feb 7th commitment). Claims they (committee) have to follow through with all their investigations, in case Mueller’s report gets buried (or however he worded it) so the public will still learn what really happened ( but really what the evil ones want public to believe.)
thank you
Cliff notes? He can talk and whistle at the same time whilst his eyes are blinking SOS.
Schiff: Blah blah blah blah Trump lies. Blah blah blah blah Trump lies. That sums it up fairly accurately.
Every time I listen to that tool, I wish I could crawl through the monitor and strangle him.
I’ve never been one to mock physical appearances, but I’ve noticed all the scumbag players involved in this attempted coup are either ugly or have weasel like faces
They should all be sued for wasting taxpayer money on nonsense and not honoring their duty to work on behalf of the peoples interests
When I look at all these career liars faces,
all I can think of is the ending to Dominick Dunne’s
Roman a’clef ” A Season in Purgatory”.
The book was about the Skakel murders, but there
was plenty of Kennedy intrigue in there as well. At the
end of the book the matriarch ( a thinly disguised Joe
Kennedy) gets everything he wants. A son in the presidency,
the possibility of gaining all the power he ever lusted
for.
Just when the possibility presents itself, it vanishes.
Because he has a totally incapacitating stroke, robbing him
of his ability to communicate effectively. Not wishing ill
will on anyone health wise. But considering the misery this
group has caused to more people then we could ever comprehend,
a similar outcome would be poetic justice.
This is where we, those who voted for Trump, come in.
We sue Mueller, his team and all the players in this soft coup in a class action lawsuit financed by crowdfunding. (Much like the wall.) We sue for attempted voter disenfranchisement (for a soft coup against a duly elected president.) We sue them individually and for hundreds of millions each (just like Corsi is doing.)
We hire Judicial Watch lawyers to represent us, and we file in a constitutionally minded, fair, non activist district like the 5th District Court in Texas.
Thoughts? We’ve been educated. Now is the time for action.
Sign me up!
Let’s get this started!
Your education is “only just beguuuuun”; this soft coup has been going on for MANY years, (my whole life, and I am 63.
Many newly educated haven’t fully studied the history, and realising they have been conned their whole life, are anxious for retribution, and resolution.
It will not happen over night; its a GENERATIONAL battle. We can but do our part, play our role, knowing the battle will continue, long after we are pushing up daisies.
And, right now we are spectators, in the ultimate high stakes poker game. We ‘banked’ DJT, to ‘get him in the game’, in 2016.
We are, and must remain ‘all in’ on ‘backing’ him, while ceding the individual moves and plays are his to make; HE is the one in the chair, we are simply spectators with a vested interest in the outcome.
For some, it is frustrating; they want to say what THEY would do, if THEY were in the chair, or they just want to DO something.
Several have posted on “what we can do”; at present, its NOT using their tactics against them, whether ‘lawfare’ or street demonstrations the media won’t cover, these are for the most part feel good excercises that get no where.
You CAN get involved, at the local level.
Do you feel that the public school system is indoctrinating a generation of snow flakes? GET INVOLVED; even if you don’t have kids or grandkids, its your tax $, and your countries future at stake! Attend school board meetings, dig in and find out what they are doing in the schools in your area.
Think ballot fraud is the biggest issue?
Elections are ‘managed’ by local and State officials (think Brenda Snipes); so start there.
Think the Republican party threw the last House election (your right!); think the Republican party is part of the problem: GET INVOLVED!
Do you KNOW your precinct captain, county or State party chairs, personally?
WHY NOT? THEY are going to be the ones who decides WHO goes to the Republican Convention in 2020, to nominate either DJT,…..or somebody ELSE!
Wouldn’t you want to know whether they are MAGA or NeverTrumper?
RECOGNISE the things you CAN NOT change,
Develop the COURAGE to CHANGE the things you can,
And the WISDOM to know the difference.
Why aren’t Sal Alinsky tactics being used against little Adam paying off a 19 year old male for ……. ? If he wants to get down and dirty, I believe some mud exists that can soil his ratty, nasty, leaking self. 🐀
Why aren’t Sal Alinsky tactics being used against little Adam paying off a 19 year old male for ……. ? If he wants to get down and dirty, I believe some mud exists that can soil his ratty, nasty, leaking self. 🐀
WHAT DID HE KNOW, AND WHEN DID HE KNOW IT ????
Los Angeles Times
Who is Ed Buck? The erratic life of the Democratic donor in whose home two dead men have been found
By HAILEY BRANSON-POTTS, RICHARD WINTON and MATT HAMILTON
JAN 18, 2019 | 4:50 PM
FTA:
Now, Buck is generating notoriety of a different kind after the deaths of two men in his West Hollywood apartment.
The deaths of Timothy Dean, 55, earlier this month and Gemmel Moore, 26, in 2017 have prompted homicide investigations by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Prosecutors declined to press charges in the first case, but the Sheriff’s Department said recently it would be reexamined after Dean’s death.
The deaths have stoked outrage and suspicion among activists and the men’s family and friends, who question whether differences in race, wealth and political connections have influenced the investigations. Both of the dead men were black. Buck is white.
Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, said his client was a man with a “heart of gold” who invited troubled people into his home to help them. Buck is not responsible for the deaths, he said.
Buck, 64, has long been a contentious figure in West Hollywood, where he was best known for his animal rights and LGBTQ activism and his donations to Democratic politicians and causes.
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-ed-buck-west-hollywood-20190110-story.html
The question is whether Schiff’s eyes bulge so because the top of his head is so strangely flat, or whether his skull is gradually collapsing because his eyes stick out so unfortunately. Schiff embodies the bizarre qualities of the Democrat Party, enhancing the overall peculiarity in appearance of Mrs Pelosi’s role as Draculina, and the crouching Uriah Heep posture of our beloved Chucky. On every count, normal has completely disappeared. Add to this the disinfected peculiarity of their emissaries – Anderson Cooper and the strangely gleaming Brian Stelter and you wonder what benefit exists in these people ever going onto TV. It makes you wonder, with some concern, just who their supportive audience must be. And let us not even mention what these people have to say. Thank goodness we have Sundance to tell us what is going on because otherwise this would seem to be a mere Theatre of Absurd show aimed at a midnight zombie audience, They’re even more dangerous than they look.
Why are they all so weird looking and the bulging eyes seem to be particular to Democrats..what is that?
I don’t have a clue, but it is beyond coincidence.
I don’t know whether it is a psychological symptom of their mental derangement or a some physical symptom of a some brain disorder.
But they have it too often for it not to mean something.
Betcha schiffhead is still miffed he and his concubine couldn’t go shopping in Europe and the ME on the taxpayers’ dime.
I’d love for PT to tweet something like this…..
While we are waiting for the Dems and Pelosi to represent Americans vs illegal aliens, I have asked for a full review of the NSA database access during the periods 2008-2015, specifically looking at who had access and who was surveiled. By pausing at Dec 2015, well before the 2016 Presidential election so as not intrude with SC investigation farce.
I’ll share the results with all Americans as soon as we have the data and names back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She didn’t interrupt Wadam (wack Adam) once during this interview
B U L L P U C K I E S, if you get my drift. This guy is a lying component to the whole collusion hoax.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my goodness! Is that ‘Lil Adam’s’ dignified pose?
This is just too good. The dung dwellers best offering to be Chairman of the ‘Intelligence’ Committee?!?
Oh let the farce begin!
Question for the peeps: If an attorney does something illegal while not the employee of a company, isn’t that completely on the attorney? In other words, if a client tells an attorney to do something illegal, does not the attorney have the responsibility to decline the instruction?
