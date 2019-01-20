Sunday Talks: HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff Discusses ‘Resistance’ Agenda and Priorities…

There are two distinct narrative angles that are intersecting in the current weekend talk venues. One is the government shutdown and how the resistance is attempting to gain maximum political benefit against the White House. The second is how the larger ‘shutdown narrative‘ is being deployed as cover for revelations within prior testimony showing how the Obama DOJ and FBI weaponized against their political opposition.

In this regard, the shutdown (as planned by Speaker Nancy Pelosi) serves a dual purpose; it is helping to construct a larger oppositional narrative while burying a story the MSM are desperate not to cover. The two narratives are intertwined and it would be against the interests of Pelosi, Cummings, Schiff and Nadler, to reach a shutdown agreement.

HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff appears after VP Mike Pence on FtN and highlights this intended dual purpose. Schiff immediately transfers from the shutdown into a discussion of using Michael Cohen: the two narratives are intertwined.

*Note*: It’s important to remember the democrat strategy is planned out. Oversight Committee (Cummings), builds to HPSCI Committee (Schiff) who ultimately leads to Judicary Committee (Nadler). Jerry Nadler is where they hope to initiate the ‘impeachment‘ angle.

Advertisements