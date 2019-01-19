President Trump and Secretary Pompeo Pay Tribute to Fallen Americans From Syrian Bombing…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Dover Air Force Base to participate in a solemn tribute to fallen Americans. President Trump saluted the casket carrying civilian contractor Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Missouri, as his body was carried from a C-17 military aircraft into a waiting van.
.
Scott Wirtz and three other Americans were killed in a suicide bombing Wednesday in the northern Syrian town of Manbij. He was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.
The bombing in Syria was the deadliest attack on U.S. troops since American forces moved into the country in 2015. President Trump also met with the families of three additional Americans who were killed in the attack including: Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida, (based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky); Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of Pine Plains, New York, (based at Fort Meade, Maryland); and an unknown civilian contractor. The transfer services for those heroes were held in private with the President observing.
Last week, late Wednesday night, President Trump reinforced his Syrian withdrawal decision during a meeting with about a half-dozen GOP senators at the White House.
Senator Rand Paul (KY) told reporters on a conference call the president remained “steadfast” in his decision not to stay in Syria, or Afghanistan, “forever.” The senator did not disclose the latest thinking on the withdrawal timeline. Senator Paul said President Trump told the group: “we’re not going to continue the way we’ve done it.”…
We have to lose our best men for the tree of liberty, enabling for the oblivious rest life, long and carefree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t recall seeing Black Jesus ever do this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A solemn reminder that our freedom is not free..
May God comfort their family.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Security Lapse imo and a tragic shame for 4 non combatants to be out in “Indian country”. Military should know better but there is still much of the Obama mentality still extant in the military, intel, and DOJ/FIB is still infested.
Hope for the best with minimum loss of life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
General, let’s not cast blame for civilian casualties without knowing the details. There will be time for that later.
Unlike wars in the past, there are no formal battle lines with straight lines of marching soldiers dressed in blue and gray facing each other and trading volleys while carriages filled with ladies and gents watch from the side. It’s painful to lose anyone in combat, but it’s very likely the civilian contractors knew the risk and thought it was worth taking.
LikeLike
Hard to protect/predict against a suicide bomber.
Honor them.
Support President Trump 100%.
Things like this send a clear message to every man and woman in uniform and to all veterans and their families…… appreciation for their sacrifices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless these men and their families.
God bless USA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They weren’t all men, Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of Pine Plains, New York, (based at Fort Meade, Maryland), and the contractor, Ghadir Taher, a 27-year-old Arabic interpreter from Georgia, were women.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks tyshab for pointing this out. God bless our brave men and women who have given their all for the freedoms so many take for granted. I’ll bet President Trump doesn’t tell the parents of these four fallen heroes, “We will find the person responsible for the youtube video that led to their murders”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God Bless them all, and may He grant their families great peace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My heart goes out to President Trump. Unlike Obama, he deeply cares for all of our warriors and first responders. Anyone who is familiar with casualty notification in the military knows how emotionally difficult it is to meet with newly grieving loved ones. I’m sure events like this tear the President’s insides out. If I were in his shoes I would be drinking more than one stiff drink, but he doesn’t have that option. Keep him in your prayers and every now and then send him a postcard telling him how much you appreciate his efforts. We Deplorables are all he has.
LikeLiked by 3 people
May they rest in the peace of Our Lord, and their families find peace in the strength of Our Lord.
ISIS, huh? not
Erdogan
LikeLiked by 2 people