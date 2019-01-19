President Trump and Secretary Pompeo Pay Tribute to Fallen Americans From Syrian Bombing…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Dover Air Force Base to participate in a solemn tribute to fallen Americans. President Trump saluted the casket carrying civilian contractor Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Missouri, as his body was carried from a C-17 military aircraft into a waiting van.

Scott Wirtz and three other Americans were killed in a suicide bombing Wednesday in the northern Syrian town of Manbij. He was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.

The bombing in Syria was the deadliest attack on U.S. troops since American forces moved into the country in 2015. President Trump also met with the families of three additional Americans who were killed in the attack including: Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida, (based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky); Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of Pine Plains, New York, (based at Fort Meade, Maryland); and an unknown civilian contractor. The transfer services for those heroes were held in private with the President observing.

Last week, late Wednesday night, President Trump reinforced his Syrian withdrawal decision during a meeting with about a half-dozen GOP senators at the White House.

Senator Rand Paul (KY) told reporters on a conference call the president remained “steadfast” in his decision not to stay in Syria, or Afghanistan, “forever.” The senator did not disclose the latest thinking on the withdrawal timeline. Senator Paul said President Trump told the group: “we’re not going to continue the way we’ve done it.”…

