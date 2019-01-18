Whoops – Rare Statement: Special Counsel Says Buzzfeed Report is “Not Accurate”….

All day the left-wing media have been breathlessly reporting on a Buzzfeed claim citing reports from Michael Cohen. In a story published Thursday, BuzzFeed cited two unnamed federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation on the matter who said Cohen acknowledged to Mueller’s office that he was instructed by Trump in 2017 to lie to Congress about the now-abandoned real estate deal to build a Trump Tower in Russia.

Except there’s a problem…. well, it never happened. The claim was so ridiculous the Special Counsel spokesperson Peter Carr just made a statement: #FakeNews.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Friday issued a rare statement disputing a bombshell news report claiming President Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie about the timing of discussions over a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller’s office, said Friday. (read more)

There’s a pattern…. This could also have been “black hat hunting” again.

