Whoops – Rare Statement: Special Counsel Says Buzzfeed Report is “Not Accurate”….

All day the left-wing media have been breathlessly reporting on a Buzzfeed claim citing reports from Michael Cohen. In a story published Thursday, BuzzFeed cited two unnamed federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation on the matter who said Cohen acknowledged to Mueller’s office that he was instructed by Trump in 2017 to lie to Congress about the now-abandoned real estate deal to build a Trump Tower in Russia.
Except there’s a problem…. well, it never happened. The claim was so ridiculous the Special Counsel spokesperson Peter Carr just made a statement: #FakeNews.
(LINK)
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Friday issued a rare statement disputing a bombshell news report claiming President Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie about the timing of discussions over a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow.
“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller’s office, said Friday. (read more)
There’s a pattern…. This could also have been “black hat hunting” again.
What a surprise! Another “FINAL NAIL IN TRUMP’S COFFIN” that wasn’t…
Oh gee. NYT finally weighed in.
They never learn. Too bad but at least it’s entertaining.
Gotta speed up the impeachment/indictment cause……
Santa Monica Observer
“Justice Ginsburg today cancelled a public appearance set for January 29, 2019, as she remains in a hospital fighting Pneumonia. The elderly judge appears to be nearing the end of her life”
https://www.smobserved.com/story/2019/01/19/politics/stricken-with-pneumonia-ruth-bader-ginsburg-cancels-event-set-for-january-29-2019/3780.html
Poor RBG. Buy bye!
The reason for the buzzfeed article was a calculated attempt by prevent a vote on RBGs replacement. Reports are she is fighting pneumonia and will retire soon. Democrats know they don’t have the votes to stop Trump’s appointment so they need a narrative of the imminent impeachment. They are trying to install a narrative ahead of RBG’s announcement that gives them and their allies in the media something to try brow beat certain rebublocams with.
“Psychosis” can be defined as a mental disorder characterized by a disconnection from reality.
Many on the left have moved on from proclaiming “Trump is not MY President” to actually believing that “Trump is not THE President”. The first version is just a rather silly denial.The second version is psychotic thinking – a disconnect from reality.
Having once bought into the psychosis, much of their recently cranked up misbehavior becomes rather understandable. Almost any sort of awful behavior towards PDJT is OK, even for previously rational people. And the MSM feeds their delusion daily.
They feel free to demean or threaten the man and the office, since “he’s not really the President” and therefore his administration “is not really the Presidency”. I’m wondering if soon they’ll work around to “his supporters are not real human beings” – in fact, I think we’re there already.
This is very, very dangerous territory.
..wasn’t buzzfeed initially responsible for the whole trump/Russia bullshit echo chamber to begin with?
When sanity returns to the doj/fbi leadership circle….hopefully immediately but not really expected to be realized due to obstructionist tendencies of current DC inhabitants…shouldn’t buzzfeed be the very first investigated into the malfeasance/promotion of the ‘deep state agendas?’/…..deep state being a small pool of people within the DOJ/FBI very soon to be exposed as criminals and seditionists content upon the overthrow of elected officials duly placed in office? specifally Donald J. Trump?
Barack Hussein Obama…being at the top of the heap?
Can the President sue the media while he is in office. He should.
I know FLOTUS sued over something and she won?
Something I keep noticing is that right before something is revealed on one side or the other, ‘breaking news’ comes out that causes people to definitively describe what is a crime. Here the rumored crime is suborning perjury. The entire left is going out of their way to make sure we all know this is a terrible terrible crime. Impeachable even. Being told to lie to congress is the topic.
We haven’t heard much of anything from Ford’s lawyer’s and Ford’s friend working with the legal team texting Ford’s friend and suggesting she change her story. The lawyers have been pretty much out of the news, if not entirely. Suborning perjury charges coming up? If preparations are in the works on resisting replacing RBG, charges made here could be a deterrent.
Could this leak to Buzzfeed serve a dual purpose? Ruin Buzzfeed’s credibility and set the stage for bringing new charges?
…ford who dropped her neck thus compressing her vocal cords enabling her to sound like a scared little girl?
That ford….?????
Yes, this is something that we cannot let slip by or permit Graham to drop the ball on. Here’s a memory jogger concerning Grassley’s referrals to DOJ. I wonder who in the DOJ has the lead on this?
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-11-02%20CEG%20to%20DOJ%20FBI%20(Munro-Leighton%20Referral)%20with%20redacted%20enclosures.pdf
It is a rare statement, indeed, for Mueller to refute something in the press. It sets a weird precedent. Why do you think he did it? What does he gain by it? Is he intimidated by Barr? Is he trying to throw up a distraction so that people will forget how many on his team were implicated by Ohr’s testimony? This all didn’t just come from the goodness of his heart.
No Rosenstink… Whittaker is now his boss.
ATTENTION: Liberals, Leftists, Hollywood, MS Media, Democrat Politicians, etc.
Get the newest sensation sweeping the country! The brand new app “Delete the Tweet”!
Tired of constantly having to go back to your page and delete the latest lie about Trump you posted? Tired of looking like the fool you are?
Relax and just hit Delete the Tweet. It’ll automatically delete all the ridiculous, inane and outrageous lies you embarrassingly fell for, saving you from more ridicule and humiliation
So get “Delete the Tweet” today! You’ll be glad you did!
and just hours before the Mueller Team said the report was “not accurate”, this Somali muslima who has pledged her allegiance not to America or the US Constitution but to the sharia, and islam, threatened President Trump!!!!!
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/rep-ilhan-omar-warns-trump-tread-lightly-mr-president-regarding-new-allegations
…she was VOTED into office….and therein lies the target….those who put her there…
Perhaps the left is looking for a way to say that President Trump can’t nominate a Supreme Court Justice because he is under investigation. I think they are TERRIFIED that RBG will not make it much longer and they are looking for every possible scenario to stop PT from another nomination!
