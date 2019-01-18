President Trump Tweets Will Make “Major Announcement” Tomorrow (Saturday) at 3:00pm

President Trump tweeted he will be making a “major announcement” on border security and the partial government shutdown tomorrow at 3:00pm EST:
(Link)
Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Reagan International Airport, heading out of town, at the time the announcement was made:
… Interesting!
Advertisements
Speaker Pelosi? She can barely speak, she is a mess.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good point. I suggest “Mumbler of the House”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How about Third In Line To The Presidency. Pray for POTUS and VPOTUS’s safety!
LikeLike
Speech defects are common among leftist commies. Tom Brokaw is Elmer Fudd, Manchelle Obama suffers from a very bad lisp (probably due to her Ubangi lip underbite), the entire black caucus is a mess, Mohammed Obama stutters and pauses for excruciating delays presumably to neutralize the defect, Booker lisps, Chris Matthews spits, spews, & sprays spittle, (Rino Susan Collins gets honorable mention here), Amanpour has that “her poop doesn’t stink”, irritating, bogus Brit/Iranian/Arab Moslem “accent” that doesn’t actually occur in nature…the list goes on and on. MAGA/KAG! 😎🍹
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe this:
Santa Monica Observer
“Justice Ginsburg today cancelled a public appearance set for January 29, 2019, as she remains in a hospital fighting Pneumonia. The elderly judge appears to be nearing the end of her life”
https://www.smobserved.com/story/2019/01/19/politics/stricken-with-pneumonia-ruth-bader-ginsburg-cancels-event-set-for-january-29-2019/3780.html
LikeLike
On the Courts stopping President Trump, there is this comment from this morning from a lawyer:
Txguest says:
January 18, 2019 at 2:17 pm
Amen, I was just having a discussion last night with a fellow attorney. When did our judicial system go off the rails? A single district court judge can NOT enjoin the entire United States. It is absurd and unlawful on its face.
Time for Potus to say sorry, you and what army are going to enforce this order? And just ignore it, literally. Even the 5th circuit court of appeals can only enjoin it’s area or those that have a suit in front of them.
To my knowledge, the ONLY court that can issue a binding order is the supreme court of the US, that would affect the entire 50 states.
Essentially the judge is saying HE IS KING. That he is over not only the President who is enforcing the laws, but also the Congress who wrote the laws, AND the Supreme Court who is suppose to rule on a laws Constitutionality.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I’m no lawyer, but I’ve always thought — from my I’m-totally-not-a-lawyer viewpoint — that such a ruling cannot possibly be enforceable. If it were: what the hell good are “districts”? They have no meaning, otherwise.
If an order is refused, what’s the risk? The judge would have to hold the entire Executive Branch Of The Federal Government in contempt? Send the entire Executive Branch Of The Federal Government to jail for 30 days?
LikeLiked by 4 people
the risk is Impeachable offense…like 44 and DACA…House couldve Impeached…
LikeLike
But President Trump himself is not responsible for carrying out whatever the policy is. He tell DHS or whoever: “Go do this.” If DHS decides to ignore the Federal Judge, with backing from WH Counsel… how is Trump on the hook? The whole of the Executive Branch would be ignoring the order. Yes?
LikeLike
Nancy is still only offering a dollar for the wall.
60 thousand invaders per month and another growing caravan on the way.
Endless turd worlders and endless caravans for the US taxpayers to babysit for life.
Does anyone else think that it’s time for affirmative action to be scrapped?
https://amgreatness.com/2019/01/10/john-c-eastman-on-fox-news-trump-can-build-the-wall/
LikeLike
No it isn’t.
LikeLike
My comment above was directed at Publius.
LikeLike
in a Constitutional Republic, its bunk…but politically, its the same reason 45 does not FIRE Rosenstein Mueller etc…
LikeLike
Exactly. If the Congress thinks failure to follow the order of a random district judge — or for that matter, tie both shoelaces correctly — is an impeachable offense, then the President will be impeached.
Congress could have fixed this by passing a law saying that the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction in cases concerning executive acts, but Congress has not chosen to do so.
LikeLike
Would the “non-essentials” be included in the contempt? What about the “totally useless”? Asking for a friend!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about Third In Line To The Presidency. Pray for POTUS and VPOTUS’s safety!Risk is that if Trump ignores these rings, it sits precedent for future administrations.
Then again, he’s setting precedent now by playing ball, and you know Obama would have blown off such rulings.
LikeLike
Trump should declare martial law on the border. Any judge who interferes should be declared in rebellion, tried for treason by a military court and executed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Precisely. No judge has the plenary power over immigration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes
LikeLiked by 1 person
G. Combs, At least Justice Thomas has spoken about these Universal Injunctions: “Injunctions that prohibit the Executive Branch from applying a law or policy against anyone…have become increasingly common. District courts, including the one here [see his concurring opinion in Trump v Hawaii regarding the travel ban], have begun imposing universal injunctions without considering their authority to grant such sweeping relief. These injunctions are beginning to take a toll on the federal court system-preventing legal questions from percolating through the federal courts, encouraging forum shopping, and making every case a national emergency for the courts and for the Executive Branch. I am skeptical that district courts have the authority to enter universal injunctions. …And they appear to be inconsistent with longstanding limits on equitable relief and the power of Article III courts. If their popularity continues, this Court must address their legality.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Justice Clarence Thomas!!! He’s good!
LikeLike
Many years an attorney myself. I agree wholeheartedly. What”s the “judge” going to do?
LikeLike
Absolutely! Does anyone think when Jefferson sent Lewis and Clark to explore to the Pacific Ocean, that he thought some local judge in some future town in the far west would be able to order a future President what to do?
LikeLike
Is that a Red Cap, minus the uniform, carrying Nancy’s luggage for her?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I Love her “United States Whatever” bag. It’s like she’s telling everyone: “Yes, I am THAT Nancy Pelosi.”
LikeLike
Someone should walk up to her and say, “Senator Feinstein, I’m a big fan of yours! Can I have your autograph?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! Nice.
LikeLike
ROFLOL!!!! That would be a hoot! Especially with cell phone cameras rolling!
LikeLike
That’s Senator FeinChinaStein.
LikeLike
I have a nasty horrible thought, is Pigloser and the Dems in such a hurry to leave DC because they KNOW there is a muslim terrorist attack planned?
They already caught one guy with anti-tank rockets in Georgia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man, I hope you are wrong…but you are right, that is scary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were warned about the inbred, muzzie Boston bombers but did nothing about it. There are scuzzy muzzies in Congress now. They are ALL Manchurian candidates.
LikeLike
Naw, that was a long term investigation of a suspected wannabe terrorist who the FBI conned into buying fake explosives and military grade weapons to be used the next day. It took months of the FBI investigation to get the goods on this idiot.
I posted this link in another thread of a similar FBI operation back in 2010 of another wannabe Muslim terrorist who wanted to set off a powerful car bomb in Portland during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event in the public square downtown.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2010_Portland_car_bomb_plot
LikeLike
today is a very good day.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Please, please.. IT’S TOO MUCH WINNING! WE CAN’T TAKE IT ANYMORE!”
BAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAAAAA…. aaaaahhhh. Winning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s just hope Trump keeps the Government Shutdown.
No one wants the Government to re-open!!
Keep it shut President Trump. KEEP IT SHUT!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I fully support Trump’s position on this, and his unwillingness to give in. That being said… I do feel sorry for the people who are legit not getting paychecks. The janitors and the cafeteria works and such. Not good to be caught in the middle of this thing. *shrug emoji*
LikeLike
Seriously?
No sympathy. They should not work for the Government. Period.
They are socialists. Socialists deserve no sympathy. Go and get a real job and contribute to society.
Government is not the solution. It IS THE PROBLEM.
They are no doubt over-worked lazy sods anyway. Why the sympathy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, there are lots of folks who shine the brass rails and drive the shuttle buses. All I’m saying.
LikeLike
Precisely. No judge has the plenary power over immigration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
mr.piddles: Loved your first sentence.
After that your thought went way to the left; not good!
Bear right!
LikeLike
“partial” is not enough !
LikeLike
If only the media cared as much about the industries the left buried, like coal. They never cared one whit about those miners, their families, and their communities. Just said it was dirty coal and people should do something else for a living.
LikeLike
Ginsburg is probably stiffer than a 1970s Ron Jeremy boner. The Dems have her propped up in a corner somewhere as they write the script for “Weekend At Ruthie’s”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I doubt she is flying commercial to Afghanistan. Isn’t Brussels no extradition
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not very many commercials flights into Kabul 🙂
LikeLike
Too bad!
LikeLike
Chuckles and The Nanster are outmatched by our POTUS. Can’t wait to hear his announcement on Saturday, and see the optics play out again between the aforementioned 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
She can’t keep up with Trump! 😂🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just on CNN website to see if they were reporting on the
Muller statement and they had the story (I know it CNN) but that
white house offcial (the one with no name) said the President will not
declare national emergency but will make an offer to the Dems again
I guess he figure full transparency on national television so no one
can say he pounded the table or walked out the door.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Includes items to sway Democrats? What items?
LikeLike
DACA. He wants to steal their issues so they can no longer exploit them. They will refuse the deal, but it will fracture the Dems even more. Brilliant move. Trump’s original DACA deal was a good offer – no offer for criminals. All good.
LikeLike
What items? Perhaps offering something they are familiar with would be useful, something like cash-stuffed envelopes? Then you’d be talking their language. /s
Seriously, I suspect the President will make one last attempt to appeal to whatever decency congressional Democrats may have left in them which is barely enough to fill a thimble.
LikeLike
Oh, the humanity!!!
It must have been so degrading for Marie Antoinette Pelosi to lower herself and get on a commercial flight with peasants.
I wonder if she can smell them…..hmmm?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now departing for Afghanistan
There are plenty of seats available? What is the Speakers problem?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t help but wonder if we’re on the cusp of a civil war. I mean, nation divided, an issue that both sides are intransigent on (slavery, border), President seems about to take likely serious action the other side will probably go bananas over. Will this be a spark?
Maybe he has decided to just get it over with. The left has been talking tough. If it’s time to walk the walk, we’ll see just how tough they are and how important their ideals are to them. I know how important mine are to me and I think President Trump feels the same.
Besides, they are so desperate maybe they don’t have enough imbedded cells to do the job…yet, and need the border to remain porous a bit longer.
Go with God, POTUS, and God help all of us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How to make Nancy Pelosi relevant and useful to society:
https://connect.xfinity.com/appsuite/api/image/mail/picture?folder=default0%2FINBOX&id=414859&uid=IMG_3089.JPG&scaleType=contain&width=1024
LikeLike
As a retired Magistrate I can tell that the law is what a Judge or Magistrate says it is on that particular day, in that particular courtroom and in that particular case. It is then up to the party or parties to take it up on appeal, which of course takes time and money.
Is that the way it should be, of course not. However, there are too many Judges making law from the bench rather than applying/enforcing the laws as they are written.
LikeLike
If Pelosi already left town, POTUS once again shows how her little SOTU stunt is backfiring by waiting until she was on the plane to announce this.
I just wish he would have revoked her access to military aircraft…after she was sitting on the ground in Afghanistan.
LikeLike
Day after day I see Pres.DT filleted, dissected, lied about to no end.
All during Bammy Obutthole’s reign of treasonous, illegal, anti-American,
Communist activities nobody…..but NOBODY in DC uttered a discouraginng
word of impeachment. When he was IMPORTING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS
OF ILLEGALS, telling employers they must hire imigrants. Were they in
fact compensated as a financial incentive to do that ?
That is a crime against American workers, our economy, heritage, and voting
privileges by diluting votes in Red states with hords of illegal Blue voters. i.e. Acorn
mmuslims, mehicans, G. Soreass paid gangsters, “occupy_____” {where ever the bus
went). They caught a few, but, they still got Obammy re-elected in 2012. They will
do the same thing in 2020. The Dems didn’t cheat quite as well as they thought
in 2016 which is why they were completely stunned election night.
Pres. Trump is not perfect by a long shot…… but he is cleaning out the
swamp. Not something the “donkey butt kissing” leaders were willing to
do, since that could end their ” golden parachute and lifetime careers. ”
Donald is not a politician….YET…but he is learning fast!!
The wall;
The only way to stop invaders is to shoot to wound ….killing only to enforce
non-penetration of the border wall. Anything less is meaningless!
It works for Israel. They would have been overthrown a very long tome
ago had they not shot to enforce.
We have been bullied by other countries for decades……. it’s time to
stand up and take the bull by the horns….or get down on your our knees
and beg while getting trampled. We will never get help from other
countries……they don’t help Israel either.
The other choice is to allow invasions and become a communist
One World Order….. run by the UN……without ethics, liberty, freedom, and
God given rights.
LikeLike
Make sure you have your MAGA umbrellas at the ready…gonna be some ecplodey lib heads tomorrow @3:05 😂😂😂
LikeLike
LikeLike