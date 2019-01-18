President Trump Tweets Will Make “Major Announcement” Tomorrow (Saturday) at 3:00pm

Posted on January 18, 2019 by

President Trump tweeted he will be making a “major announcement” on border security and the partial government shutdown tomorrow at 3:00pm EST:

(Link)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Reagan International Airport, heading out of town, at the time the announcement was made:

(Picture Source)

… Interesting!

477 Responses to President Trump Tweets Will Make “Major Announcement” Tomorrow (Saturday) at 3:00pm

Older Comments
  1. Latina says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Speaker Pelosi? She can barely speak, she is a mess.

    

    
  2. G. Combs says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    On the Courts stopping President Trump, there is this comment from this morning from a lawyer:

    Txguest says:
    January 18, 2019 at 2:17 pm
    Amen, I was just having a discussion last night with a fellow attorney. When did our judicial system go off the rails? A single district court judge can NOT enjoin the entire United States. It is absurd and unlawful on its face.

    Time for Potus to say sorry, you and what army are going to enforce this order? And just ignore it, literally. Even the 5th circuit court of appeals can only enjoin it’s area or those that have a suit in front of them.

    To my knowledge, the ONLY court that can issue a binding order is the supreme court of the US, that would affect the entire 50 states.

    Essentially the judge is saying HE IS KING. That he is over not only the President who is enforcing the laws, but also the Congress who wrote the laws, AND the Supreme Court who is suppose to rule on a laws Constitutionality.

    

    
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 18, 2019 at 9:08 pm

      I’m no lawyer, but I’ve always thought — from my I’m-totally-not-a-lawyer viewpoint — that such a ruling cannot possibly be enforceable. If it were: what the hell good are “districts”? They have no meaning, otherwise.

      If an order is refused, what’s the risk? The judge would have to hold the entire Executive Branch Of The Federal Government in contempt? Send the entire Executive Branch Of The Federal Government to jail for 30 days?

      

      
      • Publius2016 says:
        January 18, 2019 at 9:15 pm

        the risk is Impeachable offense…like 44 and DACA…House couldve Impeached…

        

        
        • mr.piddles says:
          January 18, 2019 at 9:19 pm

          But President Trump himself is not responsible for carrying out whatever the policy is. He tell DHS or whoever: “Go do this.” If DHS decides to ignore the Federal Judge, with backing from WH Counsel… how is Trump on the hook? The whole of the Executive Branch would be ignoring the order. Yes?

          

          
        • Stopagenda21Sustainability says:
          January 18, 2019 at 9:25 pm

          No it isn’t.

          

          
        • Walt says:
          January 18, 2019 at 9:34 pm

          Exactly. If the Congress thinks failure to follow the order of a random district judge — or for that matter, tie both shoelaces correctly — is an impeachable offense, then the President will be impeached.

          Congress could have fixed this by passing a law saying that the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction in cases concerning executive acts, but Congress has not chosen to do so.

          

          
      • Dave says:
        January 18, 2019 at 9:21 pm

        Would the “non-essentials” be included in the contempt? What about the “totally useless”? Asking for a friend!

        

        
      • YeahYouRight says:
        January 18, 2019 at 10:53 pm

        How about Third In Line To The Presidency. Pray for POTUS and VPOTUS’s safety!Risk is that if Trump ignores these rings, it sits precedent for future administrations.

        Then again, he’s setting precedent now by playing ball, and you know Obama would have blown off such rulings.

        

        
    • Bort says:
      January 18, 2019 at 9:20 pm

      Trump should declare martial law on the border. Any judge who interferes should be declared in rebellion, tried for treason by a military court and executed.

      

      
    • Judiciary says:
      January 18, 2019 at 9:33 pm

      G. Combs, At least Justice Thomas has spoken about these Universal Injunctions: “Injunctions that prohibit the Executive Branch from applying a law or policy against anyone…have become increasingly common. District courts, including the one here [see his concurring opinion in Trump v Hawaii regarding the travel ban], have begun imposing universal injunctions without considering their authority to grant such sweeping relief. These injunctions are beginning to take a toll on the federal court system-preventing legal questions from percolating through the federal courts, encouraging forum shopping, and making every case a national emergency for the courts and for the Executive Branch. I am skeptical that district courts have the authority to enter universal injunctions. …And they appear to be inconsistent with longstanding limits on equitable relief and the power of Article III courts. If their popularity continues, this Court must address their legality.”

      

      
    • Therapeutic Masculinity says:
      January 18, 2019 at 10:22 pm

      Many years an attorney myself. I agree wholeheartedly. What”s the “judge” going to do?

      

      
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 18, 2019 at 10:44 pm

      Absolutely! Does anyone think when Jefferson sent Lewis and Clark to explore to the Pacific Ocean, that he thought some local judge in some future town in the far west would be able to order a future President what to do?

      

      
  3. Pied Piper says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Is that a Red Cap, minus the uniform, carrying Nancy’s luggage for her?

    

    
  4. G. Combs says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    I have a nasty horrible thought, is Pigloser and the Dems in such a hurry to leave DC because they KNOW there is a muslim terrorist attack planned?

    They already caught one guy with anti-tank rockets in Georgia.

    

    
    • Old School says:
      January 18, 2019 at 9:46 pm

      Man, I hope you are wrong…but you are right, that is scary.

      

      
    • Therapeutic Masculinity says:
      January 18, 2019 at 10:27 pm

      They were warned about the inbred, muzzie Boston bombers but did nothing about it. There are scuzzy muzzies in Congress now. They are ALL Manchurian candidates.

      

      
    • andyocoregon says:
      January 18, 2019 at 10:31 pm

      Naw, that was a long term investigation of a suspected wannabe terrorist who the FBI conned into buying fake explosives and military grade weapons to be used the next day. It took months of the FBI investigation to get the goods on this idiot.

      I posted this link in another thread of a similar FBI operation back in 2010 of another wannabe Muslim terrorist who wanted to set off a powerful car bomb in Portland during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event in the public square downtown.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2010_Portland_car_bomb_plot

      

      
  5. NJF says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    today is a very good day.

    

    
  6. J-Mac says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Let’s just hope Trump keeps the Government Shutdown.

    No one wants the Government to re-open!!

    Keep it shut President Trump. KEEP IT SHUT!!

    

    
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 18, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      I fully support Trump’s position on this, and his unwillingness to give in. That being said… I do feel sorry for the people who are legit not getting paychecks. The janitors and the cafeteria works and such. Not good to be caught in the middle of this thing. *shrug emoji*

      

      
    • Therapeutic Masculinity says:
      January 18, 2019 at 10:28 pm

      “partial” is not enough !

      

      
      • Logger says:
        January 18, 2019 at 10:37 pm

        If only the media cared as much about the industries the left buried, like coal. They never cared one whit about those miners, their families, and their communities. Just said it was dirty coal and people should do something else for a living.

        

        
  7. Polish Rifle says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Ginsburg is probably stiffer than a 1970s Ron Jeremy boner. The Dems have her propped up in a corner somewhere as they write the script for “Weekend At Ruthie’s”.

    

    
  8. mindrivel says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    I doubt she is flying commercial to Afghanistan. Isn’t Brussels no extradition

    

    
  9. waynesteapartyworld says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Chuckles and The Nanster are outmatched by our POTUS. Can’t wait to hear his announcement on Saturday, and see the optics play out again between the aforementioned 🙂

    

    
  10. dianeax says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    She can’t keep up with Trump! 😂🤣

    

    
  11. Jenevive says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    I was just on CNN website to see if they were reporting on the
    Muller statement and they had the story (I know it CNN) but that
    white house offcial (the one with no name) said the President will not
    declare national emergency but will make an offer to the Dems again
    I guess he figure full transparency on national television so no one
    can say he pounded the table or walked out the door.

    

    
  12. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 18, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    

    
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      January 18, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      Includes items to sway Democrats? What items?

      

      
      • Logger says:
        January 18, 2019 at 10:39 pm

        DACA. He wants to steal their issues so they can no longer exploit them. They will refuse the deal, but it will fracture the Dems even more. Brilliant move. Trump’s original DACA deal was a good offer – no offer for criminals. All good.

        

        
      • Niagara Frontier says:
        January 18, 2019 at 10:41 pm

        What items? Perhaps offering something they are familiar with would be useful, something like cash-stuffed envelopes? Then you’d be talking their language. /s

        Seriously, I suspect the President will make one last attempt to appeal to whatever decency congressional Democrats may have left in them which is barely enough to fill a thimble.

        

        
  13. JoD says:
    January 18, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Oh, the humanity!!!
    It must have been so degrading for Marie Antoinette Pelosi to lower herself and get on a commercial flight with peasants.
    I wonder if she can smell them…..hmmm?

    

    
  14. Rudy says:
    January 18, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Can’t help but wonder if we’re on the cusp of a civil war. I mean, nation divided, an issue that both sides are intransigent on (slavery, border), President seems about to take likely serious action the other side will probably go bananas over. Will this be a spark?
    Maybe he has decided to just get it over with. The left has been talking tough. If it’s time to walk the walk, we’ll see just how tough they are and how important their ideals are to them. I know how important mine are to me and I think President Trump feels the same.
    Besides, they are so desperate maybe they don’t have enough imbedded cells to do the job…yet, and need the border to remain porous a bit longer.
    Go with God, POTUS, and God help all of us.

    

    
  16. Marcia says:
    January 18, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    As a retired Magistrate I can tell that the law is what a Judge or Magistrate says it is on that particular day, in that particular courtroom and in that particular case. It is then up to the party or parties to take it up on appeal, which of course takes time and money.

    Is that the way it should be, of course not. However, there are too many Judges making law from the bench rather than applying/enforcing the laws as they are written.

    

    
  17. Republicanvet91 says:
    January 18, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    If Pelosi already left town, POTUS once again shows how her little SOTU stunt is backfiring by waiting until she was on the plane to announce this.

    I just wish he would have revoked her access to military aircraft…after she was sitting on the ground in Afghanistan.

    

    
  18. KAY123 says:
    January 18, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Day after day I see Pres.DT filleted, dissected, lied about to no end.
    All during Bammy Obutthole’s reign of treasonous, illegal, anti-American,
    Communist activities nobody…..but NOBODY in DC uttered a discouraginng
    word of impeachment. When he was IMPORTING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS
    OF ILLEGALS, telling employers they must hire imigrants. Were they in
    fact compensated as a financial incentive to do that ?
    That is a crime against American workers, our economy, heritage, and voting
    privileges by diluting votes in Red states with hords of illegal Blue voters. i.e. Acorn
    mmuslims, mehicans, G. Soreass paid gangsters, “occupy_____” {where ever the bus
    went). They caught a few, but, they still got Obammy re-elected in 2012. They will
    do the same thing in 2020. The Dems didn’t cheat quite as well as they thought
    in 2016 which is why they were completely stunned election night.

    Pres. Trump is not perfect by a long shot…… but he is cleaning out the
    swamp. Not something the “donkey butt kissing” leaders were willing to
    do, since that could end their ” golden parachute and lifetime careers. ”
    Donald is not a politician….YET…but he is learning fast!!

    The wall;
    The only way to stop invaders is to shoot to wound ….killing only to enforce
    non-penetration of the border wall. Anything less is meaningless!
    It works for Israel. They would have been overthrown a very long tome
    ago had they not shot to enforce.
    We have been bullied by other countries for decades……. it’s time to
    stand up and take the bull by the horns….or get down on your our knees
    and beg while getting trampled. We will never get help from other
    countries……they don’t help Israel either.

    The other choice is to allow invasions and become a communist
    One World Order….. run by the UN……without ethics, liberty, freedom, and
    God given rights.

    

    
  19. Patriot1783 says:
    January 18, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Make sure you have your MAGA umbrellas at the ready…gonna be some ecplodey lib heads tomorrow @3:05 😂😂😂

    

    
  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 18, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    

    
Older Comments

