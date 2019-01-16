Number Four – Jr. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Announces Candidacy for President of The United States…

Posted on January 16, 2019 by

Becoming the fourth official Democrat candidate for a White House bid in 2020, Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced her intention to run for President.

Senator Gillibrand made the announcement in a rather goofy and awkward appearance on the Late Show with Steven Colbert.  Senator wind-tester doesn’t stand a chance; no-one likes her, but it is a fun intellectual exercise to start putting the various candidate parallels together in the growing field of Democrats against the prior 2016 field of 17 Republicans.

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we  can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016.  Here’s the way it looks so far:

  • Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
  • ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….
  • Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016 as….
  • Governor John Kasich was to 2016 as….
  • Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as….
  • Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….
  • Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
  • Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…
  • Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as…
  • Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as…
  • Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
  • Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….
  • Governor Rick Perry was to 2016 as…
  • Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
  • Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as….
  • Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Once we get a few more names on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Election 2020, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Predictions, Professional Idiots, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Number Four – Jr. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Announces Candidacy for President of The United States…

  1. webgirlpdx says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    I think Biden would be the Jeb! equivalent. Been around a long time and its kinds owed to him.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Ziiggii says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    This will be interesting if they employ the exact same playbook

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s