Number Four – Jr. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Announces Candidacy for President of The United States…

Becoming the fourth official Democrat candidate for a White House bid in 2020, Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced her intention to run for President.
Senator Gillibrand made the announcement in a rather goofy and awkward appearance on the Late Show with Steven Colbert. Senator wind-tester doesn’t stand a chance; no-one likes her, but it is a fun intellectual exercise to start putting the various candidate parallels together in the growing field of Democrats against the prior 2016 field of 17 Republicans.
Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:
- Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
- ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….
- Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016 as….
- Governor John Kasich was to 2016 as….
- Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as….
- Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….
- Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
- Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…
- Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as…
- Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as…
- Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
- Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….
- Governor Rick Perry was to 2016 as…
- Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
- Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as….
- Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020
Once we get a few more names on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics:
I think Biden would be the Jeb! equivalent. Been around a long time and its kinds owed to him.
This will be interesting if they employ the exact same playbook
