January 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #727

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 * * 13 * * more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * *
Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———–
🌟 “My times are in your hands; deliver me from the hands of my enemies, from those who pursue me.” 🌟
— Psalm 31:15
——–
Praise: Veterans unemployment has reached an 18 year low–great news for our Vets and their families
——–
🙏 Pray:
— God’s Guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for a successful Government shutdown
— non-essential gov’t workers give up and go get real jobs elsewhere 😉
— expose lies, deception, dishonesty, and fraud within our gov’t–“Sweep them out”
— House Dems’s evil schemes and plots to fail
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of the Beautiful WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to fall apart and become disorganized and lost
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border and strong fortification
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS
— for criminals in DoJ, FBI, CIA and Congress to be caught and brought to justice
— for Judicial Watch (Tom Fitton) and other legal groups going after criminals
— for the Angels Families who are a big part of the movement for our WALL
— for Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “People are going to be exposed that nobody ever thought possible.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen!
i PRAY SO.
then LOCKED UP AWAITING THEIR TRIALS BY MILITARY TRIBUNAL.
Donald Trump Retweets:
Donald Trump Retweets:
“…even though a third-party software vendor contracted to the FBI knows where all the missing data is saved”
This is from Sperry’s inside sources?
Donald Trump Retweets:
Nasty Nancy thinks she’s the President…..she needs the money to keep her face lifted up daily.
My hand is up….
✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ ✋ 😁
IRS and Lois Lerner – enemy of the people are just the tip of the iceberg. I’ll bet they surveilled whoever they thought were leaders of the Tea Party.
This video blew me away. Talks about the cabal, the deep state, who started it all, the Clinton’s involvement, the globalists, etc.
It’s long, almost 2 hours, but the information here is incredible. IMO it’s WELL worth the time.
He names names and dates, all of the people involved, going back over 50 to 60 years.
It starts a little slow, but hang in there. When he gets started it simply blows your mind.
I posted this below, but a lot of people posted in-between.
Youtube censoring again. This video is explosive if you can find it.
This is the second time they’ve removed it.
It’s John B. Wells interviewing Bill Majcher.
Sounds like someone needs to somehow download it..
The saga continues; Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer are blinded by politics and their hate for President Trump in regard to border security and Protecting U.S. citizens.
~Branco~
Memo to Representative King (R-IA):
Græco-Roman-Christian civilization
Græco-Roman-Christian civilization
Græco-Roman-Christian civilization
. . . because “Western civilization” just won’t do, apparently.
Whew, what a day!!!
i agree……
Team Trump attorney Jay Sekulow talks to Hannity today on Hannity’s radio show about Bill Barr’s hearing. Interesting stuff. No bombshells. But the key thing here, to me, is that Sekulow has known Barr for “three decades” and so should have some kind of window into Barr’s thinking.
One thing Sekulow does note is that when whoever it was (some loony Dem Senator, I’m sure) asked Barr about Team Trump being able to “correct” Mueller’s report, Barr’s answer that Team Trump won’t be able to ‘correct’ that report does not mean that Team Trump won’t be able to respond to the report (in a due process manner, as Sekulow points out).
Video is 12 minutes long or so. Good listen.
The democrats and most republicans never wanted to build a wall. For 50 years they said that they wanted to build a wall, because that is what the public wants, but they absolutely don’t want a wall. We would have had a wall long ago if 44% of democrats and 73% of republican politicians (Oct 2015) actually wanted a wall.
Not like they are asking me or they care about my opinion, I’ll be happy to have the government be “shut down” forever to get the Wall.
Had to share—Did share at end of yesterday’s presidential thread
Enjoy…
Darn youtube. censoring again. This is the second time they’ve taken this video down.
If you can find it, It’s John B. Wells interviewing Bill Majcher. It’s explosive.
Try this (if it works).
I’m just going to put this out there. Most of you are already aware, and know this plan has been in the making for decades:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/13/states-birth-rate-2017/
When I was in grade school, we had a news periodical that we read together in class. I believe it was “TIME for kids.” I distinctly remember stories about overpopulation, and how Americans needed to have fewer children in order to save the planet. Some of the Catholic kids whispered their shame, coming from such large families. There were articles about feminism that were supposed to empower the girls in the class to say no to marriage and motherhood. We needed to have higher aspirations. And there were stories of the coming ice age that would eventually destroy us all (they hadn’t landed on globull warming…er, I mean, climate change yet).
The Marxist social engineering was in full swing, even way back then. And we believed every word.
The coming ice age was about the only thing they told the truth about. (Note the ‘change in direction’ of the USA occurred at the same time scientists figured out the Milankovitch cycles were real.)
The End Holocene?
Geologist William McClenney goes through several geology papers (he sent me 300) that deal with whether or not the Holocene is coming to an end.
A History of Solar Activity over Millennia
Talks about the RARE Grand Solar Maximum that kicked the earth out of the Little Ice Age.
A 3,000-Year Record of Solar Activity is the short version
http://www.co2science.org/articles/V17/N32/C1.php
“…According to Usoskin et al. (2014), the Sun “shows strong variability in its magnetic activity, from Grand minima to Grand maxima, but the nature of the variability is not fully understood, mostly because of the insufficient length of the directly observed solar activity records and of uncertainties related to long-term reconstructions.”
Now, however, in an attempt to overcome such uncertainties, Usoskin et al. “present the first fully adjustment-free physical reconstruction of solar activity” covering the past 3,000 years, which record allowed them “to study different modes of solar activity at an unprecedented level of detail.”
As a “unique” and “rare” event in terms of both magnitude and duration, one would think a lot more time and effort would be spent by the IPCC and others in answering that question.
Instead, IPCC scientists have conducted relatively few studies of the Sun’s influence on modern warming, assuming that the temperature influence of this rare and unique Grand maximum of solar activity, which has occurred only once in the past 3,000 years, is far inferior to the radiative power provided by the rising CO2 concentration of the Earth’s atmosphere.….”
We all need a moment of a laugh…..
It was a Grotto of Hamburgers.
A possible good guy?
https://quodverum.com/2019/01/15/the-quiet-patriot.html
I hope they’re right
Trump’s shutdown trap?
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/trumps_shutdown_trap.html
[The FBI,] A national disgrace of unprecedented historic proportions
Theres still hope..
Judge orders Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes to answer written Benghazi questions in Clinton email lawsuit
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/judge-orders-susan-rice-ben-rhodes-to-answer-written-benghazi-questions-in-clinton-email-lawsuit
The rape caravan of replacement voters is coming.
I wonder what Trump will do to stop this one.
Tweet from the Daily News from McConnell (notice how he puts in good words for Romney):
Leader McConnell
✔
@senatemajldr
Replying to @senatemajldr
We Republicans are hardly strangers to the need for strong policies concerning Russia. We have long seen Vladimir Putin for the KGB thug he is. Just ask Senator @MittRomney, who only six years ago was mocked by the other side for advocating tough policies against the Kremlin.
This is the same Lindsay who said “if Trump caves on the wall he’s finished. His presidency is over”.
Judas was an amateur.
“judas was an amateur”…what a quote!
He is a flag, blowing in the wind
Sorry, I don’t know how to link, but 1/15/2019 zerohedge.com post says seven Ukranian hackers were indicted for breaching SEC EDGAR data base in New Jersey. They netted over $4 million executing insider trades based on info they got.
U.S. Attorney NJ Dist, FBI, Secret Service & SEC Division of Enforcement is investigating.
Remembered Strzok wife Melissa Hodgman worked at SEC. Searched. Sure enough at Division of Enforcement, where she fabricated a NASDAQ listing rule to prosecute a Chinese American, Benjamin Wey, and Japanese American, Bill Uchimoto.
Before the corruption was uncovered and the case was thrown out, she said “William Uchimoto is just another failed Asian scalp on the wall. We will skin another Chinese on another occasion.”
Bill Uchimoto’s father Dan Uchimoto was the highest decorated Japanese American in WWII.
So, corrupt narcissistic psycho Peter Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman is also an evil, corrupt, malice-aforethought, racist pig, using illegal methods to destroy people.
So it looks our favorite Decepticons have put in a bill to avoid having to ever stand up again and vote for a budget and to remove the President from the CR process. This exposes them for the scumbags that they are.
https://www.myfederalretirement.com/end-shutdowns/
Nooooo !!
